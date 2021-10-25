Angelina Jolie wore Dolce & Gabbana for another ‘Eternals’ photocall: stunning?

Here are some photos of Angelina Jolie today in Rome. She and the cast members basically did a second “photocall” event following The Eternals premiere last night. This photocall is pretty standard for film promotional tours in Rome – they’re on a roof somewhere, and the background is the entire city of Rome. It’s lovely.

Angelina wore a clingy Dolce & Gabbana dress for today’s photocall. She looks beautiful, but I hate this dress! It’s TOO clingy and I feel like we’re seeing too much of her body. I mean, I love that she’s back to dressing in sexier clothing, honestly. The Sack Dress Era was a real thing and it was rough! But I wish she had chosen a different dress. And not D&G.

Meanwhile, I’m pretty interested in seeing how the promotion for The Eternals plays out in the next few weeks. I think it’s interesting that Salma Hayek didn’t make the trip to Rome, and I wonder if certain cities will see different Eternals, etc. One thing I do enjoy is how much Salma and Angelina like each other. Their friendship is pretty cute, and Salma just RAVES about her. I’ve never seen Angelina be so giggly and girly.