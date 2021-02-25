In the Oprah interview, the Sussexes will be ‘very candid’ about their mental health

We’re hearing different things about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s headspace these days and what they discussed during the Oprah interview. The British media would have us believe that Harry and Meghan will dish about everything and that they’re out for retribution, which I don’t really believe. I think there’s generally a lot of sadness in Camp Sussex – sadness that their exit had to happen this way, disappointment with the way they were treated throughout. That’s what People Magazine’s sources say too:
The disappointment: Harry and Meghan were “disappointed” not to be able to keep their royal patronages and Harry’s military appointments, says a source close to the couple, but “they respect the decision that was reached.”
Pushing back on the Palace with “service is universal”: The pushback reportedly ruffled feathers at the palace. Others say the couple would not have pushed back had the palace statement simply referred to “royal” service.
A family bond: Still, adds a royal source, “There is a very strong family bond.” There is hope among those close to Harry and his brother Prince William that things will ease now that they aren’t focusing on the disagreements over how to be a royal. Those close to the Sussexes echo the palace thought there is a difference between the family and the family business – and now that this is out of the way, there can be some room to build bridges.
I’m sad at the thought that even after all of this, Harry would probably be down to “build bridges” with that terrible lot. Because you know that William will not meet him halfway. And Charles is in the wind – Clarence House hasn’t released one statement this month about the formal Sussexit. As for what will make it into the Oprah interview, sources tell E! News that Harry and Meghan will be candid but probably won’t spill all:
Speaking their truth: A source close to the couple tells E! News exclusively that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be “speaking their truth” during the highly anticipated CBS special on March 7, now that they have permanently stepped down as working members of the British monarchy. “There is a lot of tension between them and the royal family,” the source says. “The interview is going to shine a light on what they have been through. Meghan and Harry are relieved they are away from it all.”
Allowed to be more candid: According to the insider, their sit-down will be “very candid” because they’ve “officially been released” from their royal duties. Generally speaking, Meghan and Harry have been more open and honest after they initially stepped down last year and subsequently moved to Santa Barbara, California.
A lot of talk about mental health: The source explains, “They are going to touch on a lot of how mental health came into play and how it affected them.”
How Harry feels about William: The insider admits it’s “still a very tense situation,” adding that “Harry and William are on two different paths.” Of course, William is second in line to the throne, while Harry has delved into entertainment pursuits, including deals with Netflix and Spotify.
I do think it’s notable that the bulk of the interview will be with Meghan, and then Harry is apparently only going to come in for maybe the last third or the last quarter. While I don’t doubt that Meghan and Harry are on the same page about everything, I also think that they’re going to speak about their own experiences a lot differently. Meghan was and is more clear-eyed about what happened to them, whereas Harry has decades of family drama and family trauma coloring his version. At least they’re going to be honest about it though – I hope Harry talks about the “tense situation” with William and all of that.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid and WENN.
I think a lot of the interview is going to about the transition from actress to royal to philanthropist, and the racism Meghan faced. And for those topics, we dont need Harry.
I do think she is going to open up a lot about her mental health over the past two years and how the smear campaign directly affected her, and I think its going to be hard to hear her talk about it. Like we all know the headlines, imagine being the target of them, day in and day out.
Exactly. It’s a great interview to talk about racism that black women deal with on a day to day basis and what she had to deal with everyday from the royal rota. She and Harry are not going to spill any freaking tea. Come on.
I also think the reason Meghan is getting the majority of the interview is because she is the one who borne the brunt of the attacks and her reputation has been damaged more than Harry’s. She’s the one who being blamed by the press and the Royal Family for the decision to leave and for the rift in the family.
This exactly. I mean, if Meghan had never entered Harry’s life, but Harry one day decided to sit down with Oprah and tell his story, we’d all be watching TF out of that. But Meghan did enter his life, and as unlikely as the pairing first seemed, everything that has happened since then is the real story of who the RF actually is. We care about Harry’s story, but Meghan’s story is so new and so unprecedented and so potentially inspirational that it’s the real draw.
“They are going to touch on a lot of how mental health came into play and how it affected them.”
Considering how much PwBT and Keen Exhausted Katie speak about mental health, they had VERY LITTLE concern about the mental health of their brother/SIL while they trashed them in the tabloids. KEK speaks out of her a$$ about mothers/pregnant women’s mental health, yet the whole time she was doing what she did to H&M; and we know PwBT only cares about footballers’ mental health (y’know, so he can drink and carouse with them).
The more I learn about them, the more disgusted it leaves me. England used to be one of my favorites places to visit; not sure I want to spend any more of my money there.
Everyone wants to hear about what Harry’s going to say about his brother, but I’m wondering what he’s going to say about his dad, who happily threw him under the bus from the time he was 12, and has had not a damn thing to say in public in support of either his son or his DIL for over a year.
Spill the tea about your petty-ass, petulant, pants stain of a father, Hazza.
Same. The BRF has lost ALL its allure for me, save anything Harry and Meg-related. I set my alarm to wake up at the crack of dawn to watch Will and Kate’s wedding. Now? They disgust me.
I want to think whoever posted this psychic reading yesterday on Harry, Meghan and the royal family (I watched all 4 readings!)
https://youtu.be/v64EyWT3eIM
I found myself nodding in agreement with EVERYTHING she said. How the members of the royal family don’t give Harry any credit that he’s capable of handling his own life and making good decisions for himself. That they won’t let him grow up and still see him as an impulsive screw up that needs constant guidance. How William and Kate never gave Meghan a chance or tried to get to know her because they are convinced that she’s just some jezebel that has lead Harry astray and that he’ll eventually come to his senses and come crawling back after the marriage crashes and burns. How Charles actually likes Meghan but is totally shocked how things have played out and is worried he’ll never see Harry again. How petty and mean Betty is. How the entire family blames Meghan for Harry leaving and thinks he would have stayed if it wasn’t for her. But the psychic said that’s not true and that Harry always planned on leaving and his initial plan was to move permanently to Africa to continue his conservation and charity work only returning for official family events.
And finally, that even though Harry is basically “fuck ALL of y’all!” right now, he still hopes one day to reconnect with his family. Also that Meghan is basically done with them but she will support Harry in whatever decision he makes regarding his family.
Thank you for posting that. I also enjoy the tarot readings from February Pisces.
I think it will take a long time for Harry to rebuild a relationship with his family. If they will never accept Meghan, then I don’t see Harry wanting anything to do with them.
Wow, that reading is quite in line with what I’ve always thought regarding Harry & Meghan. In the back of my mind, I’ve always felt Diana’s death wasn’t an accident, that Harry had made up his mind to leave even before Meghan entered the picture and that this new Sussex baby is the reincarnation of the one lost in miscarriage. So uncanny, I will have to follow this psychic now.
I’m of the opinion that Diana’s death could only have been an accident. It was a freak combination of things that led to her dying – even if she had done something as simple as wearing her seatbelt, one of the investigating coroners said she would have walked away.
On the psychic front though, I have a friend who used to see the same psychic as Princess Diana. She once told my friend that at her last reading that summer she had to call the session to an early close because nothing was coming through about Diana’s future – she literally could see nothing.
Diana’s death was the perfect storm. Dodi insisted that they leave the Ritz and go to his apartment. Dodi insisted on using Henri Paul as driver even though he’d been drinking in the Ritz bar for hours. Dodi was the one who insisted that Henri Paul drive faster and faster to outrun the paps. I’ve been to the tunnel where the car accident took place and it is precipitously steep going in, with a sharp turn at the bottom. The driver lost control, clipped a cement pillar and the rest, as they say, is history. As @The Hench says above, Diana would have survived had she only buckled up her seatbelt.
I was under the impression that a seat belt wouldn’t have changed the outcome of her injuries. I thought she died bc of a decelaration tear that caused internal bleeding. That comes from abruptly stopping after moving at really high speeds. A seat belt wouldn’t have changed that.
@Steph – from top forensic pathologist Richard Shepherd:
Richard Shepherd, who gave evidence in a major inquiry into Princess Diana’s death, has revealed the incredibly rare injury that claimed her life after the 1997 car crash in Paris. He has revealed that Diana’s fatal injury was “tiny”, and he has never seen a similar cause of death in his decades as a top pathologist. The cause of death – a tear to a vital vein which sent her into cardiac arrest – also explains how Diana could be conscious and able to speak to rescuers, but her condition quickly worsened. And if she had been wearing a seatbelt Diana may have survived the crash with just a black eye, rib injuries and maybe a broken arm.
Bodyguard Trevor Rees-Jones was the only survivor of the crash. Shepherd explained that bodyguards don’t often wear seatbelts as it restricts their movement, but on this occasion, luckily he was wearing one.
I don’t know if a seatbelt would have changed the outcome, but it has always seemed to me that there are more surefire ways to put out a hit on someone than to count on a paid driver being drunk and/or suicidal enough to kill himself in the process.
That made me so sad to read that anyone could think Meghan is a jezebel! I mean, she has kindness and gentleness written all over her face. Her history speaks for itself and as we may have mentioned on here, there was NEVER one bad word about Meghan until she started dating Harry. She worked for 6 or 7 years on Suits at that point, had worked as an Ambassador for World Vision, worked with the UN as a Women’s Advocate. She had 2 (or 3?) million followers at Instagram when she joined the family – more than all the Royals combined at this point, she had her own blog, clothing lines, and was worth a few millions. I mean, how do you get jezebel from all of this? and she had so much, how was giving it up to marry Harry, meaning that she was social climbing? She actually gave up a lot to be with Harry, only further proving her love for him – if seeing the two of them together wasn’t enough for anyone!!
I feel that their love is truly one for the ages. So much stress on a marriage right from the get-go and yet they only seem to be more devoted to each other the more you see them interact. No one could blame Meg if she had so much resentment towards the situation that it spilled into her relationship with Harry, but it just seems that she honestly, truly loves him, and he her. I think they’re as close as you can get to soulmates!
I think that the accident was what it was: an accident. However, I do believe there is more than one way to kill a person. The RF and BF killed Diana’s spirit. To the point where she probably had no will to live (I know she had the boys but sometimes that is not enough – sorry to say). In her last year, her eyes were sadder than usual. There was a cloud that followed her. In hindsight I see it now. And I think this is what they almost did with Meghan and neatly succeeded. The institution can be so stifling and constricting like a boa constrictor, where life is slowly slipped out of you. It’s really sad.
I don’t think this interview will be the “Meghan: In her Own Words” that courtiers are worried it will be. She’s not going to be going “Elizabeth is petty, Charles is a pussy, William is a bastard and Catherine is bitch!”
She’ll most likely be speaking in generalities: “the institution wasn’t supportive”, “some employees didn’t want to work with me from the get go”, “the tabloids were horrible”, “they weren’t like this with anyone else” etc etc.
If people (both fans and haters) are hoping for some exclusive tell-all that will massively embarrass the family, then they’re setting themselves up for disappointment IMO. It’s gonna be maybe one-two steps above what Finding Freedom said.
We’re pretty much on the same page, but what I’m enjoying is the scrambling from the palace and the fear over what she COULD say. What on earth did they do to her?
I do think she and Harry will be pretty straightforward about the actual press, but I think for the palace and royals there will be a lot of statements like you said – talk of “the institution” and “some people” etc.
this is about Harry and Meghan reclaiming their narrative and moving forward – its not a hit job on the royal family. But I still think there are going to be some interesting tidbits.
The palace is definitely in fear of what could come out – just like they were with Finding Freedom.
And agreed. I think their biggest snipes will be held for the media and maybe some courtiers.
It’s probably not just what she can say about her own treatment, but also, what she knows about the rest of the family behind the scenes, e.g., what’s really going on between Will and Kate, and so on. That family has a lot more secrets than just what’s happened with Harry and Meghan.
They probably assume Harry will have some loyalty to his grandparents at least, but don’t trust Meghan to have any loyalty at all. And really, considering how the RF members have been historically jealous of each other, how the palaces/courtiers compete with each other, how much leaking to the press they all do, how so many of their activities are solely for good PR, they’d naturally assume an outsider who they’ve treated badly would be the same, and wouldn’t hesitate to reveal anything she wanted.
“The palace is definitely in fear of what could come out.”
Yep. Like an abusive boyfriend, scared of what you’ll tell your friend (if you’re allowed to talk to your friends at all).
I agree with this.
@Sofia “Elizabeth is petty, Charles is a pussy, William is a bastard and Catherine is bitch!” You summed this up pretty good 🤣👍
If Meghan makes general statements it may come across as whining tbh. I hope she gives us some tea like specific examples even if it’s anonymous.
I mean giving anonymous tea is essentially giving general statements. What’s the real difference between saying “the institution was supportive” compared to “this person who I’m not going to mention was a bitch to me”? The latter may even frustrate some people because they’d rather hear who it was or nothing at all.
The haters are going to hate. If she says “the institution wasn’t supportive” the haters will come out in droves with “we gave you a billion dollar wedding, we welcomed you with open arms, you got to go to Sandringham as a fiancee! The queen did that whole overnight train thing! ” She should say what she wants to say and that’s it. Anyone who has followed this knows what kind of bad deal she got on this.
I doubt this is going to be the big tell all a lot of people think this will be. I think they will talk about everything but not specifically. Like they will say the relationship with the Royals is difficult but won’t say they’re behind the smears or made racial comments towards Meghan. I think they will get their point across and explain the last couple of years but it’s not going to be the tabloid interview people think it will be. Just because it isn’t broadcast, they probably do have a good relationship with some Royals.
Thing is, no matter how innocuous what they say is, the British papers and royal sources will still manufacture reasons to be outraged. Their narratives are already set, regardless of what is or isn’t revealed.
Agree mostly, but I think they will carry a few extremely encrypted warnings shot across the bow that only RF can decrypt. The warnings serve the purpose that should they continue this back sttage negative campaign against their own flesh and blood, all gloves will be off and hell will pay
The People article said there is a strong family bond and E! News talks of the tension and the rift between Harry and William. I tend to believe the E! News one. I think there is a lot of tension and I don’t know if it will ever be repaired. I think Harry is done. I do hope Harry talks of the rift with William.
My opinion. There is definitely a serious rift between him and William right now. That the entire family really DID hold out hope until the last minute that Harry would leave Meghan and come back into the fold. They just eternally underestimate him.
I think they will eventually begrudgingly accept Harry’s decision and that’s he’s not rejoining The Firm and they will reconnect. But it will never be the same. Friendly but no more real trust. Maybe their kids will become close.
There’s definitely a rift in my opinion. Think about what WE all know – that someone at KP was actively leaking to the tabloids about Harry and Meghan, that someone leaked to Dan Wootton about the Sussexes then-plan to move to canada, that Dan Wootton has a strong connection to Christian Jones, that the “palace four” or whatever were engaging with the MoS during the lawsuit and were willing to testify AGAINST Meghan, William’s FlyBe plane stunt, that William refused to go to the lunch before the “Sandringham Summit” but made damn sure he was at the meeting to decide the Sussex future, William who barely acknowledged Harry and Meghan at the church last year and Kate who flat out ignored them.
Those are some of the basic things that we know about – things that we have seen play out in real time. We dont know a lot of the details, or there’s a lot of speculation, but those are the broad strokes of what we know happened. And those are all things that directly tie into William working against Harry. So now just imagine how much else there is behind the scenes that we dont know about.
Is it any wonder there would be a rift? And that’s just in the past two years, that’s not getting into any other issues between them.
I dont think Harry’s going to get into any of that really, I think there will be some statements like he gave to Tom Bradby, about how they are brothers and will always be brothers, etc – but we all know there has to be some serious bad blood there.
Yes, for sure a rift, and everything that you say Becks1, also what we’ve heard about Harry hearing about William’s affair and berating him for it. This is also supposed to be one of the reasons the brothers started fighting, not just because of Meghan. Harry was mad at Will because, hello! clearly their mother was destroyed by their father cheating, and here was Will just doing the same. But of course this is one topic they wouldn’t talk about on Oprah! LOL could you imagine it?
The comments re. a strong bond come “a royal source” so we can conclude that he/she is lying.
They definitely underestimated Harry. Harry and Meg are on offense and have every opportunity to grow. The monarchy is on defense and has to use every opportunity to prove why they aren’t antiquated and unnecessary in an enlightened world where “royal blood” means less and less with each passing day.
I think “strong family bond” refers to more of the emotional hopes we have for our family. We will forgive them more easily and give them more chances than we would a friend/lover because we have such history with them and know them so intimately. It’s hard to break up and hate the person that tucked you in at night and was the main source of love and affection throughout your childhood (your parents) or the person that ran through the sprinkler with you when you were toddlers or who sat up talking with you at night when you were worried (siblings). There are more memories and there is a sense of love and devotion to one’s family even when they don’t always deserve it or act properly. We feel connected to our families because we are of them, literally. We share physical traits and emotional characteristics and ways of relating and behaving, family traditions, memories of vacations and birthday parties and weddings: these are the people who were there at all of the big important events of your life that you look back fondly on: your wedding, your birthday party at the amusement park, when you had your first baby, that Mother’s Day brunch, or your grandparents’ anniversary party. So the bond is more about the bonds that tie and not necessarily a synonym for a good relationship. It’s hard to break up with your family and completely give up any hope of a reconciliation. We are more likely to give our family a second or third chance if it looks like they’ve changed for the better because we value and idealize those relationships. And they’re also your children’s family, so when you break with your family, it’s not like breaking up with a boyfriend, you’re breaking up with dozens of people and you’re also breaking up with them for your kids and their kids as well. In your heart, you want your children to have cousins and grandparents and aunts and uncles—that whole family support system and people who are like your children and will support your children because they are related to your children. I think that’s the bond that’s being talked about. I don’t think the strong bond means that it’s a good relationship.
It will never be repaired William not only tried to target but also incite white supremacist violence (and yes I say that as they already had 3 neo-Nazi assassination attempt pre full smear campaign) but also on his wife and children. It will NEVER be repaired and rightly so.
I went to watch the wedding a little bit and Harry and William looked really close. Also, Philip was stoked to be there. Smiling all the time. Charles looked happy as well. I would have never thought at that time that the RF would have ended up treating Harry and Meghan the way they have. As for the interview, I agree with comments above that they actually won’t go into family drama but will talk about media treatment deffo.
I think some of them really were ready to embrace Meghan (Zara’s snide comments or looks not included), but then I really think it was William’s uncontrollable jealousy that turned things. Things got publicly sour after Meghan and Harry’s busy and successful international trip; that’s when William (we know in retrospect) started throwing Harry under the bus (in this regard; we know he’s been doing it for life).
Spring 2019 when they arrived for Easter service, we saw Harry avoid William, so he was already pissed and couldn’t hide it publicly. A year later we saw his murderous expression at the commonwealth service. They’ve had an epic falling out
that Easter service was also the day the Times article came out (or the day after) about William wanting to banish Harry to Africa. No wonder he was so pissed.
And, let’s remember, Oprah was there. She saw everything with her own eyes. She is so deft, I could imagine her inserting some of her observations into this interview without making Meghan or Harry spill the damned tea themselves.
True. That is actually a good angle to go with. That way it gives UK tabloids less material to demonize Meghan further over what she might say.
Really!? I felt the opposite even back in the day
I actually hope harry doesn’t say a word about his relationship with william and that meghan doesn’t say a word about the relationship with her father. I think the interview will start with her how she met harry and their wedding (which will take about 5 min) and then they will talk in length about the british media. And then they will talk about archewell, what’s in store for them now and their life in america, which is the part harry will join in.
This is what I think will happen but who knows. Judging by the “carnival of so called experts” comment and the clapback at the queens statement last week it seems like team sussex is well and truly done with brexit britain and their ways, so maybe they will spill a little tea after all
You are right. Why I laughed at the palace and royal reporters all freaking out about this. There’s no way that they would burn things down with them. She may speak about her father, what she can speak about legally anyway. That’s going to be a conversation I bet. Oprah dealt with the same thing when she got “famous” from relatives coming out and demanding things from her. So I am sure there is going to be a lot of Oprah saying ‘as black women’ this is how we move about in the world and Meghan talking about that.
I sincerely hope that she doesn’t talk about Thomas because of that lawsuit. With the court win it is now a closed chapter. Talking about it in an interview like this will open it up again in i just want her to leave it behind her for good. We have court docs we can reach if we are looking for the truth. No need to address it in an interview and open it all up again.
At the end of the day she’s going to do what she wants to do, but to me it would seem unwise.
@Cecilia, while I would otherwise agree with you, the fact is that people almost never read those court docs (which is why so many people misunderstood the copyright judgement). Addressing the Thomas issue allows her to set the record straight, particularly because there are many people that still believe she “abandoned” him.
Meghan doesn’t have to go into great detail but she could reiterate that she loved her dad, that his betrayal broke her heart, but that she’s found peace and wants to move on with her life.
@Cecilia her own lawyers might tell Meghan not to mention the court case/Thomas. The DM will be looking for any and all opportunities to try and appeal the decision so staying quiet about it might be her best bet.
I think they will touch on her winning her privacy case, which is a HUGE deal! and leave it at that. This may be connected to the ongoing slander, lies and smear campaign against her from the UK press, but not to give her father any air time. (Or Piers Morgan! her main UK detractor).
@emile people that hate meghan are simply determined to hate her and talking about the court case and “setting the record straight” won’t change that. In fact, it will give the DM reasons to appeal the judge’s decision. Back in april when she released the text messages she sent to her father, it was big news yet people still want to believe she didn’t reach out (Tho thomas himself has said he refused her help). It is better for her to just leave it as it is.
I agree and I disagree with you.
1) Whatever Meghan says will be parsed and criticized for at least a week (possibly more) after the interview airs. So in that sense, whatever she says will just give those who hate her already even more reason to hate her.
2) However, Meghan’s (a) relationship with her father and (b) the court case are two separate things. It is perfectly possible to talk about Thomas without mentioning the letter, the court case, or the DM’s unethical journalism. Also, “I loved my father, but he betrayed me, though I’m now ready to move on” is not a strong enough reason to be granted an appeal in a court of law.
Thomas’ actions were probably the thing that has caused her the most pain in the last 5 years. I am sure she will mention it alongside the media smear campaign, the treatment from courtiers, etc.
They can’t appeal the judge’s decision because of her talking about it. The judge made a decision on a specific privacy violation, talking about her winning the case doesn’t change that.
If she mentions her father, she’ll likely mention how she thinks he was targeted and used by the media. I don’t believe she will mention her sister. It’s ultimately up to her to share what she wants to. I hope she is able to take control of her own narrative. The BM will not stop no matter what, but I’m really hoping fair minded people will recognise her humanity.
He will they will the Oprah show already asked for clips of Samatha to show in the show they said, and likely Thomas too.
I do think they will bring up the cyberbullying. I think most of this interview will talk about how the press purposely put out false stories with racism attached and there was nothing they could do. The death threats that Harry, Archie, and Meghan were getting at the time which was also stressing them out along with the fact that they realized anytime they put out anything via social media, the racist comments that would pop out all of the time. I mean they had Megexit (I hate that phrase) people demanding she get kicked out not even 3 months after the wedding saying she was being disrespectful to the Queen.
I also hope that Harry in his portion points out that 1) he hasn’t taken any money from the Crown since March of last year. 2)They are paying for their own security. 3) They paid off Frogmore. 4) They don’t use their royal titles. and 5) they have zero plans on doing shows to talk about his mother. I have seen some ugly things said about him on other gossip sites which are disheartening. They are not true, and I am shocked way too many people are still keeping up the running lies that he abandoned Invictus and Charles is “secretly” paying for everything.
I think Meghan will get the bulk of the Oprah interview because Harry has his own interview with James Corden. So he tells his side on Corden, she tells her side for most of the Oprah interview, and then they talk about their plans together as a family for the last part of the Oprah interview.
I’m not sure whether Corden will be released before or after Oprah though.
I think the james cordon “interview” might be charity related. Either about archewell or about invictus. James cordon isn’t known for his in dept interviews. Celebs go on his show when they have something to promote
I’m not a Corden watcher but aren’t most of his interviews and stuff light and fluffy? Like karaoke and pop culture? I feel like Oprah is serious stuff and Corden will ask Harry who his favorite Spice Girl is. LOL.
“Corden will ask Harry who his favourite Spice Girl is” LOL!!!
I’ve never watched Corden so I also don’t know what the vibe of his shows are like. I just assumed that the split in airtime given to each of them is possibly because Harry already has another TV appearance coming up. As in, each of them gets their own separate chunk of airtime on a show and then they do the last part of the Oprah interview together where they talk about things that effect them both. His Corden appearance doesn’t have to be deep, and can even be silly, but I’m sure he’ll talk about his own transition from royal to producer/philanthropist.
He’s so far out of Oprah’s league it isn’t even funny. She has impact, he has a horn to toot.
Corden will be pure fluff and fun. Just a couple of blokes shooting the breeze.
It’s probably Cordon’s Carpool Karaoke! We’ll get to hear Harry sing LOL
Shooting the breeze. I had no idea there was a polite version of this statement!
I’m hoping they told Oprah the truth of what went down behind the scenes, and in her voiceovers Oprah summarizes how William enlisted his uncle to stop the wedding, how Meghan was not accepted by Will or Kate, how after the wedding the tone of all the tabloid articles changed and the smear campaign began with all sorts of receipts up until present day. Oprah will lead the narrative to get the point across and Meghan and Harry can speak to how it hurt. That way, the timeline of the abuse is spelled out but none of it comes from Harry & Meghan’s lips on the screen.
I remember years ago when Monica Lewinsky did her first major interview with Barbara Walters, they did something similar. There were things Monica couldn’t legally say and wouldn’t say, but Barbara could as a member of the media, so she did all kinds of voiceovers that drove it all home and it worked beautifully. I hope Oprah does the same.
That would be amazing actually. An authoritative voiceover + visual receipts of the media abuse will drive the point home in a much stronger way than H&M themselves speaking about it (since that will, no doubt, be misconstrued as “whining”).
Also, I hope that even if H&M don’t tell the whole behind-the-scenes story in this interview (and they probably won’t), that they at least have told many others (including Lady O).
Does anyone know when the previews for these types of things usually drop? The week leading up is probably going to be crazy.
If the palaces really coordinated to give the British media tacit (or otherwise) approval to launch a smear campaign against pregnant Meghan, with William/KP leading the charge, I really can’t see how Harry forgives them anytime soon. Not to mention the attacks launched on him personally over the last year, and the constant hurtful leaks.
The interview is set to air in a little over a week so they have to be cutting a teaser right about now.
And the palaces definitely gave their approval to go all in, even if it was just their silence. The press would’ve backed off had BP said or did anything. The BM knew they weren’t going to get any pushback so they just unleashed.
Exactly.
Does anyone know how those of us abroad can watch this?
I can only suggest googling, you might get lucky. Or try YouTube. I watched the GoT episode when the dragon destroyed the wagon train, and watched it *again the next day on YT. It’s worth a try.
*it really was one of the the best TV filming I’ve ever seen, absolutely watchable a second time.
Cee, use a VPN set to an American city. Some VPNS are free, some have “trial” periods, some you have to pay for. I use “Express VPN” (paid) and I watch a lot on iTV and BBC iPlayer (streamed to my tv). Works beautifully!
I don’t know if this would be available outside of the US, but you can get the CBS news app, or I have a Roku TV and no cable or antenna, so I added the CBS news channel because it’s free and gives me access to 60 Minutes. The general CBS all access channel required a subscription and the app required me to put in a cable subscription number, so I didn’t go with either of those.
Remember one Zoom call in which she said “I’ve never said anything controversial”. I think it will be the same with the Oprah interview, but they will turn everything they say into something shady and controversial.
The media is all over the place with Harry and Meghan and we as viewers are pulled in different directions and it’s sometimes hard to see the whats true. Like that birth certificate story.That story was so bizzare.
I think that the Sussex’s will clarify some things, talk about Archewell and work, may be throw some shade and BT. And I hope they won’t talk about the Cambridges because they don’t deserve the attention they will get!
Exactly. Meghan said she was very careful & tries to be very clear about what she says to protect her family. So I’d be very very surprised if they were very blunt around their families.
With Thomas/the Markles I heard Oprah’s team asked for clip of one of their interviews and that’s how ITV realised an Oprah interview was on. I hope they are paid dust though because Meghan’s court case isn’t totally over & just a chance for The other daughter to promote her pamphlet with further interviews. She would love to be mentioned on Oprah. Can see Markles being mentioned as example of press paying people to attack perhaps.
Harry has spoken generally too about not being on same paths& how he will always support William. I can see similar sentiments if Harry discusses the family at all- disappointment with how things have gone, have been some difficulties but will always be there for them- Archie etc are his priority.
Even finding freedom from excerpts I saw just referred to William’s behaviour as merely snobbish when reality suggests it was way harsher. If anything the royal press had been blunter with the stories about bans from royal collection, degree wife jokes, suggesting William wanted to exile them to somewhere in Africa& was recruiting people to dissuade Harry from marriage etc.
My guess is they will clarify things on her time as a royal especially work she did which the U.K. press never really highlighted except to bash. Then reasons why they wanted to step back in line with their website (no public money or rota & how things got to that point with press harassment etc). They might bring up leaks but that could be general & likely blamed on staff like it was in FF. What they have been up to in states incl advocacy work, volunteering, things coming up, maybe touch on the miscarriage, happy to be pregnant again etc. I imagine they might have something they are launching with Harry also having James cordon coming up or maybe just having bigger Archewell launch so think the focus might be more looking at the future.
I personally think the royal family can breathe easy (not that they deserve to) and as has been consistent- press will be focus of criticism if anything. Media misogyny has been a public focus after the Britney doc so expand on that.
I really hope he doesn’t say that he will always be there for William. William drove him out of his home, family, country and continent. William is on his own and that’s how William wants it. William is never going to welcome Harry on an equal footing, ever.
The royal source keeps saying that there’s a close bond between William and Harry but I can’t believe that after all William and KP has done to Harry and Meghan.
@Amy Bee I think that’s a face saving move from William’s camp because he does not come out of these past years looking at all good.
I think William and Harry’s relationship will never be the same, but it was always changing from day one. These men had very different childhoods despite the fact that they were raised in the same household. I’m sure they’ve had periods where they’ve gotten along, but I think they were always nearly on the outs. You cannot have one child favored to such an extreme degree as in the RF and expect closeness. William has always been an ass even prior to Diana’s death, so I don’t necessarily know why he could’ve been different had she lived. As many here have said with more knowledge of the royals he’s: shouted at Diana, screamed at her, shoved her, ripped off her towel, disinvited her from events, screamed at Charles, and who knows what else. Unpopular opinion but I think he would’ve been worse off had she lived, since he seems to despise everything that she represented. He’s just a hateful person and I don’t know if he’s had a real bond with anyone. Harry has probably been preparing for this moment for a lot longer than people realize, (at least the BM/RF), and I think he needs to have a break from that entire family for a while. I hope he isn’t the first to extend the olive branch because they do not deserve his kindness.
I saw a very telling video the other day displaying this very thing. Diana holding toddler Harry at a turn in the garden, William (~6?) obstinate, Diana saying as she turns to walk away, “Fine. Harry will have all the fun, then.” And then William screaming “Nonononono!” as he runs after her. That was clearly a dynamic that had happened many times before. I can just imagine the impression that pattern made on Harry from the earliest days.
Even those RRs have said that William has ALWAYS been jealous of Harry for a lot of reasons. The fact that he wasn’t the heir and didn’t have that burden on him, that Harry was naturally more athletic than him, that he didn’t have Mummy’s attention all to himself, etc.
He, along with the RF, just seems like the most hateful person. Even when he’s smiling he looks scheming, because his smiles never reach his eyes. If he had put the same amount of energy into his own life as he does incandescently raging at everyone, he would have accomplished something by now. Doesn’t he have his own life? His own marriage to tend to? His own children? William is never described as being as passionate about his own life and decisions as he does about Harry’s. It’s like all of Will’s machinations against his brother are what’s distracting him from his own empty, lonely life. He seems straight up lonely despite everyone surrounding him. I would pity him if he wasn’t so awful.
William is the sad product of a toxic set of circumstances – a boy born to be king, his life mapped out til death for him, whether he wants it or not, a child who reputedly often said he didn’t want to be the monarch combined with constantly being treated as the ‘special’ one by everyone around him, his mistakes covered up, his wants indulged. Meanwhile his parents are waging a war against each other in front of him, his schoolfriends laugh at the Squidgygate and Tampon tapes in the media, he can never be sure whether he can trust anyone and then his mother dies in a tragic accident when he is just 15. At that point, everyone left around him puts on both their kid gloves and their blinkers.
Combined with a nature that was never the nicest, I suspect William is a basket case.
The thing is, Harry has also had to deal with tampongate, squidgygate, and an acrimonious, very public divorce. He also had to deal with his mother’s death. They’ve both had to deal with the same major events in their lives. And on top of all that he’s had navigate through a family whose wasn’t and isn’t concerned with him. The entire monarchy exists to cater to William and his happiness, while neglecting Harry. The entire British press uplifts him and protects him from consequences. But look how Harry turned out. He’s made some mistakes but he did the work, got therapy, broadened his horizons, and became a better man in addition to all of the horrors he’s seen in the war. What is William’s excuse to still be this hateful? Why can’t William get therapy? He’s 40 and hasn’t really changed much.
@JT yes, totally agree – Harry deserves all the props for coming through it the way he has and William does appear to be a hateful character but I think being utterly indulged and the ‘special one’ has exacerbated those flaws in William. Harry probably realised early on he was on his own so sorted himself out and took responsibility. He also had the camaraderie of being in the army. But, to be clear, i have no sympathy for William and his and his wife’s lazy antics have turned me into a republican.
Oprah is Oprah. She does not do fluff pieces. There will be some doozy sound bites I believe. She knows how to phrase the question to elicit the best response. This should be really good. While I believe M and H are in good hands, O will want her pound of flesh.
They picked Oprah for many reasons and one of those is that she’s their friend. She won’t push on anything they don’t want her to or make them answer they don’t want to.
Um, no. Neither of them has done anything wrong. This is not a Lance Armstrong situation. Oprah knows what it is to be a Black woman at the top of the heap and dealing with the racist attitudes that comes with that. She also knows what it means to be in an interracial relationship and surrounded by people who don’t want you to be together. She dated John Tesh in the 70s and they broke up because he couldn’t handle the racist pressure from family, friends, and work colleagues.
Yeah agree even when interviewing her friends like Reece Witherspoon and Gayle Oprah crosses boundaries. And can be a little mean at times.
I hope they are very candid about their mental health, especially Meghan. What the BM did to her was abhorrent. They relentless and gleefully tormenting her, never allowing her a moment’s peace. They hounded her and it is a freaking miracle she didn’t miscarry or buckle under the pressure. That’s a testament to her mental strength and Harry/Doria’s love and support for her. As for Harry, he’s been emotionally abused by his family with the added PTSD from his mother’s death/funeral and war. These two have a lot to say and I hope they do as advocates for mental health.
I agree–the British royal family needs to come with a disclaimer warning: abandon all hope ye accomplished, confident women married to the spare who enter here! No WOC, Americans, or career women allowed. The next woman who enters this family might not be as strong as Meghan. I think the BM and even the RF were willing to drive her to miscarriage, a mental hospital, or even worse. Reading some of the nastiness, all I could think is: these people want to dance on her grave. It’s appalling.
She is going to speak to about how the ugly smear campaign, rooted in anti blackness, impacted her life. I would not at all be surprised if you see a short segment of other professional black women or WOC in general speaking to the experience of entering and succeeding in historically ultra-white spaces.
The royals are done. She doesn’t have to say their names. She doesn’t even have to say what the family personally did to her. But the world will implicitly understand that not only were they involved, but that they had the power to stop it. Look for words of wisdom, encouragement, and a blessing from Oprah. Like I said, I believe this interview will be about restoring Meghan’s good name, protecting her from further attacks, shaming and calling out the British media, and setting a path forward. Once Meghan speaks for herself on tv, no one but the royalists and mugxits are going to be able to say that she deserved the treatment she got. The royal family’s only hope is the foolish notion that this will be a disaster like Andrew’s interview or that they’ll be able to shame her or embarrass her for speaking like they did Diana. That’s not going to happen. Oprah doesn’t do disaster and in the wake of Me Too, there will be no shaming of Meghan for speaking about the abuse she experienced. In fact, you’ll see lots of celebs and blue checks openly supporting her on social media.
I wish these royals were done. But never underestimate “traditionalists” and their deep need to cling to white supremacy. They’ll overlook a pedophile in the line of succession and the current reigning monarch and heir apparent fleecing them financially just to preserve it.
I don’t think Meghan will go hard on the royal family but Oprah will and with receipts. I could see her speaking with friends of the Sussexes, maybe people we’ve never heard from before. And then pulling in things from the media, like that report from BuzzFeed or whomever, that compared the reporting on Kate vs Meghan. Maybe even stuff from the court cases. Oprah won’t be scandalous but I don’t think she will pull any punches.
If this interview is going to be Judgment Day it’s going to be the Markles. Scam, Jr and TT, along with other money grubbing relatives are useful idiots for the tabloids and the BRF. She asked for the Scammy Jo interview tape so that hot mess is going to be addressed. Why Bad Dad didn’t meet Harry. Why only the parents were at the wedding. Why TT doesn’t have a picture of Archie. Scammy is wanting Oprah to interview Tom the Terrible because she knows the Markles will not come out well in this, especially if Oprah reminds everyone Scammy was on Scotland Yard’s fixated persons’ list (and was never officially cleared). Glaring contradictions with proof calls into question the BM’s judgment to use her as source material. It’s another reason the BM is having a fit. Its credibility is on the line and with Oprah unmasking them as glorified Gossip Girls who love to practice journalistic terrorism, they will get a taste of their own medicine. I love the smell of karma in the morning.
Yeah tbh they always are 🤷🏾♀️, I wouldn’t be suprised if Harry said a version of what he said on that prank call