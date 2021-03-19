Rancid, toxic douche Piers Morgan will probably get another job very soon

I passionately loathe Piers Morgan and I can’t stand writing about him or giving him any air. Piers Morgan is a narcissist, a famewhore, a bully, a misogynist, a stalker and a toxic abuser. We’re not debating any of that – he openly heaped verbal abuse on the Duchess of Sussex for years, on air, in front of millions of viewers every day on Good Morning Britain. He felt so entitled to Meghan that he ripped her to shreds on a daily basis because she refused to pay attention to him. He is toxic white male aggrievement personified, and he has a stupid face to boot.
Piers has still been in the news constantly since he had some kind of thin-skinned meltdown on GMB following the Sussexes’ interview. Within a day, he was fired/allowed to resign from GMB and it turned out that there were thousands of complaints about him, yet Meghan got the blame/credit for ending his GMB career. He’s spent his post-GMB time throwing Twitter tantrums about everything under the sun, from cancel culture to racism to Gayle King:
Piers Morgan has ripped fellow TV host Gayle King for acting as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “PR mouthpiece” after she dished about the couple’s latest gripes over their split from the royal family.
“Hi @GayleKing — rather than acting as your Sussex friends’ PR mouthpiece to facilitate their ongoing public trashing of our Royal Family, how about doing your job as a journalist and ask them about all the lies they told in @Oprah’s interview?” Morgan tweeted the CBS host Wednesday. “America should hear THE truth,” he insisted.
Morgan’s ongoing insistence that the duchess lied during her bombshell Oprah interview ultimately led to the 55-year-old former tabloid editor quitting as host of the TV show “Good Morning Britain” — following a formal complaint from Markle. Morgan, meanwhile, insisted Wednesday that it was not “‘racist’ to disbelieve someone who’s telling lies.” He added, “You don’t have to agree with a word I say to support my right to have my own opinions.”
“It’s not ‘racist’ to disbelieve someone who’s telling lies” says the toxic white man who publicly stalked and harassed a Black woman and then accused that same woman of lying about the racism she experienced. Might I suggest that it is pretty f–king racist? Anyway, a pig is a pig and the whole reason I decided to even talk about this deplorable douchebag is because he will probably find himself employed again sooner rather than later. As much as we wanted to declare victory that we had successfully pushed Piers out of his GMB post, racist white misogynists always land on their feet. In the UK media, that is.
Piers Morgan has always divided TV audiences, but he gained new notoriety this month after taking on the Duchess of Sussex. With two combative UK media outlets about to launch, that could help him land his next job.
Two new UK media ventures — former BBC host Andrew Neil’s GB News and Rupert Murdoch’s News UK TV — are preparing to launch. They’re expected to replicate the contentious and personality-driven political discussions that dominate US cable and talk radio, but are largely absent from British television. And Morgan, a high-profile and outspoken critic of “woke” culture, would be a natural fit.
“He’s certainly someone who generates publicity,” said Patrick Barwise, co-author of the book “The War Against the BBC” and emeritus professor of management and marketing at London Business School. “He would fit that model very well.”
In a recent interview on the BBC, Neil said that Morgan “would be a huge asset to GB News,” and that he’d be “delighted” to talk with him if he’s interested. “Could we find a role for Piers Morgan? Of course we could,” said Neil, who is the network’s founding chairman. “Any network worth its salt could find a role for a broadcaster of his caliber.”
Murdoch’s News UK TV declined to comment on whether it had made the former tabloid newspaper editor an offer. Morgan is fanning gossip about his next move, which includes speculation that he could land in the United States. When The Sun tabloid ran a story with the headline that Morgan was at the center of a £10 million ($13.9 million) bidding war, he tweeted: “Just 10?”
“There is a lot of interest in securing my services,” he told CNN Business, while declining to comment on specific offers.
So, basically, two new cable news channels are launching in the UK and both want a “legacy” name to help draw attention to their launches and Piers is just the kind of sniveling, whiny, reprehensible, spineless a–hole they’re looking for. I assume both networks will be modeled after Fox News and feature a lot of white men being disgusting about trumped-out “culture wars.” Ugh.
He is an ambulance-chasing bully of the first order. Like most bullies, he dishes it out but can’t take it when the tables are turned on him. I haven’t been to his feed—has he expressed any outrage about the murder of Sarah in England, by a police officer no less? Or is he too busy crowing about how popular he is and all of the deals he’s considering?
I blame this on Simon Cowell,he gave him a chance when he was an actual pariah. I loved seeing Omorosa roast him,she was the only one to bring him close to tears.
I feel like Gayle King is more than capable of digging up some truths for the American public if Piers wanna play that way.
Piers Morgan is a pustule on the chest of British culture.
How many jobs has he been fired from?
As far as I know there’s GMB, at least 1 British tabloid, and 2 American shows. Dude can’t hold a job.
Yet he keeps getting hired. Anyone that hires him will find it harder to fire him the next time he says or does something offensive because they won’t be able to deny knowing exactly what he is.
He wants to be fired so he can claim to be a victim of cancel culture, but wasn’t actually fired from GMB – he resigned in a stink.
Word is he already has a new job lined up at a soon-to-be launched GB News, created to be the new home of trash like Dan Wootton (and probably everyone else that Talk Radio has been forced to let go.
Rupert Murdock is a pox on humanity. Of course he’s the one giving stupid racist Pierce a job. Sharon Osborne will probably be a regular too. Barf.
He’s already auditioning his schtick for his future job at either GB News or Murdoch’s outlet. He’s going with the anti-cancel culture, freedom of speech warrior. And it’s bit rich for him to accuse Gayle of being a mouth piece for the Sussexes when he has been a mouth piece for the Royal Family and a self-appointed defender of the Queen for last 4 years.
I’d just like to say that I’ve already seen GB News referred to as GBeebies.
(The BBC’s kids programming is CBeebies.)
He is so disgusting. I can’t believe there is anyone who enjoys watching him. But then, I think Hanity looks like a talking potato so I obviously don’t get it.
I used to like him a long time ago before i realized what a douche bag he is. Very unfortunate person.