Team Jolie thinks it’s gross that Brad Pitt is gloating about beating the system

When Angelina Jolie has wanted to give us updates on her divorce case, she goes to mainstream outlets like the Associated Press, People Magazine or NBC News. When Brad Pitt wants to start sh-t with Jolie or smear her, he goes to Page Six, Us Weekly, the Daily Mail and TMZ. Page Six is one Team Pitt’s favorite outlets, one of their go-to sites for dirty deeds. So forgive me if I don’t think Page Six’s “exclusive” about how Angelina Jolie feels about recent developments is on the up-and-up. That being said, it might be a case of “two can play that game,” I don’t know. There were definitely some prickly quotes in this exclusive, which is all about the fact that Judge John Ouderkirk tentatively ruled in Pitt’s favor and granted him more custodial rights with the younger kids.

As Team Jolie has made clear, it was never a case where Angelina set the parameters of the custody before this ruling. The court made the custodial schedule – complete with monitors in-place for the kids’ visits with Brad – three years ago. All Angelina did was adhere to the court-mandated restrictions, but with the way Brad has been celebrating his “victory,” you would think that he was mostly interested in screwing over his ex-wife. Oh wait. Some highlights from Page Six:

Angelina is mad at the system: Angelina Jolie feels the California court system has failed her by not letting her children testify in her custody battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt, sources tell Page Six. The judge’s tentative decision to give Pitt joint custody of the kids came after nearly five years of legal wrangling — and Jolie has vowed to fight on. While she’s not upset at sharing custody, as we revealed on Wednesday, she had recently submitted alleged evidence of domestic abuse by Pitt to the court that remains under seal. Jolie thinks Pitt is gloating: “The custody schedule was always determined by the court,” a source familiar with the situation told us. “It’s sad that Brad’s people are gloating about a potential win when beating a system that exists to protect families and children from issues that harm their well-being is not something to brag about. The heart of this dispute has not been about keeping the children apart from their father, it’s been Angelina asking for care for her family. Her motivations have never been to deny the children a relationship with their father.” Jolie doesn’t want other families to go through what she went through: We’re told Jolie is primarily upset that Judge John Ouderkirk declined to let her and Pitt’s six kids testify in court. The source insisted that Jolie never wants other families to go through what she did, adding: “This system is at fault, and Angelina is focused on fighting a system that does not take into account the full set of issues that affect her family and other families in this situation. She’s working hard to ensure that other families don’t go through her experience.” Team Pitt speaks: An insider familiar with the divorce told Page Six that Pitt’s ultimate aim was always “just to spend more time with his children, to make sure they’re healthy, happy and cared for,” adding that the actor, 57, is being careful not to celebrate as it’s still a tentative ruling. “The process isn’t over, and every step of the way Angie has resorted to extreme tactics to misrepresent her story [to the media] and to destroy anyone who goes against her — therapists, experts and even the judge,” the insider claimed. “And at the end of the day, Angie was found not to be credible by all of these people. She thought there would be charges brought against Brad after the plane incident, she dropped her lawyer Laura Wasser and claimed that Brad owed her millions in support, which was untrue.”

[From Page Six]

The rest of the Page Six story was Team Pitt griping about how Angelina brought the kids onto some of her red carpets. You know, the happy Jolie-Pitt children who were proud of their mom and wanting to support her work? As for the claim that Angelina wanted Brad criminally charged… I don’t even think Angelina wanted Brad to be charged with anything, she just wanted the incident to be fully investigated and then Brad volunteered to go into some kind of hinky, makeshift rehab as a way of getting the authorities and the court off his back. Angelina also dropped Laura Wasser for good reason – Wasser was too close to Team Pitt and TMZ. Once Jolie fired Wasser, suddenly TMZ stopped with all of their “insider” stories on the state of the Jolie-Pitt divorce. Was that a coincidence? Nope. Team Pitt really settled the f–k down once Angelina fired Wasser. And the only people saying that Angelina is “not credible” are the people on Brad’s payroll.

And this, all of this: “It’s sad that Brad’s people are gloating about a potential win when beating a system that exists to protect families and children from issues that harm their well-being is not something to brag about.”