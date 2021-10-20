A ‘To All The Boys’ spinoff is coming to Netflix called ‘XO Kitty’
To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before was a popular book trilogy written by Jenny Han. Granted I didn’t know that when I watched the first film. But all three were turned into movies for Netflix. The first was a great adaptation that proved wildly popular. The second lost its footing a little, giving up some of the charm of the first film in favor for more common rom-com tropes. I didn’t watch the third (because of the second, honestly) but many reviews say it redeemed the series, so I might have to give it a shot. Netflix execs seem to agree that things went out on a high note because they just greenlighted a spin-off series. The 10 episode run will feature Lara Jean’s younger sister, Kitty Song Covey, played by Anna Cathcart who originated the role. The show will be called XO Kitty and will feature Kitty jetting off to her long-distance boyfriend only to find trouble in paradise. Oh noes!

Netflix is expanding its hit To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before franchise with a brand new entry!

The streaming giant announced Monday that it has picked up a ten-episode order of a new young adult series titled XO, Kitty, which is a spinoff of the popular To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before trilogy of films that were previously released.

The new show will center around the character of Kitty Song Covey — To All the Boys central character Lara Jean’s (Lana Condor) little sister — played by breakout star Anna Cathcart.

The new series will follow teen matchmaker Kitty as she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, soon realizing that “relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s your own heart on the line,” according to Netflix.

The spinoff show starring Descendants star Cathcart, 18, will take the form of ten 30-minute episodes.

[From People]

As I said, I didn’t see the third film (and I haven’t read the books) but I believe the Coveys go to Korea in Always and Forever. Did Kitty fall in love in Korea? Nevermind, I’ll watch the movie and find out myself. I don’t know where Kitty goes to meet this boyfriend but the premise sounds like a good set up for Kitty. She was the hopeless romantic in the first film that set everything in motion, but she was playing with other people’s fates. Now she trying to live her own fantasy only to find out reality can bite you in the butt. At least that’s what I’m getting from it.

I only know Anna from the role of Kitty, but I thought she was great. Of course, she was great as a meddling kid sister, I have no idea how to relate to her as a young woman who can fly across the globe to find her boyfriend. I’m sure Anna will nail it, though. Normally I would be indifferent to spin off news. But all my streaming algorithms keeps throwing depressing crap at me to watch, so I welcome some romantic fluff. I’m already invested in the Covey family and it’s Kitty’s time. I say bring it. No word on when this is coming our way, but Jenny Han is co-showrunner, and she co-wrote the pilot so that’s good.

Photo credit: Avalon Red, Twitter and Netflix

7 Responses to “A ‘To All The Boys’ spinoff is coming to Netflix called ‘XO Kitty’”

  1. Snuffles says:
    October 20, 2021 at 7:11 am

    If I recall correctly, there was a moment where she met a cute Korean boy on their trip. That was it.

  2. Mcmmom says:
    October 20, 2021 at 7:12 am

    Yay! I’m sure we will watch this in our house, as my (Asian) daughter loved the original series. As the mother to Korean sons, I *really* hope the love interest is Korean! Representation matters.

  3. Snuffles says:
    October 20, 2021 at 7:22 am

    Considering how popular KDramas are becoming, this is a smart move.

  4. Normades says:
    October 20, 2021 at 7:44 am

    I am totally watching the sh$t out of this. Netflix is capitalizing on the success of TATBILB and all things Korean. Plus the actress who plays Kitty is fantastic. She has the charisma to carry the project.

    However they should get the director from the first TATBILB. If the first one was so good that was one big reason why.

  5. manda says:
    October 20, 2021 at 7:46 am

    The third did redeem the second, and it tied up the series quite nicely. It was cute. I only watched it the one time, after having watched the first like a million times, and only after hearing the same thing you did. I would recommend, especially if you really liked the first or the character of Lara Jean

