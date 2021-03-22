Prince Charles always had ‘tension’ with his sons over money, he ‘holds all the power’

About fourteen months ago, Prince Harry met with his father, brother and grandmother at Sandringham for the “summit” which would figure out Harry and Meghan’s future roles in the Firm. The Sussexes offered a half-in/half-out approach which would see them live outside of the UK for part of the year, earn a living and pursue commercial ventures, all while fulfilling their royal work and keeping one foot in the UK. That was flatly rejected very early in the Sandringham Summit. The Queen apparently told Harry that he was either in or out and Harry chose out. During that same summit, I’ve always believed that William pursued his own ultimatum with his father and grandmother: back me and let’s push out Harry. There was so much talk of Charles being so saddened to see Harry go, but honestly, William had largely orchestrated the entire f–king mess, and William was the one forcing his father and grandmother to “choose.” I bring this up because there are a couple of shady stories about Charles now and I just… wonder what William’s up to.
Prince Charles “took the lead” over the Royal Family’s response to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s bombshell interview, an expert says. The Firm were said to be locked in crisis talks after the couple made a string of sensational claims in the tell-all chat with Oprah Winfrey. Meghan, 39, accused an unnamed royal of raising “concerns” about Archie’s “skin colour” before he was born. The Queen then released a statement almost two days after the chat saying the claims would be taken “very seriously”.
But royal expert Robert Jobson says Charles may have led discussions on how best to respond to the allegations. Writing for Hello! magazine, he said: “I think the Prince of Wales has also taken the lead on how the Palace has responded. The Queen is 94 and the Duke of Edinburgh is incapacitated, so he will be trying to placate and learn lessons from this so something can be worked out to everyone’s satisfaction. The royal family like to do things as a team, and if the team is being trashed they like to react as a unit and a family.”
It’s possible Charles has taken the lead on this and that’s why everything went sideways from the jump. I think it’s far more likely that Charles believes he’s taking the lead on this but the Queen and her courtiers have another agenda, and then the amateur hour clown show over at Kensington Palace keeps creating problems too. Speaking of, People Magazine has a story about how Charles’ relationships with his sons have always been more strained than other father-son relationships. Ya think?
Prince Charles doesn’t have a “straightforward father-son relationship” with Prince William and Prince Harry. Prince Harry revealed in his interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this month that his father had stopped taking his calls at one point amid his and Meghan Markle’s royal exit. While Charles and Harry spoke over the phone last weekend, sources say the relationship between Prince Charles and his sons has been complex for years.
“There has always been this complicated relationship with their dad,” a palace source tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. In addition to Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s painful divorce and consequent marriage to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, who he had an affair with during his relationship with Diana, Prince Charles controls the money.
“It’s not a straightforward father-son relationship,” the palace source adds. “He is their father and their boss, and they are beholden to him to fund their offices and lives.”
A close insider says, “Tension between Charles and the boys has always surrounded money, because Charles is the one who holds all the power.”
Through his lucrative Duchy of Cornwall estate, which generates an income of nearly $30 million a year, Charles funds his own official office along with William and Kate Middleton’s. He previously funded Harry and Meghan Markle’s office as well.
“Charles is the one who holds all the power…” Who said that?? I doubt even Charles would say that! Charles has more power than people realize and Charles wields the power of the purse over his two sons more than we realize, but make no mistake… William has a lot of power over his father and grandmother. William is the wild card, the rage monster, the holy terror who terrifies his grandmother and father. While Charles finances William and Kate’s keen adventures right now, when the Queen passes, William will take over the Duchy of Cornwall and then he’ll have so much money and power too. William gets whatever he wants from his father right now anyway. Charles literally cut off his youngest son to make William happy. Ugh.
If you look at that picture with chuck, baldimort, Karen keen and Camilla, Kate looks like she is walking on terrified eggshells around rage monster william. Camilla looks like she can’t get further away from William. I really think he is abusive to everyone not only with words but I won’t be surprised if he sometimes gets physical, throwing and hitting.
Probably, I also think Harry wouldn’t hesitate to stand up to William and knock him upside the head if he ever got in his face growing up. That’s why William got all sneaky and backstabbing with him.
Lol, now all I can picture is Harry knocking Baldimort alongside his eggshells . Thanks I really needed that. Lolol
I hope the Queen has redrawn her will and cut out Charles and William COMPLETELY. Just leave all of her money to the great grandchildren and charity.
“The royal family like to do things as a team, and if the team is beeing thrashed they like to react as a unit and as a family”. Someone actually managed to write this with a straight face? Where was “the team” and “unit” when Meghan was being constantly trashed by the media? Why didn’t they react as a unit and family then? Are they trying to say that Harry and Meghan never was part of the family and “the team”? Or was it just Meghan who wasn’t part of it?
The latter. And since harry married her he is being thrown out too. They simply never considered meghan as one of their own. Remember how harry said that his family told him meghan should keep working as an actress because they didn’t have enough money to take care of her? They wanted her gone as soon as they knew harry was dating her. Hence the, “its not serious” from various royal reporters.
Meghan was never considered part of team. She was a temporary interloper who the family planned to get rid of as soon as possible. They just didn’t think that Harry would have left with her
Black people are considered human by racist. So all they saw Meghan as was Harry concubine, they thought Harry would tire of her so no need to treat her as family or human. Well they f—k themselves because Harry choose the woman he loves over all their salty racist asses 100 times over and over and over again
Sorry not considered humans
This was the telling part for me during their weekend PR exercise. They are painting William as this sort of guard dog for the family but then it makes his silence during the brutal media harassment of Meghan even more deafening. They cannot have this both ways. They cannot say that William did not orchestrate the smear campaign against Meghan and say that he fiercely defends the family. He managed to speak out against racism towards footballers but not against racism towards a newborn child.
When it comes to anger issues I actually think charles and william are the same. Anyway, charles’ money is not harry’s problem anymore. The sussexes have officially income of their own. That they can spend however they like.
This article proves that the crux of the Firm’s problem now is that they can’t control Harry anymore through the purse strings. This is the BRF’s worst nightmare relating to the Sussexes. They have zero control, and no idea what to do now. When they forced the Sussexes out, they assumed they would fail and come crawling back for financial reasons. They didn’t realize that they were really ready to work to secure their own future. They were sure they would either come back groveling, or end up as lazy lay-abouts like Edward and Wallis. Joke’s on you royal family….Now they have no control and the Sussexes are free to write their own narrative. And as the saying goes, be careful what you wish for, you just might get it!
They created that rage monster and instead of sending Bill to therapy they chose and still choose to lay down and take the abuse. That’s 100% on them.
I believe Charles took the lead in this. However William had a lot of influence on what happened to Harry and Meghan. The denial of half in half out and the stripping of patronages was Charles, the banning of use of sussex royal and their instagram was William.
Elizabeth is worth 500M. Once Harry gets his portion from her will…he won’t have to worry about anything anyone says. I do think Charles is the one in control bec he will be the next sovereign who has to deal with the fallout. Now does Charles allow a petulant William to take unwise steps bec he wants a better relationship? Probably. He has always been a bad father. So the RF has no cohesive, responsible response or plan to work through the issues brought up by Harry and Meghan. I see no improvement on the horizon.
Diana saw far into the future when she left Harry a lot of her money.
Smart.
I think Charles tried to take the lead, but I think the Queen did override him for the statement, and I think William is both so ragey about the interview and so worried that Harry will spill even more tea that he’s running around like a chicken with his head cut off – his PR machine is out of control and its so obvious at this point that its pathetic.
I do think the relationship between the father and sons is complicated for many reasons, so I cant understand all the drama over Harry saying, you know what, let’s just be father and son, you dont have to support my family for the rest of our lives, give us some time to find our feet first (which of course Charles didnt do.) Harry in many ways made the relationship simpler, because Charles is no longer his boss and no longer funds him. But of course the royals dont look at it like that.