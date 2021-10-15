Roger Waters, 78, married his fifth wife Kamilah Chavis in the Hamptons

Sometimes I’ll just glance at a headline and think “that’s interesting but I’m not sure if people want to talk about it.” So it was with this story – I have no idea if people will care, but I find it interesting. Roger Waters is 78 years old, the co-founder of Pink Floyd and a rock icon. Politically, he’s anti-Brexit, anti-Boris Johnson and… anti-Israel. He’s also been married four times, and he just married his fifth – and hopefully final? – wife. Her name is Kamilah Chavis and the reason I decided to cover this is because we really don’t know much of anything about Chavis – she’s tabloid-proof! Page Six revealed exclusively that she’s 43 years old… and that’s all they know. Waters said in 2018 that they met a few years beforehand when she was his driver for a few weeks as he was performing at Coachella. So… they’ve been together since 2016. That’s all we know. But can we get any kind of info on her? I guess not.
Roger Waters has tied the knot! The Pink Floyd co-founder, 78, has married girlfriend Kamilah Chavis. “I’m so happy, finally a keeper,” he wrote alongside a series of photos of the happy couple celebrating their wedding day.
In the sweet pictures, Waters and his bride smile and share a kiss while wearing a suit and white dress, respectively. In one photo, they pose outside on a bridge with their dog Sweet Georgia Brown, and in another, they laugh while cutting into a cake in their kitchen. “A very happy man,” he captioned a solo shot, while on another, he wrote, “A very beautiful bride.”
This is the fifth marriage for Waters, who most recently split from actress and director Laurie Durning in 2015 after three years of marriage, according to Page Six.
Waters was first married to Judith Trim from 1968 to 1975, then to Carolyne Christie from 1976 to 1992, followed by Priscilla Phillips from 1993 to 2001, before marrying Laurie Durning in 2012 and separating in 2015.
Again, People Magazine is very good at dropping in biographical info and even they didn’t have anything on Kamilah! Props to her, I’m sure there are probably people in his life who are like “oh, she’s just a golddigger” and Kamilah just keeps her mouth shut, doesn’t reveal anything to anyone and laughs all the way to Roger’s $20 million Bridgehampton home. Excuse me, THEIR home. He’s worth a lot too. I’m so proud of her.
Before these wedding photos, Kamilah has only made one red carpet appearance with Roger and she’s only been featured in one of his Instagram posts. Does SHE have any social media accounts? No one knows. But yeah, they have been together for a while.
Her wedding gown looked like a doily! I really dislike the shoulders. But her bouquet is cool and it looked like a really lowkey beach wedding.
At what point do you think he may reflect and think “this marriage malarkey is not for me”
Anyway best wishes to them and I hope they are very happy.
The triumph of hope over experience.
Yes, I do want to talk about this. Any gossip that is something different from the Royals is a welcome break for me. I’m so tired of that stuff, but I wonder if I’m alone in that? Anyway, she’s a very pretty woman – I wish we could find out more about her and their relationship. Interesting, I didn’t even know he was married so many times. Not a good track record, but there’s something kind of romantic about how they met on the way to Coachella. Best of luck to them!
And yeah, his track record isn’t the greatest, maybe something has changed? Potentially he can’t manage on his own or always needs to be with someone.
The fact that they were together for awhile before marrying could be promising and maybe he’s learnt something from his previous marriages?
Yeah I miss when 50% of the stories were not about the royals too. I do get the bigger picture and it’s still too much of the content for me. I keep coming back in hopes it will revert. Oh well, I guess I could be doing something more productive anyway.
They say the fifths times the charm. Yeah, no they don’t. Why would anyone want to marry a guy who has four failed marriages under his belt?
@ Tempest Prognosticator : Perhaps she knows something about his health (ie: it’s really bad) that we don’t. Or maybe she’s realized that paying your own way as a woman may be overrated. That doesn’t make her a gold digger though – just pragmatic.
The first three marriages look like they each lasted a while. I can see having a marriage that was a good idea lasting 10-15 years and then running its course. I also think when you have scads of money and that happens, you have some sparkly options. Whereas the rest of us might take up a hobby.
If you marry a 78-year-old guy, and you’re only in your 40s, you’re going to end up as a caregiver. I don’t mean changing bedpans—they have money—but just dealing with a lot of unpleasant stuff. And she won’t even have the memory of younger, more carefree times. My husband and I have been married 43 years and we’re starting to get the aches and pains now at the same time. But we can at least remember when we were younger together.
Why do we have to know who she is? She’s not in showbiz. Its good that she’s being able to protect her privacy and that he has been protective of her. All the best to them. Given that she’s black, she is going to be called a gold digger by some his fans and the British press. Isn’t that what always happens?
💯 agree with you…. How does he know she is a keeper? His track record isn’t great but who knows … she might be the one
Agreed. We, the public, have no right to know anything about her if she doesn’t want us to know. She’s a private citizen who simply got married to a musician. They shared a few photos so I’ll say she’s gorgeous, he looks good for his age, and I hope they’re happy.
Finally, at almost 80 he found the one. 🤣 okay, sure Jan.
I was wondering if maybe the other marriages happened when he was a young crazy rock star, but yeah, that’s a terrible track record. A lot of the big rock musicians from that era seem to have that history of failed marriages, so I’d be wary. On a positive note, she looked lovely in that dress and jewellery.
Huge congrats to them…. The guy has been married 4 times before this wedding so it is normal that they wanted a low key wedding
Wish them all the best!
I have a little bit of a Sex & the City flashback here. Yeah he’s been married so many times he wants something low key but what if this was her first? Does that not count? Just a random complaint about how Big treated Carrie in the first movie. Lol
Dang! He looks really good for his age. I’m 36 and I would probably be attracted to him if I ran into him.
He was always the guy in Pink Floyd with the interesting face and while David Gilmore was the ultimate 1970s pretty boy, he didn’t age as well as Roger Waters, who was very unconventional looking back in the day.
Kamiliah is beautiful. And, real talk, I’m glad she married him after 5 years together. Dude is 78. Even though he is rich as hell, he still 78. Marriage is more a safety net for women and yes, it’s BS, but she needs to look out for herself.
There is a quite large group of married men who are under-employed, married to women who are the main breadwinner. I would suggest marriage is a safety net for some men as well.
I love her dress and her curls. She’s beautiful. I also love their little dog (almost looks like an English stafforshire terrier, which is my dream dog).
If she’s “finally the one”, I hope he has taken the proper (and official) steps to ensure that if/when anything happens to him, she is well cared for without legal battles or question.
She is stunning! No wonder he fell for her!! The reasons for marriage and their relationship is their story, not our to desecrate. Who knows, maybe #5 is his lucky number!!
Finally a keeper? It’s his fifth time around. I’m wondering how wives 1-4 would react to his words.
I wish them both happiness, but I hope she takes care of herself.
I thought about too, especially if there were children within those marriages. We all grow together differently and being married to a rock star must have its unending outside interferences.
I just hope that they are happy!! I am forever a hopeful romantic!!
Well its not my jam, but if I were to marry an almost 80 year old then this guy would definitely be on the list. He’s kinda hot in a grizzled old guy kinda way. But man I remember listening to Pink Floyd in high school and now the band members are all my grandpa’s age. Yikes, I’m old! Ahem, I mean seasoned.
Same. He was so awkward looking when he was younger, but he’s aged really well! Then you look at Gilmore, who was GORGEOUS when he was younger. Not so much now…
I’m glad to know I’m not alone in finding him oddly hot. It took him a long time to grow into himself, but I think he’s hot for a senior citizen. And then there is David Gilmour who was absolutely beautiful in the 70′s and now looks like a goblin in his 70s.
He’s honestly way past the point of being anti Israel. He’s an antisemite who peddles a lot of crazy, antisemitic conspiracy.
Mazel tov and that, but good luck to this lady. He’s not a prize.
Thank you. Too many people excuse and overlook this about him.
Please explain what these conspiracies are. Because I’ve looked him up and it looks like he supports a boycott of Israeli apartheid, which a lot of progressive artists and human rights activists do. Even Natalie Portman who is Israeli refused to go to Israel for an award in protest. Supporting the human rights of the Indigenous people, the Palestinians, is something pretty standard now.
Jews were indigenous to that land for millennia until they were driven out of there and then every other country in the Middle East. The archaeological evidence completely supports this. The region used to be called JUDEA.
Thanks, Yasmín. I am pro Israel and pro Palistinian. Why is complicated. You can love Israel and hate what the extreme right Israelis are doing to the Palestinians.
I’ve always been a big Pink Floyd and Roger Waters fan and he is looking good for 78. (Compared to Tom Cruise with his fillers). But to marry a guy who’s been married and divorced four times? Hard pass. I wish them all the best.
He’s gross (David Gilmour forever), but she’s old enough to know what she’s getting into. I wish them well.
Very happy for them. I thought this line was funny, tho. “In the sweet pictures, Waters and his bride smile and share a kiss while wearing a suit and white dress, respectively.”
1. I love her accessories
2. I love the spelling of her name
3. I love reading a story that introduces me to celebrities I wouldn’t have known before. As stated above it’s been very royal heavy the past few years.
I love Roger Waters and pink floyd, but this man is a raging narcissist. I hope she’s getting the $$$ for taking care of him in his golden years. I doubt he’s an easy man to be married to. I know plenty of people will call her a gold digger but in my opinion there are times when a spouse deserves a good payout and I hope she’s well provided for.
I too love Pink Floyd and agree about Waters being a well known narcissist. The common denominator in all his divorces is HIM. I pray she knows what she’s doing by taking him on. Good luck to her.
Kudos to her for not detailing every little bitty thing on social media. How very refreshing. Also, she is beautiful and I particularly love her wedding day hair with the little garland. In my opinion he’s the very lucky one in this match.
I’m a big fan of his and saw his show in 2017 and it was the best show I’ve ever seen. One of my friends is a Palestinian refugee (forced from her ancestral home by settlers and grew up in Cyprus without a country until getting US citizenship many years later. He is one of the few artists that stands up for the Palestinians (the Indigenous people of that area) and somehow that makes him anti Jewish. Not wanting indigenous people to be killed and bombed for their homeland seems pretty reasonable to me. She is gorgeous and I hope they are happy.
He’s a strong BDS supporter and BDS is so much more than „not wanting indigenous people killed“. BDS is hella problematic and that’s a generous take. Plus, Jews have lived in the are now known as Palestine for thousands of years, too.
She is gorgeous and I guess he’s pretty good looking for an old guy. No idea who he is (barely know Pink Floyd). Still looks like her grandpa, but if that’s what she wants then whatever. She is 43 after all, not some idiotic 22 year old.
This may be my favorite wedding dress and accessories of the year. She looks so lovely. I hope he treats her well, he is a very temperamental man.
They look lovely together!
I like her dress, that I do, and they do look happy together.
Eh, 43 is more than old enough to know what you’re walking into. She probably figures the odds are in their favor with the time he has left. Guy looks decent enough for his age.
I enjoy the intricate pattern of the dress and love what they did with her hair.
I love roger waters and he is indeed very sexy for an older man love his white hair.
I’ve seen pink Floyd once and roger waters twice on his solo tours and those concerts are rated amongst the best I’ve ever seen. The sound quality and visuals he used in his shows are amazing!
Also I love her dress and the accessories she looks fab!
I wish them the best. She’s a beauty. I find some of what Israel does is problematic, but that doesn’t mean I’m anti-Israel. I wonder why he chooses to label himself as such.
I swore that was Richard Branson.
Beautiful couple but it does irk me when a guy says something like this… ‘finally a keeper’… as if all 4 of the previous wives were defective. Smells like the patriarchy.
I was like who is this guy, glad I clicked on the story. My freshman year in college someone use to blast “Another brick in The Wall” from his/her dorm room widow for what seemed like every afternoon. That’s what greeted you when you step to the residential side of campus. We don’t need no education..we don’t need no thoughts control..no dark sarcasm in the classroom….hey teachers leave them kids alone…all in all we’re just another brick in the wall.
“Finally a keeper” says it all…that the other 4 were tossers. That’s pretty cruel and misogynistic.
Waters was and continues to be an arrogant a-hole who constantly took credit for PF’s successes and blamed the other band members for their failures. His so called “activism” in favor of cruel dictatorships like Venezuela’s was shocking, his public comments about how musicians shouldn’t perform in Israel are clearly anti-Semitic, and his difficult and stubborn personality caused him to be fired from the band.
I hope Kamilah enjoys his money.