In the Oprah interview, the Sussexes will be ‘very candid’ about their mental health

We’re hearing different things about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s headspace these days and what they discussed during the Oprah interview. The British media would have us believe that Harry and Meghan will dish about everything and that they’re out for retribution, which I don’t really believe. I think there’s generally a lot of sadness in Camp Sussex – sadness that their exit had to happen this way, disappointment with the way they were treated throughout. That’s what People Magazine’s sources say too:

The disappointment: Harry and Meghan were “disappointed” not to be able to keep their royal patronages and Harry’s military appointments, says a source close to the couple, but “they respect the decision that was reached.” Pushing back on the Palace with “service is universal”: The pushback reportedly ruffled feathers at the palace. Others say the couple would not have pushed back had the palace statement simply referred to “royal” service. A family bond: Still, adds a royal source, “There is a very strong family bond.” There is hope among those close to Harry and his brother Prince William that things will ease now that they aren’t focusing on the disagreements over how to be a royal. Those close to the Sussexes echo the palace thought there is a difference between the family and the family business – and now that this is out of the way, there can be some room to build bridges.

[From People]

I’m sad at the thought that even after all of this, Harry would probably be down to “build bridges” with that terrible lot. Because you know that William will not meet him halfway. And Charles is in the wind – Clarence House hasn’t released one statement this month about the formal Sussexit. As for what will make it into the Oprah interview, sources tell E! News that Harry and Meghan will be candid but probably won’t spill all:

Speaking their truth: A source close to the couple tells E! News exclusively that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be “speaking their truth” during the highly anticipated CBS special on March 7, now that they have permanently stepped down as working members of the British monarchy. “There is a lot of tension between them and the royal family,” the source says. “The interview is going to shine a light on what they have been through. Meghan and Harry are relieved they are away from it all.” Allowed to be more candid: According to the insider, their sit-down will be “very candid” because they’ve “officially been released” from their royal duties. Generally speaking, Meghan and Harry have been more open and honest after they initially stepped down last year and subsequently moved to Santa Barbara, California. A lot of talk about mental health: The source explains, “They are going to touch on a lot of how mental health came into play and how it affected them.” How Harry feels about William: The insider admits it’s “still a very tense situation,” adding that “Harry and William are on two different paths.” Of course, William is second in line to the throne, while Harry has delved into entertainment pursuits, including deals with Netflix and Spotify.

[From E! News]

I do think it’s notable that the bulk of the interview will be with Meghan, and then Harry is apparently only going to come in for maybe the last third or the last quarter. While I don’t doubt that Meghan and Harry are on the same page about everything, I also think that they’re going to speak about their own experiences a lot differently. Meghan was and is more clear-eyed about what happened to them, whereas Harry has decades of family drama and family trauma coloring his version. At least they’re going to be honest about it though – I hope Harry talks about the “tense situation” with William and all of that.