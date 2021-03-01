Carey Mulligan in Prada at the Golden Globes: one of the best looks?


Carey Mulligan was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama for her work in Promising Young Woman. That category went to Andra Day. PYW was well worth the $20 rental fee as it was highly entertaining. I think it could have been cut by about 20 to 30 minutes. Carey’s performance was excellent although her character was so ruthless it was hard to root for her. She wore this gorgeous delicately folded blush Prada gown that was perfect for a Zoom-in event. I love the detailing in the shoulders and bodice. Prada makes some of my favorite gowns apart from their tendency to use boob darts. Carey doesn’t have a social media presence and it was hard to find photos of this look. I really like her subtle makeup and hair.

Julia Garner was also in Prada, in a very 20s deep neck straight gown with a beaded waist. The Morse Code-like beading is awesome on this and it looks like a work of art. I would like to see it more fitted but I know that would diminish the intent of the dress.
Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Kristen Wiig wore a dippy Prada baby doll dress with two bows on the side. I really dislike these type of dresses. She did a skit with Annie Mumolo where they played their Barb and Star characters. There were too many skits last night, but theirs was decent.
EvXH85nWgAYW04v

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

8 Responses to “Carey Mulligan in Prada at the Golden Globes: one of the best looks?”

  1. Mu says:
    March 1, 2021 at 10:48 am

    Carey and Julia look gorgeous, but I hace to say that a lot ir ladies looked incredible last night. It’s almost like the fact that not walking a red carpet relaxed them a little bit

    Reply
  2. Tiffany says:
    March 1, 2021 at 10:52 am

    I like Kristen’s dress. If the hem was a little longer, and I had her legs, I would try it on.

    I did see the zoom footage of Carey and Marcus and the full view of the dress is really pretty.

    So Marcus really is committing to that mustache look, huh?

    Reply
  3. (TheOG) Jan90067 says:
    March 1, 2021 at 10:55 am

    Kristen’s would’ve been a LOT better w/out the bows, for sure!

    Carey looked gorgeous, as did Elle Fanning in that delicate teal dress, and Anya Taylor-Joy in that emerald dress.

    LOVED Audra’s dress; she looked gorgeous! She was fantastic (and SO amazing!) as Billie Holliday, but the movie…not so much.

    I thought Laverne Cox, Regina King, Angela Bassett, Amanda Seyfried… gorgeous!

    Loved Emma Corrin’s response, it was so sweet, but SAD CLOWN was SO BAD lol

    Amy and TIna… yeah… less said the better. Tina looked great at the beginning, and it went downhill from there.

    And I have to say…LOVED Jeff Daniels showing up in the plaid shirt / Jason in the tie dyed sweatshirt. You KNOW they had sweats and slippers under the view lol

    Reply
  4. Case says:
    March 1, 2021 at 11:05 am

    I had a hard time with Promising Young Woman. It was good, but it didn’t reach the heights of greatness for me. I think the concept sounds better in theory than on screen. On screen it was just sorta…half-baked? I feel bad saying this because I love that it was directed by a woman and tells an important story, I just don’t think the execution was all it is hyped to be.

    That said, Carey was great in the film and looked beautiful last night!

    Reply
  5. Bettyrose says:
    March 1, 2021 at 11:07 am

    Love Julia Garner but not feeling that’ dress. Maybe it looks better in action?

    Reply
  6. sunny says:
    March 1, 2021 at 11:10 am

    I am a huge fan of Carey and loved her work in PYW. I think her work is criminally underrated. I particularly loved her performance in Wildlife.

    Reply
  7. Darla says:
    March 1, 2021 at 11:12 am

    I must really be ruthless myself about men, because I found Carey’s character so easy to root for. Loved that movie! Actually paid for it twice, because my best friend was over and wanted to see it. So I watched it again with her. It brought up quite a few memories even from High School which we attended together. We talked for hours afterwards.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment