‘Incandescent’ Prince William is now acting as the Windsor family’s ‘gatekeeper’

The Mail on Sunday published a few different versions of the same article, which is “The Queen is not a puppet! Her Majesty has never been more in charge or more ready to be ruthless after Harry and Meghan’s claim that ‘men in suits’ run the monarchy, say sources.” If there’s one thing which will convince people that the Queen is in charge, it’s a rash of unnamed palace sources describing the Queen’s days full of card-playing in a decrepit castle while she assigns her most racist grandson to act as a “gatekeeper” to the all-white institution. This piece was so melodramatic and nonsensical, it’s pretty clear that the Windsor klan and the tabloid media share the same trait: they’ve both fully lost the plot and everyone is panicking. Some highlights:
Philip is fine: Prince Philip, less than 100 days shy of his 100th birthday, is said to be in good spirits. Yet for all the outward calm, something profound has changed at Windsor – and decisively so.
The Windsors think it’s bad form to speak of Philip’s death: How must the Windsors have felt to learn that part of the deal to screen the Oprah interview involved an agreement that it would be pulled from the schedules in the sad event of Prince Philip’s death. Perhaps this is considered good PR in California. In Windsor, they are simply baffled.
Oh wait, here are the Windsors talking about Philip’s death: Incidentally, a well-placed source has told The Mail on Sunday that the ever-practical Philip has long made his future wishes clear. When the time comes – which all hope will be some way off – there should be a ‘no-fuss’ funeral. One source said: ‘Philip has told the Queen that he should just be driven off to the Chapel in Windsor in the back of a Land Rover. No fanfare. No fuss.’ There is likely to be plenty more fuss emanating from the Sussexes’ £11 million Montecito mansion, however.
The Sussexes destabilised the Royal machine. Prince Charles had been targeted. William had been criticised. His wife had been given a verbal mauling. With the Royal Family under siege from Harry’s Hollywood howitzers – so blatant that one Royal watcher described them as ‘tantamount to treason’ – retribution had to be sharp and very public.
The servants are restless? While it is the Royal Family’s duty to remain calm, the tense mood in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle has been noted below stairs, with Palace servants unsettled by the family ructions and allegations against loyal staff. As one insider said: ‘The place feels like a crumbling mansion – with no one in charge of the housekeeping.’ With the institution of the Monarchy under attack from 24-hour US news channels, there has been bombshell after bombshell.
William the Gatekeeper: Interestingly, but perhaps unsurprisingly, the [Sussex] episode has given renewed prominence to Prince William, who has played an important role in helping the Palace hold the line. Like the Queen, his response has been deeply personal. As a future King, he could hardly keep silent when asked about the racism allegations, replying during a visit to a London school: ‘We are very much not a racist family.’ Those who have worked with both William and his father say that William is more likely to address something head-on. Charles feels deeply but by nature avoids confrontation. William is increasingly acting as The Firm’s ‘gatekeeper’ – a role previously performed by Prince Philip. Royal biographer Robert Lacey describes the task as ‘Royal bouncer’ – a much grander version of a nightclub doorman keeping trouble at bay.
William the Incandescent: William was said to be incandescent that his wife was dragged into the firing line during the Oprah interview and that his subsequent phone call with Harry was leaked and then reported on American television in such a vulgar way. Confrontation with his younger brother is not something William is fond of, but nor is it something from which he shies away. His ‘bouncer’ duties are bound to increase, with Charles having less of a stomach for the fight and the Duke of Edinburgh having retired from the fray.
How in God’s name was Kate “verbally mauled”? Meghan said Kate made her cry, when Kate’s people had insisted for more than two years that Meghan made HER cry. Is that a verbal mauling now? Lord. Anyway, this is just a reminder that the courtiers could not find their own asses with two hands and a map. They are really panicking and it’s pathetic to watch. As for William and his “gatekeeping”… like, we get it. He smeared Meghan in the name of keeping his family pure and white and mostly German. He’s incandescent that his house of cards is crumbling.
Here’s William the Gatekeeper with his Black friend. He would not be working this hard if he wasn’t the one who asked about the baby’s skin color.
>>” One source said: ‘Philip has told the Queen that he should just be driven off to the Chapel in Windsor in the back of a Land Rover. No fanfare. No fuss.’ There is likely to be plenty more fuss emanating from the Sussexes’ £11 million Montecito mansion, however.”
Is the Daily Mail’s royal content now being written by bots? Those sentences don’t even make sense together.
So glad you said that! I thought I was being stupid not connecting to dots there. Do they mean that the Sussexes will hold a big N’Awlins wake for Harry’s Grandfather??
Oprah and Tyler Perry will organize an extraction team that will intercept that Land Rover and take his body back to California where he will be held in state in the garden just south of Archie’s Chick Inn after a slow procession by bicycle through LA traffic back to Montecito (which according to some British papers is just a leisurely ride right?). Then his body will be ransomed off to PWBT on the condition that he stomp out racism in football AND polo.
OMG I’m crying… Harry & Meghan two-stepping and lil Archie playing the trumpet as they stroll along LOLOLOL.
(These people are NUTS)
“Is the Daily Mail’s royal content now being written by bots? Those sentences don’t even make sense together.”
@Emily – Glad you brought up this point as I thought the exact same thing.
“Lord Salisbury, 19th-century Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, dismissed the Daily Mail as “a newspaper produced by office boys for office boys.”
Emily , a CBer, philosopher, and font of 21st-century wisdom, dismissed the Daily Fail as “a newspaper produced by racist BREXIT bots for racist BREXIT bots.”
@Aphra and @HeatherC Thank you for this! The imagery is doing it for me this Monday. I can’t stop laughing.
So he can speak up for members of the family, just not the black ones, right? But the family is very much not a racist family, he says.
Verbal mauling? Is there no low to which they won’t sink? Now drawing up imagery of Meghan as an attack dog to the poor wittle victim, Kate? She shouldn’t have been a b*tch if she didn’t want the truth to be told.
See now?! William does have that one black friend. Not racist. *facepalm*
@Cat It’s worse to trot out ONE person willing to defend you among 151 MILLION people in the Commonwealth countries than to not say anything at all. Yikes. Cringey.
Because the person getting trotted out likely doesn’t have a say in the matter. That’s what I wished white people realize when they pull this stunt. Had “black friend” refused, he would have likely been slammed in the press, targeted by racists, and lost a major source of funding for his charity.
Was this “black friend” invited to their wedding? I don’t recall EVER seeing William or Kate with black friends. There were black people at St Andrews, at Eton, at Marlborough College. Have either of them ever been seen with a POC in a friend environment?
Dear white people: DO NOT, under any circumstances, go ask the black people you supervise or that you employ about their experiences with racism. They will lie. They have to, in order to keep their job. They will tell you EXACTLY what you want to hear, because they know you will resent hearing anything else, and you will take out that resentment on them. Hopefully, the moment they get asked, they will start polishing their resumes and looking for work elsewhere, because that’s a toxic thing to do to them. If you ask that question, no matter how well-meaning you are, you are likely harbouring a “right answer” in your mind, and you will resent them mightily if you don’t get it (usually along the lines of, why doesn’t X person see what I’m doing for them? I even went to a protest!) Trust me, the black people and POC that you employ or supervise know how you feel about issues of race, and they likely know better than you do, because they have to live with your biases, and you likely have never been compelled to examine them. Pease don’t ask this. It’s not a safe question for them to answer. You just want a validation that you are “one of the good ones”. Don’t put that on your employees. Their job is to do the tasks you have hired them to you, not to validate your feelings about yourself. I feel sorry for any black person who works at the palaces in any capacity. Things are about to get dangerous for them.
I just keep wondering how Charles isn’t getting angry at all the shade being thrown his way by William – I think the press coming from William’s office is faaarrrrr more damaging than anything Harry said. It portrays Charles as a fumbling, out of touch old fool with no leadership skills whatsoever (which might be true?) and casts so much sun on William that it makes it read like he’s the only reasonable option to succeed the Queen (along with Queen(ish) Already Kate Camilla Who?). How is Charles not angry about that? Where is the outrage and defense of Charles…unless no one is interested in defending him?
Kate was mauled by the truth. Maybe stop lying?
I think it’s going to play to a segment of white people who are certain they aren’t racist. They never say the n-word (out loud, or at least not out loud in mixed company). They have a Black friend (he lives a few doors down and they hardly ever think about how that affects their property values any more). You know the type of racist who os horrified to be called racist. They see themselves in the royal klan.
“I could not possibly have been racist about my future nephew – I mean look at my friend who’s happy to be tokenized”. Like photos like this went out of style for crisis management Circa 2000. The incompetence….
This
Wow, such melodramatic use of violent imagery. They make it sound like Harry high jacked a private plane and flew it kamikaze style into Buckingham Palace. 🙄
They are clearly in perpetual shock over what just about everyone else on earth has predicted with great accuracy.
I’m just going to sit back and watch them slowly implode.
But who is William fighting? His brother and pregnant SIL? What is the point of all this sound and fury to an outside observer who doesn’t know the BRF was trying to bully Meghan out of the family?
This article affirms for me that if it weren’t for William, Harry and Meghan would still be working Royals. He is, indeed, the gatekeeper. I don’t remember why I thought that Charles and the Queen were so afraid of Will, or what they thought he’d do, but they certainly seem willing to let him do whatever he wants to whoever he wants and he’s never expected to do any work.
So when he wanted his brother and sister in law exiled to Africa, he halfway got his way. That’s a weird and inappropriate request, and I don’t think it has any historical precedent for having someone so far down the line of succession banished, basically, and then punished for leaving.
It’s hilarious that they try to pretend the Royals are holding the line and keeping a stiff upper lip, while also describing palace as a crumbling mansion,. Why is gatekeeping necessary if they have risen above the fray?
Meghan: Kate is a good person.
William: HOW DARE YOU VERBALLY MAUL MY WIFE!!!
These people and their tender white feelings. *eyeroll*
Meg: Kate is a good person.
Will: how dare you verbally maul my wife!!
Wtf?
Edit: just saw MF1 state the same thing, only better, above.
So I’ll add: I wonder if it’s really just the crying story that is bugging the Keens. I think maybe Kate might’ve been irked by the mention of the “Waity Katie” nickname, which she hates.
Bad form to speak of Philip’s death? Don’t all the most senior royals plan their own funerals years in advance? They have “Operation (London Tourist Trap)” codenames and everything.
I’m sure William is willing to take on the roll of gatekeeper, as anything that gets him closer to being King is desired, but he’s honestly not smart enough to do even a mediocre job.
He’s been out-manoeuvred at every turn.
That picture of William and his ” friend” reminds me of the one of Charles and William, lol. Poor Charles looks like his neck hurts. And this poor guy here, lol , I don’t even know what to say. Clown show indeed!
Those two kids talking in the last photo, they know.
Oh, they know.
I thought the tidbit about the queen’s lady in waiting was very interesting. For me, I knew these positions still existed in an abstract sort of way but never really thought about them. This mention, however, brought the queen’s daily life into clearer view. These women have the queen’s ear day in and day out, and the mention about playing cards seems to indicate one in particular spending the bulk of her time with the queen (as I understand it, some of them are more ceremonial and only brought in for specific occasions, as opposed to daily camaraderie). One or more were appointed as recently as 2017, around the same time that Charles succeeded in getting the queen’s private secretary replaced with someone he personally chose. Just some interesting timing, especially given that these are the people with whom the queen is surrounded in her day-to-day life.
I wonder what conversations are had, what machinations are massaged, over a friendly afternoon card game…? Not to mention that, according to my .05 seconds of googling, they are the ones in charge of her correspondence and calendar. We always talk of the men in grey, but there are some women in grey skulking around, too.
Whew, I am stuck at home during my Spring Break with a painful COVID vaccine arm, a raging period, and a car in the shop, so I have extra enjoyed all the laughs these articles have delivered this morning!
Phillip’s funeral was planned at the PALACE the second he became the QUEEN’S husband. The only mauling Kate has gotten has been by fulgly dresses and buttons. No one is in charge of my housekeeping either, though, so you know. Royals. They’re just like us.