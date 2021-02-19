The Queen probably won’t give Prince Harry’s military patronages to William

Most of the royal and royal-press hissy fits from the past year have been solely about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex outmaneuvering everyone. Harry and Meghan called a lot of bluffs, they moved to California, and they proceeded to WIN. One of the very few ways that the Windsors and the media could still “hurt” Harry was through his commitment to the military and veterans community. So that became the subject of so many increasingly hysterical stories and threats of punitive action: the Queen will force Harry out of his royal patronages and strip him of his military titles. Because the Queen is petty and horrible. Harry probably won’t even be able to wear his dress uniforms anymore. An extra layer to all of this was the feeling that Prince William was now going to step into Harry’s former military roles, because William has always wanted what Harry has, but William doesn’t want to work for any of it. Now the Sun reports that it’s actually sort of unlikely that the Queen will give those patronages to William though:
The Queen is set to make the final decision on who takes over Prince Harry’s honorary military titles and patronages. Royal insiders fear reigniting a brotherly row if William is handed Harry’s most treasured role of Captain General of the Royal Marines.
Princess Anne is widely expected to become the first female head of the marines, adding to her 33 honorary military titles. However, Prince Edward is ruled out as he quit the elite force after only three weeks of commando training in 1987.
Finishing touches are being put in place for the couple’s future life outside the Royal Family after a 12-month review was ordered. Palace chiefs will make a public announcement several weeks before the March 31 deadline but their replacements will not be named until the summer.
A royal source said: “Ultimately, it’s the Queen’s decision. The posts are in her gift.”
William and Harry barely spoke after Megxit with the future king accusing his sibling of “betraying” the Queen.
Another source said: “Who takes over from Harry is a thorny issue in the family so giving the Queen the final say is the right thing to do.”
Harry is set to lose his Royal Marines title, as well as his roles as Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington near Bury St Edmunds and Commodore-in-Chief of Small Ships and Diving.
It occurs to me that some of those military branches have quietly informed the Palace that they actually have no interest in having Work-Shy Will as their patron. While it “looks good” on paper to have a “future king” as your royal patron, William is close to 40 years old and he has a long history of not wanting to do much with his patronages. I mean, sure, he’ll put in an appearance once every couple of years. But William only really wanted Harry’s military titles because they belonged to Harry. William would do f–k all with them once he got them. The Royal Marines will probably be pretty happy to have Princess Anne though?
Also, this just came out:
A statement says the couple have confirmed they will not be returning as working members of the Royal Family and adds: “While we are all saddened by their decision, the Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family.”
LOL, the Queen is trying to make it sound like she had no choice but to punish Harry and Meghan, what could she do, they refused to come back even when it was clear that they would continue to be bullied, harassed, marginalized, slandered and abused. What could the Queen do, people?!?
I raced over here to see your coverage of the queen’s statement. I’m so relieved it’s over. Onwards and upwards to great, happy things for Harry and Meghan!
Me too! I’m so glad it’s over and wish them peace and harmony in the lives they are carving out for themselves.
I’m not even remotely religious, but this quote sprang to mind “Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works”. H&M just keep on shining!
Oh yeah and f*ck the British tabloids and the pettiness in the Royal household.
It has been over for a year for H&M; they didn’t want this shit show to continue
My question is if this statement was coming, why all the leaks? how can a firm work with so many leak? can you imagine a company with so many leaks with no one getting fired over it?
You do not need to be royal to help; I hope that means the royal gossipers can stop talking about them! they should only cover the working royals and those in the uk!
I dont know about all the leaks, but Rebecca English is the one who had the story earlier this week that this was coming, and she’s pretty much a direct mouthpiece for the Cambridges (her twitter profile pic is a picture of Will and Kate, I mean, come on…..) so that tells me that William or Kate told her. (she is also the one who leaked their Canada location last year – in November/Dec 2019, when no one knew where they were for sure, there was a meeting at KP and lo and behold, after that, English knows they’re in Canada.)
Yes Becks, it is notable that she leaked this along with confirmation of the pregnancy. Let’s not forget that Rebecca English is the one who wrote about Kate’s broken Britain project on the Friday before Meghan’s cookbook was launched so once again we have KP involved in shenanigans.
Obviously this was being discussed behind the scenes for a while because the statement confirms that Harry is the one who pulled the plug. He was not told to.
Rubbish. Legislatively and constitutionally (correct me if I’m wrong) there is nothing wrong with Harry retaining the military patronages. He would be happy to and he can manage them. But the Palace wants a different (biased) model for the Sussexes so just admit it. Regardless, Harry is mature and is prepared to lose them.
Anne has 33 honorary titles? How many does Harry have?
Onward Sussex!
Oh my god and people will claim Anne deserves thirty-three honorary titles. Just watch, the apologists will crawl out and be defensive.
Nothing wrong at all! Just plain spite because he wount stay as Will’s whipping boy.
Prince Michael of Kent has his honorary titles while having a consultant business and doing commersial work (including TV documentaries about royals lol). Pedo still has his honorary titles and other royals have business dealings alongside doing royal work. It’s pure evil punishment.
Queenie can spin it all she wants, it’s still a petty move.
Meghan and Harry also sent out a statement basically saying they will continue to support as private citizens.
The patronages should inform they Queen they no longer want a royal patron since the others don’t do shit.
I’m so glad Harry and Meghan are done. At this point, the press will still cover and obsess over them. They can still do good work and lives good lives without the foolishness of palace courtiers and the rota. I’m sure the media will be pissed though because that money train is forever lost. Good for Harry and Meghan.
They don’t need to be “royal” to be happy, financially secure, and of service.
Harry likely understood well in advance the price they would try to make him pay for independence and he still forged ahead. His priorities are clear.
Even though i have no doubt that Oprah and the Sussexes will conduct a tasteful interview,i really question why they(BF & RR )wont atleast pretend to back off and play nice until it airs.
Because nobody influential is calling for their accountability. The BRF sets the tone for the BM and if the BRF is a racist, non-transparent organisation but they’re still accepted by the UK people then nothing will change.
Why should they “back off”? Meghan and Harry haven’t said or done anything to that hateful island since they left and they still get shitted on daily.
Glad they’re doing the interview and that island will continue to be hateful towards them no matter what.
Faye, Noki is talking about the brf and rr’s backing off and playing nice until the interview airs but they won’t because they are too blinded by their hate and greed.
Was it the Oprah interview that finally made the Royal Family realise that they weren’t coming back? And we know that line about much loved members of the family is a lie.
I really think it was. I think the royal family was under the delusion that they were going to come back (remember they were the ones who insisted on the one year review etc) and I think the Oprah interview probably was the final nail in the coffin – in terms of making them realize “oh, they’re gone.”
There are still a few contenders for the military titles: Charles, Anne and even Camilla, Sophie and Kate (I think even the married in royal women get honorary military titles)
As for the patronages, it’s ultimately the charities themselves who will suffer. Other than the Cambridges, none of the other royals have a high enough profile and the Cambridges themselves don’t do much for the patronages in the first place
Did anyone think they were going to come back? I mean, everything else aside (Netflix and Spotify deals, Archewell partnerships, etc) the royal family has spent the past year dragging Harry and Meghan in the press (and if its not the family themselves, then they are totally incompetent and incapable of shutting down the courtiers) so why would they want to go back?
I am surprised that they took ACU and QCT from them. Didnt Harry start the QCT? I’ve heard a few different stories about that so not sure which is the most accurate.
Just adding that I reread the statement and I think its interesting, I think the added part “note for editors” about the patronages is worded very carefully, it seems that someone did realize what a bad look it was to remove the royal patronages so they are trying to get ahead of that criticism. The royals dont often try to get ahead of criticism like that so it makes me think they are actually very aware of what some people are saying about this situation. That statement wasnt meant for the RRs IMO.
The only criticism the Queen cares about is the press’ and they’re not going to attack her for doing this. The Note to editors is merely to help them with the reporting of this story.
Well, I generally agree, but there have been some conversations in the press (outside of the standard rota “the royal family is perfect because they kicked out the black woman” narratives) about how this looks on a global stage – I know because I have seen those conversations – so I do think that someone in the palace is dimly aware of what is being said. It wasnt going to stop the queen from doing what she wanted to do clearly – and even guiding the RRs in their reporting was useless based on some of the headlines about the Sussexes being stripped of their titles.
Keeping Andrew attached to anything still puts them behind the eight ball. If he gets removed too then that would be them treating non working royals consistently. Until they do that hypocrisy abounds.
It would seem that the Royal Family and press still believed that Harry and Meghan would come back and they tried to emotionally blackmail Harry by threatening to take away his military titles to make him come back. I’m not surprised about ACU and QCT they belonged to the Queen before. QCT was an amalgam of the Queen’s Young Leaders and the Diamond Jubilee Trust. Sophie was involved with the latter so she might get it. I said it probably go to Charles before but I think Sophie may be more suited to it.
The old bat is only hurting the organizations with her pettiness.
Harry and Meghan will find other charities to work with if those organizations aren’t allowed to work with them out of fear from the RF.
I think the wolrd will go back to ignoring the RF as pre-2018. I know that despite this, they will likely still try to bitch about the Sussexes in the months, if not years to come. But I’m glad this chapter is over. Harry and Meghan are now really basically free. They still retain their ducal titles so I’m sure the BM will use this as an excuse to criticise them. I truly hope they don’t attend the Trooping of the Colour or any royal-related events in future and they go on to live their best lives.
So you think the monarchy relevancy has decreased?
I think it would eventually go back to how it was pre-2018. Meghan brought a renewed interest into the family, but with her departure, it will likely be back to how it was before she married. Their relevancy in the UK, I’m sure will remain the same. Outside that, it might go back to the same level of appeal in Spanish RF or the Dutch RF. I’m not sure there would be a global audience say for one example – the Commonwealth Service.
Yep i agree they will only be relevant in their home country. If you really want to read about them you have to follow news sites that follow them but I think their global relevancy is gone and will only get smaller. Sad for Will and Kate who wanted to be known everywhere lol
The sniffing in that statement about royalty being “a life of public service” when those people were born into immense wealth, luxury and security. ..please.
Run for office or run a government agency or nonprofit, giving your time and talents while being underpaid and under recognized, then talk to us about a life of public service.
Or “an hour or two a month of public service and lots of time spent pruning rosebushes and shopping” if we’re going to be a bit more accurate.
I was watching CNN with my husband when the official announcement was made and he said, “Wow, so this is the origin of our racism!” I didn’t even know he paid attention to any of this!!
Finally. I hope they discuss the titles during the interview. Im personally interested in why they still want to use them (recognizing they have every right to).
The Fail’s headline is that they are “stripped of their titles” which is wrong but they cannot help lying and spreading false information. Next step will be their patronages issuing releases welcoming Harry as their new American Ambassador for Rugby or Meghan as their new American Ambassador for the Theater Arts, etc. Prince Incandescent will see this as a win and Kate will be asking for the theater patronage for sure.
Nah both Rugby patronages and the National Theatre put out statement thanking Harry and Meghan for the service. It’s done.
Congratulations, Sussexes! Living well is the best revenge and I have no doubt that they will thrive. F* the Royal Family.
This proves that the royal family couldn’t care less about their patronages. THEY have expressed their wish to continue working with the sussexes because they think it’s in their best interest and what does the queen do? Right, she refuses to listen to them and strips them away.
How cunning of BP to release this statement on Prince Andrew’s birthday thus minimising any paedo-related commentary about him. The RF go to great lengths to protect an alleged child abuser but waste no time in again abusing a couple who have never been accused of any criminal conduct.
yet no one is going to be talking about overshadowing him; no one, I am willing to place a lot of money on that!
those gossipers don’t care; they want a story, any story attached to H&M
Yeah but now that Harry and Meghan are stripped of their patronages people are asking how come Andrew has not been stripped of his.
All that imperialism, violence and thievery and this is what will bring down the monarchy?
Well whatever I’ll take it and I’m glad Elizabeth can see her empire crumble in real time.
I’m glad they’re not returning, they’re too popular and would only benefit that archaic evil institution.
I hope they can now focus on having a safe and calm pregnancy.
The only thing I’ll miss is Meghan’s outfits, she was just starting to dress better lol. I miss red carpets in general! Sigh.
Sucks for the charities but I’m happy for H&M! There are still plenty of other charities who could benefit from their help.
I’ve got the radio on while I work today and this was the lead story on the one o’clock news. Seriously. This is not ‘news’. No one, literally no one thoughts they would come back. Even the most delusional racists, hate-mongers in the press knew in their hearts it wasn’t happening regardless of what they wrote.
I’d like to hope that this allows them to get on with their lives in peace but we all know the BRF and BM won’t allow that to happen because they need H&M.
I would be very surprised if H&M hadn’t already spoken with their patronages. What a tiny despot that queen is. I hope they’re testing her for dementia every now and again.
Oh f me. What the actual f? It’s a gift . A gift like frogmore cottage that they then had to pay for , I am beginning to think the queen doesn’t know what a gift is. I know she is an uneducated witch but come on. As for William thought Harry disrespected the queen, I never knew he said that . Aww well it’s petty Betty , do we actually give a shit how she feels? And william king in waiting. You are perfect for the job because just like your granny, your a royal f——-ing racist petty deranged bitter asshole.
I am so happy for Harry and Megs. He should sign over the lease of frogmore to his cousin. The Windsors are shits. I would Also send back their duke and duchess titles to them. I won’t visit for anything. They won’t see my children and have no part in my life. They want to cut ties, I would show them how scissors really work. And people I can’t say this enough. Stop acting like the queen is a sweet apple pie granny. She is not , she is a cold hearted bitch.
Doesn’t matter who she gives those organizations to, the stain of her pettiness will linger.
So upsetting. I used to admire British royal family a lot but my respect to them no is almost zero. Not sure why the media in my country is heavily biased to them 🤦🏼♀️
I don’t think the military brass like William all that much.