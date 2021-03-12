DM: Prince William is a profile in courage for saying ‘very much not a racist family’

Yesterday, Prince William declared that the Windsors are “very much not a racist family” and that he had not spoken to his brother since the Oprah interview, but he “will do.” The stagecraft around William’s comments was as obvious as it was stupid, lazy and half-assed. Clearly, Kensington Palace’s communications team set it up so that William would be asked two questions, “shouted from the pool of reporters,” and they would get William’s own voice on the subject. But we’re supposed to believe that it was just William bravely answering any question that came his way, at least according to the Mail. There’s more in this story, about how William did “very well” because these people absolutely think they should be praised for sounding like a–holes. I imagine William was like “put a quote in there about how I did very well.”
William admitted he had not even spoken to Harry about the TV show – four days after it aired. His reaction laid bare his clear hurt over the claims made by his brother and sister-in-law. The prince’s comments were praised by insiders, who said the 38-year-old did ‘very well given the emotion and enormity of it all’.
Last night, royal insiders claimed that although William and Harry have not spoken in months, the elder brother is prepared to stand ‘shoulder to shoulder’ with the Duke of Sussex at the unveiling of a statue of their late mother. Sources told the Mirror ‘both camps are prepared to come together’ and put on a ‘united front’ when the tribute to Diana, Princess of Wales is installed at Kensington Palace on July 1.
The source added: ‘Tensions are undoubtedly running high but they both realise it is important to put any differences aside for the ceremony at least. There is definitely a feeling that both camps are prepared to come together and put on a united front for such a special occasion.’
Buckingham Palace and Clarence House, the official homes of the Queen and the Prince of Wales, were both said to be supportive of William’s solo intervention on Thursday. The prince was speaking as he and his wife Kate visited a school in east London to support a youth mental health support service. Aides had initially insisted the couple would not answer questions about the interview because it would ‘not be appropriate’ in a school setting. This is not unusual on official engagements because royals like to keep the focus on the issue and the individuals they are supporting. But it is understood the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were also determined not to amend their programme to avoid the subject.
When Sky News reporter Inzamam Rashid shouted out two questions on their departure William did not blink. ‘Sir, have you spoken to your brother since the interview?’ he asked.
The prince replied tersely: ‘I haven’t spoken to him yet, but I will do.’
The Daily Mail understands that the once-inseparable brothers have not spoken for months. As William and Kate walked on, the reporter persisted: ‘Can you just let me know, is the Royal Family a racist family?’
William turned so his voice could be heard and said, clearly and firmly, despite his mask: ‘We’re very much not a racist family.’
The frustration in his voice, and on his face, was clear. Kensington Palace declined to comment, saying the duke had said all he wished to say. But sources confirmed that the questions were entirely spontaneous and the prince – although expecting a reporter might try to ask him something – had no idea what that might be.
Maybe I’m just burnt out from all of the royal coverage this week, but am I correct in my interpretation of this Mail story that the royal press pack is honestly trying to make Prince William sound like a profile in courage? Like, how brave of him, how brilliant of him to awkwardly respond to a question he knew was coming and robotically answer “We’re very much not a racist family.” These people are unhinged. The fact that they think William’s answers were good and right and appropriate. If William’s conscience was clean and he was so convinced that the family doesn’t stand for racism, wouldn’t his first instinct be to, you know, CARE? To call Harry and Meghan and ask them how they are? To check in with them after they spoke at length about how badly they were treated and how raw they feel? But no – William’s too enraged and lazy to even check in with them after four days.
Apparently, someone on William’s team did check in with someone on Harry’s team though. Page Six reports that “They have opened communication channels.” Whatever. People who are still focusing on this idea of a potential reconciliation between the brothers completely misread BOTH men.
Look at William not respecting his Monarch’s orders. He is so brave, courageous, handsome, resilient, pure and white.
You forgot the fantastic head of hair!
And the permanent look of happiness, contentment and bliss on his face!
If he deserves the badge of courage for tearfully saying “We ARE VERY MUCH (not) RACIST”, let me tell you that any expert in semantics or psychology would detect that William’s subconscious mind was screaming “We ARE VERY MUCH racist”, the negation being poorly sandwiched between emphatically stressed terms.
If only he had considered apologizing or just zipping it! But instead William chose to organize this journalist op question in order to place a calculated, linguistically inefficacious phrase with a strong racist subtext he did not forsake.
Spot on Madelaine! I laught when I saw the the Daily Mail point out that he didn’t know about the questions. When has a paper ever done that? It’s like kindergarden behaviour. You ask me this, and I say no, and then EVERYBODY will belive it.
racists patting each other on the back. Just words no actions.
Right? The Daily Mail, one of the most racist newspapers in the entire world, endorsed William for bravery in his gaslighting efforts. William the Racist is sure keeping some interesting company there – Farage, Morgan, Hopkins. All it needs now is for Trump to crawl out of his hole to endorse him as a good guy.
Trump couldn’t do it without mentioning how he totally could’ve had William’s mom.
If one has to announce to the world that one is not racist the one has a major problem. If one did decide to make this statement, why would one make it the Daily Fail?
The BRF is sooooooooooo stupid.
I love how they think showing them STANDING NEXT to black people means they aren’t racist. It’s going to be a fight of the PR machines and let me tell you I bet on Meghan and Harry, not just morally, but I bet Meghan has put together a FORMIDABLE PR machine and the palace has clowns who send Charles out to take pics with black people to prove he’s no racist. Its Chess versus Hi ho cherryo.
Yeah, if he did nothing at all, William would have communicated with Harry as soon as he heard what was said in the interview and also he would have said something other than “no I haven’t.” I also don’t think they’ve opened up any lines of communication.
The only people William is talking to are his staff and RRs.
Communications with the Sussexes lawyers, lol. If Harry and Meghan are as smart as I think they are, that would be the only way I would communicate with William and Charles.
They are such a dysfunctional family. Have any of them called Harry? He is in real pain and no one from the family can look beyond the end of their nose to reach out.
Lol. “A profile in courage” to DM, or an admission that he made the skin tone comments to everyone else watching. Before that moment, most people were focused on Charles. Making that statement was a big mistake. I think between William and Kate/Carole, the RF is going to keep wrecking its reputation…at least internationally.
William is a saint, Harry a sinner, and they’re hoping for the prodigal son returns story. It’s the Daily Mail!
(To Brits, how big of an influence is DM? I always thought it’s a shitty tabloid, but it seems to be among the bigger newspapers?)
I would love to know this as well because the comment sections on DM are horrible and concerning.
The DM comment sections are full of bots and trolls who don’t actually read its copy made of ‘paper’. However, generally speaking ‘normal’ young-ish people don’t read the DM at all, except for the gossip pages online.
DM comment section is also inhabited by paid comment posters.
The Daily Fail is the most sold newspaper in UK but you need to keep in mind that only certain categories of people buy papers. Majority of people under 50 use the internet or social media for their news.
My 90-year-old neighbours have it delivered to their house every day but from previous interactions (I’m a ‘forinner’) I already know what kind of people they are…
“how big of an influence is DM?”
Unfortunately Murdoch’s papers have a great influence in terms of all sorts of propaganda, I’m not joking when I say that if those rags didn’t exist and had not whipped the crowd in a nationalist and xenophobic frenzy, Brexit would have been a dead idea from the start.
I thought Murdoch owned The Sun and Harmsworth owned The Daily Fail.
In the TV show “Last Tango in Halifax”, The 80+ year old BREXIT supporting Celia Dawson Buttershaw claims she only buys The Daily Fail for the “Telly” schedule. LOL! LOL!
Kaiser I laughed too hard at the title of this article.
you know what would be so ironic it might actually happen? If the Royal Family started to give out medals to the working royals for fighting racism, and William got one for this comment and stating he was bored of racism.
Putting that on my bingo card for 2025.
Was it really planned, that this reporter from SkyNews was planted or something? I read Lainey on this, and she’s fairly convincing that it was all a blunder. Sure the DM will go to bat for Wills every time, but around the world he was dragged so hard for this. I’m having a hard time conceiving that this was staged. It looked very typical “shoot from the hip” arrogant William.
“Both sources confirmed that the questions were entirely spontaneous”
Ummm…that line from the article pretty much convinced me that the questions are “the reverse” of spontaneous.
fair enough!
Yeah, and the person asking the questions just happened to be a reporter with a microphone. This was a set between KP and the Royal Rota.
As Meghan said, it’s never what it appears to be.
I mean, can we be surprised that William is such an entitled egomaniac when he gets this kind of article because he said “we’re very much not a racist family” over his shoulder as he rushes away from an engagement? No wonder he thinks he can no wrong.
As for Harry and William speaking again – maybe? and when I say “speaking again” I mean maybe someone on William’s team texted or emailed someone on Harry’s team. I think their relationship may be damaged permanently though just bc I think part of what Harry is going to need to repair it, is for William to completely and thoroughly acknowledge his racism, his ego, his bullying ways, his manipulation of the press for his own benefit at the expense of Harry and Meghan, and everything else he did to hurt them – and he will never do that.
I think they will “speak” to negotiate Harry’s involvement in anything related to Diana because Harry doesn’t want to be edged out of his own mother’s legacy and memory.
In terms of actually repairing their relationship, Harry has seen the true racist face of his family and there’s no putting the mask back on after that. Speaking from experience, it’s not like just having to grin and bear it through an uncomfortable brunch because your mother in law is overbearing, it’s that they literally view you as subhuman, inferior, less than. While Harry may pick and choose events to attend to fulfill his own sense of duty, he is never going to put his wife and children in that line of fire or expose them to that toxicity. It’s not even about William acknowledging past wrongs, (though that’d be great and you’re correct that he’ll never do that) it’s about creating a welcoming environment for Harry’s multiracial family, which takes a lot of work that the windsors have shown they’re not willing to do.
Yeah, I thought that little tidbit was a gauntlet thrown: of course William expects to ‘shoulder to shoulder’ with the Harry at the unveiling of their mother’s statue so he can plant stories about how he brought Harry back into the fold and maybe have a photo op. Or, alternatively, framing Harry as selfish or petulant if he doesn’t come.
They have not spoken in months, yet it’s being put out there that it will be a joint event?
How brave to answer two simple questions while being sure to keep moving so nobody would try to go with in-depth questions. If he could have explained how he was able to say that when there have been many “gaffes” by the RF reported that might have been impressive.
He’s only 38?
I don’t think that was a set up because it made him /the whole family look really stupid. How embarrassing to be asked and have to answer such a question, i mean, the world is laughing at them. And also the consensus has been, Will just found out the extent of his brother and Meghan’s experiences and he STILL hasn’t called him? All in all, a very bad look. And secondly, Will sounded really pissed! I think it threw him off guard, and as we know, he’s got some anger issues and just couldn’t help himself.
I think he’s so pissed bc he wanted to make anti-racism his “thing” (at least anti-racism in soccer/football.) He’s solved mental health and the climate crisis, so now its time to solve racism. This interview just destroyed that and I think that’s a big part of why he’s so pissed off.
“he’s solved mental health and the climate crisis”. Thank you for the laugh.
But William thinks he’s a PR genius. So, he would think this was effective. It wasn’t. Any PR firm would have told him to appear concerned and conciliatory, not angry and flippant. William is his own worst enemy.
Everything they’ve done in the resent years regarding M&H makes the family (and their PR-people) look stupid. It’s crystal clear for everyone with half a brain they really ARE stupid.
I think the question was wrong handed to William, I mean no way he would have answered “yes we are a bunch of entitled racist a-holes” .
The only reason he was there was to prevent Kate to speak to the press.
“William turned so his voice could be heard and said, clearly and firmly, despite his mask”
F*CCCCCCCKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKK YOOOOOOOOOUUUUUUUUU
I think I sprained an optic nerve from rolling my eyes so hard.
If the DM and KP think William came off well yesterday, they are sadly mistaken. White prince declares his family is very much not racist because they allowed the biracial black divorcee to marry into their lily white family. That’s the impression most got from those shouted out answers. Not that William was bravely facing the accusation. Just that William basically said we can’t be racist because we have a black servants. GTFOH.
Someone said this was Kate’s event and he attended because he didn’t want her asked about making Kate cry and allowing the false story to run unrefuted for three years.
In William’s limited mind that gesture will be up there with when Walter Raleigh put his cloak down so Elizabeth 1st didn’t step in a puddle.
It seems like the press and William are very eager for this photo op with Harry on July 1 to happen. Given what has happened and the fact that Meghan is pregnant and won’t be there, I’m not sure Harry will attend the unveiling. KP is contacting Harry’s office to get him to come to the event not for any reconciliation.
The palace and the press are really in a racist bubble if they think William’s performance was so good yesterday. His answer only confirmed that he was racist towards Meghan and Archie.
I agree, it seems like they’re setting this up so they can hype up a showdown between the brothers. They don’t have anything else to use as press fodder so this will have to do.
I also don’t think Harry will attend since Meghan is due right around then.
:: does literal spit take::
PROFILE IN COURAGE? My god they just keep getting clumsier and more inept with each passing day.
Do we think that *anyone* at the palace —including both staff and family members — can see what a shambolic sh!tshow this is but won’t say anything because they fear Bill and his temper?
William just told the Commonwealth that his feelings are more important than how they may feel. I know Lainey is controversial, but I thought her article on this yesterday raised many good points. Racism is an issue that should never be casually addressed as you are walking away. Unfortunately, everyone can’t get a ticket to live in William’s perfect world. He really doesn’t get it. No wonder the soccer league and their kick it campaign has kept their patron on the sidelines. I wonder how they reacted to his response yesterday. Especially after his “I’m so bored with racism” comments earlier. I think this last statement is key. I imagine this is the same way he runs his office. His entirely white office. The royal family may not have been able to have much diversity based on heredity, but they sure could have made sure their staff reflected the diversity of their subjects. They have NEVER done this and in 2021 their staff reflects the image of the royal family – all white. Yet they don’t have a race issue.
William sweetie. It is 2021. Being the DM posterboy won’t end well
It is becoming more and more apparent that the royal family has no idea how to exist in the modern media biosphere. Viewing it strictly from a PR/media relations aspect, it is obvious the BRF was only ever able to command its image and presentation when (what I believe they consider) their due respect and status was inherent and inherently acknowledged. They simply don’t know how to answer such direct questions as these, because in the past they never would have been asked them.
For instance, I think that sort of world still exists around QEII. No one would have uttered that question aloud to her. She still exists in that archaic bubble. And in that bubble, she is a genius at manipulating her image and maintaining that sense of godhood around the BRF.
But that world doesn’t exist anymore. It did, for her, for a very very long time, and so as sort of a courtesy and out of a misplaced sense of respect and rose-tinted view of the past she is still treated as though that world exists, but it doesn’t. And the other royals are still behaving as though that world exists and as such they are so clumsy and feckless in their responses.
Meghan, I bet you, could answer any direct question pretty adeptly, and she was only ever a minor player in the showbiz game, as far as these things are reckoned. Of course, she has shown herself to be an intelligent, capable woman, but I mean compare her former profile as actress vs. your Ben Affleck’s for instance and she was much lower profile. But she could handle a question like this with ease. William and the rest of the BRF still believe it’s 1910 and that they aren’t going to be asked questions on the fly and have to come up with neat little responses, and as such he is incapable of it. That 1910 world only exists for Elizabeth really, and not even fully for her anymore. Once she dies I believe it’s all coming down for them.
If they want to continue to exist and be revered as opposed to reviled, they better be prepared to do some reckoning with their own inherent flaws and their own inherently flawed past and learn some necessary flexibility. Which of course they cannot do. They proved that with Meghan. Harry said it. Meghan was a PR effing dream. She could have been their greatest gift, their trained and talented navigator to a “Modern Royalty.” Instead, they abused and discarded her and made their own archaic uselessness apparent to everyone.
I don’t that William and Harry are in contact this yet another fever dream by the press and Kensington Palace there once again using Harry as a shield . To say see William is not the one who questioned Archie’s skin tone why would Harry reach out if William say something about his child . This is just Damaging control being done with Harry once again being used as a prop and shield for William . William and his Kensington Palace are the only ones Who thinks his improved commentary makes him look good when in Reality he came of as cold racist entitled and angry the more William and his crooners in the media continued to try to push back against the Racism claims . The more they show the world outside of the British media how Racist and out of touch they truly are .
That sentence sounds like he’s tripping in too-big shoes.
First you could only have a life of service as a royal and now it is extra brave to answer a press question. Do they realize how hyped up and over-dramatized they sound?
He said that his family is not racist. How is that courageous? Where they expecting him to admit to being racist? Should we applaud him?
He is nothing but a spineless, lying POS. Kate couldn’t even do her own engagement because of all the their BS over the past three years? Too afraid of the backlash. Oh please. They were hunched over when they arrived and could barely make eye contact with anyone. Ugh.
Same old smoke being blown up everybody’s arses. In the Commonwealth, for all our lives, we’ve been bombarded with stories about how special and amazing and aspirational and brave and superior the royals are in every way, even though anybody with eyes and half a brain can see that for the most part they’re a gang of dumpy mediocrities thick enough to believe their own propaganda, and based on nothing but stolen assets, and abuse of power.
The bar is so low for William. It makes me giggle. Dude managed 2 sentences. He never acknowledged any probs or willingness to learn and listen. His PR people are terrible.
I have read “Profiles in Courage.” There’s nothing in William that supports a comparison to JFK, except his rampant infidelity.
I actually hope that the lines of communication are NOT open. Opening them gives William a chance to continue exploiting Harry to make himself look better. William has ridden on Harry’s coattails enough. Hopefully Baby Sussex 2 will be born right around July 1, so Harry can stay home instead of attending the statue unveiling. The RF and the UK press will be robbed of the photo op and their sick narrative. Note to UK press….stop telling Harry to come home. Harry is home.
I guess he missed the bit about “unconscious” bias. Irrelevant, clueless toff.