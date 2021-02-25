“This treasonous nutjob also happens to be a transphobic bigot” links

Embed from Getty Images

Marjorie Taylor Greene is a hateful transphobic bigot. [Towleroad]

Kiernan Shipka is so blonde these days, I barely recognized her. [Tom & Lorenzo]

The teaser trailer for HBO’s Tina Turner documentary. [Dlisted]

What’s your fantasy post-pandemic trip? I will go to Argentina! [GFY]

A discussion about HBO’s Beartown. [Pajiba]

Garrett Hedlund hits the links. [JustJared]

Revisiting Reviving Ophelia, the ‘90s classic. [Jezebel]

Revisiting Tiger Woods’ past and present. [LaineyGossip]

What it’s like being named Rona in the time of THE ‘rona. [Buzzfeed]

I don’t know, will you watch The Blended Bunch? [Starcasm]