Lana Condor looked gorgeous in Monique Lhuillier at the Golden Globes

Lana Condor is a reminder (to me) that we’re missing some of those major red carpet moments, when a Netflix star becomes a major deal, when someone like Lana starts scoring major fashion endorsements and can begin to parlay her limited success to bigger and better things. People should pay attention to Lana! She anchored a massively popular Netflix rom-com trilogy. She deserves to be a major star! Lana wore this Monique Lhuillier to remotely attend the Golden Globes. It suits her and she’s adorable.

Speaking of someone who needs to parlay her success… Maria Bakalova was nominated for a Globe for that Borat movie. She didn’t win, but I have high hopes for her. She wore Giorgio Armani and this would have been such a major “princess” moment on the red carpet.

Speaking of the Borat movie, Sacha Baron Cohen did win a Globe. His wife Isla Fisher wore Alex Perry.

Bryce Dallas Howard a Temperley London look which she bought secondhand on the Real Real.

I’m surprised more women didn’t do what Michelle Pfeiffer did – wear comfortable pants and a sparkly top. Michelle’s sequined top is by Valentino.

Photos courtesy of Instagram.

5 Responses to “Lana Condor looked gorgeous in Monique Lhuillier at the Golden Globes”

  1. Wiglet Watcher says:
    March 1, 2021 at 10:09 am

    Wow her face is strikingly beautiful and she pulls that blue dress off nicely.
    And then you scroll down to a thin blonde in a red gown and while that’s also lovely it’s kind of “meh” in comparison. Like a commercial print ad.

    Reply
  2. Nina Simone says:
    March 1, 2021 at 10:13 am

    Isla is so ageless. I like her pink dress. Everyone else looks so beautiful too.

    Reply
    • UptownGirl says:
      March 1, 2021 at 10:47 am

      They all do, but I agree to just wearing something comfortable like Michelle. She looks stunning, as always!

      Reply
  3. NotSoSocialButterfly says:
    March 1, 2021 at 10:32 am

    Ooh! I just checked out the Henry Rose site and ordered both sample packs!! Thanks for this post, Kaiser- I have mild asthma but a lot of fragrances make me symptomatic. This clean company gives me hope that I can wear something comfortably. 🙏🏻

    Reply
  4. Cali says:
    March 1, 2021 at 10:48 am

    Lana is stunning and so is her dress which is my favorite style 💙💙💙💙💙

    Reply

