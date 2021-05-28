Wil Wheaton: My parents forced me to be a child actor and were emotionally abusive

Embed from Getty Images
Stephen King’s Stand By Me is turning thirty-five years old this year. To commemorate the cult classic, directed by Rob Reiner, Stand By Me is being rereleased in theaters this week. Former child star Wil Wheaton has been speaking about his experience making the film at 14. Will, who is estranged from his parents, recently told Yahoo! about how being forced into acting caused trauma. Wheaton also discussed how the abuse and neglect that he received from his parents informed his character, Gordie, who was dealing with emotionally distant parents after the death of his older brother. Below are a few highlights from Yahoo!:
“I didn’t want to be an actor when I was a kid. My parents forced me to do it, my mother made me do it. My mother coached me to go into her agency and tell the children’s agent, ‘I want to do what mommy does,’” Wheaton tells us in a new interview (watch above) about growing up in Burbank, Calif., with mother Debra, an actress, and father Richard, a medical specialist. (Yahoo was unable to reach Wheaton’s parents for comment.) “And through a combination of an incredible emotional abuse from my father and a lot of manipulation, using me, from my mother, it really put me in that place.”
Wheaton, now 48, and estranged from his parents, says the distress he endured at the time fueled his performance of a kid dealing with emotionally distant, negligent parents reeling from the death of his older teen brother (John Cusack).
“[It] put me in exactly the right place to play Gordie,” he says. “Because Gordie’s experience very much reflected my experience. We’re both invisible in our homes. We both have a brother who is the golden child. We’re both the scapegoat in the family. So when I watch Stand by Me now, I cannot ignore the unbelievable sadness in my eyes. And I cannot ignore the reality that it was that sadness, that isolation that I think gave me what Gordie needed to come to life and I think Rob Reiner saw that.”
I didn’t even know Wil was still acting because I never watched Big Bang Theory. Stand By Me was one of my favorite movies in 1986. It was where I first fell in love with River Phoenix. I was heartbroken when River died several years later. Wil’s character, Gordie, was also relatable and Wil was also a hottie. I’m sad to read that Wil was going through abuse at that time from his parents. Your teens years are already chaotic and I am sure it was even more stressful for him because he was in the spotlight. I love how Wil was able to connect what he was going through in real life to his character and could use his pain to give his character depth. I love that Will said he wanted to be an writer like Gordie. He also recognized that each of his costars was an embodiment of their character in Stand By Me. It has been lovely to see celebrities open up about their mental health journeys. I believe the more high profile people up about their mental health, the more the public will too. Sometimes we just need the behavior modeled for us. I definitely will be re-watching Stand By Me. I think it has been more than thirty years since I last saw it.
we watched stand by Me with my stepson last year. it was both mine and his first time watching it. I was stunned by what a good movie it is.
I remember his turn as Wesley Crusher on the Star Trek revival in the late 80s—AND the amount of vitriol he endured for years from some dumba— trekkies who decided they ‘hated’ his character. Before the era of social media, but way too much for a teenager to deal with. We don’t talk enough about the group psychosis of toxic fandoms.
absolutely – I’ve been binging tng during the pandemic and as a first-time viewer I don’t get the hate for his character – he’s just a kid who reliably saves the day? what’s the problem? I’m gonna speak sacrilege here but Q, the fan fave, is waaay more annoying.
you have to wonder whether some trekkies made a virtue out of disliking the kid because the adult characters dismissed him in the early episodes (and perhaps some trekkies identified a little too closely with his keener, outsider status)
I remember that too. That poor guy got SO much fandom abuse for that character, and I’m not sure he’s ever really recovered from it.
Yes, the fandom can be so toxic to child actors. People were so awful toward a kid.
@ElleV yeah, Q is an AH and the writers had really no idea what to do with this character except dropping him in an episode every so often for no reason at all. Wes was a bit of an annoying know it all, but definitely not that bad and he didn’t deserve the hatred of full-grown adults jealous that he was cast in their dream show and not them. You are supposed to be fans, why send death threats to actors?!?!
I didn’t know about the vitriol but he was my main reason for watching Next Generation. Was I even a bonafide geek before Wil Wheaton made me one? I’ll never know.
@ElleV the problem with Wesley wasn’t the acting. He was a writer’s crutch, much like their technobabble (which they later toned down). He saved the day via Deus Ex Machina as much as anything, which is unsatisfying, narratively. It’s sad that “fans” gave him so much grief for it though. If they had complaints they were misdirected.
Haha Bettyrose – SAME! I pretty much exclusively watched TNG for Wesley Crusher and I’m not ashamed to admit it.
I remember watching Stand By Me as a kid (just a few years younger than WW) and even then I thought he was a terrific actor – I really believed in his pain; his eyes spoke volumes. He and River Phoenix were absolutely the break out stars in that movie. As an adult, and hearing about the actual pain he was suffering IRL, it makes me question every film I’ve ever seen with a talented kid actor. What is being/has been done to them to elicit that response?
@alissa A definite classic and one of the best Stephen King adaptations imo. It’s a favorite of my husband’s and if it’s on he’s watching it. And now knowing this about Wil his performance takes on a whole new meaning.
Wow I never knew this, how awful. I’m a huge TBBT fan so yeah, he was reoccurring in that. I liked him in it.
Massive Big Bang fan here and I loved Will in it. His and Sheldon’s frenemy thing was fun to watch.
Sigh, I miss that show…
Me too Sierra!
The Wil Wheaton Dungeons and Dragon party episode with Joe Manganiello, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, William Shatner, and Kevin Smith!
The episode where Will gets hired as the new Professor Proton and has Howard on as a guest. Then he proceeds to ask Sheldon if Amy would want to come on as guest 😂
@Lightpurple: that one WAS amazing LOL
Will was also supposed to celabrate the wedding but Mark Hamill did it I was dying XD
@Lightpurple – that is one of my favorite episodes. The last photo at the end where Kareem’s upper body is cut off cracks me up every time. It made me wonder how often that happens to him IRL. LOL
@Sierra: I just watched that episode last night lol
@spankieb that picture absolutely killed me when I saw that episode for the first time and having tiny Bernadette stand next to him was genius. I still laugh every time I see that picture
I LOVE Stand By Me!!! It was so good. Entertaining, fun, thoughtful and representative of growing up and becoming who you are. 35 years old. God, I’m old.
I love this general outpouring of childhood trauma. Harry, Wil… people are owning their own vulnerability and suffering, showing it bravely to the world. It’s beautiful to see. Makes me feel less alone and more validated in my own suffering
I agree Nina! I’m estranged from my mother because of her horrible narcissistic abuse of me all my life. It does me good to hear others talk more openly about estrangement. And the kind of abuse children endure behind closed doors with manipulative, lying, self-serving narcissist parents. We are not alone.
Love Wil Wheaton. One of my favorite movies as a teenager was Toy Soldiers, with Wil and Sean Austin. I also cry every time I watch Stand By Me.
I love love love Toy Soldiers too!
I love Stand by me. To me it is one of the best Stephen King book with Misery and IT: so atipycal so on point, I loved it.
The movie is great, but all of those kids suffered the consequences of being child star, it’s painful.
And honestly I think kids should be kids, and should be protected.
I love those too, and ‘Salem’s lot.
But my favourite has to be The Stand (to keep it this way I’ve never, and never will, watch any of the tv adaptations).
I still mourn Nick.
SBM, was where I first discovered Kiefer Sutherland. Then The Lost Boys, and I still think he’s hot as hell.
Yeah Salem’s lot too was great.
Those are the best King’s books.
The 90s adaptation of the stand is a fun watch and it’s pretty accurate to the book. It’s pretty low budget, but has a lot of name actors—Gary sinise as Stu Redman was the best, seconded by Ruby Dee as Abagail and Ossie Davis as the Judge. Randall Flagg is laughably bad and low budget, rob lowe is miscast as Nick—too pretty. But the bad parts are bad in a good way—Larry’s “can you dig your man” is howlingly bad as a song, the special effects are silly, and Stephen king makes a cameo. He’s awful as an actor but fun to see. Other fun, and good cameos: Kareem Abdul jabbar, Ed Harris, and Kathy Bates.
I enjoyed it. The cheap quality of the production design takes away the terror, and it becomes more of an adventure story, a comforting adventure if you have read the book and already know how it ends. Oh yeah, trash can man is ridiculous. But the whole miniseries feels very earnest, like everyone is trying really, really hard. It was kind of endearing, which is not what I would expect from the most horrifying of Stephen kings novels. There were a lot of awww moments for me. (Mother abagail: you all come and see me with all of your friends!)
Will Wheaton has been very open about his mental health issues on social media for years, he just very rarely makes it into the more mainstream entertainment news. He’s not only open about his own struggles but he’s also interacting with people who write to him about their own mental health issues.
Was always a fan of his and he has been estranged from his parents for years. He’s been open about his struggles for years and am glad he’s in a better place.
All the best to him, esp for speaking out about how child actors are put under sooo much pressure from their parents. When i read stories like this I always think of Millie Bobby Brown and the stories of her very very pushy father.
Plus the Olsen twins..
The Coreys.
Ah the Coreys – what happened to Haim esp was very sad.
Right after Stand By Me, Wil went to Star Trek: The Next Generation, where he played Wesley Crusher (the doctor’s son) for 4 years. And then he left LA to work for a tech firm in Kansas (?). He’s been acting and doing voice-over work (as well as other ventures) all this time, and he’s written about his parents’ abuse in his blog.
He also does audible books and he is an excellent story teller! He is the voice of Ready Player One and Two.
At this point, I’m worried about all child actors.
So many bad stories have come up in the last years. Wil himself seems fine now, but too many have fallen into drugs, or even died (overdoses, suicides), and all the stories about sexual abuse… There needs to be more talk of this.
I agree. I seriously side eye any parent who lets their child enter the “business”.
Especially the ones where it’s a child crying?
Or a crying baby?
Like, that child is actually really crying, really scared.
Who would let their child go through that?
Even in Downtown, little George was crying in a scene, and that child was wailing. What kind of parent does that?
Kids aren’t “resilient”, we know thus because of all the stories they tell us later in life, of the trauma they endure. Like Wil here.
It’s so awful and sad.
Corey Feldman as spoken for decades about “the system” and the abused he saw and suffered, but I think for the industry it’s easier to threat him like a joke.
Corey Feldman appears messed up, but I think it’s the abuse that did this to him.
So he’s treated as a joke.
He can come off as weird and he is acting up a bit, but I honestly think he’s not lying.
How they swept Feldman’s story about Heim under the rug, ffs. The allegations about Charlie Sheen were dismissed by Sheen, saying “listen to Heim’s family that I’m not guilty”, but when you see how Heim’s sister dismissed them (“he was dating me, surely he wasn’t into my brother”) and what was said by Heim’s mom (“my son told me everything, he would have told me if he was raped”), it’s all such a red flag.
Not to mention two of the child actors that spoke in Feldman’s documentary were dead by the time it came out (one alcohol poisoning and one overdose or suicide, I forgot).
Parents, keep your kids out of Hollywood.
Mara Wilson, who was in Matilda and Mrs. Doubtfire, and actually enjoyed being a child actress (although she admits to weird side effects), wrote an amazing article for Cracked called 7 Reasons Child Stars Go Crazy. It’s an incredible piece, despite the flippant title: she breaks down the psychology of filming a movie, or having bosses that can contradict your parents, or how many of these kids are more or less trapped because their parents are their managers, publicists, and financial dependents. It was such an eye-opener for me about the abuse that goes on that isn’t perceived as abuse, or the inherently addictive qualities to a child of being love-bombed by cast and crew, only for it all to go away when filming ends.
I read that as well, it was really interesting.
It’s really sad when kids are pushed into it by their parents, and then responsible for the families income. That can’t be healthy in any way. There are a few child actors who had decent parents and good support who have done ok, but even they have probably been subject to a lot of abuses they didn’t need to.
I agree. It’s always been horribly exploitative, going all the way back to Jackie Coogan in the 1920s.
Because his parents robbed him of all the money he made as a child actor, California passed certain laws to protect child actor earnings, but abusive parents still find ways around that.
Yep. I also thought of Jackie Coogan. And so many of the young stars of Hollywood’s “golden age” were horribly mistreated. Judy Garland, poor Natalie Wood & so many whose stories we never heard. The industry is like a magnet for predators & it has never really grappled with the issue.
I’m to the point where I think it should be illegal for people under the age of 18 to work in Hollywood. Sexual exploitation and substance abuse seems to be the standard and not the exception for child actors. Hollywood appears to be an inherently damaging environment. It’s not ok to damage children for profit and entertainment. Someday we’ll look back in horror that it was ever allowed.
Look at the Harry Potter cast: they started working as child actors, but they all seem well adjust adults, the difference is striking.
I just watched Stand By Me again for the first time in years, and he’s right–pain radiates from those eyes. I was talking with my family about the physical grace and emotional maturity of River Phoenix in this film, and how it was a painful reminder of what we lost, but man, Wil Wheaton killed, too, and in fact, almost everyone in the movie is freaking great.
It’s heartbreaking how many child actors come from abusive environments.
I knew a woman that was a child actor. She was in small wonder, troop Beverly Hills and had her own show. She told horror stories of the parents and children. It was awful. There’s so much manipulation, neglect and general abuse. Her mother was part of it. It’s not something that will change easily.
@Wiglet: so that would be Leslie Bega?
No. Emily Schulman. She was the bratty redhead on small wonder.
She became a really great cycling instructor and was my mentor while I did it. Great woman.
As a side note when she worked with Shelley Long all parents were kept in check around her because Shelley was having none of their toxic parenting coaching the kids from the side of the set.
Former actress here. I shot a project with a 7-year old child back in the ’90s and his parents were NIGHTMARES. They had multiple children that they pretty much forced into the business, who were, consequently, supporting the entire family. I can still see that poor child being dragged around by his ear.
Poor guy. It seems like he’s in a good place now. I can’t read his name and not hear “h-Wil h-Weaton” in my head.
Oh man Stand By Me is a true heartbreaker of a movie- I screened it for my kids when they were tweens and it was a huge hit with all 3, probably my favorite Stephen King adaption. I’ve long been suspicious of anyone who puts their kid into acting- first and foremost no child should be subject to the pressure of supporting their entire family financially, and omg the pedos, your literally sacrificing your kids to the pedo gods. As a parent it’s just a MESS of red flags and I have total empathy for any kid who survived that life.
After reading all these comments and thinking back to child actors of my youth I Wonder has anybody ever heard Ron Howard speak of issues he had for being a child actor?
I saw one interview where he spoke about it, but said that his dad (also an actor) and his mom made sure that he and his brother Clint had some normalcy in their lives.
Ron and Clint seem to have come out of the experience just fine, but who really knows.
I’ve heard Ron Howard’s dad talk about it, how they had very strict rules for what Ronnie could and couldn’t do on a set, including the number of hours he worked and the type of work he was allowed to do. Rance Howard was a straight arrow good guy, that was my impression.
It’s based on a semi autobiographical short story and Gordie is young Stephen King, so casting a tortured soul is absolutely perfect. IDK if I can rewatch it though. The ending is heart wrenching and bizarrely prescient.
Love Will so much.
I’ve always imagined most child actors, especially everyone before and during the 90s, had overbearing, uncompromising and abusive parents and guidance.
Stand by me was and is an awesome watch.
My niece, now 13, is a strikingly beautiful girl with all the features they look for in models. She’s also charismatic, kind of quirky, just a great kid. Last year during the Pandemic (when she was not in school and at home with her two younger brothers) she was feeling very depressed, calling herself “ugly,” so I took her for a photo shoot. Not for her to use for modeling, just to give her a boost and for fun.
She did really well, she’s a natural and the photographer was impressed. My sister-in-law was open to the idea and so was my niece, because these days, thank God, they don’t use girls that young as runway models. She would have been doing photo shoots for kids’ clothes, very tame, that sort of thing. She was also interested in acting.
Anyway, nine months later and they are too busy and I think are no longer interested in pursuing it. Just as well. It was never about that, for me. I just wanted her to dress up, do something fun and realize she is a lovely girl. She’s still suffering some from depression and just from being a tween in general I think, but she’s doing better. They plan to move out of the city (NY) so it wouldn’t be feasible anyway. They’re just too busy.
But my brother and his wife never would have forced her to do anything she didn’t want to do, and they would never take her money. They would have just put any earnings into her college fund. But not all parents are like that. It’s sad to hear these stories.
My first thought, somehow, went to Millie Bobby Brown and her horrible father. I believe there may be some kids who work in showbusiness and retain a kind of normal life, but the majority is probably as ‘happy’ as Wil was. The only relatively ‘normal’ child stars I heard of are the Harry Potter bunch, and Daniel Radcliffe still was and is public about the difficulties he faced and the alcohol problems his work and fame caused.