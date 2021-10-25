Angelina Jolie wore Dolce & Gabbana for another ‘Eternals’ photocall: stunning?

Here are some photos of Angelina Jolie today in Rome. She and the cast members basically did a second “photocall” event following The Eternals premiere last night. This photocall is pretty standard for film promotional tours in Rome – they’re on a roof somewhere, and the background is the entire city of Rome. It’s lovely.
Angelina wore a clingy Dolce & Gabbana dress for today’s photocall. She looks beautiful, but I hate this dress! It’s TOO clingy and I feel like we’re seeing too much of her body. I mean, I love that she’s back to dressing in sexier clothing, honestly. The Sack Dress Era was a real thing and it was rough! But I wish she had chosen a different dress. And not D&G.
Meanwhile, I’m pretty interested in seeing how the promotion for The Eternals plays out in the next few weeks. I think it’s interesting that Salma Hayek didn’t make the trip to Rome, and I wonder if certain cities will see different Eternals, etc. One thing I do enjoy is how much Salma and Angelina like each other. Their friendship is pretty cute, and Salma just RAVES about her. I’ve never seen Angelina be so giggly and girly.
I love seeing her occasionally in a classically glamorous and sexy look. I respect that’s not her persona any more but dayum she rocks that look.
She looks so carefree, as if someone took 170 pounds off her shoulders.
Lol. I see what you did there.
If i had her silhouette i would show it off too. She looks great
Angelina is simply stunning and gorgeous – my forever girl crush LOL! I love her look here, embracing this sexy look. She does seem much more happy and carefree. I have enjoyed seeing her on the red carpet with her kids. Her children (they are all so grown up now!!) all look wonderful and very, very happy!
She looks gorgeous. She’s such a beautiful woman inside and out.
She went through a rough few years — she had a double mastectomy and oopherectomy, her marriage crashed and burned, Brad’s acted like a total ham-head throughout the divorce proceedings and sale of her share of Miravel, I say she deserves to rock a tight black dress and show the world how happy she is to have come through all that unscathed.
This dress is OK (D&G, ugh, surprised she’s ok wearing them) but she does look so much happier these days.
I feel the same way about this dress that I felt about her other two Rome dresses – she looks good, but its nothing earth shattering or cutting edge- which is fine. I wonder if that’s the point though – this is kind of throwback Angelina, not Angelina in the past 5 years. When did the sack dresses start? Post plane-incident and divorce proceedings, or before?
I feel like I’m losing all sense of time in general sometimes lol.
She looks so much happier and she looks beautiful like the old Angelina. If I had her amazing body I’d show it off, too. So good to hear that she got her life back on track. I’ve admired her for a long time and she continues to amaze me. I can’t wait to see her future projects as a director, actress, or producer.