The Queen will find it very difficult to do or say anything about Prince Andrew

Shortly after Prince Philip’s passing, Prince Charles made some moves behind-the-scenes about Prince Andrew. I complained, at the time, that Chaz had taken his eye off the ball, that he needed to pay closer attention to what was happening with the Sussex/Cambridge/Middleton side of things. But Charles really dedicated himself to ensuring that Andrew would never have any kind of public role whatsoever. Andrew was removed from nearly fifty organizations and all of Andrew’s sucking-up to mummy led nowhere. There’s no coming back for him. So on that, I give Charles some credit. He knew that Andrew’s Jeffrey Epstein mess still had the potential to damage the monarchy. So what happens with the Windsors’ relationships with Andrew now that Virginia Giuffre has sued Andrew? Well, unhinged royal commentator Angela Levin has some thoughts.

Levin on Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit & how the Windsors will respond: “It is going to be very tough. You can’t expect the Queen to make very strong and determined decisions easily. She is not a micromanager, she tends to think that if I don’t do these things within my family everything will sort itself out and it will be alright. I think on this occasion it is not. If she passes it on to Prince Charles and Prince William it is going to be very difficult for them.” The Queen will refuse to act: “The Queen has devoted herself to duty and this country since she was in her early 20s. But she is also a mother and a grandmother, moving from being the head monarch to a mother and grandmother is a very difficult thing to do for her. It is hard to make up her mind on what exactly to do.” Andrew’s gilded cage: “The Queen has of course, in the meantime, taken away the patronages of Prince Andrew. He is not involved in anything that could help the monarchy. He is just there, perhaps you could say, in a gilded cage because he can’t go abroad to play gold and he can’t risk leaving this country. The Queen has done her best and Prince Charles has made other people do these patronages. Prince Andrew tried to come back and take one or two back but Prince Charles wouldn’t let him. They are doing something and I suppose they reckon it might happen and they had to be prepared.”

[From The Daily Express]

This is basically just Levin telegraphing the fact that the Queen isn’t going to do jack squat to Andrew at this point. Immediately following Epstein’s death in prison, the Queen continued to go to church with Andrew and ride horses with him and spend time with him. She’s still going to do all of that. I would imagine we’ll get photos of Liz and Andrew in the car together at Balmoral, like we got in 2019. In Liz’s view, Andrew’s terrible “punishment” is that he doesn’t get to stand on balconies anymore and he’s relegated to living a quiet, privileged life in his giant mansion in Windsor. With security. And mysterious cash infusions.

As for what Charles will do… who knows. It will be a very different story when Charles becomes king. I think this is very much like The Godfather Part II. Michael/Charles will not make a major move on Fredo/Andrew while their mother is still alive. Once Elizabeth Correlone dies, Andrew will be getting a very short boat trip on Lake Tahoe.