John Mulaney & his pregnant GF probably won’t be together ‘in a year’s time’

I suppose it’s the months-long messiness that people are fascinated with. John Mulaney has had a chaotic year: in-patient rehab, out-patient rehab, launching a new stand-up show based on his sobriety, leaving his wife Anna-Marie Tendler, likely cheating on Tendler, making his jumpoff his official girlfriend and impregnating that same girlfriend. Now rumors abound that John Mulaney and his pregnant girlfriend have broken up. There’s been no denial or confirmation thus far, but Us Weekly is trying to do something:

An unknown future. John Mulaney and Olivia Munn are expecting their first child together amid a whirlwind romance, but an insider tells Us Weekly that their relationship faces much “uncertainty.” “This has been an imperfect relationship from the start,” the source exclusively tells Us. The whirlwind relationship has 41-year-old Munn’s inner circle concerned that this romance might be over as fast as it started. “Even though Olivia’s going to be a wonderful mother and has great support behind her, Olivia’s friends just don’t see these two being a couple in a year’s time,” the source notes. Their loved ones believe the new couple will absolutely “make great parents” to their little bundle of joy, but “nobody knows yet if they’re going to do that together or apart.” Even Munn and Mulaney are unsure. Us confirmed their romance in May, and the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse actor announced that he and Munn were having a baby in September. The romance has been going so fast that they haven’t had to time to map out their lives together. “Olivia and John still have to decide what kind of future they’re going to have together, if any,” the insider explains. “It’s a time of uncertainty, for both of them.” The parents-to-be “are a long way from deciding and locking in what their relationship is going to be going forward.”

[From Us Weekly]

Deep sigh… I just realized that she is 41 years old. I suspect that’s why there was no real planning for the future with this pregnancy – as soon as she got pregnant, she was probably just like “okay, this is probably my last shot at this, why not.” Honestly, that’s not the worst energy to have – she’ll be fine either way, if he wants to stick around, God bless, and if he wants to go, she and the baby will be fine. Now… he will be a mess either way. He left his wife for his jumpoff and knocked up said jumpoff two seconds after leaving rehab. His public image is taking a huge hit with all of this and his fans whining about “parasocial relationships” isn’t working. He invited us into his life and his marriage and he blew it all up. And then abandoned his pregnant jumpoff.