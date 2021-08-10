Virginia Giuffre filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew in federal court in New York

The Mail on Sunday had a little preview of this, and that was on purpose. Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s lawyer, the famed attorney David Boies, had purposefully given the British media a little bit of a preview of coming attractions. On Monday afternoon/evening, it happened: Roberts Giuffre filed a lawsuit against His Royal Highness Prince Andrew, the Duke of York. The lawsuit was filed in federal court in New York:
An alleged victim of deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew of Britain on Monday, accusing the embattled 61-year-old royal of sexually abusing her at Epstein’s Manhattan mansion and elsewhere when she was under the age of 18, according to the complaint.
The lawsuit, filed by Virginia Roberts Giuffre in federal court in New York, comes almost two years to the day that Epstein died in a New York jail while he was awaiting trial on conspiracy and child sex trafficking charges. The legal action also comes just days before the expiration date of a New York state law that permits alleged victims of childhood sexual abuse to file civil claims that might otherwise be barred by statutes of limitations.
“If she doesn’t do it now, she would be allowing him to escape any accountability for his actions,” Giuffre’s attorney, David Boies, chairman of Boies, Schiller Flexner, told ABC News. “And Virginia is committed to trying to avoid situations where rich and powerful people escape any accountability for their actions.”
The lawsuit seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages and accuses Andrew of sexual assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress. “Twenty years ago, Prince Andrew’s wealth, power, position, and connections enabled him to abuse a frightened, vulnerable child with no one there to protect her. It is long past the time for him to be held to account,” the lawsuit states.
Reached late Monday, a U.K.-based spokesperson for Prince Andrew said there would be no comment on the suit.
“I am holding Prince Andrew accountable for what he did to me. The powerful and the rich are not exempt from being held responsible for their actions. I hope that other victims will see that it is possible not to live in silence and fear, but one can reclaim her life by speaking out and demanding justice,” Giuffre said, via her lawyers, in a statement to ABC News. “I did not come to this decision lightly. As a mother and a wife, my family comes first. I know that this action will subject me to further attacks by Prince Andrew and his surrogates. But I knew that if I did not pursue this action, I would be letting them and victims everywhere down,” the statement said.
ABC News also reports that Boies and Virginia’s other lawyers have made “multiple attempts” to speak to Prince Andrew and engage in discussions so as to avoid litigation. Boies told ABC that he’s been in contact with Prince Andrew’s lawyers since 2015 and Boies made a good-faith effort to avoid dropping a lawsuit on Andrew. Andrew’s lawyers have been stonewalling Virginia for years, in addition to stonewalling the US attorney in charge of Ghislaine Maxwell’s case, which moves forward to trial in November.
The Daily Mail did some coverage of whether or not Andrew has diplomatic immunity – he does not – but they note that no one is trying to extradite him to America either. Which is true, federal authorities would not seek an extradition order over a civil lawsuit, nor will they seek to extradite over the issue of Andrew’s need to give an interview – and perhaps testimony – in Ghislaine’s case. The only way American authorities could or would conceivably move to extradite Andrew is if Maxwell’s trial or Virginia’s lawsuit revealed new evidence of criminality by Andrew and he was criminally charged with something. The Mail also says much of what I said yesterday – that Andrew probably won’t travel outside of British borders for the rest of his life and he absolutely will not travel to America ever again.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, BBC and ABC.
Good for her and wishing her the best of luck!
If andrew was as innocent as he claims he is he would have worked with the authorities by now. But this stonewalling and avoiding makes him look guilty
Yeah an innocent person would not hesitate to talk to the FBI.
And an innocent person would not have given that fakata interview either.
An innocent person is something this pompously vile creature has never been! If he never has another peaceful day in the rest of his sorry existence it will be just fine by me. If there is a hereafter, there will be a very special circle reserved for him and his ilk. Probably sitting right next to Jeffrey Epstein!
So he will escape accountability then. But I guess this will make him squirm at least. That’s something.
If this allows investigation that yields evidence of criminal behavior, then there may be more.
Not quite! If he does not respond, a judgement for her will be automatically entered for her in absentia. This will be a PR nightmare that will dog the Jubilee. Remember Maxwell trial is in November so RF can’t get away from it and Queen still defended a possible pedophile. This is playing out in International media so. RR and BM have little control which will be worst when Murdock nrealises this can get clicks. Andrew just got sentenced to life in UK with Charles and William as wardens
It’s funny that it will dog the big jubilee since the palace delayed their bullying investigation about Meghan until next year. This serves them right.
They need to be more careful with 95-year old Queenie and the Delta variant or they won’t need to worry about Virginia ruining their Jubilee. I saw a pic of her doing a welcome to Balmoral ceremony and she wasn’t masked. Even though the Queen is vaccinated she should still be more protected.
He will forever be known around the world as the pedo prince. World history will write him down for that, and every disgusting story about Epstein will include a note that names Andrew of Windsor as a participant in sex trafficking. So no, but yes, he will be held to account.
Good.
Proud of her.
No statement or leak from BP yet? They always have something to say when it concerns Harry and Meghan but nothing now. I hope Virginia wins her case.
Good for her. I hope she gets something meaningful from it and it helps her continue to recover.
I hope Andrew is never seen in public life again unless it’s to be dragged to FBI headquarters or jail.
I also wonder what garbage about Meghan Or Harry those fools in the palace will cook up to distract the Karens and Tories.
I think at this point its so obvious, they may try but I don’t think it will work. I was looking on the NYT post on this on FB yesterday and the posts were divided into thirds – one third saying “why now”, one third saying “good for her” and one third saying “so Harry and Meghan stories coming soon, yes?” People really are seeing through it finally, at least here in the US.
I even saw UK commentators say things like “ lots of anti Meghan/Meghan didn’t respond to Kate’s text message etc stories loading” now so think people are on to how she’s been used as cover. Saw people onto Piers about where are his rage tweets.
But BBC royal reporter was giggling when discussing what he called the ‘nefarious’ claims around Andrew compared to the seriousness in which he broke story claiming that they didn’t get approval for Lilibet’s name. most of the royal reporters are MIA. Real evidence of how the invisible contract works
Plus on the breakfast shows most of the commentators are saying they feel sorry for Elizabeth & how this might mar the jubilee! Saw some royalists out defending Andrew & saying Virginia should have waited until the queen had died. Honestly disgusted by that
Good luck to Virginia & hope something comes of this
Isn’t the jubilee just celebrating the fact she she’s not dead. Why is it such a big deal?
Maybe Andrew should have “waited until the queen died”. That is disgusting. I think karma to the palace also for delaying their “bullying investigation” against Meghan until next year.
Glad she’s not backing down and not letting him avoid at least a modicum of accountability.
He belongs in jail and I hope this new lawsuit makes him extremely uncomfortable and ruins the years he has left in the court of public opinion.
The fact that he’s been avoiding the FBI and claiming he’s never met her speaks volumes – he’s so guilty!
The royal family should make a statement at some point no? How have we all just been ignoring this huge elephant in the room? It’s insane… and shame on the British media for being so quiet as well
They will use the “he is not a working Royal” as a reason for BP, CH, KP or the established Firm to not comment at least not directly.. I’m sure behind the scenes they are using the weight of the Crown to control the narrative, especially in the British media.
I hope Virginia gets the justice she deserves.
However, Mummy dearest will protect her favourite son, always have and always will.
Naaah, at this point people need to quit blaming Lizzy for everything. She has no control over her own bladder and bowels, what makes people think she is making the critical and important decisions to protect pedo-I-don’t-sweat-pizza-Andy? No its the Firm with Charles at the helm that’s protecting a pedophile and all the while constantly throwing the Sussexes to the wolves to distract; it’s not Lizzy at all.
Im so glad Virginia sued their collective arses, suing the pedophile is suing the enablers as well. Let them feel the heat under their collective collars. They thought Harry memoir will end the monarchy? Think again, this time with heads outta someone’s arse and screwed straight on your shoulders, a–holes.
Mmmm….I am sure Charles does not want Andrew prosecuted for many reasons. But Andrew still maintains privately funded security and gets a handsome pension from Elizabeth. He retains many privileges that Charles would like to strip him of. The Queen intervenes, and always has.
Remember the smiling church appearances she did with him, directly after Epstein’s death and after he stepped down from being a working royal.
Good for her. And I like that Boies makes clear why this lawsuit is happening now – because of the SoL and because they have been trying to deal with Andrew for years now. This isn’t some last minute “oh let’s sue him because we can” this is the culmination of years of contact and negotiation etc.
I got up super early and saw this trending on twitter. Have to admit I was appalled with how many people have the most ignorant questions such as “why is she talking about it now”, or claiming how legal age in UK is 16 so where’s the problem and so on. Made me sick early in the morning. I hope she gets whatever she can but that she does get some satisfaction.
Yes, I saw the dumbtwts too, it’s dispiriting how many people don’t understand and/or just don’t care about trafficking and s.assault issues!
I just listened to a great podcast that talked about Prince Andrews wacked out newsnight interview, it was with a former profiler & crime analyst and it was wild how they absolutely picked part his weaselly phrases contradictions. That wasn’t hard though!
The crown must be sweating right now!!!
Interesting, which podcast? Would love to listen to it myself.
Giuffre’s age is an additionally egregious factor that made her more vulnerable, but being coerced, threatened and/or intimidated into having sex with someone is rape regardless of age. People hung up on 16 versus 17 versus 18 are missing part of the story. Her age is the clearest legal avenue — she was clearly underage according to US law — but even if she were 22, she was forced to have sex with people against her wishes.
Rape is rape, a child or minor that is controlled by traffickers can not give consent.. the stories that point to her age like it’s ok that she was 17 are sickening.. so because a predator chooses 17 instead of 11 makes it ok? These are children with no protection and no choice.
I hope the civil trial leads to criminal charges, but if not I hope she is wins the civil suit and bankrupts PA. This is going to be ugly, and my prayers are with Virginia and her family.
That may be the legal age of consent for the UK but in the USA it varies by state.. but in all 50 states being TRAFFICKED negates consent by the very definition of the laws, criminal or civil.
UK laws mean nothing here, this rape(s) took place in NY and at the time she was a minor.. trying to justify this in any way is disgusting.
Yup, that’s my response to all those people insisting she was above the age of consent. She was trafficked. She could not consent. She did not have a choice in the matter.
Cessily: podcast is on behavioural analysis on Andrew’s interview by Laura & Jim Clemente in 2019. I wanted to review that interview but not have to see all of Prince Andrew’s wiggling, sweaty chins lol
@Becks1
Exactly 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 This needs to be a spotlight on Human trafficking of minor child/children and Rape.. consent was not in the victim(s) power to give.
@K.T
thank you, I will look for it.
I see some royalists trying to separate the Royal Family from this case but it’s impossible. They have protected Andrew from the press, the police and the FBI. Epstein was a guest in at least 3 of their homes and they only demanded Andrew end his friendship after it was made public that he was still friends with Epstein after his release from jail.
THANK YOU for bringing that up, bc that is definitely getting ignored. Epstein and Maxwell have been at the royal houses! They’ve been at Buckingham, Windsor. They attended birthday parties. I feel certain they met Charles at the very least. The royal family is not separate from this.
There were photos of her on the Queens Throne..(with Kevin Spacey and Epstein) it looked like she had access to very private areas of the Palaces. I am sure there are many in the Aristocracy that are fearful of Maxwell’s trial also.. this trafficking ring was huge and a lot of powerful people who never thought they would face the consequences of their actions because in their minds they live above the laws, deserve to be exposed.
It’s not just “THEY have protected Andrew”; it’s the head of the church of England who’s protected her son. Would she do that for any other regular member of the church? Imagine the justified outrage if the Pope were to shield a family member from sex abuse allegations. It irks me that TQ’s role as the head of the church of England is not given the scrutiny it deserves when it comes to Andrew.
Also I’m tired of the term paedo prince. It sounds like harmless alliteration when it’s actually quite the opposite.
That’s an excellent point. Someone needs to publicly put the Archbishop on the spot about the morality of protecting accused sex-offenders. Then after he says his piece about the Catholics ask him about the Defender of the Faith.
Epstein and Ghislaine sat on the Royal thrones. But go ahead and separate them from royalty.
I so admire the strength, determination and perseverance this lady has. I hope she drags him to filth for evermore. At what point are the BM going to demand answers from the palace and just refuse to play nice with them over this, it’s disgusting that the press will print any old nonsense (avocados and war, anyone?) But they ignore a literal criminal waving from a palace balcony.
Do you think this lawsuit has reactivated his sweat glands?
Probably! Hopefully! 😁
But wait. Was the palace BLINDSIDED by this? How can Andrew put his grieving, fragile mother through a scandal right after Philip’s death? Will this scandal impact Kate’s ability to get much-needed rest this summer?
Team Virginia!!!
Andrew not being sued was the last thing The Queen had that was her own alone.
Thank you for this comment.
Oh, no, it’s not Andrew that is doing anything wrong. It’s the Americans! Who are just like Meghan! It was Meghan who convinces Virginia to file the law suit, and Harry is paying for her lawyer and providing secret evidence. And the Americans are using this as a chance to undermine the monarchy. Because they have no class or respect. And it will kill the Queen.
Also, Andrew was the third last thing she had that was only her own (after her name and drinking tea).
Or something to that effect.
I hope Virginia wins in absentia – she’s not after money, she wants it on record what he did.
LOLOL had to read this twice to make sure this is not some kook.
Y’all better be careful or this is going to show up in the Daily Mail and they’ll cite you as a source close to the Sussexes.
Good for Virginia! I hope she’s able to get some justice and peace after all these years.
To reiterate, none of this ends well for the Windsors. Regardless of whether Andrew faces actual legal judgment, he will be known globally in the court of public opinion as a sex trafficker and buddy to J. Epstein. The reluctance of the palace to cooperate will be recorded.
The royal family has spent the last several years demonstrating why the monarchy should not survive Elizabeth.
That is the one comfort I get from all of this. Even if he never sees a day in court or a jail cell, the RF is forever stained with this–by both Andrew’s actions and the RF’s lack of cooperation and covering up around it. This will haunt them for generations to come.
When Epstein was arrested, I told my boyfriend it would end up bringing down the British Royal Family. It’s been crazy to watch it all unfold over the past few years. I used to be such an Anglophile, I almost died of happiness when I finally visited London, but I’m sincerely hoping my prediction comes true.
Excellent! She may not win but she’s going to make life very difficult for Andrew
Makes me wonder if this is why Will and Kate leaked that they wont be vacationing internationally anymore yesterday. Like did the BM think saying that would somehow be helpful to Andrew?
Of course it is, what else?
They can’t control the narrative of the press outside of Salty Isle, hence, NO outside trips. The Palace/Courtiers KNOW how undiplomatic those two are and I don’t think they can trust that W&K won’t “step in” something with a comment trying to come off as “smart”. We ALL know how appallingly badly TOBB handles trying to come off as “funny”.
Not only this, but there aren’t any countries clamoring for their presence (which needs to be requested). They muck up every visit they go on, and then turn it into a “private time needed” vacations their taxpayers have to foot the bill for.
Why do I get a sick feeling that all future travel, working or holiday trips by working Royals will come with diplomatic immunity…
Andrew’s obvious guilt in all of this is unbelievably infuriating. That he has faced no consequences of note for raping a child…..I can’t. We’re all behind you, Virginia.
I predict a speedy settlement.
If Andrew claims the sex was consensual and she was over 16 in the UK at the time, how can Virginia prove otherwise? He said, she said. With no witnesses this could get tossed imo.
She was trafficked, which is illegal, and I’m sure she has plenty of proof.
Would like US lawyers to weigh in, but I believe that the civil standard is balance of probabilities, which is lower than the criminal standard. Ms. Giuffre is a witness. This was filed in the US, so the age of consent in the UK is irrelevant.
Could a US lawyer explain how the NY state human trafficking laws may affect the civil case?
IIRC international trafficking laws state that its rape regardless of age and if consent was given esp if they were co-erced into consent – if the victim was trafficked its rape.
It’s way more than a he said she said. She’s a sex trafficking victim and we have a literal,photo of them with the procurer in the same frame. Her age is irrelevant.
SHOULD have immediately paid a speedy settlement with a NDA. Now thay the disaster out interview aired, that bad advice has not been handled, pedo Andrew will have to sit at home, rejected in his admiral uniform of shame. I hope it gets worse for him as a documented rapist.
The entitled incompetent clownshow couriers likely assumed that this would go away or the media would be distracted by black nailpolish.
Exactly. Andrews attorneys should have come to hers years ago behind closed doors with a hefty settlement and an ironclad confidentiality agreement such that even the fact of settlement itself would not be known. And that she in return for the money would never mention him again. It’s a mystery why the royal family and their courtiers would not have pushed for this.
It takes a person of incredible courage and strength to take on the rich and powerful – she is a warrior.
What an embarrassment to his family. His daughters must be mortified. The palace should remain silent and let him suffer the consequences.
Virginia is incredibly brave and I am glad this lawsuit was filed. The grey men in the palace want this nuisance to go away. The Queen wants this misunderstanding to go away. Prince Charles wants this embarrassment to go away. Prince Andrew just wants to hide under the covers until this goes away–even if it takes another decade. The worst thing that can happen to the Windsors is for Virginia to not back down.
Let’s add the word “willingly” to the end of that post.
Sending love and strength to Virginia. May she get the outcome she deserves.
It takes so much courage to do what she is doing. So much love to this woman.
Uh….how does it work for an American, in America, to sue a guy in another country? Even if he wasn’t royal, how would American courts make someone in another country do….anything? Is this just for media attention and she knows nothing can come of it?
The media attention on him is likely the only justice she and the other people he raped will get out of this because he is so protected.
@jennifer
Please do not demean brave survivors who come forward by saying “it is for media attention”. It takes tremendous courage to come forward knowing remarks and judgement like that will happen, not to mention all the other media scrutiny and harassment.
Civil law definition: The law of civil or private rights.
The case was filed before the statute of limitations so she is within her legal rights.. the countries involved have laws and treaties that they both agreed to that will handle the rest I was told.
For the legal minds out there, how is this case likely to proceed, and what would be the possible outcomes? Does a judge have to decide if there is merit to the case before it can proceed?
LOVE this. I mean, will Andy be held accountable? No, never.
But this WILL affect his life in a negative way. And we should expect more, and his victims/survivors deserve better.
But, it is something.
Poor “blood prince” Andrew can’t travel on the government’s dime or on the dime of shady “business” people using him for access and power, because he is PR poison.
In civil suits, don’t the person being sued have to show proof that what is being said about them is false and prove it?
Virginia has been at this for 20 years and would not have gone forward if her ducks were not in a row.
Looks like Mommy Betty is gonna have to dip in the billion dollar fortune she’s been hoarding to make this go away.
Right. The burden is on the royal sex offender to prove he didn’t do anything.
If even this comes to nothing, I hope Ms. Giuffre takes some small comfort from the fact that even though the royal sex offender might still be living comfortably, he isn’t able to publicly enjoy the sleazy grifter life and forced royal ass-kissing he was enjoying before this was all re-exposed.
Look at the OJ Simpson case it is the biggest case I know to point out the difference between criminal and civil.. (at the time they published a lot of articles about the difference between the criminal and civil in detail)
The most important is, You do not have to prove “beyond a reasonable doubt” in a civil case like you do in a criminal case.
Andrew will basically be under house arrest in the UK for the rest of his life. Maybe he’ll get he to visit King Juan Carlos in Abu Dhabi.
Yes. Andrew’s banishment is out of fear, and self inflicted and involves not leaving the palace grounds forever. What a sad and pitiful existence, and it’s disgusting how the royal court is protecting him. They are all complicit.
Karma’s coming surely, coming soon, coming certainly, night or noon!
But her 17 bathrooms in Montecito!!?!!
I hope this despicable tool gets sued for everything he owns, and I hope that Virginia (and the many other victims) find catharsis and peace.
I also hope Aiding-and-Abetty doesn’t try and save her favorite son from this, so he can actually face consequences for once in his life. But knowing her, she probably will. It’s time for the whole institution to be done away with.
Why Didn’t the Royal family settle this years ago? When Virginia first made the claim, they could have quietly settled, a private apology, a settlement, an iron tight non disclosure agreement and sanitize the story in the press.
I don’t care how much he denied it, the Queen’s lawyers and advisors should have known better and handle this better.
They chose instead to bury their head in the sand and what hope it went away?
Pippa’s father in law was accused of rape, it was a two day story and nothing since. I have no idea if the investigation led to no charge or if he made a settlement, the point is the story died . If he can do that why couldn’t the Royal family?
@Tiffani, mommy Betty should have dipped into that fortune a long time ago to make this go away. At least back then there was a chance of his name not being too tainted. Now any settlement is an admission of guilt.
If that interview he gave is anything to go by, he’ll bomb the interrogatories.
How is it we can all see how badly advised this family is but they can’t see it?
Entitlement has worked for them all their lives.
They would not expect anything less now.
I am in awe and so proud of these young women who have endured through every obstacle to hold these rich sleepy criminals accountable. Good Luck I hope she knows we are rooting for her
It should be noted that a lot of the pro Kate Twitter accounts are out there today accusing Virginia Giuffre of being a liar, so I guess the palace got a two for one deal on their bots.
Not a good look for the “supporters” of the FFQC when they attack a sex trafficking victim.
And no royal will ever acknowledge that a sex trafficking victim shouldn’t be attacked. No decent people in the RF. Not willing to just let the law courts work it out. They have closed ranks. Andrew’s ex Fergie came out to defend him. They do probably have some kind of battle plan to fight this “crisis”. That is why the pro Royals accounts attack a sex trafficking victim. The Royals have pulled some strings.
I don’t believe for a second that nobody in the royal family knew. QE shielded her son to protect the monarchy. It’s disgusting that Andrew may not face the consequences of his actions due to his well established connections.
I bet they all knew. In royal and aristo circles it is utterly important to know stuff about your peer in case they come for your political / social position and your property. Traditionally the Queen wasn’t the only one who operated a secret service aka spies.
Ghislaine Maxwell expects some favours in return for her silence and as long as Andrew is silent too, I suppose the deal is on. I am utterly disgusted.
Thank you so much for covering Giuffre’s case. Thank you!
I think as long as the Queen lives she will protect Andrew. When Prince Charles becomes king it will be difficult to say what he will do. If he delivers Andrew to the US authorities he will look like an utterly weak king and that weakens the monarchy. My guess is that he will try to protect Andrew and I am disgusted. Let’s keep up some pressure.
Personally I find most Royals and most Aristos utterly despicable. If you dig a little bit you will find that most European Royals and Aristos have had serious brushes with the law and I am not talking about speeding tickets or DUI. There is one Aristo who cashed in on rent payings on some properties but he didn’t repair the canalisation on his property because allegedly that wasn’t his duty legally. But he did get the rent. Then there was a hefty rain with flooding and he allegedly wasn’t responsible and of course he wasn’t insured either. I don’t know if he paid. But it is actually quite clear that legally the landlord IS RESPONSIBLE for the canalisation and insurance on his property. Greedy F******.
Good luck Virginia, I would be terrified going against the royal family. You are so brave!