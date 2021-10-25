Nutritionists: ‘healthy’ Halloween candy is useless for kids, don’t give it out

Last week I covered Sarah Hyland making some sane and refreshing comments about getting vaccinated and how science has saved her life. Her interview was promoting her partnership with a line of chocolate vitamins called Sourse. I guess they’re making vitamins more palatable than just mere gummies by adding chocolate as an incentive. Plus it has the benefit of making people think they’re “healthy” for you, but are they really? Huffington Post interviewed nutritionists about the “healthier” candies, the sugar free, keto, fiber and vitamin-fortified options that are available. The experts say that these types of candy are best for diabetics and people who need alternatives, but that kids and adults without health concerns should just eat regular candy in moderation. Nothing should be forbidden as long as children don’t have medical issues or allergies. I appreciated this message because I just saw the sugar free Russell Stover turtles bundled in with the regular candy at CVS. Don’t give those out! Sidenote: have you seen You season three? There are some funny references to how obsessed some people are about not feeding their children sugar and gluten.
If you’re feeling guilty about doling out bags full of sugar to the kids in your neighborhood, you only have a couple of options: Be the person who passes out apples on Halloween, or opt for “healthier” candy.
Healthier alternatives, made with less sugar or natural sweeteners, dark chocolate, the addition of vitamins, fiber or the latest superfoods, claim they are better for you. But is that really the case?
HuffPost spoke with nutritionists about whether there’s any reason to choose a healthier Halloween candy, and if so, who may benefit from the switch. We also checked in with nutritionists for recommendations.
The nutritionists we spoke to agreed that since sweets should be enjoyed in moderation, most people should choose the Halloween treats they like best, regardless of health halos.
“Sugar-free or buzzwords like ‘keto,’ ‘low-carb’ or ‘superfood’ don’t necessarily make sweets healthier,” registered nutritionist Amanda Frankeny told HuffPost. “While these labels sound nutritious at face value, too much candy of any type can lead to cavities and poor nutrition.”
What may be more important than the nutritional composition is the relationship to eating it. ”You don’t want to deprive your little ones of the real deal, or else they may go scrounging around for it without your supervision and eat large quantities of that candy,” said Tracy Lockwood Beckerman, author of “Better Period Food Solution.”
I’ve told this story before (and I hope she’s not reading this but if so I did tell her to her face) but I talked to a nutritionist who told me to stop eating certain snacks, like bottled ranch dressing and packaged peanut butter crackers, due to “chemicals.” I told her chemicals are in everything and I shouldn’t have to give up things I like. There’s such a push for “pure” food or more “healthy” alternatives when it should be about moderation and not limiting foods or classifying them as good or bad. Granted I should not talk given the amount of candy I eat, but I agree that nothing should be forbidden. The “healthy” candy is gimmicky, and costs more than regular, better-tasting candy. Kids should be able to enjoy regular delicious candy in moderation.
If people want to give out little toys, pencils or school supplies for Halloween that’s a different story. Only dentists get a pass to give out toothpaste, floss and toothbrushes.
I gotta stop you right there, Celebitchy. I love candy. I love candy in all caps. I love candy so much that it’s and actual vice for me. BUT there is one brand of “healthy” (they don’t market it that way, at all) candy that I love. You may be saying, “Betsy, if it doesn’t market itself as “healthy,” why are are you piping up?” Because it’s effing delicious. It’s the stupidest named candy in the world – “Little Secrets” – but it’s so good. It’s the candy I have been wanting and if it appeared, looking faintly off brand for its unfamiliarity, in my kids’ Halloween baskets, I would steal it all.
I’ve read that European candy has less sugar but tastes more like the ingredients that are in it and this is how this tastes.
Everything in moderation is the key as I get older. No diet eliminating certain foods is good because (for me) it’s not sustainable.
We had a chemical engineer from Europe tell us that anything fat free or sugar free is not healthy and to eat low fat or lower sugar. Fat free and sugar free have too many chemicals and to stay away. I have stuck to that ever since.
Pure and ‘clean’ eating is just another way to rebrand restrictive dieting. I’m not surprised people are trying to push it on kids.
Orthorexia, a disorder that has people over fixated on ‘clean’ eating is a recognized medical problem but isn’t talked about a lot in regards to diet culture.
Abbey Sharpe has some good videos on Youtube debunking diet culture myths about ‘healthy’ versions of treats like candy. The podcast Maintenance Phase also does amazing job of debunking toxic diet culture myths and analysing the social context that allows them to take root.
My sister gave me some of the best healthy eating advice I’ve ever received- just get the food in it’s original form instead of falling for marketing ie ‘low fat’ ice cream, ‘low sugar’ cake. If you read the label they’ve usually replaced the sugar with loads of salt or the fat with loads of refined sugar etc… They have to make the food palatable. Plus the food is less satiating so you naturally compensate by eating more of it.
Food is meant to be enjoyable and nourishing. And there’s actually no such thing as inherently ‘bad’ or ‘good’ food.
A lot of these conversations around ‘healthy treats’ ignores that poverty, food deserts and lack of access to healthcare are the main causes of obesity. Furthermore, weight isn’t the only indicator of health.