‘Gossip with Celebitchy’ podcast #105: Jolie and Jonny Lee Miller need to reconcile



Introduction: Minutes 0 to 4:30

We will be off next week and will be back on October 30th. We’ve had a lot of technical problems with the site and think it’s due to Mercury retrograde. Chandra and I got haircuts. We both like our long hair and just got trims. You can listen below!

Royals: Minutes 4:30 to 20:00

There’s been a lot of drama over whether the Sussexes will christen Lilibet Diana in the UK. We heard a couple of weeks ago that Prince William blocked William and Meghan’s plans to christen Lilibet Diana in Windsor. Chandra thinks Harry wanted to introduce Lili to the Queen and christen her in Windsor. There were so many reports about Lili’s christening that The Sussexes issued a simple statement. They say the plans for Lili’s christening are still being finalized and any other reporting was “mere speculation.”

While the press was freaking out about Lili’s christening plans, Harry and Meghan announced a partnership with an investing firm called Ethic. It’s a natural fit for the Sussexes and is sure to be wildly successful. We just heard that BetterUp’s valuation more than doubled since Prince Harry joined so Ethic is about to take off. The press response was weak. They called Ethic a hippie firm and complained that they had holdings in Google, Facebook and Twitter even though Harry and Meghan have talked about the perils of social media and the Internet. These arguments make no sense.

Meanwhile William has his Earthshot prize awards ceremony coming up. William and Kate did an event in London with schoolchildren called “Generation Earthshot” but other than that they haven’t done much to promote it. Their events don’t seem well organized or thoughtful. The Express ran a headline that said “Kate and William upstage Sussexes with another ‘bold’ outing.” Harry and Meghan didn’t do an event for their Ethic collaboration, but that doesn’t mean the Cambridges “upstaged” them.

Prince William criticized space tourism by billionaires and encouraged them to focus on Earth instead. So many other people have said this, and we agree with him.

There was also an attempt by sources close to William to show that he wants to shut out his uncle Andrew, but his reasoning for that is questionable. William is said to see Andrew as a “threat” to the royal family and a “risk” but not because he’s a rapist, but because he’s “ungracious and ungrateful” for the advantages he gets as a royal. It’s possible William is also making a point about Harry.

I play a segment from Zoom where we talke about the royals. We wonder whether Meghan would want to share photos of her children if things were different.

Angelina Jolie: Minutes 20:00 to 28

Angelina Jolie has been seeing The Weeknd since at least July, when they were spotted on a dinner date. They were also at a private concert in LA, have been seen out together a few times since and were even together at his house. It’s thought to be romantic and that he’s trying to win her over.

Angelina has also been seen out with her first husband, Jonny Lee Miller. In June she visited Jonny’s New York City apartment a few times, with the cover story being that she brought Pax and then Knox with her to visit Jonny’s son, Buster. This week Angelina and Jonny were photographed out at dinner in Beverly Hills. We’re praying to the gossip gods that this happens. I play a segment from Zoom where we talk about this.

Comments of the Week: Minutes 28:00 to end

Chandra’s comment of the week is from Eurydice on the post about the “Generation Earthshot” event. My comments of the week are from Miss Margo and rawiya on the post about Blac Chyna’s rant at the airport in Miami telling people to get vaccinated.

Thanks for listening bitches!

