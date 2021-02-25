Prince William & Kate are ‘utterly aghast’ at the Sussexes’ Oprah interview

Have you noticed how little we’ve seen of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in the past two or three weeks? They were so happy just doing one or two Zoom calls a week and excitedly announcing their secret plans to be keen at a future date. Then all of the Sussex news came out and suddenly William and Kate aren’t Zooming themselves to the bone. The last time we saw Kate was on February 12, in a Zoom call to Little Village baby bank. I saw one royal reporter note that the Zoom actually happened like a week beforehand and they only released it that week to make Kate seem busy. In reality, she hasn’t done a damn thing in two weeks. But remember, Top CEO! She’s exhausted from working so much! William, on the other hand, did an in-person vaccination event on Monday. He only spoke about his grandfather, not his brother, not his sister-in-law, not his nephew. William and Kate seem to think they can just make do with releasing information about how one of them is incandescent with rage. Here’s a new one: Will and Kate are “utterly aghast.”

Royally offended. Prince William and Duchess Kate are “appalled” by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s decision to air their grievances in a televised interview, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “It’s just beyond the pale for William and Kate, especially in light of the dreadful timing with [Prince] Philip in the hospital,” the insider adds. “They are utterly aghast.” The upcoming tell-all is set to air on Sunday, March 7, and will mark the first time Harry, 36, and the Suits alum, 39, will give a major interview since stepping back from their senior royal roles last year. During the “no-holds-barred” conversation, the couple will discuss the reason behind their royal exit, their future projects and Meghan’s pregnancy, which was announced earlier this month. “They won’t talk negatively about Prince William and Duchess Kate,” a separate source says. “They don’t want to put any more fuel on that fire.”

“Beyond the pale” is such an interesting idiom to use here. And again with the “but Prince Philip” argument. If Will and Kate cared so much about Philip’s hospitalization, surely they would visit him? Or maybe withdraw themselves from the televised pre-Commonwealth Day BBC spectacular, out of respect for Philip’s condition? No? Oh, okay. Yes, they’re “utterly aghast” that they bullied and abused the Sussexes and now they can’t control the Sussexes. I hope Meghan does say some sh-t. I know she’s too classy to pull out all of her receipts, but God, I would love it.