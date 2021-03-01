Laverne Cox looked amazing in a custom Thai Nguyen gown at the Golden Globes

I really love how Laverne Cox is so extra! She was the Golden Globes attendee (virtually) who really did the post on her social media to showcase her custom Thai Nguyen gown. Even in the video linkups she did with the fashion pre-shows, she was literally standing in front of a mirror so that people could see the back of her gown. She loved this gown and she gave the designer so much publicity. Love it! And it happens to be a great gown of course. I love the sleeves! Very Renaissance Faire.

Sarah Paulson in Prada. She was such a joy! She was so chatty, even on the video link-up, and she was super-supportive of all of the nominees. She comes across as someone who just loves actors and loves the industry. I like her Prada gown, it suits her.

Sofia Carson in Giambattista Valli. A bit over the top? I would probably feel differently if I liked the colors or the color combo.

And here’s a shot of Jackson Lewis Lee & Satchel Lee, who were the “second generation” Hollywood kids acting as Golden Globes ambassadors. They used to call that position Mr. Golden Globe and Miss Golden Globe. Satchel wore Gucci. She’s really beautiful! They both are.