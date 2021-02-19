Prince Harry is ‘isolating’ in case he needs to fly to the UK to see Prince Philip

Prince Philip – the Duke of Edinburgh – was admitted into a London hospital a few days ago. The Palace stressed that his ill health is not coronavirus-related, and that he checked into the hospital because he was feeling poorly in general, and he’s there for rest and observation. As I said, I would imagine that a 99-year-old man who has lived a very full and active life has many age-related health issues, but we really don’t know. I feel sorry for Philip, even knowing his problematic past. The man wanted to retire to Wood Farm and be left alone. Because of the pandemic, he’s been moved around several times and he’s had to navigate Windsor Castle and a “bubble” for months.
I kept waiting for the British media to explicitly blame the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for Philip’s hospitalization. While it’s been inferred in several articles, no one has actually come out and said “Philip is in the hospital because of Harry’s Oprah interview!” They still found another way to bring it around to Harry though:
Prince Harry is understood to be self-isolating in his LA mansion with Meghan Markle and baby Archie so he can race back to Britain if Prince Philip’s condition worsens, it’s reported. The Duke of Sussex, 36, is said to be sheltering from Covid at the couple’s California home while his grandfather is in hospital so he can fly home at short notice if Philip deteriorates.
Harry has made plans to fly back to the UK by private jet and is being kept “regularly informed” of Prince Philip’s health, the Mirror reports. Prince Philip, 99, fell ill at Windsor Castle on Tuesday and was rushed to London’s King Edward Hospital as a precaution. His condition is not Covid related.
Harry would be tested before leaving the US and once he returns, The Mirror understands. The US could be set to join England’s quarantine “red list” of countries, it was reported on Thursday. All travel between the countries would be banned, with Brits returning home forced to fork out up to £1,750 for a 10-night stay at a quarantine hotel. But members of the royal family enjoy special dispensation to travel so Harry wouldn’t have to self-isolate on arrival in Britain if he tested negative, it’s reported.
A source told The Mirror: “Harry is of course concerned for his grandfather’s welfare and is being kept regularly informed on his condition. He has chosen to stay in case he is required to return to the UK at short notice.”
I’ll be completely honest: I doubt Harry would fly to the UK if Philip merely remained hospitalized indefinitely. But… if Philip passed away, I do think that Harry would fly home. As he should, honestly? The Windsor clan is completely terrible, but Harry would absolutely try to make it back to attend a grandparent’s funeral. But no, Harry won’t fly back if his 100-year-old grandfather is merely getting tests done. I mean, Charles, William and the Queen aren’t even visiting Philip, and they all live a lot closer to the hospital.
I love how they had to be sure to mention “by private jet”. The passive-aggressiveness will never end. But I don’t believe a word of this anyway.
I took another way. Mentioning a private jet means that the press never had an issue with Harry using them, it was just used to attack him and Meghan.
I always thought the private jet controversy was twofold –
first, it was something that “stuck” – meaning it gained a lot of traction and gave them something easy to use to attack Harry and Meghan –
and second, the reason it “stuck” wasnt bc of Harry’s stance on the environment, it was because people did not think the black duchess should be flying on a private jet. They really did not think she deserved that.
With all the effort the RF has gone through to pretend that demonic racist Philip is still alive you would think they would at least put some make up on him.
There is no way he’s still alive, he’s been dead for years! Look at him!
Harry shouldn’t waste the trip, what if Philip bites him???
Lmaoff at your comments. Lol. It’s good to see that I am not alone in thinking he is the picture of the living dead.
Hahaha. His teeth gives me nightmares, you have all the money in the world and yet leave your teeth in that state! =/
Complete BS.
Yeah, I can see Harry coming back for a funeral, but I’m even iffy on that.
Meanwhile, the rest of the family is acting like it’s business as usual. I mean, yes, Philip is super old and anything can happen, I just don’t think he’s rapidly declining at the moment.
It won’t be long now but I hope there’s time for Harry to be there for his new family first, plus vaccination all around.
Also would a big state funeral be warranted in a pandemic? They could still put on a dignified show that respects public safety. Or delay a memorial until later. Families everywhere have had to mourn differently this year and the Windsors should be no exception.
Montecito isn’t in LA. It’s several hours away. But why let’s that get in the way of the British press’ obsession with “Hollywood Harry”?
So I do think if his condition took a turn for the worse Harry would fly home, and I think if he died Harry absolutely would fly home, but I wouldnt expect there to be a funeral right away – not a public one anyway. I bet there would be a private (relatively small) family funeral and then a bigger service in a few months if things have improved. I’m sure the pre-pandemic plans for Phillip’s death involved a large funeral with international attendees and I cant see the Queen doing away with that entirely .
So….if this is legit information from a reliable Sussex source and not fanfic…sounds like Phillip is not in good shape and probably going to pass soon. Does anyone else read it this way?
OK, after all thats been discussed about H&M exiting, Phil is still his GrandDad.
I’m sure if PPhil is in dire times Harry does want to see him before he passes.
The BRF is fighting to hold their fat jobs. Which is why Liz is cutting off all of Harrys “official” titles, duties, patronages, etc.
Liz and Phil are old, not just elderly. I would like to think they are human enough that they would be happy for Harry to visit them in person. If I was pregnant and covid, I would not travel.
Britain gave us James Bond. Surely Harry would be able to slip in and see PP on the quiet, no?
Love H&M response of “We can all live a life of service” true, true.
Every one can offer to help another, or give a donation to a service of their choice.
Hmmm. In the UK at the moment we’re in lockdown under stay at home orders and anyone who isn’t a key worker isn’t actually allowed to travel. And we’re certainly not allowed to travel abroad, whether for a holiday or a family visit. And people who want to travel into the UK are legally required to self-isolate in quarantine hotels for ten days. So I call bullshit on this. (And just for perspective, my grandfather is currently dying of cancer in England but I live in Scotland so I can’t go and see him.)
I am sure that he can communicate with Phillip by phone or zoom right now and it’s weird that Harry has to plan a visit, but William, Charles or any of the ones on the same country don’t visit and no one says anything.
This story is total BS and what has happened today confirms that it’s not true.
Well if Harry were to take a private plane after being heavily criticized by the asshole British press for it just to come see that corpse, I too would be mad at Harry. He needs to stay with his young son and pregnant wife, plus he needs to work, it could take months for grandpa to die or recover. Or whatever the walking dead is. Stay home Harry. Let the petties visit their own .
he looks so much like a zombie
The UK needs to stop with the fanfics. Harry is currently living his best life.