Carey Mulligan in Prada at the Golden Globes: one of the best looks?



Carey Mulligan was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama for her work in Promising Young Woman. That category went to Andra Day. PYW was well worth the $20 rental fee as it was highly entertaining. I think it could have been cut by about 20 to 30 minutes. Carey’s performance was excellent although her character was so ruthless it was hard to root for her. She wore this gorgeous delicately folded blush Prada gown that was perfect for a Zoom-in event. I love the detailing in the shoulders and bodice. Prada makes some of my favorite gowns apart from their tendency to use boob darts. Carey doesn’t have a social media presence and it was hard to find photos of this look. I really like her subtle makeup and hair.

Julia Garner was also in Prada, in a very 20s deep neck straight gown with a beaded waist. The Morse Code-like beading is awesome on this and it looks like a work of art. I would like to see it more fitted but I know that would diminish the intent of the dress.

Kristen Wiig wore a dippy Prada baby doll dress with two bows on the side. I really dislike these type of dresses. She did a skit with Annie Mumolo where they played their Barb and Star characters. There were too many skits last night, but theirs was decent.

