Kim Kardashian & her kids had Covid-19 last fall, just after her big b-day trip

Keeping Up with the Kardashians has always played around with timelines and reorganized the family’s “on-camera” lives to make some kind of narrative. On this week’s episode, Kim talked about failing the “baby bar exam,” which we knew from the preview clips. We didn’t know why she hadn’t taken it again since KUWTK had filmed. Last night’s episode explained why: Kim and her kids got Covid. Which made everyone wonder… exactly when was this filmed again? And people began going back to see what Kim and her family were actually doing at the time. Kim apparently flunked the baby bar at some point last year and then she was trying to retake it in November. On the show, she claimed that Saint had caught the virus in school that month and he infected the whole family and the storyline was “Saint got Covid, infected everyone and Kim couldn’t study for her second baby bar exam.”
After revealing that she failed her baby bar exam the first time, Kim Kardashian set out studying for her second attempt, but ran into a significant barrier: COVID-19. During Thursday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, filmed last November, Kim revealed that son Saint, 5, had contracted COVID and it later spread to her and her daughter North, who turns 8 next month.
“So, my little Sainty just tested positive for COVID,” Kim told a doctor on the phone during the episode. “He’s doing okay, he doesn’t really have major symptoms, he just had a bit of a fever.”
“We test our kids once a week because they go to school and so they have to get tested in order to go to this little pod, so someone at school tested positive and my son was around that,” she explained in a confessional. “So Saint has COVID, and I’m just really worried about him. He’s crying and coughing on me and I’m trying to not freak anyone out but now I have to figure out what we’re going to do, especially with the three other kids.”
Kim, 40, also shares son Psalm, 2, and daughter Chicago, 3, with ex Kanye West, who contracted COVID-19 himself earlier in 2020. Kim then told the doctor, “North is saying she’s feeling sick, and I slept in bed with her last night, she tested negative but I’m going to test her again with me on Saturday.” The reality star had flown in a friend and attorney, Sam Farkas, to help her study for her upcoming exam, but noted that “taking care of my kids obviously comes first.”
When she learned that she and North had also tested positive for the virus, Kim continued to study with Sam via video chat, even as production on KUWTK shut down and Kim had to self-shoot for the show.
While it’s perfectly possible that Saint really was Ground Zero for the family infection, this might be a clever editing trick from KUWTK producers. It’s curious, given the incubation period for Covid, that at the very end of October, Kim took dozens of friends and family on a private island vacation and they were all maskless the whole time. Kim swore up and down that everybody got tested prior to the private plane trip and that’s why they could all be maskless and breathing on each other. But… if Kim and her kids had Covid in early or mid November, that trip is why. Not Saint’s school.
Is it just me, or has KK’s blatant blackfishing caused her (via her surgeon’s scalpel) to morph into a mashup of Jessica Alba and Tyra Banks?
I don’t believe anything she says or what her family says either. She just doesn’t want a huge backlash for her selfish choices.
Yep, exactly.
Last night on the show…she said Saint woke up with a runny nose but she didn’t think much of it (which is stupid considering at the time the rates of Covid in California were extremely high). She then went on to have numerous people in her house for a “surprise Birthday gift” for her mom. It’s like how stupid can you be? Is anyone’s safety not important to you ??? Was it really necessary to film that day when you know very well your son could have Covid and so could you ! Morons, all of them.
Never believe a Kardashian, they lie like other people breathe. That’s my wisdom for the day.
And your wisdom is spot on!!
I really hope she didn’t get COVID-19 after her I’ll-advised B-Day trip and use her kid as a human shield.
But I seriously doubt she got it from a child rather than all the other irresponsible adults who claim they got tested and had a big birthday bash with.
As someone who has taken and passed three real bar exams, I can’t imagine anyone preparing for one even thinking of flying off for a weekend of partying just weeks before. I had to set timers to remind myself to eat.
My thoughts exactly! Even though this was only the CA baby bar and not the three day ordeal of the real bar exam, partying should have been off the table.
Especially since she had already failed once – you would think she would be taking the second time super seriously (right? am I getting the timeline right? she failed, and this was the second time she was going to take it?)
@Becks1, that’s the timeline I’m getting too.
My sister got engaged right before my last year of law school. I had to beg her not to have the wedding at any point between the end of my law school classes in the beginning of May an the bar exam in late July. She got married on April 1 and from that point my social life and extracurricular activities ended except for the day of my own graduation. I was still working my job, preparing for final exams so I could graduate, immediately after our last final, I began bar preparation courses. Had the graduation and a family party my sister organized in the backyard that afternoon, right back to bar prep the next day. My job ended the second week of June and from then on until the last week of July, I did absolutely nothing but study for the bar. Afterwards, my brain was so fried, i could barely read a newspaper for a month. When i moved to another state and had to take that exam, I took two weeks vacation and two weeks “bar leave” cut off all contact with the world, and did nothing but study – it was winter and I can’t tell you if it snowed that year or not. A friend took that one with me and he told me during the bar lunch break that he was so freaked out the night before that he repeatedly jumped up and down on his glass coffee table, shattering it to pieces, and that when he went home that night, he was going to have to pick up all the shards of glass. When I finished that one, I nearly vomited on the poor woman I was handing the test too because she tried to stop my run to the lady’s room to ask if I was okay. My brain was so fried a week after that one that I went into a court hearing wearing two different shoes – different colors, different heel heights. So, no, I don’t see anyone passing if they’re off taking vacations on islands to party the week or two before.
Agreed. Also, Kim only has no university education so I’d imagine things like analyzing academic sources and academic/ legal writing (I’m not American but it would be my guess that that’s necessary to pass the bar) are much harder for her cause she doesn’t have any skills in that area. She’s fighting an uphill battle and she’s not serious about it.
I’ve never taken the bar, but I have a PhD and had to pass doctoral comprehensive exams- it was 5 weeks of nothing but writing and trying not to cry. My partner had to make sure I ate, drank, and washed myself. I can’t imagine partying right before them, I would have 100% failed miserably and been kicked out of my program.
Congratulations! I took my 5 weeks of comps and passed. Then covid hit the last year of my dissertation and I had to give up. I literally stopped being able to process any information bc of all the stress (global pandemic, 2020 election, mom has breast cancer). So I got a second masters out of 5 years of working full time and studying full time. I am so proud of anyone with a completed PhD.
This is also why I’m furious that she’s been given this opportunity and is wasting it. I amassed debt and drove myself into the ground for this. She can afford to go to school as her main job, no problem. She was given an opportunity to get a law degree without a college degree. And she’d rather go and party. What a waste.
Yup, everyone i know who has passed the California bar has had a mental breakdown trying to study. The baby bar pass rate is already SO terrible…she should have been a hermit and not left her text books.
Because for the Kardashians, hard work entails sitting in hair and makeup for hours while texting and approving selfie edits for social media posts.
Right? I remember having to schedule out my day with precision in order to just get through all the prep materials in time.
Transmission rate from child to adult is so low especially at that age. The transmission rate from child to child at that age is even lower…
We recently had a massive outbreak in one of our local schools. “Patient Zero” was a child, who passed it on to a lot of other kids as well as teachers, and then on to their families. It was the UK variant, and the kids and teachers were all masked in school.
So I don’t think that this is necessarily a valid point in asserting that she’s lying.
That being said, it’s MORE likely that a bunch of drinking/partying adults passed it around on a birthday vacation.
Who throws their kid under the bus like that? I guess it’s possible it came through Saint but really? They’ve been jetsetting during the whole pandemic.
I really hope he dosen’t read this when he’s older. Selfish.
Having a big birthday party / trip in the middle of a pandemic is just plain stupid. The Kardashians Jenners are a bunch of COVIDIOTS.
Getting it on the trip would be karma. But if the infection rates on the island were low (?) and there was heavy testing, maybe not. I’m not endorsing pandemic travel–it’s the wrong thing to do. But if you’re wealthy and smart, you could do it safely even pre-vaccine. Infection rates were high in California at the time, and I believe the schools were open (that would be something to double-check). Are there any signs anyone else from the trip got sick in the same time frame? Confirmation it was in the 14-day incubation window?
Tristan Thompson missed bunches of games this season because he repeatedly had to be put into the NBA’s health & safety protocols for Covid exposure after being with Khloe and then he had it this spring. The whole family is a Covid spreading nightmare
Wealthy and smart doesn’t protect you. And even if it does, it doesn’t protect all of the people who have to serve you. The fact is that rich idiots who just had to travel spread the infection, and the poorest people around the world are suffering the most because of that spread. We could have done better, but we were too selfish, too entitled. There is zero excuse for what she did. It was selfish, entitled, stupid, and awful.
“ if you’re wealthy and smart, you could do it safely even pre-vaccine. ”
Part of that would include 2 week isolation periods after travel and before the party, though. It didn’t look like they did that. Testing negative doesn’t mean you don’t have it. You can test negative in early days if infection.
They definitely didn’t. Weren’t they all out partying for Kendall’s birthday less than a week after returning?
Infection rate on the island doesn’t really matter if all the attendees are flying in from California.
I don’t know where she caught it, but I do think she’d lie if she caught it at her I’ll-advised party. She would never cop to that.
ETA: She said she asked people to quarantine for two weeks and get tested multiple times, who knows if they all actually did that. With that crew, I’m very doubtful.
She’s just trying to explain away her failing the baby bar, with covid. Nice Kim. Failing it isn’t bad in and of itself if you were actually working hard and studying, but I highly doubt Kim was. She and her family had been traveling and partying throughout the entire pandemic and before covid, Kim was always out and about. When is she studying? Isn’t she supposed to spend time at a law office or with lawyers as apart of her tutoring? When is she doing that? Probably never, hence this excuse. It’s a shame she’s using her son as the one who gave it to her and not all of the adults who had also been traveling maskless throughout the pandemic.
If it were easy to be a lawyer, it wouldn’t pay so well.
There’s no safe way to travel and get a group of people together, it blows my mind people still don’t understand that. She was very irresponsible to have a big party like that, she put her family, friends, and crew members at risk because she’s selfish! You can still have covid with no symptoms and a negative test, that’s why when people are in close contact with a positive child or spouse and they test negative we tell them to come back in 48 to 72 hours to give their viral load time to build and show positive on a test.
Was this the one where they were all tested and then supposed to quarantine a few days before going? Either someone had a false negative, or didn’t quarantine. I’d bet $$$ this came from their stupid, selfish trip.
I just hope they didn’t spread it to any of the employees forced to work at that sh!tshow of excess.
Sooo who did THEY infect at Saint’s school? Poor families.
Blame it on your kid, nice.
These people, my god.
As an Angeleno, I remember winter 2020 when our hospitals had no rooms available, and ambulances would circle the block for hours, trying to find a hospital that could take their patient. I remember hearing stories of people having heart attacks and strokes, being unable to get medical care. The National Guard had to help us manage the overwhelming number of dead. Hospitals ran out of oxygen.
What a selfish family.
You can test negative and then positive a day or two later.
I watched the episode last night. She made it seem like she was in the house alone with the kids, which is bullsh*t. If Saint had Covid, you can bet his nanny got it as well. Who took care of the kids while Kim was doing the 8 hour Baby Bar exam then? I laugh when the family talks about how hard quarantine and lockdown has been. Excuse me? You a$$holes didn’t quarantine at all. It’s been nothing but parties and vacations for you. If Kim passes the Baby Bar the second time around, her family will be calling her a genius. They’ll all be like “Kim had Covid and still passed !”. I don’t understand how you can take the Baby Bar at home. Can’t you cheat? I mean you can keep all your notes in the bathroom can’t you?
“… now I have to figure out what we’re going to do.” We meaning all the people she has caring for those kids and house who she has now exposed to Covid.
I was watching a YouTube mom the other day have a meltdown over not being able to take her kid to an ultrasound at her doctors office in a hospital and she was saying how she’s over covid and wants life to go back to normal, I just rolled my eyes and unfollowed her because she’s been traveling all over the country to Disney and Vegas and takes her kids everywhere like nothing has changed. People like her and the Kardashians are ridiculous and put so many people at risk, then when they catch covid or can’t do one thing they piss and moan and blame other people.
I have to wonder what kind of precautions the school (wasn’t) taking for Saint to get it there. My kid is in preschool, and there have been cases, but between the testing, ventilation, masking, and social distancing there haven’t been community spread.
I’m guessing a lot of the other parents at Saint’s school are like Kim, just acting like there’s no pandemic at all and continuing to vacation and party. If you behave like that, your kid wearing a mask really isn’t going to do much to protect everyone else at the school.
But also, I highly doubt Saint was patient zero in Kim’s house.
I almost spit out my coffee at that stupid looking cake. Seriously these people are millionaires/billionaires and that’s their cake?? my daughter’s first birthday cake from the local bakery is nicer than that. LOL!
Kim is pulling another Ted Cruz. Someone should keep track of all the times she blames her children. According to Kim, she failed the exam because she was too busy taking care of children even though she employs a ton of nannies and now she had to delay retaking the test because her son got sick “at school” even though Kim, Kanye, and Kim’s family spent the entire pandemic partying, traveling, and setting up daily staged photo-ops. Kim needs to be honest, she failed because she rarely studied and she doesn’t want to retake the exam if she can’t cheat(have someone else take the test for her or Van Jones exert his influence). I’m not surprised that she is blaming the children again, I am surprised by how the press accepts everything that they say as fact.
I don’t have any sympathy for the adults in this situation. She knew the risk and took it anyway because she just had to have a party and celebrate herself.
I’ve now had two birthdays in lockdown. I never did anything extravagant anyway, but things being what they are, I’ve had to forego the usual big family dinners and celebrate in other ways. It’s a small price to pay, and if you’re lucky and careful, there will be other, normal dinners in the future. I can’t believe her selfishness. Even if the kids (and not just hers) are fine, and these are just mild cases, they were still preventable. Almost completely, because they have the luxury of living super insular lives. Just fucking facetime or have a distanced visit—in a house like hers, it can’t be that hard to do!