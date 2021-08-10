Jason Momoa: ‘I’m not starting any trends. I shower, trust me. I’m Aquaman’

Does Jason Momoa bathe? Does he look or seem like a clean guy, a guy who showers regularly? If you just asked me that cold, with no background, I would say that he seems like a guy who rolls out of bed, surfs for two hours and thinks that covers his bath time. I doubt he smells bad – perhaps a little bit man-musky, but he also smells like the ocean. That’s just my opinion, I’ve never smelled the man, but I would love to. What I so believe is that Jason probably falls somewhere in between Jake “We Clean Ourselves Like Cats” Gyllenhaal and Dwayne “I’m Always Freshly Showered” Johnson. Jason was asked flat-out if he falls into the Jake/Ashton/Mila side of “not bathing” celebrity-trend:
Unlike certain celebrities these days, “Aquaman” star Jason Momoa reassured fans that he showers.
“I’m not starting any trends. I shower, trust me,” Momoa, 42, told “Access Hollywood” Monday.
“I’m Aquaman. I’m in the f–king water. Don’t worry about it. I’m Hawaiian. We got saltwater on me. We good.”
I’m including the video below, queued up to the relevant part. If he says so! I do wonder how often he washes his hair and his beard, because (as I said) I suspect he just lets the ocean do most of the heavy lifting. I want to know how often he’s in the shower, washing his hair and putting soap on his body! The “saltwater” comment is sticking with me.
Dammit, Kaiser, now I’m going to be picturing Jason Momoa soaping up his body. All. Day. Long. 😏
You’ll need the soap. I’ve been around him in person (he was filming in the area) and he was actually visibly dirty. A few friends mentioned how he smelled on another day when they were in a store with him, so it wasn’t a one off.
That sounds right.
It’s a struggle but you will make it through.
Why are they asking non White men this question? This is not for them.
Exactly. Lainey had a good quote on this, where she said something to the effect that, non-white folks can’t afford to be caught smelling bad or with dirty kids, because we’re looked at and judged differently. Our worth is assessed largely on our appearance.
I can’t tell you how many times as a kid and as an adult I had some racist a$$hole tell me I “smell like curry”. I go out of my way to make sure I don’t. I shower every day, clothes freshly washed, I smell like Dove soap and deodorant. They just see me an automatically think “curry”. It makes you go overboard with the cleanliness because you become paranoid. Then you realize you aren’t the problem, it’s THEM. White people probably never have to think about this. That’s why they can brag about not bathing. Who is going to say anything to them?
Don’t forget the hair thing. Seeing a black person with braids or locs, some ass : Do you wash your hair? My answer is always NO, so keep your distance something might jump out at you. I always add “Ass” at the end.
For white men, Chris Evans did clarify that he also showers on a regular basis and is clean, lol.
I was just about to suggest that they need to ask the Chrises this question. Evans, once again, proving why he is consistently voted the best Chris.
You mean Christopher Jamal Lavonte Evans? Of course he keeps it fresh and clean!
@Snuffles LOL LOL LOL. Right!
Chrevans remains the superior Chris. Hemsworth I think would fall into the watersports-as-bathing category
@NiqGee please tell me you saw his shark special on Disney Plus. There were definitely slo-mo shots of him surfing and there was a very unnecessary shot of him taking his shirt off lol. (well necessary but unnecessary you know lol.)
This right here.
Great quote! lol
Yeah, he’s Aquaman, he is also married to Lisa Bonnet. lol
He is gorgeous, IMO. I’d get him an XL bathtub, and bring him whiskey while he was soaking.
Eye candy at it’s best. 😀
Girl! Love it!
I’d bring him Guinness in a frosted glass
Yeah, Lisa Bonet. She is not going to let him run around unbathed.
You know the good Sis Lisa would not be putting up with no nasty ass in bed beside her. She has flawless goddess standards.
Listen, there’s a man worth haranguing about showering. If you are Jason Momoa and you don’t shower daily, as long as you shower often, I will be okay with it and just tell you to shower prior to sex. And only if you are Jason Momoa. You’re not Jason Momoa? You shower daily or gtfo.
That said, I actually think he’s a lot cleaner than people speculate. I have seen a lot of people in comments saying he “looks dirty” and I don’t like that. What does that mean? Either it’s because he has a beard and long hair, or…it’s something more insidious.
What does it mean? It means people judge. Those with long hair, facial hair and especially dreads/braids etc (i.e, people of colour). It loops back to the commentary Lainey gossip made about white vs non-white people and assumptions people make and that resulting in us NEVER looking or smelling dirty.
I grew up with my dad who is 1st gen immigrant from the Caribbean. Having grown up dirt poor, being clean and looking “neat” was ALWAYS at the forefront of his mind when we were in public. Even for himself, he was a doctor at a renown hospital and people still assumed he was an orderly. Racism is everywhere…in all kinds of forms.
Highly recommend checking out the Lainey Gossip comment from yesterday.
He’s married to Lisa (a black woman) he’s showering, and using a washcloth too. 😂
Baw haha. YES! The wash cloth debate. That is next – do people use a washcloth or just the soapy suds??? This is has conversation with my friends too.
I love the Japanese Salux towels or those Korean Italy towels. They take off every dead skin cell and leave you gleaming.
I like to make my own budget hammam treatment of rhassoul clay powder mixed with rose water as a body mask after dry brushing, then using an exfoliating towel, then sudsing up with tons of black soap, and finishing with a body oil.
I’m a scrubbie and washcloth kinda girl.
I use an exfoliating glove and soap that sucker up!
I used to use those scrub balls but they need to be washed in the laundry or soaked for a while in cleaner to disinfect them so I opted to go back to washcloths. I toss them out in the laundry every couple of days and don’t have to worry about disinfection
Dirty, clean, I’ll take him. mmmmm
WORD.
His comment about saltwater makes me think your first instinct about surfing is probably right Kaiser, lol.
but in all seriousness I do think he showers regularly, and washes his hair on a set schedule (maybe not every day, but there’s a rhythm to it). It takes styling to make hair have that casual surfer look for extended periods of time on the red carpet etc lol.
so now we know that the men we already thought we were sexy are, in fact, sexy AND clean.
I bet he sleeps in a satin bonnet and he’s been photographed at Zoe’s wedding with Lenny with a silk or satin scrunchie on his wrist so it seems like he takes proper curly hair care seriously.
Yes! His hair is too pretty for it to just be “surfer hair.” He’s taking care of it.
Based on his hair type he might not be shampooing every day or even that often. Curly hair tends to be dry and shouldn’t be washed daily. I don’t even use shampoo except once a month. I wash with conditioner once a week just like my stylist recommends. If I get sweaty and it’s just my body I use a shower cap and get a shower and wash my body. If my hair gets really sweaty I’ll do an extra wash day but wash day is an entire day long process where I don’t go anywhere so it’s kind of a hassle.
His hair is a giveaway that he shampoos regularly for a surfer. Seawater will mess your hair if you don’t wash it out.
Sea water give your hair amazing texture.
That’s not been my experience. It will leave your hair dry and brittle if you don’t wash it out after a swim. Lived by the sea all my life. The sooner you wash it, the better.
salt is drying. your beach hair may look great for the afternoon but you can’t do that on the daily and have shiny pretty hair like Jason does.
Oof this trend… I’m really excited for the day that we can stop talking about celebrity shower habits.
Sure, we can go next to celebrity bowel movements….although…have we already done that?
We have, during the colonic treatment craze a few years back
Surfers shower a lot, wash that saltwater off. I cant get with Jason looking dirty, just bc he has long hair, facial hair? Nope. He looks just fine. Fine af.
This man😍…
Is this showering issue going to dominate the midterms?
What does it mean for Democrats?
LOL
Right?! 😂
“ I’ve never smelled the man, but I would love to.”
Girl, same
Oof yeah, same.
As other people have pointed out, his hair looks well taken care of, and although curly/wavy hair doesn’t typically do well being washed every day, I do think he takes care of himself and his body.
Plus, tbh, it only seems to be the white celebrities bragging about how little they bathe. There’s definitely some weird privilege getting flexed. We don’t need to worry about Jason Momoa.
He’s definitely a co-washing LOC, satin bonnet kinda dude… I betbhe smells like coconut oil and Shea Moisture…
Just a snack
Just came here to say, this dude has been hot since Stargate, nice to know he smells good too.
He’s gorgeous. Idk if I care about his showering. He looks clean “enough” lol.
Hey everyone, can we all get ahead on this showering/bathing question a sec?
IMO, Keanu Reeves is the perfect man. I am willing to bet my house on the fact that he smells yummy! Please universe, can I get a chance to get close enough to sniff? I am not joking at all. lol
If I win the lottery, #1. Meet Keanu. For charity, of course. Because I am not a stalker kinda lady + he’d be more comfy I’m sure. Mmmmm, Keanu being comfy = my happy place.
Btw, Dax and Kristin are the ultimate thirsty couple.
These 2 have no gauge for TMI.
Oh my Keanu, I forgot about hotness K. Thank you for a much more pleasant afternoon.
I’m loving his quote!
What a cutie! His hair looks well taken care of. I trust he’s got a regular routine of cleanliness going.
Jason Momoa
Overall looks = 10
Eyebrows = -1
As guest on Graham Norton show = 2
Tangential- did any of y’all see Rihanna’s Insta last night about how she smells good? It was incredible. Literally a video compilation of other celebrities/people saying she smells incredible. I had no idea this was a thing but I am not surprised!
Yeah, I’m just here for the pics.
His arms smell like salt
From the ocean and sweat.
His beard smells like the Guinness pint
he just drank.
His hands of leather
from the axes he throws.
Eau de Momoa.
This poem is perfection!
I also volunteer to smell him. For science!
I think he is way cleaner than people assume. With that said, if he did need a good shower…I’d be happy to assist him. He is a beautiful man, who I have a strong feeling has the kind of pheromones that make ppl weak in the knees. As for his soul brother, and prior paramour to Lisa…Lenny Kravitz smells damn good. I met him once. He also has pheromones and other things that make every single person in the room mesmerized. I did see Jason in person once, at a comic con. I didn’t get close enough to smell him ( regrets) …but I can say that my heart stopped a little when he walked by. He has an amazing smile, and I’ve been thinking about how I wanna climb him like a tree ever since. It was 6 years ago….
What the hell kind of pheromones is Lisa Bonet pumping out to snag both of those fine men? She needs to bottle her essence for the good of womankind.