The Queen will find it very difficult to do or say anything about Prince Andrew

Shortly after Prince Philip’s passing, Prince Charles made some moves behind-the-scenes about Prince Andrew. I complained, at the time, that Chaz had taken his eye off the ball, that he needed to pay closer attention to what was happening with the Sussex/Cambridge/Middleton side of things. But Charles really dedicated himself to ensuring that Andrew would never have any kind of public role whatsoever. Andrew was removed from nearly fifty organizations and all of Andrew’s sucking-up to mummy led nowhere. There’s no coming back for him. So on that, I give Charles some credit. He knew that Andrew’s Jeffrey Epstein mess still had the potential to damage the monarchy. So what happens with the Windsors’ relationships with Andrew now that Virginia Giuffre has sued Andrew? Well, unhinged royal commentator Angela Levin has some thoughts.
Levin on Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit & how the Windsors will respond: “It is going to be very tough. You can’t expect the Queen to make very strong and determined decisions easily. She is not a micromanager, she tends to think that if I don’t do these things within my family everything will sort itself out and it will be alright. I think on this occasion it is not. If she passes it on to Prince Charles and Prince William it is going to be very difficult for them.”
The Queen will refuse to act: “The Queen has devoted herself to duty and this country since she was in her early 20s. But she is also a mother and a grandmother, moving from being the head monarch to a mother and grandmother is a very difficult thing to do for her. It is hard to make up her mind on what exactly to do.”
Andrew’s gilded cage: “The Queen has of course, in the meantime, taken away the patronages of Prince Andrew. He is not involved in anything that could help the monarchy. He is just there, perhaps you could say, in a gilded cage because he can’t go abroad to play gold and he can’t risk leaving this country. The Queen has done her best and Prince Charles has made other people do these patronages. Prince Andrew tried to come back and take one or two back but Prince Charles wouldn’t let him. They are doing something and I suppose they reckon it might happen and they had to be prepared.”
This is basically just Levin telegraphing the fact that the Queen isn’t going to do jack squat to Andrew at this point. Immediately following Epstein’s death in prison, the Queen continued to go to church with Andrew and ride horses with him and spend time with him. She’s still going to do all of that. I would imagine we’ll get photos of Liz and Andrew in the car together at Balmoral, like we got in 2019. In Liz’s view, Andrew’s terrible “punishment” is that he doesn’t get to stand on balconies anymore and he’s relegated to living a quiet, privileged life in his giant mansion in Windsor. With security. And mysterious cash infusions.
As for what Charles will do… who knows. It will be a very different story when Charles becomes king. I think this is very much like The Godfather Part II. Michael/Charles will not make a major move on Fredo/Andrew while their mother is still alive. Once Elizabeth Correlone dies, Andrew will be getting a very short boat trip on Lake Tahoe.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, WENN.
“It will be a very different story when Charles becomes king. I think this is very much like The Godfather Part II. Michael/Charles will not make a major move on Fredo/Andrew while their mother is still alive. Once Elizabeth Correlone dies, Andrew will be getting a very short boat trip on Lake Tahoe.”
Best analogy ever.
Loved the analogy- it’s perfect.
Being in that family is like being in the Mafia
Between the backstabbing, infighting and the general mess, everyone is out for themselves.
If Lilibet Sr had any decent bone in her body, she would ensure her son pays for his crimes.
The omerta is strong when it comes to Paedrew but it will be broken by Charles if he has to choose between the monarchy, his position or his brother. Using Meghan and Harry has almost run its course with the media. Those rota rats are on the hunt for fresh meat.
I love it. I called them a mob family recently when we heard that Fergie was being allowed to Balmoral as a reward for her loyalty. They are truly awful.
To draw the analogy even further, Charles/Michael will briefly reconcile with Fredo/Andrew when the Queen dies. Charles will allow Fredo to grieve and be part of the state funeral and all of that. Then Lake Tahoe within two months.
See, I don’t think the “Tahoe trip” is ever going to happen, and here’s why I think this:
Andrew KNOWS what Charles gets up to/has gotten up to. If Charles cuts Andrew loose, Andrew will TALK. That’s going to destroy the monarchy and leave Charles vulnerable to prosecution. Charles is doing damage control not merely to save “the Firm”; he’s doing it to save his own skin. None of this is based in any altruism towards Andrew.
Charles has a lot of pedophile friends. Like, a LOT a lot.
Two noteworthy ones:
1. Chaz tapped the infamous Jimmy Saville to “talk sense into” Diana when Charles’ marriage to her started crumbling.
2. He gave material support to “his dear friend” pedophile CoE bishop Peter Ball.
“The future King of England had been at the ceremony when Ball was appointed Bishop of Gloucester. The former clergyman later retired to a wisteria-clad lodge owned by Prince Charles’s Duchy of Cornwall empire when a first round of sex-abuse allegations forced his resignation.” – from The Daily Beast, article ‘UK Elite Covered Up Pedophile’s Crimes’
https://www.thedailybeast.com/uk-elite-covered-up-pedophiles-crimes
One has to wonder, what influence and how much was Lord Louis Mountbatten, the other Family Child Rapist, allowed to have on these two when they were growing up.
I think there will be a trip to Lake Tahoe but it won’t look the way we think. He’ll just get all the privileges that the Queen allows him to keep taken away and he’ll cut his funding. I doubt any of them have skeletons as bad as Andrew’s own, so he’d indict himself too if he talked. And he wants his daughters to be royal princesses.
Kaiser, you are the best writer! You have a broad knowledge of the cultures I know about, anyhow! The Michael/Fredo analogy is so perfect.
I would like to request more Godfather analogies whenever possible please. You can sneak Goodfellas in there once in a while if necessary. Thank you.
Love The Godfather analogy.
My guess is Charles takes the HRH & w/that goes the money, property etc
I’ve only read the first few sentences so far but no credit goes to Charles. He saw an opportunity to get rid of Andrew and he took it. It had nothing to do with Andrew being friends with Epstein and him being a paedophile. Two of Charles best friends were found to be paedophiles – Jimmy Saville and that Anglican Bishop. Now, I’ll go back to finish reading the post.
☝🏽 This. He just got lucky he had a very good excuse to sideline him permanently.
Now that I’ve read the whole piece, Levin is not saying anything groundbreaking here. The Queen over indulged Andrew in an attempt to make up for being an absent mother to Charles and Anne. And Charles has been always jealous of the close relationship Andrew had with their mother. Charles’s decisions regarding Andrew are based on that jealousy and not because his brother is a paedophile. What I haven’t seen from Levin is her calling for Andrew to stripped of his titles as she has been for Harry.
I agree. Charles may be aware enough to realize that the whole Andrew-Epstein debacle is not a good look for the royal family, but I don’t think he cared about their connection otherwise. This is definitely just about charles seeing an opportunity to sideline Andrew and seizing it.
By not handling Andrew while alive, Charles gets to blame QEII after her death and poor parenting narrative resurfaces.
Yes, Charles has been looking for a way to get rid of the Yorks since Fergie’s toe job.
ROLFLMAO!!! But seriously, can you blame Charles?
Yeah, Charles is no better than Andrew, he just hasn’t been caught yet. The man was best friends with known pedo Jimmy Savile and sex abuse Bishop Peter Ball. Both brothers’ also have ties to killer Saudi dictators. The whole family is rotten to the core.
I’m no fan of Charles, but to our knowledge, he has not had sex with a trafficked child. So, Andrew is the worst, if we are judging.
Lory, raped. Not had sex with. Raped.
That we know of.
Charles had no qualms throwing his own son and daughter-in-law under the bus and endangering their lives in order to protect his rapist brother, so I would consider him in many ways as bad.
@emma 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
That distinction needs to be made every time.. This is not a sex issue (this was not an 18 year old boyfriend with a 16/17 year old girlfriend acting consensually FYI in some states that is also illegal). this is a RAPE allegation involving a Trafficked minor in the USA and various other locations by a powerful Prince with the Crown of a sovereign nation behind him. She had no power, no choice being a TRAFFICKED CHILD there is no consent ever! I do not care how you spin it.
Yes Andrew is only protected because of TQ. Charles obviously hates him for it, he hates that Andrew is the favourite and will be very happy to get rid of him. Not even because of Epstein, just because he’s petty and there’s a sibling rivalry at play.
This really seems to be the one thing TQ is firm on, Andrew remains safe. Otherwise she’s willing to let Charles do the heavy lifting.
The queen, Charles & the firm have done everything to try to shield & hide Prince Andrew from child trafficking charges. It seems to me that they have been pulling more strings than a muppet show! But of course there’s been disagreement & bad decisions behind it all because they are all so dysfunctional.
But the new royal rota spin that ‘poor’ Queen is a victim too is really the insane topper on this high tea of toxic privilege.
“ Once Elizabeth Correlone dies, Andrew will be getting a very short boat trip on Lake Tahoe.”
OMG. I think you nailed it. Andrew is the family Fredo!
That is *exactly* what will happen. And it won’t be immediately. He will let Pedo squirm on the hook, waiting, anticipating, never knowing when that “shot” is coming. But it *will* come.
This family is so gross
i can’t imagine what it must be like to be a mother with a son accused of rape. and, in this case, silence might actually be one of the least potentially disastrous responses from the queen.
i would feel fully sorry for her *as a mother* if it weren’t for:
a) her hypocritical and double-standard handling of members of her ‘family’
b) those photo ops she arranged with her alleged rapist son, grinning at church like a pair of unhinged hyenas – that was repulsive and so insensitive to andrew’s victims
When he takes the throne I wonder if Charles will strip Andrew of his titles and honors to let him know he is never coming back.
Could be. He might also strip him of security. You cannot, after all, advocate for a slimmed down monarchy to reduce the costs and then keep an alleged sex offender on the payroll. He took harry security due to change of status, well, andrew has had that same change of status. It would also explain why he was sucking up to his mother.
Ps. I also think that when charles becomes king he will fight the middletons (and william and kate) a bit harder.
As long as Andrew lives on a royal estate, wouldn’t he have some security by extension so that the whole estate is secure?
He can’t strip him of his titles. Honours can be withdrawn, and possibly the HRH style, but not his birth title of Prince or his dukedom.
All of us can understand that this is a very troubling situation for any family, anywhere. Especially considering the duality of the situation (son and coworker). No one wants to believe that they produced an evil predator. However, it is very objectively clear that Andrew acted immorally, illegally, and so on. It’s disgusting. She can still love him as only a mother can, but as a CEO, the queen needs to put on her business cap and get rid of Andrew in a way that says, the firm find his actions to be reprehensible and we won’t stand for it. I hate that the people of the kingdom they represent have no recourse. It’s just so sad and discouraging. I have so much respect for Virginia who keeps fighting for herself and others. I honestly do not have the strength that she does.
we’ve heard time and again that the queen is all about duty duty duty above all else. and, according to royalists, she did what needed to be done, being ‘tough’ and ‘monarchy first’ with the sussexes.
so why can’t she be head over heart with this?
The Queen has a habit of ignoring “unpleasant” things, hoping that they just disappear. Unfortunately for her, this one of Andrew’s crimes will not just go away. Andrew is her blindspot but now this lawsuit makes him a true liability. Either Charles have to convince his mother to take definitive action to isolate Andrew or the courtiers will have to overrule her wishes in order to protect the Monarchy IMO.
As if we expected anything else from this Betty who’s greatest attribute is sticking her head in the sand.
I was going to comment, but saw this first! She should be named “The Ostrich Queen” for her predilection to do just this. She *does* always hope someone else deals with it or it will just “go away” and she can forget about it. Or she left it to PP.
At this point, I think she just wants to be with her horses and dogs and to hell with the lot of ‘em!
Yes. That was my first thought. There’s a huge difference between “not being a micromanager” and just sticking your head in the sand.
Now I get why she and Boris probably get on, they have the same approach to leadership.
“You can’t expect the Queen to make very strong and determined decisions easily. She is not a micromanager, she tends to think that if I don’t do these things within my family everything will sort itself out and it will be alright.“
What the hell does that mean? If she doesn’t do *what* things? This mess needs an overseer, not a micromanager. Is the odious Levin now flipping the script and saying that the queen is just a meek grandmother, confused and unsure of what to do? Is that the narrative that they are pushing now, because “strong, confident head of the firm who always puts duty first” doesn’t work in this situation that they have created?
That quote makes about as much sense as the shambolic BRF response to this crisis of their own making, or any of their public decisions in the last five years on any point including Covid and the Sussexes.
It means the Queen is not a real leader. She’s a figurehead in every sense of the word. That the courtiers and the government have been running the show for most of her life.
I mean i think we could all guess the queen was going to do nothing about this because thats what she has always done when there is a crisis in her family —Nothing
which everyone refers to as ‘steady’, but essentially means she does nothing.
Superficial comment first: I never noticed how much Andrew looks like Liz.
But really, who’s surprised that she’s not going to do anything about her sex trafficking son? She’s known for years and always protected him.
I think he looks just like Porchy!! But I think this is already out there as far as gossip. Andrew definitely looks different from the rest of them.
The Queen is now not a “micromanager” but then again, since Meg came along – the royal insiders kept saying that the Queen approved everything in all details… sideeye
This might be the final reason why Beatrice and Eugenie will bounce to get away from all this mess and live their own lives.
I think we know that it isn’t TQ, it’s her courtiers
And Charles.
Whom she employs. She has outlived *all* the courtiers from early in her reign. If she wanted to change the culture, then all she had to do was change the people around her over the course of nearly *70* years. The decision to leave the status quo (even going so far as to legislate that BP was exempt from hiring immigrants and POC) is a positive choice, not a passive event. If you washed your clothes using a specific brand of soap for 30 or 40 years, yet they weren’t getting clean, then maybe you want to pick something else from the shelf next time. If you don’t, then the visible dirt and stains are on you (literally and figuratively).
@Tursitops Well put. I can see that the Queen’s speeches and the like have inspired people at times but think how much she could have changed in the world and good she could have accomplished by taking a stand on important issues.
This is more than just about Andrew. There were many senior Brits in Epstein’s black book, including member of the Tory government, the media and the royal family.
It’s interesting to see how the Royal rota has responded to this news on Twitter. They’ve either not tweeted about it like Camilla Tominey and Johnny Dymond. Or they’ve tweeted the breaking news and moved on to other stories as a distraction. Two tweeted about the Queen going to Balmoral and another two posted a Newsweek non-story about Harry’s polling in the UK. Another reporter has not tweeted since posting the news about Andrew yesterday. Omid got a takedown order on his tweet about the case and posted the court documents in response. Sky News tweeted about story citing Andrew’s denials as the lead story and then turned off the comments on the tweet. It’s clear that the invisible contract is in effect.
The contract is in effect until it isn’t. As we’ve seen with Harry & Meghan, when the RF wants throw someone under the bus, they’ll let the RR know who is fair game. They can certainly do that with Andrew, who doesn’t seem to be serving any purpose to the RF. But, will there be fallout? Will pulling on that one thread bring a whole lot of others down?
Andrew will threaten to talk if Charles takes it too far. Remember, Andrew spent six decades not taking responsibility for anything. I don’t think Andrew “gets” the idea of taking responsibility and Exhibit A for that is that trainwreck interview. Andrew will get a household budget In exchange for keeping his mouth shut for the rest of Charles’ life.
Andrew will have to take up pottery classes or acrylics or sculpting to keep himself busy at Royal Lodge. Then he can have someone sell his wares for some extra cash.
Perfect analogy!
Kaiser your entire godfather comparison have me in stitches . I can’t stop laughing. Thanks I needed that.
@Over it – AND it’s so fucking perfect!!! Godfather may be one of my all time favorite films, and this analogy fits this dynamic of the RF to a tee!! Andrew is Fredo!! LOL
I think Andrew is totally guilty, but he hasn’t been convicted of anything, and even if he loses the civil suit, that still isn’t going to send him to jail. Maybe if the Metropolitan police get off their asses, or if something comes out of the Maxwell trial, I don’t know.
The Queen’s options seem limited – she can strip Andrew of everything and lock him up in the west wing like the first Mrs. Rochester, but that won’t change anything. The only thing I can see that would be helpful to the victims, if not to the RF, is if TQ and Charles step back from any pressure they might have put on the authorities to keep them from investigating Andrew. Then they have to prepare for damage control.
As I’ve said before, there is no way a person can grow up in that “family” and be psychologically healthy. The same for any person who marries into that family and stays married. A psychologically healthy adult person would take one look at the inner workings of that clan, run away and cut off all contact.
The whole poor Andrew can’t leave the UK comment was amusing given the kudos the Cambridges received for the story about them not leaving the UK.
I really don’t think Charles will throw Andrew to the wolves once the Queen dies. They don’t want to deal with the image of one of their own in a US court of law. But he won’t go out of his way to help him either. Angela Levin is right that Andrew is a prisoner in a gilded cage. He can’t leave the UK without the risk of getting arrested and hide somewhere and he can’t participate in the pageantry stuff. So he’s a useless waste of space and will have to live behind closed doors for the rest of his days. And if Charles happily turns Andrew over to the US authorities (not happening), my guess is Andrew could spill a lot of stuff about Charles. Andrew is a liability and the only safe place to stow him is indefinitely behind palace walls.
It would be lovely to see Fredo The Pedo get his just desserts. Get On With Charlie Boy!!! And slap all of those Middletons in that boat on that short trip to Lake Tahoe. Do A Full Sweep.
“Once Elizabeth Correlone dies, Andrew will be getting a very short boat trip on Lake Tahoe.”
Such great writing as always, Kaiser.
Whether intentionally or not, Kaiser hit the nail on the head. IMO, the royal family is nothing but a criminal organization, living off the people’s tax money. Stealing the people’s tax money I should say. And what are they doing with all that tax money? Raping children. Covering up the rape of children. The royal family is absolutely worthless.