Armie Hammer is still in rehab, where he’s ‘thriving’ & he doesn’t want to leave

Armie Hammer was clearly always a strange man and one could argue that many people always felt there was something “off” about him. We later learned that he was screwing around on his wife a lot in the final years of their marriage, and those “affairs” were full of drugs, violence, sadomasochism, manipulation, financial abuse, physical abuse and emotional abuse. Oh and he’s a cannibal. Throughout 2021, the stories just kept getting worse and worse. Professionally, he became so toxic that even his agent, manager and publicist dropped him as a client. Finally in June of this year, Armie checked into rehab. He’s apparently still in a treatment center, only he called up TMZ to give them an update.
It’s been nearly 6 months since Armie Hammer checked himself into a treatment center — and the actor remains there — committed to spending as long as it takes to get better. Sources close to Hammer tell us he’s “thriving” in the Florida facility, those around him feel he’s changed (for the better) from when he arrived and you can hear the difference in his voice.
Not only that, we’re told Armie has kept in constant contact with his kids and loved ones — FaceTiming with them regularly and sharing his progress.
Our sources say there’s still no exact timeline for when he’ll complete treatment, but he’s willing to do whatever it takes. We’re told the “Call Me By Your Name” star understands he was in an incredibly dangerous place before treatment and doesn’t want to backslide.
As for a report that he was recently “replaced” by Noah Reid in Broadway’s “The Minutes” … we’re told Armie was never officially signed on for that gig. Sources with direct knowledge tell us Armie had verbal talks for the role pre-pandemic, but they were only talks.
It was back in May when Armie checked into rehab for drug, alcohol and sex addiction treatment. The move came after several months of women leveling sexual abuse allegations against the actor.
What in the white male privilege? Why? Why are we getting this update? Why is Armie doing check-ins with TMZ aka Toxic Male Zone? I assume that Hammer will eventually attempt some kind of comeback and he’ll position himself as merely an addict who had gotten out of control and had thankfully gotten help. But… I’m not feeling it. He should not expect to get out of rehab and for everyone to welcome him back with open arms. Plus, I’m kind of wondering if he even wants to get out of rehab – some people just like the controlled environment and they worry that they’ll back slide as soon as they get out. And Armie would be a prime candidate for back-sliding. Also, as long as he’s in rehab, he doesn’t have to deal with all of his legal issues and the dude has a lot of legal issues.
Rehad for six months geez that must cost a fortune by any standards.
For once I somewhat agree with him.
Stay there. Untalented, generic looking idiot.
I’d feel more comfortable if he was in jail rather than rehab.
There’s that, too.
Yeah this.
Nailed it.
TMZ. But of course.
*insert gif of Kathy Bates saying LIES LIES* What a POS.
Wow…this guy. Again.
I too would rather stay in a luxury rehab than face the music.
I used to think he was Ken Doll handsome–generic, tall, fit, plastic.
I can’t un-know the stuff he’s done to blow up his career. It’s like Johnny Depp, or Mel Gibson, only somehow worse. I really can’t ever enjoy anything he’s in now. No desire to see his face in any other film. There’s lots of guys that are tall, fit and handsome that can replace him in movies.
He actually should get jail time.
I feel this same way. I can’t unknow this stuff. He’s another name added to that list.
Honestly, the guy needs to do us all a favour and just stay where he is. No one is clamoring for an Armie Hammer movie.
It will be interesting to see how Kenneth Branagh’s version of “Death on the Nile” does when it’s released early next year.
Right now I would guess Disney is calculating what kind of a deal they will need to cut with Branagh to basically dump the movie. They are contractually obligated to release it theatrically….but theatrical releases can be pretty damn quiet when need be. Expect the barest of bare minimum, along with a nice deal for Branagh for a third movie with some, uhhh, careful oversight into casting.
It’s such a bummer that he’s in that; I have read all the Poirot novels, watched all the David Suchet episodes, loved the Branagh version of The Orient Express and was really looking forward to Death on the Nile.
I think this attempt at image rehab is directly related to the Death on the Nile release. It’s a shame he’s in it, but I’ll watch it anyway and just ignore the psycho, because I LOVE Agatha Christie and I’ve been looking forward to this one since it was teased at the end of Branagh’s Orient Express. C’mon Disney, give us the fun Branagh Christie movie we need, try not to hire any more abusers, and we’ll call it even? I’m not going to watch it in a cinema anyway, because pandemic, so streaming is fine. Just give us the fun movie!
I love Agatha Christie’s books (and the tv shows and films) but have avoided Murder on the Orient Express becaus of Scarfy McWife Beater and now we have this guy in Murder on the Nile. Please stop casting these terrible people.
Yeah! The love story that was “Call me by your name” is sullied and it was one of my faves of that year….and my intro to Timotheeeeeeeeee…
Is it rehab or a spa disguised as rehab. Sign me up for six months in a spa.
I don’t want him to leave, either. He should stay forever, if he can afford it – like a retirement community with medical services.
That said, I’m excited for Noah Reid.
It’s probably better for everyone, his children included, if he’s kept in a controlled environment, and probably sedated, indefinitely. Jail might be more just, but his family might buy his way out of jail not to have the embarrassment of a son in jail, but the very same family might very much be in favor of having a son interned, basically (permanent rehab), so he’s not out causing scandal (and hurting women, but I think that might be a secondary consideration for them).
This update might even be coming from the family, not him directly.
Uber-wealthy families *have* been ‘confining’ their more colorful relations for centuries so they can’t cause a scandal. It’s tradition.
Vanity Fair has a great article on the Rise and Fall of Armie Hammer.
Since he can afford rehab for *six* months he either has his own money or a wealthy financial backer. It’d be nice if some of this money went directly to his victims (with their consent and a third party mediator so they don’t have to ever interact directly with him again). Or to an organisation that supports DV survivors like a helpline or a shelter.
He must like the food.
@Coco:
Hannibal Lecter must have gotten a second job as a chef then.
Hopefully he hasn’t found a new victim in rehab.
I’d bet money he has a downlow girlfriend there.
That “clarification” on the play is honestly hilarious. Oh you only had talks huh? What did you tell them? “Oh I’d love to do it but I have some scheduling conflicts with the cannibalism and rape allegations against me.”
You can’t cure psychopathy. He’ll just acquire some more tips and tricks to manipulate others.
@constant–sorry, should have attached my comment here–I had the same thought.
@constant I had the same thoughts. There is no curing what is going on with him. As long as he has relationships with women, these stories will continue (especially if he relapses with drugs).
I have a sociopathic ex I am waiting for the FBI to call me about. He has a 25 year history of threatening, abusing, raping, and manipulating women. I took him to court and had a restraining order against him for 3 solid years. This was 14 years ago and last I heard he was with a considerably younger woman and pretending to be younger as well. So many women approached me when I took him to court with their stories it was hard to keep them all straight. These types of men never reform or change.
Sending ❤️
He says he doesn’t want to leave, but has anyone ever seen him and Pierre Casiraghi in the same place at the same time? Hmmm?
bah hahahahah good one!
Does he “not want to leave” because this is a secret court-ordered situation, lol? He’s better off locked away so he can stay there as long as he’d like.
Also, my vote is for Noah Reid to replace Armie Hammer in every project, thanks.
Celebitches, check in with me here: he’s a sociopath, right?
Which means that he isn’t really curable, and rehab is mostly for show? I mean, he’s not going to actually get better, right? Like, he is acting his way through rehab–is that a thing?
There is no cure per se, but he could be managed going forward with treatment and legal guardianship. Talk about people who actually *should* have conservatorships — but who won’t because they’re rich white men.
Seriously, I don’t think we know enough about him to know if he’s a sociopath, or has anti social personality disorder, but we DO know he’s an abuser, an unpleasant person all round, and not movie star material because he’s so uncharismatic. There’s a great phrase I read on here the other day, “technically handsome”. He has the basic equipment to be handsome but something is just missing, some spark that would make him appealing. Honestly Anne Helen Peterson is owed such a big apology for how people reacted to her masterful article “Ten Long Years of Trying to Make Armie Hammer Happen”.
@Hrefna
When someone talks about wanting to torture women to death and eat them, I’m willing to go further than “unpleasant person.”
I feel like he could go to rehab for substance addictions, maybe sex addiction… but the other stuff is a whole other ballgame.
Hammer actually played the role of Mr. Peel in previews of “The Minutes” before the March 2020 Broadway shutdown — I would say that goes further than pre-pandemic “talks,” TMZ!
Are there active lawsuits/ criminal against him? And are they possibly all being settled while he enjoys rehab?
Dodging process servers? Interviews with detectives? I’m thinking he’s taking a page out of Prince Andrew’s book, in a less obvious way.
I know he is a trash whobrapes abuses and manipulates women but how do we know he is a cannibal? Just because he said somewhere he would eat someone, which indicates he probably is just a violent abuser or did he actually tried to eat someone?