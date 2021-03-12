DM: Prince William is a profile in courage for saying ‘very much not a racist family’

Yesterday, Prince William declared that the Windsors are “very much not a racist family” and that he had not spoken to his brother since the Oprah interview, but he “will do.” The stagecraft around William’s comments was as obvious as it was stupid, lazy and half-assed. Clearly, Kensington Palace’s communications team set it up so that William would be asked two questions, “shouted from the pool of reporters,” and they would get William’s own voice on the subject. But we’re supposed to believe that it was just William bravely answering any question that came his way, at least according to the Mail. There’s more in this story, about how William did “very well” because these people absolutely think they should be praised for sounding like a–holes. I imagine William was like “put a quote in there about how I did very well.”

William admitted he had not even spoken to Harry about the TV show – four days after it aired. His reaction laid bare his clear hurt over the claims made by his brother and sister-in-law. The prince’s comments were praised by insiders, who said the 38-year-old did ‘very well given the emotion and enormity of it all’. Last night, royal insiders claimed that although William and Harry have not spoken in months, the elder brother is prepared to stand ‘shoulder to shoulder’ with the Duke of Sussex at the unveiling of a statue of their late mother. Sources told the Mirror ‘both camps are prepared to come together’ and put on a ‘united front’ when the tribute to Diana, Princess of Wales is installed at Kensington Palace on July 1. The source added: ‘Tensions are undoubtedly running high but they both realise it is important to put any differences aside for the ceremony at least. There is definitely a feeling that both camps are prepared to come together and put on a united front for such a special occasion.’ Buckingham Palace and Clarence House, the official homes of the Queen and the Prince of Wales, were both said to be supportive of William’s solo intervention on Thursday. The prince was speaking as he and his wife Kate visited a school in east London to support a youth mental health support service. Aides had initially insisted the couple would not answer questions about the interview because it would ‘not be appropriate’ in a school setting. This is not unusual on official engagements because royals like to keep the focus on the issue and the individuals they are supporting. But it is understood the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were also determined not to amend their programme to avoid the subject. When Sky News reporter Inzamam Rashid shouted out two questions on their departure William did not blink. ‘Sir, have you spoken to your brother since the interview?’ he asked. The prince replied tersely: ‘I haven’t spoken to him yet, but I will do.’ The Daily Mail understands that the once-inseparable brothers have not spoken for months. As William and Kate walked on, the reporter persisted: ‘Can you just let me know, is the Royal Family a racist family?’ William turned so his voice could be heard and said, clearly and firmly, despite his mask: ‘We’re very much not a racist family.’ The frustration in his voice, and on his face, was clear. Kensington Palace declined to comment, saying the duke had said all he wished to say. But sources confirmed that the questions were entirely spontaneous and the prince – although expecting a reporter might try to ask him something – had no idea what that might be.

[From The Daily Mail]

Maybe I’m just burnt out from all of the royal coverage this week, but am I correct in my interpretation of this Mail story that the royal press pack is honestly trying to make Prince William sound like a profile in courage? Like, how brave of him, how brilliant of him to awkwardly respond to a question he knew was coming and robotically answer “We’re very much not a racist family.” These people are unhinged. The fact that they think William’s answers were good and right and appropriate. If William’s conscience was clean and he was so convinced that the family doesn’t stand for racism, wouldn’t his first instinct be to, you know, CARE? To call Harry and Meghan and ask them how they are? To check in with them after they spoke at length about how badly they were treated and how raw they feel? But no – William’s too enraged and lazy to even check in with them after four days.

Apparently, someone on William’s team did check in with someone on Harry’s team though. Page Six reports that “They have opened communication channels.” Whatever. People who are still focusing on this idea of a potential reconciliation between the brothers completely misread BOTH men.