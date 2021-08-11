Bennifer went house-hunting again, ‘this is a house not just for Jen but for them’

It’s really cracking me up that Ben Affleck looks like this now. He spent a huge chunk of the past five years looking like bloated Botoxed ass and now suddenly he’s looking fit, groomed, casually rumpled and generally well put-together. Jennifer Lopez has finally worked it out – she usually goes too far with her man-remodels and they turn into preening orange gym rats. But she’s perfected the J.Lo Man-Glow with Ben. They coordinate but don’t match. She let him keep some of his old “dude” clothes, but she got him to add some upgrades. She’s clearly in charge of his hair though! I don’t hate it.
Anyway, these are photos of Ben in LA yesterday. These are solo pics, but earlier in the day, he was driving around with J.Lo as they were once again house-hunting. TMZ had some tea:
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were on the hunt Tuesday for a house, and there are real signs they’re looking to buy something together. J Lo and Ben were all over the L.A. area, and one of the homes they looked at is eye-popping. It’s a Beverly Hills estate listed for $85 million, and it’s incredible.
The main house is 38,000 square feet and has 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, an indoor sports complex complete with a basketball court and boxing ring, a massive pool, and on and on. There’s also a “guest penthouse” and a caretaker’s house. There’s also a 2 bedroom guardhouse. It has parking for 80 guests.
Our sources say it looks like this is a house not just for Jen but for them.
The couple then went over the hill to the San Fernando Valley, where they looked at the former Bob Hope estate in Toluca Lake. The house is currently owned by tycoon Ron Burkle and is listed for $40 million. It sits on 5 acres and even has a 1-hole golf course. The fact they’re looking at massive homes — especially the one in Beverly Hills — is further evidence they are going to move in together. Jen has a home in Bel-Air which she loves, so the only reason for moving is more space. Ben has a home in Pacific Palisades.
They’ve been looking together for a while now, and all signs point to a blended family in their future.
A month ago, I would have said no, the house-hunting was for J.Lo only and they’re not looking to move in together. But now I kind of think…maybe? Probably? It’s clear that they really are thinking about their future together. We were the ones saying “this won’t last but let’s have fun with it while we can.” They were saying “no, this is the real deal, we’re in it for the long-haul.” I say this with all sincerity: I hope they are. I genuinely want this to last for a while.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
I keep posting that he looks great. So much crap dumped on him in this group. If a woman was spoken about as Ben has been, aallrthe people dumping in him here would be up in arms. Such bs
If a woman had done what Ben has done, she’d have gotten the same comments. Any news item here shows that.
A woman that behaved like him ( alcoholism, non stop cheating ) would be completely burned in hollywood, there would be zero way back from that, so the crap that gets dumped on him in this group is NOTHING and if anything well deserved.
I think JLo receives more hate than him here, despite the fact that she hasn’t done anything bad nor come close to the level of f*ck up that Ben has. That said, Ben does look great. He actually looks fit and healthy. I hope he overcomes his demons and refrains from self sabotage.
Didn’t she do that with ARod too?
She does it with all of them cuz she aleays need to make sure she looks her best and her accessories also need to look their best.
Buying a house together at this early stage in their relationship although they’ve been together to me smells like someone lacks confidence. *cough*jlo*. She can make it apprea like its a shared investment – it is – but deep down, we know she wants her men close
So she can keep an eye on them and avoid them embarrassing her. Ben is just whatever. Jen feels to me, very clingy and needy and too look-at-meee, I-want-u-2-want-me, forever-meeee, it would drive me absolutely Ko-ra-zy after about a long weekend max.
Ben is looking GOOD, love to see it. He’s a complicated individual but I’m low key rooting for him.
I’m not even surprised bennifer is certainly gonna get a house together, they are in this crazy honeymoon phase at the moment. Don’t know how long it will last but I’m enjoying the ride
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: as messy as they both are, they really are each other’s best and only chance at something that lasts. They know the good/bad/ugly of each other and they’re walking into it again. It just remains to be seen if they’ll be willing to do the hard work that neither of them have historically been willing to do.
I clearly need to catch up. Didn’t she always have a house in LA? Where did she live when she was with ARod? Were they in Miami? Did they have separate houses?
They should get the BH house. Then they can have bedrooms at different ends of the house and continue to just date. They could go for days and not cross paths in that massive thing.
It does kind of feel like she wants to rush him to the altar before he changes his mind again. Lol. Marry in haste, repent in leisure, as my old granny used to say.
For me, buying a house together means they’re really serious about this relationship. It may not be marriage but it does look like that they’re in it for the long haul. I’m loving it.
“The main house…has 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, an indoor sports complex complete with a basketball court and boxing ring, a massive pool, and on and on….Our sources say it looks like this is a house not just for Jen but for them.”
Does anyone else find this hysterically funny: “Not just for Jen.” Like she-plus-kids couldn’t possibly require 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms all by themselves, but with Ben-plus-kids added in, yeah, that kind of space & amenities makes sense. 12 bedrooms. 24 bathrooms. I guess they like to have company stay over? Hahaha killing me.