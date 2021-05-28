Prince Harry hopes there’s a ‘reckoning moment, post-Covid’ in mental health

Prince Harry and Oprah’s “town hall” episode has been released on AppleTV. This is The Me You Can’t See: The Path Forward, which comes one week after the five-part series dropped on the streaming service. AppleTV is extremely pleased with the series and I still feel like there are probably some behind-the-scenes conversations happening about how Oprah and Harry should do The Me You Can’t See: Season 2, where they focus on even more personal stories from other people, plus give follow-ups on some of the “first season” people. For this “path forward” episode, of course the Daily Mail is having some kind of dumb meltdown about Harry “attacking” his family and how Harry learned a lot from Meghan’s issues in 2019.
Harry on how to respond to people who are struggling: “So many people are afraid of being on the receiving end of that conversation because they don’t feel like they have the right tools to give the right advice. But what you [want] to say is ‘You’re there.’ Listen, because listening and being part of that conversation is without doubt the best first step that you can take.”
On climate change & mental health: “With kids growing up in today’s world, pretty depressing, right, depending on where you live, your home country is either on fire, it’s either underwater, houses or forests are being flattened. Climate change is really playing a huge part in this as well as social media, and we just don’t – well, I mean, I know lots of people out there are doing as best they can to try and fix these issues – but that whole sort of analogy of walking into the bathroom with a mop when the bath is over-flooding, rather than just turning the tap off.
The reckoning moment: “Are we supposed to accept that these problems are just going to grow and grow and grow and then we’re going to have to adapt to them and build the resilience amongst the next generation and the next generation and the next generation? Or is there really a moment, a reckoning moment, post-Covid, where we can actually look at each other, look at ourselves and go ‘we need to do better about stopping or allowing the things that are causing so much harm to so many of us at the source, rather than being distracted by the symptom’.’
I hoped that things would change post-pandemic too but it feels like instead of substantive change, society is reverting back to a weird feral state. One thing is for sure: a lot of people need more time to process what happened during the pandemic (nevermind that the pandemic is still happening). On a personal level, I also think there are millions of people (myself included) who are still recovering emotionally and psychologically from the Trump years. Those years took a huge toll on individuals, on American democracy and the world.
Meanwhile, Harry has teamed with Peak State, which “aims to help people take a proactive approach to the good management of good mental health” and “is striving to build a global community that understands the importance of mental fitness and feels empowered to attain it.” Peak State was developed by two Invictus Games medalists (British guys) David Wiseman and Nathan Jones. It’s kind of confusing (to me) about who developed it but it seems to be a continuation of the work Harry was doing in the UK and, obviously, the work he’s been doing here in the US.
I hope he is right but I can’t help but be a bit more cynical about this… Wasn’t it just the other day that a journalist from Salty Isle was saying Harry had a little “too much therapy” which is why he is having issues? Tone deaf and uneducated statements like this really get to me because my own mother just last month said to me – “I think you can go to therapy for like a couple months but any longer than that is bad for you.” What?! Mind you she has absolutely no knowledge on mental health and therapy efficacy etc. I lost it on her.
I feel like it should be up to the individual themselves to decide how much therapy they want and need. Anyone criticising that (especially the trash rota) comes out looking patronising. I wouldn’t believe those so called journalists any ways. 100 per cent of the time they have no idea what they’re talking about. Now they’re all running around like headless chickens trying to prove to the public that they’re are legit (cough bullsh*t cough) because they’ve been ousted so many times by Harry.
Honest question. Does such a thing as too much therapy even exist? Talking about your feelings isn’t wrong, neither is working in yourself and becoming more self-aware.
My own mother-in-law said the same to me when I was going to therapy — questioning why I needed to go for so long. It was infuriating and patronizing. Meanwhile, she did then and would still benefit greatly from therapy herself. Basically, people need to mind their own business, STFU, and worry about themselves instead of policing others and the help they know and believe they need.
Ah yes, “too much therapy.” Also known as therapy that has you speaking the truth.
People who ask “Why do you need so much therapy?” Or say “you’ve had too much therapy” are generally folks that don’t want to hear the truth from the person in therapy.
There’s a lot of folks who just wanted Harry to get enough therapy to cope but not enough to actually change his life. And these folks definitely did not want him to get enough therapy to voice his pain, tell the truth of his life, and make others look bad in the process.
If you are afraid of someone getting too much therapy, it’s because you know you’re part of the reason they need it.
Hence the RF and RRs being salty at Harry.
“ If you are afraid of someone getting too much therapy, it’s because you know you’re part of the reason they need it.”
This is really well put. The “too much therapy” line comes from abusers who want to hide the truth.
I nearly broke off a longtime friendship with someone* who suggested that I was “over-therapied”. Mental health has been a lifelong struggle for me — I started seeing a therapist when I was just 7 or so — but I still think I’m better off than many people I know who disdain therapy and end up self-medicating, usually with alcohol. Intensive therapy and pot have probably saved my life.
*My friend later apologized, which I accepted, but I don’t feel like I’ll be able to open up emotionally with him ever again. It’s hard to trust someone after that.
I agree with the feral part and people don’t know how to be around people any longer, me included. I find I’m pretty snarly, or the opposite and very kind to strangers. it is true that a focus on mental health as we emerge will be so necessary. Gosh Harry is stepping up in such a good way and he is really demonstrating not reacting to his family with any revenge, no matter how they take it and paint it through the media. I’ve definitely dealt with people/family who take everything as “you don’t like me!” or worse. He’s doing so well handling it and still loving them. Distance and your own family sure helps.
What he says about climate change and mental health is so true. A lot of of post-disaster efforts are focused on economic recovery and rebuilding, but collectively and individually, the community has gone through a traumatic experience. Mental health should also form part of that recovery process. Perhaps it’s an issue international organisations and donor countries can also consider on when they take part in post-disaster efforts.
Mental Health and therapy are definitely going to be needed moving forward. As Kaiser mentioned, people may need therapy after dealing with the pandemic (that’s not over yet) and there’s also the Trump years which were tough on a lot of people, especially minorities.
The US has sadly seen an uptick in shootings and I worry what the pandemic and the past 5 years have done to the mental well being of many. That is why this project is so important.
I know a couple of people, WHITE people, who are in therapy over the depression and anxiety that came with the Trump years. Call them snowflakes if you want (which I’m sure nobody here would do), but that emotional trauma is very real. And I know it’s worse for minorities, and I’m very worried because they so often don’t have access to quality mental health care.
I’m a black woman and while I did therapy for issues I needed to address before Trump came into office, the need for it became ever more paramount during the 5 years of havoc he caused. I know I have become more angry, depressed, and sad during that time, a lot of it due to the upheaval his reign of terror caused. Some of my relationships suffered or were flat out cut off due to them at worst co-signing the garbage he was spewing, or at the least excusing it away. It’s a lot and I know it’s affected me for the worse — and I know I’m not alone.
I have a history of anxiety and depression, so I was very worried about my mental health DURING the pandemic, and I knew I had to brace myself emotionally. All in all, I was actually able to process everything better than many of my friends who had no experience with depression, but I never thought about how I’d adjust after things calmed down. It certainly didn’t help that we went back and forth with reopenings and capacities a couple of times here. I’m just now getting comfortable with going out, though I’m still a little paranoid because people aren’t masking up anymore, and I’m sure many of them are lying about being vaccinated or deliberately misinterpreting CDC guidelines. But excitement is overruling anxiety for me. Tomorrow, my fiance and I are going on our first museum-and-dinner date in over a year, and I’m downright giddy. Museums have always been my refuge, and I might get down on my knees and kiss the floor at The Met.
As a side note, that photo up top? That’s literally the only time I’ve ever looked at something Meghan was wearing and thought, “oh honey, no.” The double waist (I don’t know what else to call it, but the two horizontal bands) is not flattering!
When it was posted by Celebitchy (way back when) many said the same to Meghan’s outfit.
I may be wrong but I think she was pregnant at the time?
Yes, that was during the Oceania tour when she was newly pregnant with Archie.
She was not pregnant, she wore it for the first time on Oceania tour, but that photo was during South Africa tour and Archie was 4 months old.
@Oh – then it’s just post-baby pudge.
I wish Prince Harry would not talk about his upbringing or the royals anymore after this. It’s doing more damage than good. After this, they should move on. I really hope that they create their own separate Social media(Instagram,twitter,tik tok and YouTube) accounts and put good algorithms in place that restrict people from posting offensive words and racial slurs in their comment sections.
I hope they get Murky Meg and her minions erased from Twitter. I’m sure they can pay a tech genius or work with Twitter to disable it. They really need to work on their public perception cause it’s getting really bad. All this hate is just going to keep increasing. Murky is really getting more and more dangerous.and I wish they would do something quickly to stop the hate being spread about them.
I think that gives the British press way too much power. They are not on par with the American press, or the totality of international press. They’re a small country with a ridiculous and rabid tabloid press. But the British press and their opinions do not matter. That coverage stays mostly in the UK and there is enough non-UK press covering them that one could completely ignore UK press and still be up to date on what H and M are up to.
I think Harry and Meghan are over England. They’re not playing to England and the English press anymore and they don’t care about getting the English press on their side. They know that the English press is just noise, like an annoying fly the buzzes by your ear at a concert. It’s annoying sometimes but it doesn’t negate the music of the concert and you’re not going to go home and sulk and say “well as long as there’s a fly out there I guess I won’t ever be able to go enjoy a concert ever again.” The UK is not the center of the world. They’re not even an equally major power player press-wise. And I don’t think there’s a way to perfectly please the American, international, and UK press all at once. Americans want to hear this sort of talk, we like it when people are honest and vulnerable. We listen and it garners a lot of positive attention. The UK wants Harry to be stuffy and buttoned up and cold and distant, never talking about himself and his struggles, vaguely touching on mental health in the abstract. Like Will and Kate. But that coverage hardly even sells in the UK, because it’s boring and impersonal, and it’s not going to sell in America or anywhere else either. So Harry and Meghan are playing to the press that counts.
I’m always so confused by people who hold up the English press as somehow being equally important as the American press, and act like pleasing England needs to be an equal priority to Harry and Meghan as pleasing the entire rest of the world. England and all their press could fall into an ocean and Harry and Meghan would be as popular as they are now and still get the press coverage that they need.
Mary, what you’re saying reminds me of William saying saying he’s bored with racism.
After this Apple TV docu, they should no longer talk about the Royal family, and move on with their lives and their brand. I get the mental health aspect, but him continuously talking about and the press constantly twisting it is giving a very bad look on them and their brand.
They should take a break after the baby is born, and launch their social media, and go full philanthropy from there. I really hope they hire a better PR company that understands both British and American culture, so the British media have nothing else to criticize. I’m tired of seeing all this hate and controversy.
I want to be able to look at headlines about them without feeling sad.
They need to focus on their brand from now on. They should ice out the family and royalty in general, and never mention or address the UK or the family in anything they do again.
Basically, Harry has had 2 messages. One is personal, the Oprah interview to explain their side of the story about why they left and came to America. And the second is a combo of personal and philanthropic, to share his struggles with others through his mental health series. That the royals are involved is because they are at the root of both messages – it’s not like he has an agenda to bring down the monarchy. As we’ve seen, Meghan told her story and has moved on. Harry has now told his story and will move on. But as long as he has a philanthropic interest in mental heath, his personal story will always be a part of it, as it is a part of him. People will always associate the RF with his story and there’s nothing he can do about it unless he gives up his cause for mental health. So I think the royal family will just have to suck it.
They are doing full-on philanthropy and their focus is on mental health so what you’re saying doesn’t make sense. Both Meghan and Harry have had serious struggles with mental health issues and speaking openly about it allows others to feel secure in speaking of their own struggles. Getting funding to get initiatives up and running is key so that those who desperately need therapy of one kind or another can get it. That’s why the Sussexes are doing these programs so that they can legitimize mental illness, take away the stigma of talking about it and get people well.
BTW, it’s THEIR family and they can approach them or not as they wish, not as you and the prying/lying tabloids want. If you don’t like reading the headlines, which are 90% fantasy, because it makes you sad then simply don’t read them. Feel sad about real things like climate change, war, famine, human trafficking, etc.
You’re looking at it from a Supporter’s view. This Interview had a 60% negative view and a 40% positive view. Most of the comments were from people dragging Harry and Meghan and their marriage. I don’t want that for them. They are becoming more and more controversial. As a supporter, I’m tired.
I want them to work with a PR company that’s familiar with both American and British culture and perspectives to make their projects less attackable. I’m tired of reading the hate and fixation.
As Supporters we’re in a sort of gilded cage. But if you step out of it, You’ll see that the coverage from both British and International media is mostly NEGATIVE. And that’s not the best way to build a brand
@Mary – I appreciate that you’re concerned, but I don’t see how the press H&M are getting now is anywhere near as bad as when they were still with the RF and saying nothing at all. Meghan was tortured in the press daily for years – they were literally trying to get rid of her. And it’s not as bad as when H&M first decided to leave and then were hounded all the way to California. To me, it seems to have died down quite a bit and we haven’t heard a word about Meghan in weeks. At this point the media is just reprinting the same old stuff because there isn’t anything new to say.
60% negative view according to what source? Are you referring to Oprah or the Apple docuseries, because the Apple docuseries is getting tons and tons of praise. And “comments”……where? On twitter?
Basically coming here and saying “I’m a supporter but people hate them so they should shut up” is kind of a bizarre take.
@Mary – what you want them to do is moot. Meghan is very savvy in this industry and has chosen/partnered with some equally savvy people to spread their brand. Of course it ties into their own experiences with depression, anxiety and suicidal ideation. What’s Harry to say? “My family is great and I guess I’m just a spoiled brat for distancing myself from them”. They literally chose to ignore/tacitly allow threats to Meghan and Archie’s lives. They did nothing about the outright lies and racism other than take away Meghan’s freedom to even go out to lunch with friends. The Sussexes had to justify the rupture in their relationship with Harry’s family and made it clear they would not tolerate any more lies and leaks, or interference from the tabloids.
As @True so wisely states “The brits will criticize no matter what. Harry gets to say whatever he wants. If he doesn’t define his truth others will for him.”
@Mary, no matter what they do they’re going to get hate for it….even if they suppress themselves and lay low to make themselves more “palatable”, which isn’t going to happen anyway. I’m not sure what you think they can do but the goalposts are ALWAYS going to keep moving, and nothing they do or don’t do is going to stop the vitriol and hate. So they may as well speak out and keep doing their good works that are getting actual results and focus, rather than empty platitudes like W+K.
Mary, Harry and Meghan are not idiots. They may have been blindsided by the hostility from Harry’s family, but after that, I doubt that their current treatment is shocking for them. They knew very well there’d be a backlash, and I imagine they steeled themselves for it. They are using their own painful experiences to reassure their fellow sufferers that they are not alone, and encouraging all people to educate themselves and learn how to recognize the signs of spiraling depression or mental illness, so they will get the help they need without feeling ashamed. What they’re doing is incredibly brave and generous. They’ve clearly made a decision that speaking their truth is more important than their “brand” (and in fact, they’re quite savvily incorporating mental health advocacy INTO their brand). As a culture, Americans generally don’t go for the “stiff upper lip” thing and are bound to support Harry and Meghan BECAUSE of their openness and honesty, not in spite of it.
And I don’t know where your 60/40% numbers are coming from, but even if that’s accurate, all it proves is that 60% of those polled were insensitive, self-absorbed people who don’t want to be inconvenienced by the feelings of others.
The brits will criticize no matter what. Harry gets to say whatever he wants. If he doesn’t define his truth others will for him.
He still has to be wise about it. I want them to be more like the Obamas. This Attacking Families brand is not going to help them in the long run. All Harry’s continued comment is doing is just creating more hatred for Meghan and Archie.
Harry talking about his mental health struggle is NOT attacking his family. It’s speaking his truth.
‘
If you hate the tabloid talking points so much, stop repeating them.
@Mary – what you want doesn’t matter. Harry and Meghan were chased out of their family and country. Can it get any worse than that? Having to leave out of fear of their sanity and lives? Knowing how toxic an atmosphere they were living in? Harry and Meghan are holding back a tsunami of information – they’ve barely scratched the surface of what they suffered but have the decency to keep that to themselves. The gutter tabloids continue to spread malicious and blatantly false narratives because they know it will generate clicks, and because they are blatantly racist. Your antipathy should be towards them, not the Sussexes.
@Mary, if you think the Obamas are safe from hatred and vitriol because of some imagined rule book you think they’re following, think again. All you have to do is visit any comment section of social media to see it. It’s the same with Meghan and Harry. They and the Obamas will NEVER be considered acceptable to a faction of the public, so they can just keep on doing what they’re doing. I assure you it’s not something that they don’t think about daily.
@swirlmamad – Exactly. Also, Michelle Obama has been very open about her own struggles with depression and that she and Barack got marriage counselling to help them through some rough bits in their marriage.
He’s not going to stop talking because of the Murky Megs of the world.
He was kind to his family while being truthful. Those who hate them and use this for an excuse would hate them anyway .
Also, the royal family have attacked them for years. The Oprah interview never would have happened if they let up. The comment about Meghan crying in the apple series never would have happened if they had not thrown the crap at her before the interview.
We see what they are doing with Diana trying to rewrite history. Harry is sharing his truth, the family needs to get used to it. He could be saying a lot worse. They aren’t denying his truth they are upset because he is talking about it. That alone says more about them than him.
Mary, you and I must be seeing different media because outside of the British press I am not seeing this overwhelming negative reaction that you are seeing.
Exactly Sid. Personally the only negative reaction I’ve seen outside of the British press is from right-wing loons in America. That says a lot about who you’re actively following if you’re consistently seeing a negative reaction, Mary.
Mary, You’ve wrapped it up in pretty paper, but what you’re saying is that Harry & Meghan need to be silent and never talk about Harry’s family again. You are seeing from the abusers perspective. Perhaps if you would watch and really listen to the series that Oprah and Harry produced, you would understand what he’s saying and how it’s being said. The fact that you seem to think that they are harming their brand shows that you have an agenda with your post.
They don’t need new PR people. Why in the world do you think that anyone cares what the British media think? Their media is in the toilet and they will NEVER have anything positive to say about H&M. They will continue to encourage the hate and death threats no matter what.
You know that.
I haven’t been able to watch Oprah and Harry’s series – was there any representation from the medical community? I don’t think we can talk about mental health separately from the health of the physical body and that means training primary care physicians and basically incorporating mental health into the general health care system.
I’m watching the new segment and I really liked what Shaun Robinson, who is the Chief Exec for ‘Mental Health Foundation of New Zealand’ was saying about mental health in the early years (Kate’s “specialty”). He said that mental health was about what we do and that we should be hitting issues like RACISM, CHILD POVERTY and HOMOPHOBIA that’s done a lot of damage to young people. That’s so true here in the U.K. we saw it nearly all of last year when footballer Marcus Rashford was raising awareness of the lack of government funding and support for free school meals. The problem is however when you see and here about the royals tackling (or what they believe to be their methods of tackling) the issue of mental health in the U.K. they don’t address these exact issues. Rather they do a complete u-turn and try to avoid these topics (especially Racism). If you’re not going into some of the direct roots how can you “tackle” mental health? Look at how they “handle” Racism. They almost directly avoid and avert from the topic and don’t tackle it where it needs to be tackled. It’s clear proof of how all these issues that they claim to focus their “work” on is really only a platform they use to stand on the make themselves look good. And especially now, it’s more clearer than ever. They’re not fooling anyone.
The royals’ focus on mental health seems to almost be more like “we don’t want to change any of the things that are making you anxious and depressed and angry, but we also don’t want to deal with the fallout or ‘bad behavior’ that comes from you being depressed, anxious, and angry, so if you could please deal with that quietly on your own that would be great. We don’t want to see your anger boiling over into protests, we don’t want to be made to feel guilty when you kill your self after we’ve attacked you in the press for years, we don’t want to have to deal with crime and kids skipping school and homeless people on the streets and drug addiction because your depression and complete lack of hope for a better future has led to you ‘acting out’ and not trying to be a ‘decent member of society.’ Please deal with your issues so we can avoid the consequences of so many people having issues without actually having to prevent those issues in the first place.”
I’m sorry but I am a therapist and I think there IS such a thing as too much therapy. Not always easy to know when that point is and no idea if Harry is there, but in my opinion too much therapy can become unhelpful or even dangerous.
Or like one article I read said – if Gaga and Harry and Oprah have acce$$ to the best therapy and yet they are STILL troubled by things, still talking about it, still having a hard time..doesn’t that mean that therapy does not always work? I feel some of the public will get weary of rich people talkin about mental health and yes, TOO MUCH therapy is a thing.
We have no idea if Harry has had “too much therapy,” that comment was from a poster who said her mother said that to her, not Harry.
And the gatekeeping around who can talk about mental health is tiresome.
Can you say more about that? In your professional opinion, when do you hit the point of too much therapy and when does it become unhelpful? Are there signs?
@Boo – are you saying that therapy becomes a crutch or an addiction? That people who are in long-term therapy aren’t willing to do the work themselves after being given the tools? A bit of background on this would be helpful.
Boo, I think therapy for his panic attacks should be placed in the helpful category and not harmful.
I am not a therapist, but even if too much therapy were harmful (and I believe you) no-one aside from the client and therapist can really make that call, surely, not being privy to the extent of trauma discussed? We can’t look at Harry from here and diagnose him with too much therapy. He may certainly be making people uncomfortable – a very Diana thing to do- but that’s not because of him having been over- therapied. He’s rocking the boat that’s all, and some people have the boat right where they want it.
Hm. Anyone who listens to Harry knows that he does not attack his family and is quite compassionate about them. And no one said that treating mental health is done entirely through counseling therapy. If a counselor keeps you on the “couch” for years without meaningful progress then they are not doing a good job, but I see no evidence of that in regard to Harry. The BM will find ways to attack Harry for anything (e.g. playing the beach with his dog as being too Californian) as long as he is with Meghan and calling them out for their lies. And if they are to be like the Obama family, remember that they were vilified for every small thing too during Barack’s presidency. Harry is attacked because he is still in a position of power per the BM (even if they call irrelevant), which is the best place he could be in to get the message out about the importance of paying attention to mental health. I’m really appreciate him for turning his pain into something that helps millions, along with all those other brave people who have spoken out. They have my profound gratitude.