Jessica Chastain in Gucci at the Rome ‘Tammy Faye’ premiere: totally awful?

Here are photos of Jessica Chastain at last night’s Rome Film Festival premiere of The Eyes of Tammy Faye. As we well know by now, this movie is Chastain’s baby. She bought the rights to the documentary of the same name and she put this whole project together. This is, I believe, her big bid for an Oscar. She really wants it. And I do think she’s probably one of the leading early contenders.
Jess’s fashion from the promotional tour hasn’t been the best though. In years past, I think her sartorial strength is not reinventing any style wheels or going too avant-garde. She looks good in stuff from Valentino and Elie Saab, she looks good in bright colors and monochromatic, well-cut gowns. If I was styling her, that’s where I would go – beautifully cut gowns in jewel tones, big surprise. But Jess’s stylist has other ideas. She wore this Gucci gown which looked like Gucci had three pretty gowns and they decided to put it all together and call it a day. The combination of the skirt and the top is not great. From a distance, it also looks like she’s wearing a denim vest with a prairie skirt. Ugh. One nice thing: I guess Andrew Garfield wasn’t available for Rome, but Vincent D’Onofrio came out for the promo. He plays Jerry Falwell in the film. (Re: Vincent, I still would.)
Bonus photos of Jess at the Rome photocall, where she wore an electric blue satin suit. I’m so mad at this outfit. Why did Gucci do this to her? Don’t send Jessica Chastain out there in a satin suit and a bra! She looked so uncomfortable.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Getty.
Yes, totally awful. Yes.
I kind of like the blue and red look!
The suit with the bra is very bad, though.
I like the dress too. It’s a bit out of her wheelhouse but also of a cut she likes, I’m not mad at it. The stain thing is made for a woman twice as tall and even there it would look bad.
I’m with you, I kinda like it. It’s discordant but in a good way. And I love the necklace/collar. But that blue suit should be burned. People should just give up on satin.
Same here I kinda like it! Especially the cut of the top. She looks so forced/uncomfortable in the blues satin suit. Give that outfit to Tracee Ellis Ross!
I like it, too, but wonder whether it would look better on someone not as busty. I feel like Zendaya would hit it out of the park in this dress. But I don’t hate it on Jessica.
That’s one of my favorite color combos, that shade of blue & red. The shoulders are the same tragic shoulders that Gucci put on Dakota’s dress. As for the suit–it just looks cheap.
cheap and ill-fitting (How hard is it to make clothes that fit people?)
Agree. Like the red/blue combo. Maybe it’s nostalgia. i recall the early 80′s and wearing that combo of colors was a thing. Particularly, light blue Dickies with a red Tee or combo of similar colors. She looks great as usual.
I love the dress too. Not sure if she carries it well though. That blue suit is god awful
I don’t like the dress, but this color combination and fabric texture would be perfect for a classic cozy living room. I’d love it!
I love it! The 2nd outfit is a crime–and she knows it. She’s a brilliant actress and couldn’t manage to smile while wearing it.
I love the colors and textures on the gown (especially the skirt) and I love mismatched prints but these just weirdly don’t work together.
IMO the colors just don’t mesh. I also hate the ric rac down the front of the skirt. And I didn’t think it was possible to make JC look blocky in her midsection, but this somehow does.
The ric rac killed me. I could handle the combo but the skirt lace is so hideous.
The top part of the dress looks good, but the red skirt is too much juxtaposition, and cuts her in half. That satin suit is a mess. Sometimes you wonder if these actors ever say no to their stylists or if they’re under contract to wear these awful clothes, even if they don’t fit or look remotely good.
💯 JC is deserves better than this! Why does Gucci hate women? Or is it her stylist? OMG.
I don’t like it either, but I do like the silhouette. She so pretty I almost always just look at her face.
I’m watching Scenes from a Marriage right now, and her face is absolutely mesmerizing.
Holy crap!
I think the red and blue together is a really pretty look and nice with her complexion, but the fit is really bad. Same with the blue suit.
Agreed. It actually makes her look thick through the middle. But I really like the colors together; they complement her hair and complexion beautifully.
In other photos when Jessica is moving in it, she looks like she loves it and she / the dress looks beautiful.
I think Jessica is a lot like Angelina Jolie: she’s so beautiful that avante garde fashion doesn’t really work on her. She looks best in simpler, more classic looks because those styles let her incredible face take center stage.
She looks good, has a great career, a hunk of a husband, two children and she’s a Countess. Life is good for Jessica Chastain.
I think it’s beautiful and looks great on her
Yes I also love these looks! She’s very beautiful.
Me too! These photos don’t do her or her outfit justice. I saw the gown in movement on Insta and it’s beautiful.
The top is fine, but the skirt is hideous. Her face is flawless.
Yes, I agree!! That skirt is absolutely disgusting!! As for the suit, that too should be buried for no one to find it as it would look awful on anyone!! D&G should be banned from designing clothing for women as they make awful clothing for women.
Love the dress, but in the suit she looks like Lady Gaga
At least her face is absolute perfection! Agree with the commenter who said she’s like Jolie. Just let their faces do the talking! Put them in understated classics.
I just cannot work up any interest in this movie. Am I alone or just not the target audience?
I have no interest in the movie either. I remember when the whole stupid story unfolded & I have no need to see more of Tammy Faye Bakker. Horrible woman.
I honestly love it. It’s a fun look, a little bit country which kind of goes with the whole Tammy Faye thing, and she really seems to enjoy wearing it.
That dress is spectacular on her and the colors look like they were made for her.
The blue satin… was a choice. It is hard to fathom the same designer that placed the red and blue fabrics together looked at that shade of blue satin and thought what would really set that off? Oh yea, black…plain black…texture? Nah. Pattern? Nah….find a sports bra.
I really liked the dress but that blue satin suit is… yikes.
Re: Vincent. I still would, too.
I kind of like it. Her face and hair looks great. That necklace!
I like the dress. I’m not a fan of that type of waist on a dress, just two pieces sewed together. It makes the waist look thick unless there’s a belt. So other than that, I think the dress is great. I love the colors and textures. And she’s just gorgeous anyway. She can pull off wearing anything. Except a satin blue suit.
One of the things I like about Jessica is she posts on her IG the work that goes into making her look like Jessica Chastain. She also has some tongue in cheek moments as well.
That being said, with her face, you can get away with that dress.
Also, Vincent’s Son In Law is Sean Penn. I still can’t get over that.
Annnnddddd, nevermind. His daughter filed for divorce from Sean.
I thought her beautiful face was photoshopped onto a hideous dress. Ugh. That is just terrible.
I don’t mind the first look. I would have LOVED the second look if the skirt was a size larger and wasn’t cutting into her hips.
I like it. But burn the blue satin.
I love the colors together and even the contrasting textures, but the cut of the dress isn’t that flattering.
No safe space to rest my eyes. Now I can’t unsee the “denim from a distance “.
Yikes. I don’t understand why her stylist hates her.
I feel it doesn’t suit her – she’s better suited to classic, more conservative looks.
I could see Nicole Kidman or Lupita Nyong’o looking amazing in this.
I hope she has a really, really profitable deal with Gucci which is why she is letting them make her look so bad. If her stylist is just borrowing these dresses / outfits, she needs a new stylist.
Totally disagree. I think it’s unique and striking, and she’s glowing with confidence in it.
The dress would be fine with a different style top. I think the transparency isn’t helping it, either. Color blocking usually works best with sharp, bold color divide.
The satin suit could be gorgeous if they’d given her the proper size. I’d be uncomfortable, too, if they squeezed my thin body into a skirt so tight it gave me a stomach roll I didn’t actually have.
Vincent D’onoforio is a dzzzzaddy😍😍.
I love the dress. The suit is a little off.
I love how her hair, eyes and the jewels and colors of the dress look together. I think it’s very artistic and beautiful.
Isn’t her husband high up in Armani? Surely she could get a better stylist with those connections… That blue suit would make sense on a 17 year old TikToker.