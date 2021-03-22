Sadiq Khan: Duchess Meghan ‘touched people’s lives in ways nobody had’

In 2019, London Mayor Sadiq Khan was targeted by Donald Trump in a series of hateful, stupid, fascist tweets. Trump referred to Khan as a “stone-cold loser” and various other dumb sh-t. Khan barely engaged with Trump, merely keeping it to the point that history would not look kindly on the Johnson government or the royal family for hosting Trump’s extravagant state visit. Trump felt comfortable insulting Khan because Khan is a Pakistani-British and a practicing Muslim. I bring all of that up because I think many non-British people probably just consider Khan someone with liberal/progressive politics who embraces inclusion and diversity in a time where there’s a rise in white supremacy across the board. I’m not here to debate his politics – I’m not British and I’m not a Londoner. But I do think what he said recently about the Duchess of Sussex, the Windsor klan, racism and diversity is worth discussing, especially since Khan has likely been targeted with a similar racist, hateful energy.
Sadiq Khan today said the allegations that a member of the royal family raised concerns about Harry and Meghan’s son “beggared belief”. The Mayor of London described the Oprah Winfrey interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as “heartbreaking” and “distressing”.
Asked on LBC if he had ever had conversations about the potential skin colour of a baby with parents from different ethnicities, Mr Khan replied: “Never, no, and I’ve got members of my family who are mixed race so it beggars belief. It is something that I’m sure the royal family are looking into…I’ll make this point, by the way, I’ve been to Grenfell many many times but I particularly remember going to Grenfell community in the days after Meghan had been there and I’ve got to tell you she touched people’s lives in ways nobody had.”
The Mayor of London said it was possible to be a fan of both sides of the royal family, adding: “This black and white stuff is not good in relation to you either like somebody and hate the other person. It is really sad what’s happened.”
Asked what he thought of the interview, he told LBC: “It was heartbreaking actually. You’ve got a family where there is a big rift. Some of the things that Meghan and Harry said were quite distressing. At the end of the day, it is possible to someone who is a fan of Her Majesty the Queen, somebody who thinks highly of Charles and William and to also think highly of Harry and Meghan and be heartbroken that there is a family having real strains and struggles. As many families do.”
He also said Harry and William speaking out about their own mental health gave him the confidence to do so too.
I think he threaded that needle in a thoughtful way, and in a way which should have been emulated by the actual Windsor klan – you know, concern for Harry and Meghan, an acknowledgement that what they’ve been through is tough and distressing in a larger sense. Why is the Mayor of London’s response better than the Johnson government’s response or the Windsors’ response? I wonder.
Plus, Khan is making the point that Meghan in particular was able to reach out to people and communities of color in a way the rest of the family would not and cannot. It reminds me of the story, years ago, which was basically like… the Grenfell tragedy was an issue Prince William “wanted” as future future king. He wanted to show up twice a year and put on his Concerned Face with victims of the Grenfell fire and get credit for “helping.” And then Meghan walked in and she stole his thunder. The Grenfell women loved her and saw her as a sister, as someone they could relate to, and Meghan began putting together the cookbook before William even had time to throw a tantrum about it.
That was a great statement from him. He always seemed thoughtful and measured, particularly during the terrorist attacks.
And it has been distressing to watch and learn about what’s been going on within the BRF over the past several years, particularly the hate fest towards Meghan. The more I see, the gladder I am that Harry and Meghan peaced out from that cage.
And the royal family just threw it all away for petty reasons.
Honestly the BRF had the key to remaining modern and relevant through Harry and Meghan but instead the opted to dig their own graves.
He ” threaded that needle” even more thoughtfully than Michelle Obama!
granted, the needle he was threading was large enough to thread chunky yard, while Michelle Obama’s needle was narrow enough to fit a spider web.
He did well. I think all politicians are being asked about this and they have to come prepared.
So were Michelle Obama’ s comments prepared or unprepared? If they were unprepared then why not given it seems inevitable that she would have been asked for comment at some point. If however her comments were prepared, then I have to say that she should have taken more time and given them more thought.
I definitely think hers were unprepared. Not sure why she didn’t expect it but she is also not a politician, although she is very politically vocal. It’s possible that she wasn’t following the aftermath discussions following the interview. She is an extremely busy person so naturally her attention could have been focused on other issues.
Meghan could have always been their greatest asset. Meghan was never going to stop Charles or William from being king. She was only going to be useful to how they connected with the public.
They really screwed themselves long term.
She was the best thing to have happened to them. They really fumbled the ball.
This is what I don’t understand: Meghan was never going to be Queen. Harry was never going to be King. They advocated for smaller roles in the monarchy which would have given CC and WK plenty of opportunities to ribbon cut and shake hands.
And they said no. And they were nasty about it. And they got their friends to throw rocks and call names and be racist misogynistic jerks.
Harry already secured the bag, and they completely fumbled it. I guess they’re seeing now what hard work is in fighting a PR war that H&M have been prepared for.
Seeing all of the photos of her “royal Duchessing” make me sad and angry. She was such an asset to them-she didn’t take away from any of their roles, was completely “appropriate” yet also relatable. Such stupid, short sighted, selfish people.
The BRF shot itself in the foot for relevancy in a multicultural world in the 21th century.
“The Grenfell women loved her and saw her as a sister, as someone they could relate to” .
Diana was the same, and they destroyed her.
I am glad Meghan menaged to escape.
I have a lot of respect for Sadiq Khan, and this is a very thoughtful statement. He’s up for re-election in May, and I hope he wins.
BRF could have made such a positive global impact by being kind to Meghan, by showing her respect and dignity … Big mistake, huge.
Because Sadiq Khan belongs to the main opposition party in U.K. He can be more vocal about his thoughts, while also not disrespecting the Royal Family. I’m sure there is a direct line between the BRF and Boris Johnson on what *not* to say about this matter. If the Labour Party was in power, surely this won’t be his comments.
They squandered their chance. She was the ultimate asset for them.
Yes, that was a very good and well thought out response. The royal family should take notes.
Meghan was such a threat to them for various reasons – her work ethic, her charisma, her popularity – but she should have been seen as an asset, not a threat, and the royal family really messed up big time.