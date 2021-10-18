Prince Charles is ‘very proud’ of William’s ‘growing commitment to the environment’

The day before the Keenshot awards, Prince Charles issued a statement about Prince William and his efforts. Charles has always been the environmentalist, and he was heavily criticized and mocked for years for his environmentalism, although he’s currently regarded as somewhat of a pioneer when it comes to sustainability, green farming, solar power and more. I personally think Charles is in his feelings about his incandescent son’s sudden performative keenness for the environment. Charles must feel like William is more of an environmental tourist, but of course Charles can’t say that. So Charles said this:

Prince Charles is also using Earthshot Prize Awards to express his pride in son Prince William, who will present the awards on behalf of the Royal Foundation, as part of his and wife Kate Middleton’s ongoing environmental advocacy efforts. “I am very proud of my son, William, for his growing commitment to the environment and the bold ambition of The Earthshot Prize,” Charles said ahead of the event. “As a world, we need to come together to inspire, reimagine and build the sustainable future we so desperately need.” “Over the coming decade, with future generations in mind, The Earthshot Prize, and its inspirational nominees, will help us find the innovative solutions. In parallel, through my Terra Carta and Sustainable Markets Initiative, we will work to mobilize the trillions of dollars required to transition the global economy onto a more sustainable trajectory. Together, with all those who join us, we have a real opportunity to deliver a brighter future for humanity while restoring harmony between Nature, People and Planet,” he added.

A little bit of a wig-tug with “his growing commitment” and “in parallel through my Terra Carta…” As in, Charles thinks Willy hasn’t always been committed to this cause, and Willy still isn’t at Charles’ level. Not only that, Charles wanted to remind everyone of his Terra Carta thing, which I honestly don’t even understand. The point is: Charles is proud of his lazy, helicopter-riding son for at least showing a little bit of interest in something Charles has been doing for the better part of five decades.