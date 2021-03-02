Shanna Moakler didn’t mean to like a Kourtney K diss comment, says she likes everything

Embed from Getty Images

As much as we approve of the Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker together, we had to know it wasn’t going to be drama free. It’s not like these two are known for their docile love life histories. Kourtney and her ex, The Lord Scott Disick have been playing a childish game in the press trying to get their new relationships published first. And now Travis’ ex, Shanna Moakler, has entered the ring. Or has she? Shanna and Travis were famously contentious exes for years. Lately, however, they either found a way to co-parent peacefully or at least keep their mess out of the press. But two weeks ago, it seemed like Shanna came for Kourtney. Like most former beauty queens, Shanna loves her social media. As fans were fawning over a particularly sexy shot Shanna posted, someone replied that Travis had “downgraded big time,” an obvious shot at Kourt. The problem is, Shanna ‘liked’ the comment. So Kourtney supposedly retaliated by posting a link to a story about “How to Break the Habit of Stalking You Ex on Social Media.” Shanna responded in kind by posting a quote in her IG stories reading, “Stop complaining about your life. There are people out there dating your ex,” accompanied by both the winking emoji and the cry-laughing emoji. So, you know, really mature 40+ year-old parents slinging mud at each other on social media. Well, now Shanna says the Like that set this war off was just a mistake and everything is fine – really.

A shady slip of the finger? Shanna Moakler spoke exclusively to Us Weekly about getting caught “liking” a comment about Kourtney Kardashian amid the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s romance with Travis Barker. “It was just a complete accident that I ‘liked’ it. A lot of times when I’m on my social media, I ‘like’ all the fans’ comments,” the 45-year-old model told Us. “I just kind of go down and heart everything and I didn’t even read that comment. I didn’t even know I ‘liked’ it until the press picked it up and it was all over the place. It was just kind of an unfortunate event, but I definitely wasn’t trying to start a social media war!” Moakler, who shares son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15, with the 45-year-old drummer, made headlines earlier this month after she double-tapped a remark calling Kardashian, 40, a downgrade for Barker. The former Playboy Playmate also raised eyebrows for sharing a post that read, “Stop complaining about your life. There are people out there dating your ex” via Instagram. “It was actually about a different ex. It wasn’t about Travis and Kourtney at all,” Moakler told Us. “But to me, still, the whole situation, I was trying to just make light of it on my social media. Really at the end of the day, I haven’t been with my ex-husband in over a decade. I have a boyfriend that I’m super happy with and I’m happy he found a girlfriend and a friend. He deserves to be happy as well. I want nothing but the best for him and my kids — that’s the most important thing for me.” She added: “My social media is something that I just have fun with. It’s supposed to be fun. It’s not a place where I’m trying to attack anybody.”

[From Us via DListed]

My finger has accidentally liked something unintentionally. Somehow, I always notice and unlike it, though. And I never like anything without reading it first because, well, just think if the sh*tstorm it could create if it was attacking my kids’ dad’s girlfriend or something. What a coincidence to unintentionally diss an ex’s girlfriend while intentionally dissing another’s and everyone thinks you’re going after the same girlfriend twice – golly, what are the odds?! It’s a little hard to take Shanna’s comments about not using social media to attack anyone seriously when she just admitted she was attacking someone. At least when Shanna called Khloe Kardashian a “donkey,” she admitted to it before saying it was an accident. (I accidentally call people donkeys all the time, don’t you?)

I don’t expect Shanna and Kourt to appear in Christmas cards together any time soon but if Kourtney knows what’s good for her, she won’t go looking for a fight with Shanna. I know Shanna claims to be a new, mellower version of her old self, but I’ll bet the old Shanna can be readily accessed if summoned. Kourtney wouldn’t stand a chance. I’m not too worried, though. I don’t think Kourtvis will last long.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images