Carey Mulligan in Prada at the Golden Globes: one of the best looks?

Carey Mulligan was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama for her work in Promising Young Woman. That category went to Andra Day. PYW was well worth the $20 rental fee as it was highly entertaining. I think it could have been cut by about 20 to 30 minutes. Carey’s performance was excellent although her character was so ruthless it was hard to root for her. She wore this gorgeous delicately folded blush Prada gown that was perfect for a Zoom-in event. I love the detailing in the shoulders and bodice. Prada makes some of my favorite gowns apart from their tendency to use boob darts. Carey doesn’t have a social media presence and it was hard to find photos of this look. I really like her subtle makeup and hair.
Julia Garner was also in Prada, in a very 20s deep neck straight gown with a beaded waist. The Morse Code-like beading is awesome on this and it looks like a work of art. I would like to see it more fitted but I know that would diminish the intent of the dress.
Kristen Wiig wore a dippy Prada baby doll dress with two bows on the side. I really dislike these type of dresses. She did a skit with Annie Mumolo where they played their Barb and Star characters. There were too many skits last night, but theirs was decent.
Carey and Julia look gorgeous, but I hace to say that a lot ir ladies looked incredible last night. It’s almost like the fact that not walking a red carpet relaxed them a little bit
I like Kristen’s dress. If the hem was a little longer, and I had her legs, I would try it on.
I did see the zoom footage of Carey and Marcus and the full view of the dress is really pretty.
So Marcus really is committing to that mustache look, huh?
Kristen’s would’ve been a LOT better w/out the bows, for sure!
Carey looked gorgeous, as did Elle Fanning in that delicate teal dress, and Anya Taylor-Joy in that emerald dress.
LOVED Audra’s dress; she looked gorgeous! She was fantastic (and SO amazing!) as Billie Holliday, but the movie…not so much.
I thought Laverne Cox, Regina King, Angela Bassett, Amanda Seyfried… gorgeous!
Loved Emma Corrin’s response, it was so sweet, but SAD CLOWN was SO BAD lol
Amy and TIna… yeah… less said the better. Tina looked great at the beginning, and it went downhill from there.
And I have to say…LOVED Jeff Daniels showing up in the plaid shirt / Jason in the tie dyed sweatshirt. You KNOW they had sweats and slippers under the view lol
I had a hard time with Promising Young Woman. It was good, but it didn’t reach the heights of greatness for me. I think the concept sounds better in theory than on screen. On screen it was just sorta…half-baked? I feel bad saying this because I love that it was directed by a woman and tells an important story, I just don’t think the execution was all it is hyped to be.
That said, Carey was great in the film and looked beautiful last night!
Love Julia Garner but not feeling that’ dress. Maybe it looks better in action?
And why was she photographed in a public bathroom?
I am a huge fan of Carey and loved her work in PYW. I think her work is criminally underrated. I particularly loved her performance in Wildlife.
I must really be ruthless myself about men, because I found Carey’s character so easy to root for. Loved that movie! Actually paid for it twice, because my best friend was over and wanted to see it. So I watched it again with her. It brought up quite a few memories even from High School which we attended together. We talked for hours afterwards.