Prince Harry criticized for stealing his grandmother’s vaccine thunder

Prince Harry’s video with James Corden was so utterly charming. Predictably, the toxic British press got super-salty about both Harry’s natural charisma AND the fact that he called the media “toxic.” England will have to be renamed The Salty Isle, or perhaps Big Mad Kingdom after the Oprah interview, I’m absolutely sure. Because if these people are THIS mad about Harry being cute on an American TV show, it’s going to be a thousand times worse after the Oprah interview. That’s one thing I’m not looking forward to, quite honestly. While I know I should just shrug it off, it’s painful to see this clown show desperately reach for the worst, most disrespectful commentary on the Sussexes. Sigh… let’s get into it. The Daily Mail thoughtfully compiled all of the worst commentary from the predictable people:
The Palace hates the timing of the Corden interview: Critics have questioned the timing of his ‘prancing’ TV appearance, released last night just as the Queen gave a rare public statement encouraging all Britons to ‘think about others’ and have the Covid-19 jab. Palace sources told MailOnline the timing of Harry’s TV appearance is ‘unhelpful, and has caused ‘disquiet’ at the palace, especially with Prince Philip spending his 11th day in hospital battling a nasty infection. ‘When the Queen speaks as she has done about the vaccine it is accepted that she has a clear field’, the insider said.
Robert Jobson could not shut up: ‘Timing is everything isn’t it. On the day that the Queen has issued a very, very important message about the whole of the nation getting the jab, that message has sort of been blurred by Harry, the man who wants a private life, talking about his private life again’.
Phil Dampier says words: ‘As The Queen urges us to think of others, Prince Harry prances about in LA and makes the absurd claim that he hasn’t walked away from the royals. What planet is he on? Hollywood I suppose.’
How dare Harry! One senior source said, ‘This blurring of the lines doesn’t help anyone. When the Queen speaks like this it is her message that should be heard without other distractions. This lack of coordination is unhelpful.’ The Late Show appearance came hours after the Queen had made a historic intervention in the coronavirus vaccination drive, suggesting it is selfish not to have the jab. A senior royal source said: ‘It is a passionately held belief that people need to get out there [and get vaccinated] – this is important.’ Critics say Harry’s appearance will water down her message.
Jobson seems especially upset that Harry is happy: ‘Well he seems in a very chirpy mood, very happy. All this talk about him being unhappy in LA doesn’t seem to be true. He’s talking candidly and James Corden’s asking the right questions. But unfortunately, everything’s in timing, isn’t it? Just on the day that the queen has issued a very, very important message about the whole of the nation getting the jab, and her, and she feels it’s people’s duty to go and get it, that message has sort of been blurred a little bit again by Harry, the man who wants a private life, talking about his private life again. I’m sure there’s just a lack of co-ordination here, but that’s half of the problem I think. The reality is I’m sure the Royal Family will be speaking about the vaccination going forward, giving a clear message and duty they’ve got, and Harry seems hell bent talking about his private life.
Royal photographer Arthur Edwards is also very mad: He told ITV’s Good Morning Britain he was ‘surprised’ by the prince saying he’d faced a ‘toxic’ time with the media, saying he had a good relationship with him until Meghan arrived. ‘I don’t know where ‘toxic’ has come from. When I worked with him all those years, he engaged with the media – we used to have a drink, on every tour we’d go to the pub and he used to get everything off his chest and you’d get everything off your chest. It’s only when he met Meghan that stopped. He never interacted with us again.’
Yes, the fact that the Queen basically called anti-Vaxxers stupid and selfish was kind of notable, but surely, the royal commentators could simply… talk about that more? Like, do they realize that they could actually set the agenda and say “I don’t think Harry’s thing was all that important, the biggest story of the day was the Queen telling off anti-Vaxxers.” But they can’t do that, because they know that Harry’s video was important, and that he’s the one who gets attention no matter what he says or does. Plus, he’s the one out there, doing what he wants without filtering his message through THEM. Which is why they’re so mad. The Queen is still dependent on these a–holes to get any message out. Also: Arthur Edwards is such a sad sack, every time he’s quoted, he brings up the fact that Harry had a drink with journalists once, like it was the highlight of Edwards’ life.
These people need to get a life! Like they are the ones writing this sh1t, they can choose to ignore Harry and write about the Queen’s message. So bizarre.
IKR!! How obtuse does their audience have to be not to stop and realize that what the media reports is entirely in their control. And if the media wanted the Queen’s message to be front and center it would be. The media doesn’t have to stalk and report on everything the Sussexes do. Goes to show there is no real journalism being done by the British media.
So exactly right, Edna!
100%. It’s totally bizarre to have wall-to-wall coverage of how selfish Harry is for stealing the Queen’s spotlight when those same exact “reporters” could simply cover the Queen with the same fervor that they’re doing for this. It’s even more bizarre that the general public in these markets doesn’t seem to grasp this and demand better from their media.
Do you think RR and RF realize that THEY could hav avoided this? Hate the game not the players
Right? And it is not like he gave the interview to a British publication or something. This was on US tv! They’re not required to report on something that didnt even air in their country; they chose to.
It’s hilarious how the BM trips over themselves to talk about the Sussex every move. They’re keeping them in all the steadily news cycles.
I think the big elephant in the room is how Ol’ Brenda moved her Commonwealth Speech to the same day that H&M’s Oprah interview is on. Petty Betty was first scheduled on the 8th, actually CW Day; she’s even going to incorporate the 7 Malevolent Martyrs to join the vid. Now, it’s moved to the 7th to air BEFORE Oprah’s show, because of the time difference. Hmmm… Guess she couldn’t get the time zones to “coordinate” with her either.
It just truly is beyond comprehension how grown adults cannot seem to comprehend “public life” and “private life”. H&M NEVER SAID they would never have press coverage, but that it would be for their PUBLIC life, the part that is devoted to their WORK/CHARITIES. Things that have to do with their FAMILY LIFE is what they consider PRIVATE. Doesn’t take a rocket scientist to understand the difference.
But I thought no one cares about Harry & Megan, they are irrelevant…this was stated by the British press. So how can irrelevant people keep overshadowing the BRF??
It’s mind boggling…really.
It also makes no sense…it’s not as if everyone still watches everything live. Families don’t all gather around the tv like in the olden days, lol. Most people either read about things or watch clips online the next day. I watched Harry’s appearance yesterday on YouTube.
But 1) we already know these people are dinosaurs stuck in the past, and 2) they had to find an anti-Harry angle, so they went with this. Whoever wants to hear the Queen’s message so much can still play it; these people need to calm down and realize how asinine they sound.
@Jan, it’s also so annoying that they keep going on about “PRIVACY!!” It’s not as if Harry gave James a tour of his house, showed him what was in their refrigerator, let the camera crew into his bedroom, went over his finances, etc. for Christ’s sake. They can’t seem to make this distinction.
They’re using Harry’s to cover the fact that most people are so angry at the queen for telling the country to take the vaccine and not be selfish. You shd see the backlash she’s receiving on various SM platforms. People are lamenting how dare she calls us selfish when she’s living in a magnanimous palace funded by our taxes while kids live in poverty, upsurge in homelessness, yet she’s siphoning money from our taxes.
BBC is no more credible or legitimate, they’ve joined the cesspool of tabloids with their propaganda, just unbelievable! None of the anger expressed by the masses was reported. Our press is the most manipulative and toxic media in the world.
There was a petition last week signed by over 50k Brits to change laws about the monarchy. Im sure none of you heard it because the royal sycophantic right wing papers wouldn’t report it. People are calling for any laws that made to favour the royals to be reviewed by parliament. Only the guardian reported it. We have a big problem in the UK. I’m so glad Scotland is fighting for independence. They hate the monarchy. The press and media are not fit for purpose over here.
I am confused. What British TV airs the Corden show, is it the same one that aired both prince Harry and the queen? But even if its the same one, can the British people only digest one TV show at a time? Is there only ONE TV network in Britain? Because from what the RR say, the British watch only one TV station because they are so dumb they can’t handle multiple shows from multiple TV stations!!
And these complaints are just weird; they complain about the Sussexes over shadowing everyone, yet the media are the one’s refusing to write about and cover everyone else in their articles and news coverage and devote ALL their time talking about the Sussexes. The Sussexes don’t control the British media now do they?
Everyone is losing their Sh**t over that video with James Corden and this is just the beginning. Harry came across as so likeable the British Media and rota rats can’t stand it. The royal family should prepare to get overshadowed for life. The Sussexes don’t have to coordinate diaries with them anymore. The RF should never thrown their own flesh and blood to the wolves in the first place.
@ElizabethRegina, I think that’s really it. They probably knew it already, but now it’s clear to the entire world that they lost their star. They know the Cambridges will never — over decades — provide anything as fun and interesting as Harry’s 17 minutes was, and so they keep lashing out. They know how badly they screwed up.
At some point they need to get over their hurt feelings, stop hurling their toys out of their playpens, and start doing their jobs of covering the other members of the BRF instead of constantly bitching about Harry and Meghan.
Sorry CBS didn’t run it’s schedule past Buckingham Palace & the Queen’s embargoed zoom. If BP wanted that type of control on the Sussexes’ events they could have tried work out a compromise with the Sussexes on their roles but they didn’t so oh well.
Someone googled how many Telegraph, Mail, Express articles of Harry’s 17 min clip versus the Queen’s vaccine comments & it was much much less. The media could have given the Queen more focus but they choose not to so why are they blaming Harry?
Love how Jobson is like the reports on Harry being unhappy don’t seem true. Erm didn’t those reports come from his colleagues.
Arthur and Angela Levin are up there with the most obsessed with Harry. I hope the Cambridge’s learn not to allow too much access to people like this.
As I said on another post- Arthur’s paper was happy to run all type of nasty Meghan stories even after the engagement news & Arthur then took photos of Thomas for one of his first newspaper interviews where he lied about the Sussexes not helping him & all types of rubbish. So yeah no surprise Harry didn’t engage with him after.
Exactly what is said ‘NO half in half out’, they ‘CAN’T have their cake and eat it too!’, simply not the Sussex business anymore, that’s what the compromise was for but they didn’t like it and were being too cocky 🤷🏾♀️
Agree with all your points!! They had a chance to coordinate schedules etc and they said no. So, Harry and Meghan will do their own thing.
And lmao that they are acting like Harry chose the timing of this segment to air. Maybe he had some small say (like “late February” or something) but CBS is doing its own thing too – they aren’t running anything by Buckingham. Why on earth should a US company have to coordinate with the British queen???
February sweeps is the last Friday in February and this was obviously for that. Someone said that exactly 1 year ago, James did carpool karaoke with BTS and it was huge.
What I find so funny is that the RRs and the BRF seem to think that a half in/half out compromise would have been too beneficial to Harry and Meghan, and that’s why they said no, when Harry and Meghan and all of us know they were offering half in/half out as a beneficial compromise to the family. H and M knew how huge they were/are/will be and how much attention they command. They were willing to keep their connection with the family so that they wouldn’t constantly be stepping all over them and so that some of their shine and attention would reflect back on the family but the family is so stuck up and stupid that they thought THEY were the super important ones that would be sharing THEIR shine and popularity with H and M and because they’re petty AF, they set the Sussexes completely free and now they’re thriving and overshadowing. As the Sussexes knew they would. 😆
Yep. They allowed the media, and some family members, to treat Harry and Meghan like the bastards at the family reunion, and worse. One word from a senior Royal in the right ears would have done wonders for family relations. But, no. Bill a,d Cathy are the special ones, so why would Harry and Meghan want to stick around to be treated abysmally? No negotiation, no help, nothing from the “family”. And now they can’t take the fact that they have no control over what the Sussexes do or say, and to whom. For what it’s worth, I believe they will conduct themselves with dignity, decorum and respect, all of which his family denied them.
@abritguest, It’s quite rude of Harry to have his interview, which he clearly has the power to broadcast via CBS to the US on the schedule of his choosing, to steal attention away from TQ. How dare he. /s
The rota canNOT be this dumb, right? They’re pretending to be this dumb to rile the loyal readers?
It’s not about how dumb they are because they’re knowingly not making a logical argument. They’re only gaslighting like the abusive ex you cut out of your life that’s still obsessed with you.
It’s hilarious the BM doesn’t care about the royals they have. They only ever mention them as a tool to use in ranting about the Sussex.
TQ has certainly changed her tune; at the time of her vaccination it was made clear this was personal, they didn’t feel they should have to talk about it, and only did so to prevent speculation and misinformation. Now, she’s suddenly quite chipper discussing how easy it was.
But, the fact is, she and Philip were vaccinated at the beginning of January, which means she’s had weeks to get this message out, weeks when Harry and Meghan had a very low profile news wise. It’s unfortunate TQ’s message clashed with CBS’ schedule, but the RF knows things are ramping up with the Sussexes, that Corden was filming with Harry, in addition to the Oprah interview – and in any event, the media has a choice about how much space to give to what TQ has to say about a public health emergency.
And yes, I remember Arthur Edwards saying exactly the same thing about him and Harry and drinks down the pub, at the time Meghan was expecting Archie. Let it go folks, it’s over, they’re gone and not coming back.
You are so right! She could have made an even huger impact back when she had it done by allowing it to be filmed and broadcast! Who really cares that now almost 2 months later, she mentions on a zoom that people ought to have it. She has made the least possible effort to publicize the cause; must be taking tips from CEO Kate.
@WindyRiver I think they’d truly deluded themselves into thinking Harry actually considered them friends. So they’re hurt on a personal level. But ffs they are (allegedly 🙄) PROFESSIONALS so they’ve really got to find a way to move on and find a way to do their jobs with the BRF members they still have.
And I think Kaiser was right, that having drinks with Harry that one time WAS the highlight of Edwards’ life, because he never shuts up about it. Isn’t he like 70? Doesn’t he have a life outside of this, a family, hobbies, whatever? Because a lot of them truly act as if Harry broke up with them when he met Meghan, and now they spend their time openly pining for him. It’s unhinged.
Was it Rebecca English who wrote that whole essay which was basically a love letter to Harry a few months ago? The whole dynamic with the ROTA is warped and a bit disturbing imo.
Oh they are so ridiculous about ‘timing’. Harry filmed the interview at least a week maybe more ago. He doesn’t control when Corden actually airs it. No time would have been right. If the Queen hadn’t spoken about the vaccine they would have been saying he shouldn’t be doing this while Phil is in hospital. The tabloids just make a soap opera about everything. Yes they should have focused on the Queen’s message. They are the ones that continually write and talk about H&M and yet accuse them of always being out in public and not being ‘private’. When Meghan was being private during her first pregnancy they wouldn’t stop writing vicious things about her. So H&M are never going to get it right because the tabloids want them to be the villains.
Excellent points!
@zen, could not agree more! No matter what Harry and Meghan do or don’t do, it will always be wrong. If they never release any other photos or videos, the royal reporters will write about their disloyal lack of support.
H and M can not win playing by the royal rules, so they made a new game.
‘WHY CAN’T I TALK ABOUT YOUR LIFE IF YOU ARE GOING TO TOO!! 🤬🤬’ I love their tears!
@Mila that’s actually a perfect summary of the situation 😂
They wanted a hard exit and all that came with it. Not coordinating schedules is apart of that. And yeah, RRs could simply choose to focus on the Queen. Harry and Meghan aren’t forcing them to cover their activities. They’re not working royals any longer so RRs shouldn’t be concerning themselves.
I think it was the Camillia Tominey woman who said something to the effect that “ they keep doing things, so we have to write/talk about them.” No, you don’t. They are no longer working members of the Royal Family and live an ocean and continent away. Focus on the RF in the U.K. and leave the Sussexes alone.
“They keep doing things” LOL! Talk about telling on the rest of the RF! If the rest of the family kept “doing things” they would have plenty to write about them instead.
What BS. They don’t cover every single thing that Zara, Beatrice, the Duke of Gloucester, and on and on down the list, do. Nice try Tominey, but we know you need the £ that only Sussex stories will bring in.
Lmao. Well that’s the fault of the UK press. They chose to cover Harry’s appearance and talk about it mire than the Queen. It isn’t Harry’s fault. Oh well. The press over there is just ridiculous.
They interrupted their programme to talk about harry , they ignored their queen to talk about harry,the most engagement the queen has gotten is her being inserted in stories ab
Harry .
But most importantly if they don’t want harry to steal her thunder of any one else ,then they can ignore him and concentrate on the queen and the other magnificent 7
EXACTLY!!!
They are in control of the coverage, and using that coverage to complain that he gets more coverage than she does. Lol.
It’s kind of funny to see how genuinely stupid and ignorant they are; that they don’t realize this and are actively making themselves look like idiots.
If the QUEEN can’t command attention in HER OWN COUNTRY because of something happening a CONTINENT AWAY, that is on HER.
Also, if the press truly believed her message was important, they could have elevated the news pieces on her speech and just treated Harry’s appearance as a footnote. But, NO, the press dropped the Queen’s message like a hot potato, and got all up in their feelings because Harry confirmed, for the BILLIONTH TIME, they he hates their asses.
Just because Harry was polite and professional with them in the past, doesn’t mean they were besties. And, let’s be real, he was probably just collecting intel on them so he can understand his enemies better.
@Snuffles, ITA with your last paragraph so much. I said above that I think they’d deluded themselves into thinking that Harry considered them to be personal friends, when it’s immediately obvious to all of us that it was a strategy on Harry’s part. They are a pathetic group, my god.
They literally make a dumb article based on every sentence he said and try to make some journalist angle from it. So Lord help us with the 90 minute interview,it will be hundreds of senseless articles.
I hope Oprah makes a point of showing the absurdity in which the BM/RRs stalk and write up fiction on the Sussexes. Just praying Oprah goes scorched earth on them.
She really needs to do exactly that. This is becoming more absurd every day. H&M are simply living their own life. That was the whole idea of their leaving. I suggest the BRF stop focusing on everything H&M do and putting out nasty, resentful little barbs to the British press.
The only thing I am sure of is that Oprah and her producers, Meghan AND Harry are gonna take a flamethrower to the British Tabloid media. They’re gonna feel that burn for eternity.
It’s not Harry’s fault if reporters choose to write about him instead of the monarch. The problem isn’t with Harry, it’s with said reporters who are ready to foam at the mouth whenever the Sussexes breathe.
Funny how the BM and the RF collaborated to bully Meghan and Harry and are now upset bc they got what they wanted. They’ve thought all along -and said in their coded way- that Meghan isn’t good enough (white enough) to be part of the RF. Harry, Meghan, and Archie are gone now and so is any control the Palace ever had. They all thought Harry would be miserable without the RF but the truth is Harry has a woman he loves who loves him in return. She supports him in whatever he wants to do as he does her. I doubt anyone in the RF has ever had such a healthy, loving relationship and they cannot stand that he is not suffering away from them.
Anyone remember that FRIENDS episode where Monica and Phoebe were planning Rachel’s surprise birthday party. Phoebe got mad because Monica took over and only let Phoebe be in charge of cups and ice.
Then Phoebe took the challenge and was like “Monica is gonna rue the day she put me in charge of cups and ice!” Then she decorated the whole apartment with cups, made party hats with them and brought in a snow cone machine that everyone in the party ate. And Monica was pouting in the corner that everyone was not eating her finger food and were filling up on snow cones instead.
Monica is the Royal family and British Press and Phoebe is Harry turning the scraps he was given into party gold.
Pathetic beyond belief. I don’t know how real British journalists abide these Royal leeches…sorry, “experts”.
Look all I heard when the media started ranting is that apparently the British people are on the slow-witted side and cannot possibly hold two thoughts in their heads at the same time on the same day. Is that really the message the British people want out there? Really?
The queen has barely said a damn thing about Covid. NOW she wants everyone to shut up? Didn’t Sophie just give a rare glimpse inside her home? Was she supposed to shut up too?
PS – this was on American tv dum dums. We’ve got enough of our own problems that I don’t think anyone cares about a message from not our Queen here.
Agreed. This was an American tv show and it was for American audiences. Why are they so upset? We don’t care what the Queen has to say about the vaccine here in the states. The British press should have covered the Queen more than Harry. It’s their fault not Harry’s or CBS.
There was also a story about Sophie having trained as a St John Ambulance Volunteer and working her first shift in a vaccination centre. It looks as if the Queen’s Tuesday zoom call was released on Thursday to coincide with Sophie’s work in the vaccination centre. The James Corden show was recorded two weeks before the Queen’s zoom call so the Palace knew when it would be shown and chose to ‘clash’ by releasing the Queen’s zoom on the same day.
“ so the Palace knew when it would be shown and chose to ‘clash’ by releasing the Queen’s zoom on the same day.”
I see where the RF’s priorities really lie with wiping out Covid, then.
The press continues to prove Harry’s point with their ridiculous responses. They know damn well that Harry has no control over CBS schedule. They’re also angry because they have been given exactly what they asked for. They said to Harry: if you don’t like it, leave! And now they are mad for leaving? That photographer Arthur has given some of the most egregious commentary on Meghan. He’s the one who said that all of the photographers at her appearances would stand around talking about how overly sexual they found her. He’s another one who believes he has a relationship with Harry.
They told the Sussexes to leave if they didn’t like their treatment. Well, now that the Sussexes are gone, they ought to stop covering them. The only people who want things both ways are the tabloids.
I LOL at a RR saying they have to run Oprah’s interview pass the Queen, she can control the island, but not CBS.
This was an American TV Show, for an American audience mostly. The tabloids had a choice to ignore it and focus on bitter Betty, but they know they would not get the clicks.
A 17 minutes clip, a blind person can hear Harry’s happy voice, another lie disprove, it must really piss off the BM to see Harry, Meghan and Archie happy after all the abuse they endured.
They got what they wanted, so why should the Sussexes run anything by the houses of petty, this is why they wanted their freedom.
I know, it was funny to read the slow dawning realization from the one reporter: “Henry does seem quite happy, perhaps he actually is?”
I am not really the biggest fan of the SussexSquad Podcast but one thing I do love is Tina’s dragging ability. She is out here repping for us classy hood heffas.
So, to borrow from her collection of eff yous, the BM and their vapid weirdo supporters can suck it from the back.
No one is surprised that they managed to turn something that really had nothing to do with Britain or their stupid press releases from the BRF into exactly that
Stay mad.
So the Palace doesn’t control what the Sussexes do and when, but now they do? Which is it?
ALL the BM had to do is run with the headline of Queen Tells Off Antivaxxers, and it would have caught attention. They are so bad at PR and communication strategy.
Anyone with a brain knows that Harry didn’t tell Corden or CBS when to air the interview and so the UK media going on about that is foolish. Besides the Queen’s video came out in time for the deadlines whereas the video came out in late night US time. That it was discussed in the UK morning shows immediately is on the UK media, especially if they thought the Queen’s video was more important.
The press could have ignored Harry and just focused on the queen. But they know they can’t because anything that Harry does brings the clicks and the cash.
This is exactly what I’m saying too Amy Bee! The various editors have the ability to choose which stories they run with and obviously it’s much more important to them to smear and abuse the Sussex’s then it is to show their queen talking to the nation. But of course, they’ll use the Sussex’s to distract the public from the fact that they’re not doing their jobs correctly.
The fact that Britain’s ROYAL reporters find anything the no-longer-actively-royal 6th in line does to be much more important, exciting, and newsworthy than the actual QUEEN of Great Britain, the pinnacle of royalty, the head of the ROYAL family is really proving the point that the royal family is not special because they’re royals, the Queen, the heir, the future heir and his wife are not inherently better, more royal, or more worthy of anything including press coverage. If their whole thing is they’re special because they’re royal and these royals are more special than these royals because they’re MORE royal, that’s all disproven when the royal reporters whose sole job is to report on the royal things that the royals do are not at all interested in them. Royals are just uninteresting, has-been celebrities at this point. They’re not inherently special because of their titles and patronages and medals and castles and palaces and HRHs when even the people who supposedly care so much about those things (royal reporters) aren’t taking any of those things into account when they decide who to report on.
It just feels so ironic to me that the ROYAL REPORTERS, the people that the royal family work with pretty much exclusively to build them up and advertise their greatness, are proving that even they don’t care about the most senior royals, up to and including the literal Queen.
@AmyToo exactly! They know that if Harry can “overshadow” even THE QUEEN just how screwed they are, and that their jobs have been exposed to basically be jokes; stenographers and unpaid PR for the royals.
Their entire worldview has been upended and they don’t know how to deal with it.
He had a great relationship with the media until he fell in live with a mixed race woman and saw how racist and nasty they really are, then it all stopped. Surprise surprise.
He never had! there are plenty of videos of him blasting them, no one was paying attention it seems……but now it has to be because of Meghan!
There even a video out there with a RR saying that in private Cain was friendlier with the press than Harry.
They’re so many videos out there with Harry openly discussing his hatred of the press, one where he is army uniform and said he hated England because of the shite the press writes. It’s on Twitter.
The BM said Meghan was thirsty for press, and then got pissed, that Harry never introduced her to them. Even Piss Moran said if she called him, he would ease off abusing her, he is still doing.
No the press’ relationship with Harry was always one sided. He always hated them but was made by KP to interact with them. The press’ terrible treatment of Meghan gave him the out to stop talking to them.
He was on a late night talk show which deals with comedy.
Harry is 36 years old, it’s his life, I think he had enough of people telling him what to do.
He never had a good relationship with them. He has stated so many times how much he hates them and living in England. He was forced to work with them before.
Harry has always hated the BM and didn’t want to kick in England: https://twitter.com/ForumsMeghan/status/1365948373040308224?s=20
If harrys interview came out on pancake day, the carnival of clowns would say “HE’S STEALING ATTENTION FROM PANCAKE DAY!!!”. We’ve heard this so much.
Also isn’t funny how the carnival of clowns haven’t talked much about how the queen got archie a waffle maker and how they talk on zoom? Funny how harry and Meghan getting along with this grandparents doesn’t seems to fit their narrative that they hate them.
Saying they’re taking away from the queens “anti-vaccine’ message is their new way to re-start the faux conflict.
Also is the queen getting involved with anti-Vaxers political? I would love it it everyone got the jab and can’t wait to get it, but I know a few who are unsure or can’t get it for various reasons. Such as those who are pregnant or have allergies can’t take it. I know a few others who have other health problems and are worried about the vax and how it will effect other medication. As much as I would love everyone to have it, I understand the trepidation with putting something into your body, I even get nervous taking the regular flu jab. Anti-maskers are worse, it literally required no effort to put one one.
Can you imagine if Harry and Meghan stayed and Meghan called out anti Vaxer’s ? They would have so many articles saying how political it was and breaking protocol,
Thank God they got out.
My OB has said that if you’re pregnant you can get the Covid vaccine and they recommend you do. Every other medical professional that I work with or who treats me has said the same.
“HE’S STEALING ATTENTION FROM PANCAKE DAY!!!” And he’s promoting pancake’s nemesis: waffles!!!
@FebruaryPisces I think he only threw in that waffle maker story to sort of throw a bone to the Queen; make it clear they’re still on good terms, and give her a tiny bit of good PR w/r/t Archie. I find it very hard to believe she actually Zooms with them on any sort of regular basis or cares what her office sent them for Christmas.
The UK press are so desperate . I hope CBS blocks UK access to Meghans interview for at least 48 hours after its released here”so as not interfere with the Queen” and see how pissed off those reporters get.
It is not Harry’s fault that these RRs gave his interview more prominence than the Queen’s. They could have reversed it. But these carnival of so-called royal experts knew they couldn’t. They knew they cannot get a million clicks from the Queen’s zoom call. No matter how much they hate Harry he (and Meghan) is the goose that lays them the golden eggs. Too bad they vilified him and his family. And besides how can you ignore him when his interview was trending worldwide. Whether they give him good or bad publicity, people are interested and will click anything Sussex. He generates revenue for them. They need him more than he needs them. It’s so difficult to ignore a global star no matter how much you may hate him because these RRs know they need him so they can pay their bills. Too late now they couldn’t get them to go back to the UK. They blew it big time.
If the British press wanted the queen’s speech to be front and center then they should have put her front and center! The press are able to put forward stories that they deem relevant and shelve others so really it’s on the press for not putting Betty on every front cover.
I have to say that this continued attitude and posture of the British tabloids is really reflecting poorly on the people of Britain who for the most part welcomed and supported Meghan. British citizens deserve better than to be represented to the world by this racist and misogynistic press.
So many different people pay attention to what Harry and Meghan say, there is an article in LiveScience about Crocodiles
The author said the Sussexes are probably reading a book about crocodiles and their habitat to Archie.
Now I know the difference between alligators and crocs, countries they’re in, what they eat, Waffle makers are flying off the shelf.
The British press are SO upset that Harry is getting worldwide praise for this appearance. A lot of the comments are calling the British press out for their untrue stories about them. Harry gave the Queen the best PR in the past few years. People love the waffle story. That was better than any of the stories the press and her staff make up. It makes them look awful.
The press choose to cover Harry instead of the Queen. That’s not Harry’s fault, that’s the press. And Arthur Edwards needs to go away. He is incredibly creepy.
The jealousy is so amazing. You would think the Queen of England would be secure enough to let it go. But no any positive press the Sussexes get results in a nasty story. While Petty Betty may not instigate the stories we know she never once tried to stop them. I love their petty tears.
I honestly don’t think the Queen is driving this particular story line. This is just another way for the RRs to complain about losing control of the story line they created.
It’s almost like the queen had a whole year to talk about the importance of masking and getting vaccinated 😭 whatever will people do now that Harry deprived them of this information. Tragic.
I find it rather telling that all of those quotes have similar wording…”blurred” etc.
The interview has over 9.4 million views on youtube with 97%+ thumbs up and is the most viewed video on Corden’s channel in the last year not by a kpop artist. The reason for the kpop thing is that a lot of the viewers to Corden’s channel are Gen Z(he has a lot of highly viewed videos from Bieber, Harry Styles, 1D, and the like along side highly viewed videos featuring Michelle Obama and Paul McCartney). That is the point: to get him more access to a younger audience who was always going to like him more than other members of his family and to show him in a more relaxed environment. It’s a very good warm up for the Oprah interview as it is still trending two days later on Youtube and has peaked more interest in him from most demographics.
A clip of James calling himself a member of the BTS Army is going viral on Kpop Twitter, so yeah, they watched the interview. Lol. The rota rats better home the kpop stans don’t link up with the Sussex squad. They’ll never catch a break, LOL.
As a member of the BTS Army, I can confirm, they don’t want that smoke. If they think Sussex Squad is bad, BTS Army is a million times more intense AND scarily coordinated. For example, when BTS donated $1 million dollars to the BLM movement, the ARMY matched that in 24 hours. We literally have our own business structures for every aspect of their careers.
I’m surprised the palace didn’t declare/demand a bank holiday for such an occasion!
How did it cheapen him? He and Meghan are building their images in America in lieu of their projects and philanthropy in a way that translated well over here. We don’t give a shit about titles or royalty but we do love humble, down to earth hard working people who happen to be well known.
He came across as relatable and everything seemed very genuine. That’s what WE want to see. Well, the normal parts of America, not the MAGA loving weirdos.
I was anti Harry for the longest and viewed him as Prince Nazi and I was indifferent to Meghan as I don’t really view her as an African American woman so her marrying into a racist, colonizing, awful family meant that any bullshit she dealt with was her problem because it was her choice. It wasn’t a WIN for US the way her stand like to say.
What made me have a lot of respect for then was the class and courage they had to do better for themselves and their child by getting out of a toxic environment. Meghan married Harry for Harry and was willing to put up with that mess for him. He married her for her and because he knew she would only raise his consciousness and his character.
Harry being MAN enough to protect his family and put his foot down even if it meant leaving behind everything he ever knew and yes, loved to experience a different kind of that that comes across as wholesome, pure and without strings changed my mind about him and Meghan.
I like your honesty.
Why is Queenie doing ANYTHING while her beloved Prince Philip is in HOSPITAL? I am personally aghast that she would appear smiling in a cheery-colored dress with makeup while her husband is forced to endure the misery of a hospital gown and thin-quality sheets and blankets, not to mention the indignity of having to eat hospital food. Anyway, saw on Twitter a discussion about some older men developing urinary tract infections and weakness after their Covid jabs, so perhaps this is what is ailing Prince Philip. Anyway, this nonsense from the British media is only good for ridiculing them. Haz was right in calling them out for writing fiction in a newspaper and as journalists, they are all failures at their craft.
“All this talk about him being unhappy in LA doesn’t seem to be true.” Does Jobson hear himself? Is he really out here whining about the fact that the narrative that he and his colleagues have been trying to push for a year about Harry being miserable isn’t true? And does he not get the hypocrisy of him just dropping this narrative in about Harry’s personal life and then complaining about Harry talking about his personal life? So everyone else on the planet can talk about Harry and even create a fake narrative around how his life is going but if he decides to push back and share what is ACTUALLY happening in his life he’s the bad guy?
Maybe if Jobson and his colleagues didn’t lie so much about what was happening in Harry’s life he wouldn’t feel the need to go on the record to correct it. These idiots really want their lies to be able to stand and they deluded themselves into think that that would happen and now they are having a tantrum over the fact that that won’t happen. Tough sh*t. The Oprah interview is going to lay bare the hell they put Meghan through and they will just have to deal.
It reminds me of a twitter post I saw the other day that said something along the lines of: “abusers be like: you’re going to tell people i abused you “. This is 100% the rota. They really thought there would be no repercussions for their behavior because they were assured the Sussexes would never fight back. It’s the reason the Mail published Meghan’s letter knowing it was illegal to do so and it is the reason they all were so horrific to her in plain view. They never thought their time of reckoning would come. They were wrong.
Full applause for your post Chelsea. The rota thought Meghan was fair game (eg when was the last time you heard of media trying to spy into any other royal’s home & the Times of all people publishing the pictures?) & there would never be any pushback so they went to town with abusive coverage.
Consequently there are receipts on receipts of stories full of lies/dogwhistles/ misogyny/xenophobia or that show double standards against other royals and even non royal watchers are sharing them. Robert Jobson openly retweets vile racist trolls about Meghan. Wonder if he will be doing a SM clean up pre Oprah?
So it’s funny to see likes of Camilla Tominey say they did positive stories & covered their charity work (isn’t it your job to cover the royal visits?) and that there are two sides to the story. Why didn’t she publish the other side before? They were all happy to have the tiara & Meghan made Kate cry stories stand until Finding Freedom presented another side and then they pushed alternative versions.
The Queen chose not to wear a mask and not to promote wearing a mask so many times, the vaccines message (which vaccine is out of reach of most who would chose to get it if they had the chance…..that most elites will have before them- which the Queen reminds them off) if off.
Lol. Not your beat anymore, rr. Mind your own business.
I’ve read & agree with most of the comments.
Harry & Meghan are a cash cow for the RRs & the rags they’re employed by & the Queen will never generate that kind of interest/revenue. H&M are funding the RRs second homes ffs! They’ll never stop but thankfully H&M are out of the lions den.
In re: Arthur Edward’s saying everything was A OK until Meghan came on the scene? Harry was utterly alone – he was made the scapegoat to take heat off William etc, there was no one to back him up. Alone he couldn’t fight back but w/a partner he could.
And Arthur Edward’s & the RRs are pissed that Harry won’t eat shit anymore. The audacity & greed of these ppl is astounding.
The Arthur Edwards quote is really telling, isn’t it? They’re basically confessing that they (the media) feel like jilted lovers.
This is all about being stalker-y exes.
i’m giggling like a love sick teenager. This was an amazing interview, showing the Harry that we all love. The tea trolley disaster and Harry’s reaction was priceless. I jumped off my chair when I saw the Spartan course. Harry is making feel Royal are just like us, I’m a Spartan race trifecta finisher and I use a waffle maker every Sunday. I’m jonesing for the Oprah interview, I hope is just as much fun leading to us falling for Meghan even more.
These journalism school rejects could have kept the focus on the queen’s message than Harry. The BM is mad because their three year and counting smear campaign is not gaining traction anymore.
Is some geriatric billionaire telling people to get a vaccine really a big deal? Woof. England is sad.
FFS. There isn’t a single day on TQ’s calendar that reads “Day off. Fine for Harry and Meghan to shine.”
The madder they get, the funnier it is. Fools.
Two for one, bash Harry and distract from the queen calling anti-vaccers selfish.
Hmm! I wonder if William is doing push ups to compete with Harry’s obstacle course segment. Do you suppose Kate is busy trying to coordinate a photo op wherein she lays her head in William’s lap? Will we see her making breakfast for the fam?
I doubt if the UK press will compare the results of a sight-seeing bus tour outranking the Royal $$$$$$ Covid-19 Train Tour. They sure like to rage report on whatever Harry and Meghan do as an offense because it shines a light on all the lies they have printed.
The more fair coverage the Sussexes receive from American and international outlets, the clearer the real problem becomes. Harry and Meghan are stars, and it is undeniable that their natural charm and warmth would have immediately upstaged the cambridges just by being themselves. If they had been able to capitalize on the ‘fab four’ angle, the spotlight of both couples would have hit the stratosphere, which would have raised the global profiles of all four while benefiting the monarchy as a whole.
So, whether the cambridges refused to share the spotlight due their perceived superiority (they thought they should be firmly, independently in the spotlight as FFK&QC) or whether their personal animosity towards the Sussexes made this shared approach impossible, it is very clear that the unwillingness on the part of the cambridges to play along with any positive media strategy meant that the only option for Sussex coverage was to spin everything as negatively as possible, because even neutral/fair coverage would allow the public to see H&M for the charismatic, compassionate couple that they are. Any comparison of the two couples would have highlighted the beaming love of one couple to the forced smiles of the other, and so instead of allowing a rising tide to lift both ships, the cambridges decided to sacrifice the Sussexes to save themselves. Wow, did that approach backfire.