Prince Harry is ‘isolating’ in case he needs to fly to the UK to see Prince Philip

Prince Philip – the Duke of Edinburgh – was admitted into a London hospital a few days ago. The Palace stressed that his ill health is not coronavirus-related, and that he checked into the hospital because he was feeling poorly in general, and he’s there for rest and observation. As I said, I would imagine that a 99-year-old man who has lived a very full and active life has many age-related health issues, but we really don’t know. I feel sorry for Philip, even knowing his problematic past. The man wanted to retire to Wood Farm and be left alone. Because of the pandemic, he’s been moved around several times and he’s had to navigate Windsor Castle and a “bubble” for months.

I kept waiting for the British media to explicitly blame the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for Philip’s hospitalization. While it’s been inferred in several articles, no one has actually come out and said “Philip is in the hospital because of Harry’s Oprah interview!” They still found another way to bring it around to Harry though:

Prince Harry is understood to be self-isolating in his LA mansion with Meghan Markle and baby Archie so he can race back to Britain if Prince Philip’s condition worsens, it’s reported. The Duke of Sussex, 36, is said to be sheltering from Covid at the couple’s California home while his grandfather is in hospital so he can fly home at short notice if Philip deteriorates. Harry has made plans to fly back to the UK by private jet and is being kept “regularly informed” of Prince Philip’s health, the Mirror reports. Prince Philip, 99, fell ill at Windsor Castle on Tuesday and was rushed to London’s King Edward Hospital as a precaution. His condition is not Covid related. Harry would be tested before leaving the US and once he returns, The Mirror understands. The US could be set to join England’s quarantine “red list” of countries, it was reported on Thursday. All travel between the countries would be banned, with Brits returning home forced to fork out up to £1,750 for a 10-night stay at a quarantine hotel. But members of the royal family enjoy special dispensation to travel so Harry wouldn’t have to self-isolate on arrival in Britain if he tested negative, it’s reported. A source told The Mirror: “Harry is of course concerned for his grandfather’s welfare and is being kept regularly informed on his condition. He has chosen to stay in case he is required to return to the UK at short notice.”

I’ll be completely honest: I doubt Harry would fly to the UK if Philip merely remained hospitalized indefinitely. But… if Philip passed away, I do think that Harry would fly home. As he should, honestly? The Windsor clan is completely terrible, but Harry would absolutely try to make it back to attend a grandparent’s funeral. But no, Harry won’t fly back if his 100-year-old grandfather is merely getting tests done. I mean, Charles, William and the Queen aren’t even visiting Philip, and they all live a lot closer to the hospital.