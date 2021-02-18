Kanye West ‘is very anxious & sad,’ ‘he knows that the marriage is over’

The People Magazine exclusives about Kim Kardashian continue to read like entries from Kim’s diary. I’ve suggested previously that People & Kim have some kind of under-the-table deal for weekly exclusives about what’s going on in her life and the state of her marriage. I still believe that! At least this week’s update feels truthy. People’s sources claim that Kanye West is “struggling” with the end of his marriage. This too is why Kim hasn’t filed for divorce yet – I still believe that Kim is very wary of triggering a manic episode in Kanye, and she’s aware of how her moves might affect his mental health.
By all accounts, Kim Kardashian and estranged husband Kanye West are heading towards divorce — and a source close to the rapper tells PEOPLE that he is struggling as reality sets in.
“Kanye is not doing well,” the source tells PEOPLE in its latest issue. “He is anxious and very sad. He knows that the marriage is over, and there’s nothing that can be done right now. He also knows what he is losing in Kim.”
According to sources, 2020 proved to be a trying year for the famous couple. In January 2021, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Kardashian plans to end her marriage with West. “They are just not on the same page when it comes to their future as a family,” one insider told PEOPLE at the time. “And Kim is okay with it.”
In addition to Kardashian’s public support of West, she has also been a mediator between him and her family. “She has defended him privately to her family,” the source says. “She has stood beside him at a time where a few wives would have done that.”
While no divorce papers have yet been filed, multiple sources tell PEOPLE that a split is imminent. “There is very little hope of reconciliation,” says the source. “It would have to be a miracle. But Kanye does believe in miracles.”
Kardashian, 40, is the primary caregiver for the couple’s four children: daughters North, 7½, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, who turns 2 in May. She has told her inner circle that she wants West to be a part of their lives.
“Kim has made it clear that Kanye can talk to his children anytime he wants,” says the source. “She has never threatened to keep him from the kids. She only requires that he is not going to damage them. Kanye can FaceTime the kids anytime he wants. He hasn’t been great about that, but everyone is encouraging him to do it.”
“Kim doesn’t want to hurt him,” the source continues. “She just knows she can’t be married to him anymore. He is very aware that she has been a good wife. He still loves her very much. But he understands.”
I know this is Kim’s version of events, but I believe this? Weeks ago, we heard that Kanye was over the marriage too, that he couldn’t wait to divorce Kim, but that never rang true for me? Kim really has been ride-or-die, for better or for worse, and Kanye thought she would stay that way forever. She stayed with him even when he was saying and doing some horrendous sh-t. Plus, the current version of Kanye is super-churchy and very “conservative.” That’s another aspect of it – he thinks of himself as a man of God, who knows God’s will, and now he’s just some fallible dude whose wife wants a divorce.
Ye is still wearing his wedding ring too.
Kanye West snapped still wearing wedding ring out in LA https://t.co/oMkkCZraZi pic.twitter.com/Ze5T906dxU
— Page Six (@PageSix) February 17, 2021
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red.
Yes she doesnt want to cause a manic episode but only because of all the K Klan secrets he probably knows not so much his mental state. The women has never shown any mercy with the help of TMZ on their ex partners/friends.
Little different when it’s the father of your children who will end up having lots of access to your children. Kim Kardashian isn’t entirely awful. She seems genuinely interested in helping people with unfair prison terms. Clearly, she is vapid and awful too. I see that. I’m not denying it. But I don’t think she’s a sociopath. And I don’t think she’s stupid. And I think she probably knows Kanye West very, very well and has been a victim in that relationship at times. I buy the narrative that she doesn’t want to trigger him because she wants him to be stable for the sake of her children and maybe even because she cares about him too.
Kim IS entirely awful, the only thing she is genuinely interested in is herself and her image. But she wants us all to believe otherwise.
Nicole
I buy that narrative too.
Mette
Geez
He wants a miracle? Really? How about going to a therapist, getting on meds regularly, seeing a marriage counselor and being present in the life of your wife and child instead of living in another state with a big entourage of yea men. Maybe running for best husband and father rather than president could have helped? People committed to their relationships work on them, listen to their partners needs and put in the work of being a father and partner.
+1
Kanye can be sad all he wants, but he’s the architect of his own misery. The nail in the coffin was him tweeting about he and KIm discussing aborting North before she was born. A comment that should never have been made public. Even if he was having an episode, it doesn’t excuse it. That kind of thing is unforgivable. There’s no coming back from that.
This 100 hundred time. And dragging her mother and accusing her of cheating on him in public. He did way too much.
This. I would never ever forgive this.
Kim “stood by” Kanye for so long because she was standing 2,000 miles away from him. A few tweets and family photo ops does not a relationship make.
This is taking so long because she is trying to wheedle him into an iron clad NDA. 40 is going to be the year she fully reinvents herself as a single mom social justice warrior.
Time to make Kim the martyr………who did not see this coming?
Yup she’s been trying to play this tune for a while.
Yeah this family always spins things in their favor, whether it’s an ex-boyfriend, ex-girlfriend, ex-friend, or ex-husband. They always like to play the innocent victim don’t they?
Yeah Kanye is wearing his wedding ring still, but so is Kim !
He’s his own worst enemy. But, I don’t believe their relationship was real. She used him and he used her. Anything I read about them I take with a grain of salt as their PR people work overtime to keep them relevant as a couple. Even a divorce is fodder for the masses.
Exactly. She never would have gotten a Vogue cover or welcomed into the Fashion Industry without him. He has served his purpose – she got that, and 4 beautiful children. Kanye is a mess, but she knew what she was getting into when she started dating him.
“Kanye West snapped still wearing a wedding ring out and about in LA” but no mask on his face in the midst of a deadly pandemic.
Honestly It hard to feel sorry for him. He did that to himself. Kim has always been very loyal to him, I would have left a long time ago.
Kanye comes across as a deadbeat dad to me. I have one and this is exactly what he does. Seems pretty clear what Kim expects of him but he’s too busy wallowing in his own failures to listen or try to get better. Ego is there too to make sure the cycle repeats so he never has to admit he’s wrong or take responsibility. If this story was meant to make Ye look sympathetic in any way it missed the mark with this child of divorce.
I agree completely. If he “hasn’t been good” with even FaceTiming his children now and needs to be encouraged , imagine what the next few years will be like.
I’ll never understand how (it seems to be mostly) men can just live apart from their kids and not even call very often.
Please.
I don’t absolve him of the shitty things he’s said and done, but I take no pleasure in someone dealing with mental illness either and this family is doing what they’ve always done – exploit it for their own gain.
This is optics to remind everyone of how long suffering Kim is before they slide into the final season to suck the last bit of marrow out of the story line that was her marriage.
The reason why Kim hasn’t filed for divorce is the fact that Kanye never wanted it and she and the clan are seriously afraid of what Kanye might do if Kim divorces him against his wish. I think Kim and Kris have been working for a clean way out for years – they should be terrified of Kanye’s actions constantly and I think Kanye knows and uses that too. I never buy Kim wanted to make it work with Kanye although she was in an extremely difficult position – maybe psychologically abused – but she never cared about Kanye. She has just playing along, milk the situation for publicity, until he is somewhat ok with divorce and the family will be in good graces so he won’t spill all the tea.
Trying to decide who I like less- Kim or Kanye- is really hurting my brain. In many ways, they were perfect for one another in their collective narcissism.
My theory about them is that they’re not going to get divorced at all. It’ll be played up all during the final season of KUWTK and then end with them trying to work on their marriage.
She’s waiting for the news to role out on her show – ratings!!