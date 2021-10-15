Prince William: Prince George is ‘acutely aware’ of environmental issues

One of Prince William’s favorite subjects is how we need to save the environment or conserve wildlife for his children specifically. It’s possible William’s intention is to make people think about their kids and future generations in general, but his actual words are usually limited to: think about the world and the empire Prince George will inherit. Which is funny to me, because William always reveals that he can’t see past his own nose. Anyway, we’re still talking about William’s BBC interview, the same one where he dissed space cowboy billionaires. Of course he returned to his favorite subject, how terrible it would be if the environment was still a disaster when George becomes king.

A story about George: “George at school recently has been doing litter picking, and I didn’t realize but talking to him the other day he was already showing that he was getting a bit confused. [He was] a bit sort of annoyed by the fact they went out litter picking one day and then the very next day, they did the same route, same time and pretty much all the same litter they picked up was back again. And I think that for him, he was trying to understand how and where it all came from. He couldn’t understand, he’s like, ‘Well, we cleaned this. Why has it not gone away?’” William noted that George “is acutely aware, more so than the other two at the moment.”

On his other children: “Charlotte is just a bit young, she’s still not quite sure and actually Louis just enjoys playing outside the whole time — he lives outside. But I think it is slowly dawning on them that these things matter but when you are that young, you just want to have fun and enjoy it. I feel bad, because I don’t want to give them the burden of that worry.”

He’s passed down his eco-habits to George: “[He knows] not to overuse water, being careful with our resources, turning off light switches, things like that, which was instilled in me growing up.” William emphasizes “education is really key.”

Think of the kingdom George will inherit: “It shouldn’t be that there’s a third generation now coming along having to ramp it up even more. And you know, for me, it would be an absolute disaster if George is sat here talking to you or your successor, Adam, you know in like 30 years’ time, whatever, still saying the same thing — because by then we will be too late.”

His children should get to enjoy the environment: “I want the things that I’ve enjoyed — the outdoor life, nature, the environment — I want that to be there for my children, and not just my children but everyone else’s children. If we’re not careful we’re robbing from our children’s future through what we do now. And I think that’s not fair.”