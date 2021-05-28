Prince Harry hopes there’s a ‘reckoning moment, post-Covid’ in mental health

Prince Harry and Oprah’s “town hall” episode has been released on AppleTV. This is The Me You Can’t See: The Path Forward, which comes one week after the five-part series dropped on the streaming service. AppleTV is extremely pleased with the series and I still feel like there are probably some behind-the-scenes conversations happening about how Oprah and Harry should do The Me You Can’t See: Season 2, where they focus on even more personal stories from other people, plus give follow-ups on some of the “first season” people. For this “path forward” episode, of course the Daily Mail is having some kind of dumb meltdown about Harry “attacking” his family and how Harry learned a lot from Meghan’s issues in 2019.

Harry on how to respond to people who are struggling: “So many people are afraid of being on the receiving end of that conversation because they don’t feel like they have the right tools to give the right advice. But what you [want] to say is ‘You’re there.’ Listen, because listening and being part of that conversation is without doubt the best first step that you can take.” On climate change & mental health: “With kids growing up in today’s world, pretty depressing, right, depending on where you live, your home country is either on fire, it’s either underwater, houses or forests are being flattened. Climate change is really playing a huge part in this as well as social media, and we just don’t – well, I mean, I know lots of people out there are doing as best they can to try and fix these issues – but that whole sort of analogy of walking into the bathroom with a mop when the bath is over-flooding, rather than just turning the tap off. The reckoning moment: “Are we supposed to accept that these problems are just going to grow and grow and grow and then we’re going to have to adapt to them and build the resilience amongst the next generation and the next generation and the next generation? Or is there really a moment, a reckoning moment, post-Covid, where we can actually look at each other, look at ourselves and go ‘we need to do better about stopping or allowing the things that are causing so much harm to so many of us at the source, rather than being distracted by the symptom’.’

[From The Daily Mail]

I hoped that things would change post-pandemic too but it feels like instead of substantive change, society is reverting back to a weird feral state. One thing is for sure: a lot of people need more time to process what happened during the pandemic (nevermind that the pandemic is still happening). On a personal level, I also think there are millions of people (myself included) who are still recovering emotionally and psychologically from the Trump years. Those years took a huge toll on individuals, on American democracy and the world.

Meanwhile, Harry has teamed with Peak State, which “aims to help people take a proactive approach to the good management of good mental health” and “is striving to build a global community that understands the importance of mental fitness and feels empowered to attain it.” Peak State was developed by two Invictus Games medalists (British guys) David Wiseman and Nathan Jones. It’s kind of confusing (to me) about who developed it but it seems to be a continuation of the work Harry was doing in the UK and, obviously, the work he’s been doing here in the US.