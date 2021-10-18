Prince Charles is ‘very proud’ of William’s ‘growing commitment to the environment’

The day before the Keenshot awards, Prince Charles issued a statement about Prince William and his efforts. Charles has always been the environmentalist, and he was heavily criticized and mocked for years for his environmentalism, although he’s currently regarded as somewhat of a pioneer when it comes to sustainability, green farming, solar power and more. I personally think Charles is in his feelings about his incandescent son’s sudden performative keenness for the environment. Charles must feel like William is more of an environmental tourist, but of course Charles can’t say that. So Charles said this:
Prince Charles is also using Earthshot Prize Awards to express his pride in son Prince William, who will present the awards on behalf of the Royal Foundation, as part of his and wife Kate Middleton’s ongoing environmental advocacy efforts.
“I am very proud of my son, William, for his growing commitment to the environment and the bold ambition of The Earthshot Prize,” Charles said ahead of the event. “As a world, we need to come together to inspire, reimagine and build the sustainable future we so desperately need.”
“Over the coming decade, with future generations in mind, The Earthshot Prize, and its inspirational nominees, will help us find the innovative solutions. In parallel, through my Terra Carta and Sustainable Markets Initiative, we will work to mobilize the trillions of dollars required to transition the global economy onto a more sustainable trajectory. Together, with all those who join us, we have a real opportunity to deliver a brighter future for humanity while restoring harmony between Nature, People and Planet,” he added.
A little bit of a wig-tug with “his growing commitment” and “in parallel through my Terra Carta…” As in, Charles thinks Willy hasn’t always been committed to this cause, and Willy still isn’t at Charles’ level. Not only that, Charles wanted to remind everyone of his Terra Carta thing, which I honestly don’t even understand. The point is: Charles is proud of his lazy, helicopter-riding son for at least showing a little bit of interest in something Charles has been doing for the better part of five decades.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, WENN, Backgrid, social media.
And yet no mention of him having pride for Harry’s environmental and humanitarian activism.
@ Jessie Quinton :According to the Palace, Harry has been radicalised by Meghan, thus when it comes to Harry there’s nothing for Charles to be proud of.
Lol! ‘radicalised’ 😆
When it comes to Harry, he’s more jealous than proud. Sadly.
https://twitter.com/sholamos1/status/1449762462396391425?s=21
Others are noting the hypocrisy, especially across the pond.
I hope the British press read all the BRF to filth for hypocrisy given that their travel arrangements to Cop26 are bound to include private jets, helicopters, gas-guzzling SUVs, the works…but I won’t hold my breath….
Lady Esther: We know the press won’t do that.
But surely they need to travel that way due to security , covid, entourage etc. and I’m sure they borrow the private jet and just hitch a ride
The exact same has been true for Harry and the British press is obsessed with his private jet usage. William even set up staged pics of getting into a budget plane to emphasize how much better he was than Harry.
It was sarcasm 🤷♀️ none of them “need” to travel private.
LOLI clearly missed the sarcasm. Carry on then.
Well thanks to the threats the family has been fomenting and instigating against them, now the Sussexes have a little more need to travel private than they otherwise would.
@Maria you are quite right ‘fomenting and ‘instigating’. All this has increased the risks for the Sussexes.
I’m with @Same – none of them actually need private jets, and they all have to be held accountable for their hypocrisy. It’s a terrible look when the rich lecture everyone else on the environment, when they contribute more than most families ever would.
Cambridge stans will argue that William and George are heirs to the throne, and therefore huge security risks who need private travel and a huge entourage.
Sussex stans will argue that the hatred in the press means they also need the same.
In reality they can all find ways around this if they want to but they choose not to.
Unfortunately, it’s not a matter of stanning or not to examine things like Meghan being mailed white powder or race traitor threats being made against Harry because they actually occurred. And we know who helped stir those up. Not quite the same as the concept of the Heirs needing privacy/safety – although if there have been documented threats against the Cambridges or their children feel free to mention them. A read of the Aida Amoako’s article about the online hate accounts about Meghan will show (and I’ve seen this myself) that many would be quite satisfied with her death and have no problems saying so. In any case, Harry and Meghan do know how to work around it (I will mention that they do not criticize others the way Charles and William do, too), and do it more often than the other Royals, as has been discussed before.
Self fulfilling prophecy 😂😂😂 that was the sarcasm …
If you’d like to point out why I’m wrong, then you’re always free to do so. You seem to lean towards the Cambridges on these posts (as people who “both sides” on this site tend to do), and that’s your prerogative. It doesn’t disprove what I said, which were facts.
So family members can make supportive public statements? Sorry but it just reminds me of how the family showed 0 appreciation for harry and meghan.
Exactly.
WORD UP.
Here’s the problem: The British Royal Family is their Royal Family. They are NOT the Royal Family of the World and certainly NOT the USA. They are going way beyond what they should be focusing on. We don’t want to be preached to or told how to live our lives by the future Kings of England/UK….they can do that shit in their country NOT in ours…PERIOD. We have our own political leaders and we VOTE based on what we personally feel the direction our government should go toward climate not based on the preaching of the British Royal Family…WTF
I don’t think they fully understand the USA. This issue unfortunately, has become very political in the USA. So William is basically coming into a country and taking a political position. I just don’t see how this is a “win” for the British Royal Family. It seems more vindictive toward Harry and I believe most people will see it that way. William wants to “one up him” everywhere he goes. Not a good look at all.
I’m in the UK and TBH it’s not going down that great here either. People really don’t like to be preached to by the Royal Family (especially now – it’s been a very tough couple of years for everyone), and I’ve seen a lot of mentions of, for example, the Queen’s hypocrisy regarding her lobbying for (and winning) an exemption from environmental requirements in Scotland.
Certain of the press keep pushing these overly positive stories about the Royals, but even they are starting to get a bit bitchy.
That’s true I was surprised to see so much pushback on Betty’s comments about inaction on the environment especially as people were comparing her silence on Brexit & the illegal prorogue of Parliament
I think that you are slightly wrong here. There are many royal families in the world but this one is numero uno. The number of films and documentaries about them will never end. Elizabeth II is know worldwide as The Queen. All their dramas, which only the Tudors can rival, will ensure that this royal family will remain the The royal family even after she has gone.
I wonder whose idea was it to release this statement….hmm. But it was interesting that Charles couldn’t help promoting his initiatives in his statement endorsing his son’s project. I’ve always believed that Charles doesn’t see William and Harry as his sons but as his competitors and rivals. What an awful family. The list as to why Harry wanted to get away from this clan is probably very long and it didn’t start with Meghan.
-
There was definitely an agreement to release this statement bc the Queen’s social media accounts posted something as well. So I think Charles was told to put something out there and so this is what his team came up with.
I said on the other post that I definitely think this was meant to be shady – there’s a “welcome to the party pal” vibe to it. He’s proud that William has a GROWING commitment to the environment but then reminds everyone of his (Charles’) ongoing work in this area. It’s a not-so-subtle slapdown of William trying to take all the royal credit for this .
Yep that statement was full of shade. I think Bill wants to make the environment stuff his core legacy & Chuck isn’t here for being pushed out of that space.
I think he issued a proud dad statement for Harry’s first Invictus so he had to for bill too but with Harry out of the picture the father son rivalry between Chuck& Bill is definitely back on.
Also this show of support is something that a joined up firm should do across all royal projects instead of seeming like some are acting in a silo. The absence of support for any of Meghan’s projects was noticeable especially when she was wearing designers supported by the Princes Trust when she first married in.
I don’t think the traditional royalists buy into the climate crisis and aren’t that happy with this environmental focus from comments I saw online saying they should stop being political,which is probably why even Angela Levin was criticising it. The firm is trying to show they are ‘woke’ with sending out messages that they support Black Lives Matter & the queen being ‘overhead’ complaining about inaction over climate change. It’s going to be interesting how their right wing MAGA base copes lol
There definitely is some shade to it. Charles didn’t need to talk about his stuff (it was William’s event) yet he did and talked about what he’s doing “in parallel” to William. He could have just kept to the “Im proud” and kept it moving.
Yep, the tone was very much “well done William for *finally* noticing environmental issues (pats head), meanwhile look at all this stuff I’ve spent the last few years doing”.
This is very infantilising.
Charles can prop up his incandescent heir all he wants, it doesn’t take away the fact that the award ceremony was a flop. It was boring, dull and lacked any real substance.
Ignoring Harry and treating him like he’s the enemy will be (and in some cases has been) their downfall.
At least Charles is more focused on his own country. It’s obvious, the TOB has no real interest in all this. He is trying to compete with his brother, that’s it.
And his decision to hold the next event in the USA…. Why? Why not one of the Commonwealth countries? Even Canada would be more logical choice. Billy thinks that this freshly cooked Earthshot is a worldwide event? His feeling of entitlement is infuriating. Priviliged brat. All of a sudden he became environmentalist.
I’m afraid that more money was spent for PR and this prize-distribution Gala than gone to people who is doing real work.
@Gina: I guess the press’ narrative that William and Kate had no global ambitions was a lie.
Earthshot didn’t even get half of the coverage that Invictus gets on the regular. The very first IG was huge and it continues to garner so much attention, to the point where dozens of countries are bidding to host them including, the commonwealth country, New Zealand. I guess William thinks that Earthshot is just as big as Invictus, despite the lackluster coverage and only being around for a year. Harry put in the real work, building connections and fundraising for his projects, while Will’s looks like it was cooked up for him in a meeting one day and it shows.
Charles has just released a video talking to kids about climate change in support of COP 26 so looks like crisis managers are trying to coordinate things so that the royal family is supporting each other instead of each pushing their own initiatives. Charles mentions Prince George learning about climate change to piggy back on William mentioning Prince George’s school project of picking up litter. They’re definitely trotting out the fffking and getting as much mileage out of him as they can.
Why do Charles and William only mention George and not Charlotte or Louis? Their exaggerated focus on the heir child and systematic neglect of the spare children is abusive.
Mmm , my sipdey senses are on full alert. i have visions of charles rubbing his hands together with this statement
“we will work to mobilize the trillions of dollars required to transition the global economy onto a more sustainable trajectory”
are we going to to cash for the enviroment hit pieces on him soon
Interesting.
The irony is that some years ago William stated on camera that he wanted to do his own things and not necessarily do what his father has been doing. Now he has found out that all he can do is environment…lol! He can’t talk about mental health or bullying anymore can he?