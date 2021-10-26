John Mulaney & his pregnant GF probably won’t be together ‘in a year’s time’

I suppose it’s the months-long messiness that people are fascinated with. John Mulaney has had a chaotic year: in-patient rehab, out-patient rehab, launching a new stand-up show based on his sobriety, leaving his wife Anna-Marie Tendler, likely cheating on Tendler, making his jumpoff his official girlfriend and impregnating that same girlfriend. Now rumors abound that John Mulaney and his pregnant girlfriend have broken up. There’s been no denial or confirmation thus far, but Us Weekly is trying to do something:
An unknown future. John Mulaney and Olivia Munn are expecting their first child together amid a whirlwind romance, but an insider tells Us Weekly that their relationship faces much “uncertainty.”
“This has been an imperfect relationship from the start,” the source exclusively tells Us. The whirlwind relationship has 41-year-old Munn’s inner circle concerned that this romance might be over as fast as it started. “Even though Olivia’s going to be a wonderful mother and has great support behind her, Olivia’s friends just don’t see these two being a couple in a year’s time,” the source notes.
Their loved ones believe the new couple will absolutely “make great parents” to their little bundle of joy, but “nobody knows yet if they’re going to do that together or apart.”
Even Munn and Mulaney are unsure. Us confirmed their romance in May, and the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse actor announced that he and Munn were having a baby in September. The romance has been going so fast that they haven’t had to time to map out their lives together.
“Olivia and John still have to decide what kind of future they’re going to have together, if any,” the insider explains. “It’s a time of uncertainty, for both of them.” The parents-to-be “are a long way from deciding and locking in what their relationship is going to be going forward.”
Deep sigh… I just realized that she is 41 years old. I suspect that’s why there was no real planning for the future with this pregnancy – as soon as she got pregnant, she was probably just like “okay, this is probably my last shot at this, why not.” Honestly, that’s not the worst energy to have – she’ll be fine either way, if he wants to stick around, God bless, and if he wants to go, she and the baby will be fine. Now… he will be a mess either way. He left his wife for his jumpoff and knocked up said jumpoff two seconds after leaving rehab. His public image is taking a huge hit with all of this and his fans whining about “parasocial relationships” isn’t working. He invited us into his life and his marriage and he blew it all up. And then abandoned his pregnant jumpoff.
Ah, here is her attempt at a spin.
But wouldn’t it be hilarious if she dumped him? Kaiser, next, google her net worth vs his;) I mean, I hope he gets better, lessons learnt, and all.
We’ve only heard her side.
My guess is John really wanted this to be a fling and she wanted the most she could get.
She will he set on child support and his connections for the sake of their child. She will be fine.
He will be terrible for all the reasons mentioned, but now also because of his baby. He had valid concerns about being a parent and now he has to overcome those and battle his addictions… my god
AnnaMarie Tendler is on TikTok and she’s delightful.
she really is! The silver lining in this mess is people discovering the light that is Anna Marie!
Yeah, he will be fine too. Even if his career doesn’t rehab, he will never be couch surfing. He is from a stupid wealthy family who seems like they have no cut him off.
Yep, I also think he’ll be fine and may even come out of this more famous, with a more bad boy image and since he tried to star in a TV series once, maybe he’ll have a better shot at it now…. His fanbase is definitely on his side. It’s not like he’s going to completely abandon the baby. They’ll consciously uncouple or something and that’ll be it.
Olivia’s been interested in this guy for years. I’m telling you, it was an accidental
(*cough*on-purpose*cough*) pregnancy. Either way, I think she got what she wanted. I feel bad for the kid and for the wife that he dumped.
I wonder who came up with the idea for the Seth Myers interview? If it was his publicist, woof what a bad call.
Imagine if they hadn’t done the baby mama roll out last month
When a surprise pregnancy arrives, there is the guy will snap to and step up.
Then there is guy who runs away.
This damage control article is window dressing, it sounds like the gf is trying for spin control.
Mulaney is acting like utter garbage.
I mean it was a wildly different situation… but my biological father left before I was born and I’m fine. My mama made me feel very loved, was very careful to not complain about him to me and she had a strong support network of loving womxn. They all made me feel so loved.
As an adult I can see how hard she worked and the sacrifices she made.
I hope Munn’s child has a similar experience.
And I hope that Anna Marie Tendler is out there living her best life.
What a great mom! You are doubly lucky – to have had that kind of fortune and to appreciate it.
Here’s hoping for that kind out outcome here….
She is pretty now – maybe even beautiful – but it’s still hard for me to believe that she ditched her earlier appearance when she had freckles and sparkly eyes and was just so uniquely cute.
I felt she was gorgeous and unique before. Now she just looks so fake and like every other real housewife out there
I really don’t get his appeal – his comedy is ok but he seems meh!
Is the next logical step for him to try to get back together with his wife? Not that she would take him back, but I’m trying to figure out into which of the usual hot mess categories he will fall.
I’m thinking he will soon step out with a series of barely legal ladies…take a page out of the classic messy middle aged man’s playbook?
He just needs to link up with Jeremy Renner and Taika Watiti to mentor him on the ways of the Hollywood midlife crisis.
I seriously doubt he would try to reconcile with his ex.
Same. I don’t think he left his wife FOR the (ex?)gf. Those 2 things can be unrelated while happening simultaneously. He’ll date around, which was probably his initial plan, but I don’t think he’ll try to reconcile. He should also definitely get snipped
I’m confused. All the time I’m reading comments here that deuxmoi is not to be trusted. But as soon as the posts about the split went up, everyone believed them. I get that this couple seems unlikely to last either way, but why was a deuxmoi post given so much weight?
@jais
1. It was two sources and two separate posts, not one
2. I don’t recall any recent sightings of this couple
3. The final clou, as they say, is this morning’s US magazine article, the gf’s outlet of choice, trying to spin a state of not being together. If they were together, this is not the article we’d be reading.
4. I think you have a point in that everyone was thinking these two were doomed and jumped on affirming information.
Thanks for your response @lillyfromlillooet! You laid out the evidence well, and taken together, it’s very likely they’re not together. Like you said, it was point 4, people immediately believing the deuxmoi post that had me confused. Now, I see it was 2 diff posts with 2 diff sources. Sometimes, it just feels like people accept or reject deuxmoi posts depending on what they want to believe. That’s just a conclusion based on reading comments here though so I’m not that well-informed.
Deuxmoi seems to have a source from their circles. A lot of people send in random bs, but quite a few blinds that fitted Mulaney and Voldemort turned out to be true.
Of all the comedians I follow, I would never have thought Mulaney would end up in the gossip blogs for having a messy life. Maybe the beginning of a midlife crisis? Either way, I hope he stays sober and this baby has a good upbringing. If it wasn’t for the fact these two are bringing a life into the world, I’d probably be more into this.
I am surprised by the energy invested in this. He’s an addict, and what he’s done in his personal life is about average in terms of the life of an entertainer with (or without) addiction problems. Oh, he fooled you into thinking he was a perfect spouse? So did lots of entertainers before, during, and after him, men and women.
The difference is social media reveals all the dirty details of the life of humans.
All I know is I’m living for AMT’s tiktok and she seems lighter without him. I forsee a future in which he starts dating younger and younger, and eventually gets a back tattoo of a Phoenix.