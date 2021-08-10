Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard really don’t bathe their kids until they stink, it’s not a joke



Last week, Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell said on The View that they don’t bathe their children until they start to smell bad. Some of you thought that Kristen and Dax were joking and were just trying to back up Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, who said on Dax’s podcast that they don’t wash themselves or their kids much. Mila and Ashton started this whole “I don’t bathe/I don’t need to” white celebrity trend, in case you forgot. (I hope it peaked with Jake Gyllenhaal, but we’ll see.) Dax also said during that interview that he doesn’t use soap much, even when he occasionally showers. In a new interview with Daily Blast Live (via People) Kristen and Bell said it’s really not a joke that they wait until their kids stink. Kristen added that it’s better for the environment and that she’ll try to save water by showering with her girls, which is nice but I doubt that’s their primary reason for not bathing.

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard… who share daughters Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6½ — made headlines recently when they revealed they bathed their kids less frequently as they got older, Bell even saying on The View last week that she’s “a big fan of waiting for the stink.” On Monday, the pair further explained their philosophy, making it clear they weren’t joking around. “It’s not so much of a joke that I wait for the stink,” Bell, 41, said during an interview with Daily Blast Live. “That tells you when they need to bathe.” Shepard, 46, chimed in, adding that they didn’t always approach their kids’ hygiene that way. “We had said, we did bathe them religiously for the first few years when the bedtime routine was so vital,” he said. “Once that wasn’t required to get them to go to sleep, yeah, we took our foot off the gas.” “I’ll just say, for America, Kristen has better hygiene than me,” he said. “So I think in general, because Kristen wears makeup more often than I do, she has to take it off.” “I’m not in that stuff that often, so I only have to when either a smell is present or I’m in that stuff,” Shepard added of his own bathing habits, later admitting that they “could be better.” Bell then pointed out that there is also an environmental reason not to bathe every day. “This is the other thing — is California has been in a drought for ever,” [Kristen] said. “… it’s just like, responsibility for your environment. We don’t have a ton of water, so when I shower, I’ll grab the girls and push them in there with me so we all use the same shower water.” Last month, Gov. Gavin Newsom asked Californians to cut their water usage by 15 percent as the drought worsens. An easy way to reduce water usage is to take shorter showers. “I don’t know, it just happens whenever it happens, I guess,” the actress added.

[From People]

Yes California is in a drought. These people have a vanity-painted tour bus in their driveway and multiple vehicles. They are so rich they could easily have a system installed where their gray waste water from showering was recycled to use for their toilet. They don’t need to flush every time they pee, that’s not gross, and they didn’t mention that. Plus their showers would be quicker and more effective if they used soap, right? This is not about environmentalism it’s about being too lazy and entitled to wash. Kristen and Dax think they don’t stink. They have several dogs who sleep with them in bed, judging by their Instagram posts. Dax is on testosterone and is working out all the time too! No wonder they’re not having sex much. Can you imagine?

Also, like so many other stories they’ve told, this is unfair to their daughters. Yes we don’t know what they look like, but we know their parents let them drink O’Douls although they’re in primary school, we know when they got pinworms and we know how long they wet the bed. All of this is public record now, including their parents very lax hygiene habits.

