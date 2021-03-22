Carole Middleton: ‘I’m not someone to sit on the sofa for a long time’

Carole Middleton gave an interview to Good Housekeeping UK back in January, apparently. How was she to know that the cover and cover interview would come out in the middle of a particularly toxic royal media cycle? So she called up several media outlets to let them know that she, the Queen of the nation, would not bother to promote this magazine cover. And if that announcement happened to draw more attention to her Good Housekeeping cover, well, how was she to know? Poor Carole, so dignified and regal, she never puts a foot wrong! Good Housekeeping released some excerpts from the interview too:
What a typical day looks like at her company, Party Pieces. “The business has a CEO now, so I have the luxury of being able to focus on new ideas and how to grow, which is always an enjoyable challenge. We’re currently working on the very first range of Party Pieces own-brand tableware for children’s parties, and that is a real passion project. I’m still hands-on and love going to our warehouse and seeing where the orders are going. I have a wonderful team of people, some of whom have stayed with me since the early days.”
Life as a grandmother: As a grandmother to the children of daughters Catherine and Pippa, Carole describes herself as ‘hands on’. “I want to run down the hills, climb the trees and go through the tunnel at the playground,” she says. “As long as I am able to, that’s what I’ll be doing. I cook with them, I muck around dancing, we go on bike rides.”
Her work ethic: “I’m not someone to sit on the sofa for a long time. I have a lot of energy and enjoy my work. I grew up watching my parents, who both worked extremely hard. My father was a builder, and my mother worked part-time in a jewellery shop and later, would go to work in a factory. I remember them working hard to make ends meet and give us a lifestyle.”
The truth is, the devil works hard but Carole works harder. That’s always been the case – she not only ran a successful business for decades, she also raised three kids and, like an anxious mother out of a Jane Austen novel, she pushed her local Bucklebury beauties into the highest echelons of British society in an attempt to make “smart matches” for all of them. Being a social climber who is trying to throw her daughters in the paths of eligible, titled, rich men is a full-time occupation all on its own. The fact that she was running a business at the same time is crazy! Anyway, she’s the Kris Jenner of Britain and I’m actually saying that with respect. I just wish Carole’s kids had inherited her work ethic.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, WENN.
She looks lovely on the cover. I know there’s some photoshopping involved there, but she always looks quite younger than her age and happy, unlike her daughters.
Yes, a lot of that is the lighting.
Of course she’s happy. Middleton blood is in the future, future, future King. Actually I think Pippa is happy too.
She looks good on that cover — quite fit.
The ‘success’ of PP is highly suspect, as is her desperate attempt to sell it in the face of it failing. A dive into it around the time of the wedding showed it couldn’t have supported the lifestyle the Middletons were living. It all comes back to shady Uncle Gary and his shady money.
More pro-Middleton PR. William must be visiting the Rose bushes more often.
There is zero chance that PP turns a profit in the millions per year, which would have supported their lifestyle. I think James Middleton’s ventures are a testament to the fact that these people have no actual business sense. I stand by my suspicion that PP is a front for something. Allegedly
The shady financial set up, off-shore accounts, the LLC-type business instead of something more logical/legal? When the Windsors decide to throw the Middletons to the wolves, there’s plenty of fodder in PP’s financials.
This. There’s no way the silly tat in their catalogs/website could do anything more than pay the overhead costs. It was data selling and Uncle Gary’s shady finances that paid for their life.
Carole is a fit, handsome woman. But I personally think she could have stunned and this misses the mark by a mile. The creative director of Good Housekeeping needs to go right along with the palace PR team. Ouch, that cover hurts my eyes and that dress. It’s like an accident on the highway, you don’t want to look, but you have to.
Also, social climbing at the level the Middletons have played is not a game for the faint-hearted. And the rules are as complicated and unforgiving as they were in Jane Austen’s time. I’m just not sure what you really win when you “win.” Right, Kate? Oh yeah, you will be the Queen (maybe) and your children royalty, but you really sold 100% of your soul to get there.
Queen Consort, and an empty shell of her former self, and one that’s too painfully thin.
All I can say is that the Cambridge kids, especially Charlotte and Louis, will need to have very strong mental health in the future and avoid marrying any minority or just don’t marry. When the Charles, Middleton and William courts collide, they’re going to be collateral damage.
yup, agree with these comments. She totally sold her soul, be careful what you wish for!
All the comments but the dress, I actually like the dress!
Yeah, I feel like you can say a lot about Carole, and we do here, lol, but you cant say the woman doesnt have a work ethic or hustle. Its just weird that it seems her primary focus in life was making sure her kids didnt HAVE to work or hustle.
It’s also too bad she helped attacked another woman with a work ethic. At least she’s not shading Meghan in this article, but sadly since Kate’s twisted sense of competition was ingrained by Carole herself, they pushed out a woman who could have been an ally and support for Kate in the future. Instead Kate acted like a jealous petty bitch and her actions have now been exposed to the world.
Luxury of working on new ideas is a strange way to say she is focusing on her pot farm.
🤣🤣
Spare me. Middleton blood has seen to much, but apparently does not extend to inherited work ethic. Is Carole trying to run for queen ? Maybe William should have married her, except then there would be no little Cambridges. Huh.
She’s always wanted to be the new beloved Queen Mum, manipulative power behind the throne.
Forgive me, I’ve been watching a lot of Starz shows. I think she’s running to be My Lady the Queen’s Mother. Mark my words, if Carole is still alive when Cain becomes king, she will be given a title.
She’ll have to outlive Charles, lol. He comes from a pair of near centenarians.
Can you imagine the level of sh!t Meghan would get if Doria was on the cover of a magazine? That’s all I can think of looking at this.
What are the Middleton’s “standing” in society? I never really understood that. They appear to be fairly middle/upper class people to me, but not aristocrats or anything like that. How did Kate even make it into the royal circles?
For a woman with such a work ethic, it is strange that she raised 3 children without a work ethic.
James can’t hold a job unless it’s from family, when he is not bankrupting it.
Pippa, had so many work opportunities thrown at her, none she was successful at.
Kate, oh Kate.
That’s part of why we’ve seen all these Carole interviews in the last four years. The public embraced Doria, they never liked Carole. Mummy Carole’s ego and nose are out of joint.
The Middletons are commoners with money. Kate was the only one who wanted the job of wife to William, and Carole made certain that Kate had every opportunity to be available to William. None of the Middletons, including Kate, are aristocrats; that is a born-into situation.
Interesting. Thanks!
I would imagine that their “standing in society” is mixed. Kate is the future future Queen consort, and Pippa married a billionaire whose daddy bought a Scottish castle that included the title. Pippa has access to actual money and Kate married the ultimate aristocrat. I suspect Kate got into the aristo circles because the Middletons (through Party Pieces or Dodgy Uncle Gary) have cash. Cash now gets you into the good schools that you once needed “good breeding” (ew!) for. Once you’re in the same schools as the aristo children it’s smooth sailing for Carole from there.
Daddy Middleton was a pilot, mommy Middleton was a flight attendant. Her iffy brother Gary Goldsmith made gazillions in some sort of IT recruitment business and like has been financing Party Pieces, but his reputation is shady. He’s had 4 wives, the last of which he knocked out cold in a domestic incident in 2017 and was fined 5 thousand pounds. He hates the Sussexes and has done a couple of online rants telling them to STFU, and has clearly got some issues with the Bolivian marching powder. Charming fellow…
I’m surprised we haven’t seen Kate in this dress. Not enough buttons?
Holy photoshop – even thou she’s an attractive woman they still ‘shopped her to within an inch of her life. You can clearly see that Kate looks like her mother in that cover shot.
Love or loathe her, you cannot deny her drive and ambition. She and Mike made PP successful (though not as successful as they want us to believe). Its a shame that none of her children have that drive – they are only where they are because of Carole.
I have no problem with her drive or ambition. Meghan has drive and ambition but she is also
a compassionate, ethical and amiable person. These people…are not. They just want to royal rumble each other to the top.
Yes, I can loathe the drive and ambition that caused her to attack Meghan publicy and privately for the past four years.
I looked at the Party Pieces offerings a while back out of curiosity and it’s literally just party city tacky garbage. Also, how is it that Carole can literally make money off the royals by selling themed merchandise around each family member, (including Archie & Meghan!) and that’s considered fine and regal and respectable but netflix and spotify are a bridge too far?
(Incidentally, eco-warrior Will might want to talk to his mother-in-law about hocking almost exclusively balloons and plastic, not exactly earth-friendly.)
I saw your comment so went on their site. I don’t see anything royal-themed at all. There are some Union Jack flags and stuff, but nothing about Archie, Meghan, the Queen, royals, even her daughter. Please share a link, cuz I couldn’t find anything!
Lord yes, they’ve always tagged onto royal events. Royal weddings, prince and princess births, the Jubilee. They were called to the carpet a couple of times for copyright infringement (Olympics?).
Also rightly criticized for 1) selling items made by child labour in Mexico and 2) repeatedly selling costumes that sexualize young children or that encourage violence.
She is literally sitting on a sofa in this photo.
If Kate had Carole’s work ethic, William never would have married her. Someone with a decent work ethic would never have put up
With the Waity Katey garbage either.
I saw a pap picture of her from yesterday may be? Looking that cover now and comparing the other pic it looks like IG vs Real life lol
And I want to be realistic here, but can a party pieces business make you a millionaire? I…doubt.
It can’t – her rich but shady brother Gary financed it.
I’m sorry, but I refuse to accept that even the most rabid fans of the royal family give enough of a shit about Carole Middleton to justify slapping her mug on a magazine cover.
Lol. Agreed.
“ “I’m not someone to sit on the sofa for a long time.”
Unless Williams head is in her lap.
Why is this woman on a magazine cover? Why is she even giving an interview as if anyone cares?
Her “work ethic” is a complete fabrication since their fortune is built on grifting and lies. She’s failed to raise any of her children into people with integrity or drive. She’s shaded Meghan countless times through direct quotations of her own or leaks to magazines, participating in that bullying.
And people have the nerve to call Doria tacky…
Who called Doria tacky?! I WILL FIGHT THEM.
Looking at the pictures of Carole, I can see Kate wearing all of the same clothes, if she hasn’t already. So I think Carole must be Kate’s stylist in some way? It’s truly uncanny how similar their styles are.
They’ve worn each other’s clothes before. Carole really wants to be that “not like a regular mom, she’s a cool mom/yummy mummy” and sharing clothes with Kate helps that, in her mind, I’m sure.