Ciara wore Monot to the Elle Women in Hollywood event: stunning, perfect?

Last night, Elle Magazine hosted their annual Women In Hollywood event, where they honored the stars of film, fashion and music. There was a cloud over the event because some of the biggest honorees – the women of The Eternals – had to cancel their appearances because they had been exposed to Covid the night before, at their premiere. All of which meant that there was more attention on the women who did attend. Ciara’s high-slit gown got so much attention – the gown is Monot, and Ciara paired it with Bulgari jewels. I love her hair right now too – she’s just so beautiful and sexy.
Demi Moore wore Schiaparelli and I’m shocked by how much I love this look and how great Demi looks.
Halle Berry in Dundas. Feminine, pretty, a little bit witchy. I love it.
Gal Gadot was pretty in pink- she was one of the few women in pink at this event. She really stood out, even though this dress isn’t all that special.
Hailey Bieber in Miu Miu. She looks… nice. Conservative, even. The outfit is kind of ugly, honestly, but I like the total effect.
Jennifer Hudson was one of the honorees, and I think she wore Ralph Lauren, one of the sponsors of the event. I love when women wear severe pantsuits, honestly, and J-Hud looks great. The only thing I would change is maybe how high the shirt is buttoned up.
Addison Rae in Brandon Maxwell. I loathe the cut-out trend and I think there were more flattering ways for her to show off her (lovely) figure.
Photos courtesy of Getty, Backgrid.
