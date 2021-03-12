Wendell Pierce, Meghan’s dad on Suits: ‘My words were twisted, a classic tabloid trick’



Wendell Pierce, who played Meghan Markle’s dad on Suits, has found himself in a bit of a controversy after his comments on Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview. Pierce is currently living in Budapest and had not seen the interview before he spoke to UK’s LBC radio. Pierce delivered an easily twistable soundbite. He said he thought the interview was insignificant in the wake of the pandemic and that our focus was essentially wrong. I am not sure why Pierce didn’t know (I believe he did) that the British press was going to run with what he said and make several disparaging headlines against Meghan about it.

After some push back from many people including Sussex supporters, Wendell clarified his comments the next day. He appeared on Entertainment Tonight where he acknowledged that he didn’t know that Meghan discussed her mental health struggles and stated that his words were twisted. Below are a few excerpts from both interviews via Buzzfeed:

During an appearance on the UK’s LBC radio station on Tuesday, Pierce said he believed Prince Harry and Meghan’s interview was “insignificant” in the midst of the global devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic. “Today 3,000 people are going to die in America from COVID,” the actor said. “A couple of hundred people are going to die within this hour in the UK.” He went on: “The interview… For me, the first thing that came to my mind, was actually something that was very English, written by the bard Shakespeare: ‘Full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.’” “It is quite insensitive and offensive that we are all complicit in this sort of palace gossip,” Pierce said. “In the midst of so much death, I think it is insignificant.” “My comments were about the obsession around the royal family and it shouldn’t take priority over the deaths of the pandemic,” Pierce said. He added that he is currently living in Budapest, where the interview had not yet aired. “I’m not into the royals and my point was we are all complicit in this whirlwind of royal obsession that feeds the tabloids while so much death is around us,” Pierce said. “That’s the wrong priority.” “I didn’t see the interview or know it was about her suicidal thoughts,” he went on. “I … would never demean a person’s mental health,” Pierce added. “My words were twisted. A classic tabloid trick. That was not the spirit of what I was saying.”

[From Buzzfeed]

I love everything Wendell has done for NOLA. I also know that Wendell is an intelligent man. There is no way that he didn’t know that his words would end up on the front page of some tabloid. I understand that he doesn’t care about the royal family and all but he must know some of what Meghan was going through over the last four years. I personally feel that Meghan was close to all of her Suits castmates but there were key ones that she became best friends with. I felt that Wendell’s absence from the wedding meant that they may not have created the same bond or that he didn’t necessarily approve of the nuptials (I am sure he was busy on another project or something) but still. I am not completely mad at Wendell for being insensitive and a bit irresponsible with his words. Although I agree with his sentiments about how we as consumers drive the stories in the tabloids because of our obsession with the royals (specifically Meghan and Harry), I hope he is more cautious with what he says going forward. Meghan has had enough of the British media and public bullying her these last four years. A “no comment,” or “I didn’t see the interview” would have sufficed.

