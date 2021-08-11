Prince Andrew & Fergie are the first family members to visit the Queen at Balmoral

Prince Andrew and the Duchess of York have arrived in Scotland. We learned last week that Fergie would be joining Andrew officially for the visit to Balmoral. This is not the first time Fergie has been invited to Scotland in recent years, but in years past, she tried to fly under the radar because Prince Philip hated her so much. Now that Phil’s gone, the Queen formally extended the invitation to Fergie, and I’m sure there was some sort of scheme afoot to reintroduce and rebrand Fergie and Andrew’s relationship. Then Virginia Roberts Giuffre filed her lawsuit on Monday and suddenly all of this looks terrible.
Prince Andrew has been spotted arriving at Balmoral Castle accompanied by his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson – as he prepares to face the Queen a day after being sued in New York for allegedly sexually abusing Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Roberts. The Duke of York’s convoy made a quick entrance to his mother’s Scottish Highlands estate just after 6pm. Andrew, who was driving a Range Rover, held a stern expression while the Duchess of York appeared to be holding conversation while sat in the back seat.
The Duke today travelled to Scotland to join other members of the royal family for the tradition summer stay at Balmoral. He arrived a day after Her Majesty, 95, who was welcomed back with a guard of honour in a small ceremony outside the castle gates – her first trip to Balmoral since the death of Prince Philip aged 99 in April. Andrew may have been comforted to have his ex-wife Fergie by his side for the trip, after she was invited to stay as long as her ex-husband did. It was previously reported the Duchess would have to leave before Prince Philip turned up.
However their may be awkward conversations for Andrew in his first meeting with his mother following the filing of the civil suit by Ms Roberts yesterday.
While the Mail had some photos of Andrew and Fergie in the car at Balmoral, no one knows how he got there – like, did he take a private plane? Did he take a commercial flight? Did he drive? I think that’s funny that Fergie and Andrew just *appeared* at Balmoral and no one knows how they got there.
The Daily Mail surprisingly had several pieces about how this lawsuit has reinforced the fact that Andrew is a stain on the monarchy and that he needs to be dealt with swiftly. The Mail also claims that another woman, Johanna Sjoberg, is considering her own lawsuit against Andrew because he also assaulted her.
I’m fully expecting a photo-op on Sunday – Andrew and Fergie in the car with the Queen as they ride to church.
That smug smile in the car the day (the day after?) Epstein was found dead…..that says so much. He thought he was free and clear.
I honestly cannot wait for the Ghislaine Maxwell trial to move forward this November . Apparently she’s planning to testify that it wasn’t andrew in that famous picture and that he doesn’t remember Epstein taking the picture. How she will talk herself out of that one will truly be something.
Why is this f@ckface getting so much protection!? Why can’t ghislaine just spill on him so he can finally scuttle away into jail. Ugh. Not Andrew? Oh yes, I forgot, we all have lookalikes running around doing shady things but it definitely wasn’t us, no way
I’m confused as to how lying about that will benefit her. If I were her I’d be singing like a canary. Or it is that she’s afraid BP will bump her off?
Maxwell isn’t going to spill on anyone, nor is she going to defend anyone. She admitted nothing when questioned by police and won’t say a word at her trial.
@L84TEA: BP won’t touch her. They want to be as far removed from this as possible. I don’t know exactly how she expects to lie about something we can all see with our own eyes and how she thinks that will turn out well for her, but if she does do it my guess is that this circle is simply protecting one another.
According to Richard Palmer, the Queen will not be attending church while at Balmoral because of Covid restrictions and he assumed because she may not want to wear a mask in church. We’ll see on Sunday if that’s true.
Balmoral is 78 square miles with 150 buildings on it. Maybe TQ will be assigning one of them to Andrew so William can have Royal Lodge.
That would help out the Scottish independence movement.
150 buildings??? As in with storeys..not just little cottages here and there !?
That’s more than 30 square miles larger than my state’s capital city! Oof…must be nice.
Lmao, straight there to lie to Mummy and/or beg for the money to settle out of court with his victims. Trifling fool.
I think they knew it was coming, and that’s why Andrew and Sarah are first to arrive. They feel like they’re hidden away in Scotland, and there are going to be changes, big ones, that they’d rather negotiate out of the public eye. The queen probably wants to tell Andrew how darling he is before they strip him of his HRH.
That’s on the table, right? For being an embarrassment to the monarchy?
If the queen would do that whole photo op car thingy again, than she really is awful at reading the room.
So what is the gist with these two? Fergie and Andy are they actually romantically involved or they have just decided to grow old together? Maybe the divorce was forced upon them to keep appearances for the monarchy,their kids are married so I wonder what arrangement they have since he was messing around with young girls in between.
They hold each other secrets. There’s no romance between them because Fergie’s too old for Andrew.
Birds of a feather flock together. They know each others dirtiest secrets and vices.
Yes, it’s mutually beneficial: she gets to live in luxury, he gets to have a smidge of respectability because his ex-wife trumpets his personal goodness.
Andrew will face no consequences other than public embarrassment, just like Gates, Clinton, Trump and the rest. Maxwell will take the fall. And the world keeps turning.
Well, of course they’re at Balmoral immediately. What else do either of them have going on??
I’m not a big royal watcher outside of my indoctrination of love for Princess Diana so I didn’t know Philip hated Fergie. A quick google and Wowzers! I have been laughing for 10 minutes straight.
Oh please, face his mom. Like she cares. She probably ran to the door crying. Oh Andy mummy has missed you terribly. Come give us a hug. I have had the staff prepare a welcoming feast and a small welcome back concert . Oh freebie, lovely to see you dear. Please make yourself useful and collect the bags, mummy needs Andy and her time
Andrew usually is the first there. So, it’s not all the surprising. Beatrice and Eugenie will most likely go up soon.
Probably feels he needs to get in Mummy’s ear before Charles turns up. Not that I think it’ll matter. Will be interesting to see what photos come out from a PR job POV. I don’t know if TQ is bothered about visuals at this point but I reckon she’ll still want to put her weight behind her fuck up of a son.
I can’t wait for pedo prince to start selling dirt on Charles and will and for Fergie to really let loose. Lolol this is going to get us through the next quarantine