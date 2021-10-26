Next month, Prince Charles & Camilla will do their first overseas tour in two years

It generally seems like Queen Elizabeth is not doing well, and that she’ll be resting and having a very limited schedule for the rest of the year, if not longer. It seems like the palace is actively trying to cover up the Queen’s health issues as well. But the Queen’s heirs are telegraphing the fact that they are unworried and unbothered. The same day the palace announced the Queen’s hospitalization, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge jetted off for vacation. And now the Prince of Wales has scheduled his first overseas tour in two years:
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will take their first major overseas tour since the pandemic began with a trip to the Middle East. Clarence House said Prince Charles, 72, and Camilla, 74, have been asked by the British government to visit Jordan and Egypt and will tour the countries from November 16 to 19.
Tours are a significant part of the royal calendar and allow the Foreign and Commonwealth Office to use their legendary ‘soft power’, opening doors not normally available to diplomats and politicians. But the royal family have had their wings clipped as a result of the Covid pandemic and this will be the first royal overseas tour for almost two years.
The prince and duchess are both double jabbed and will likely have had their boosters by the time the trip takes place. As the Queen no longer travels abroad, any trip by Charles is akin to a state visit and treated with huge significance.
Chris Fitzgerald, deputy private secretary to the prince, said climate change would be one of the main themes of the visit, and other issues would include inter-faith dialogue, female empowerment and efforts to preserve cultural heritage. Mr Fitzgerald said: ‘The first royal tour in almost two years will come at a significant moment in the UK’s relationship with both countries. Their royal highnesses will first travel to Jordan, where they will celebrate both Jordan’s own centenary and 100 years of the UK-Jordan bilateral relationship.
[Their royal highnesses' visit to Egypt comes as the UK holds the Cop presidency and Egypt has been nominated to assume the Cop27 presidency in 2022. In this decisive decade for climate action, the next 12 months is therefore expected to see a significant co-operation between the UK and Egypt. Indeed, both visits will have a major focus on addressing the climate crisis.'
Just so we’re clear, Prince Charles and Camilla are going to set off in a private jet bound for the Middle East so that they can speak to Egyptian and Jordanian leaders about… the environment?? How much of this could have been done via Zoom? I know, I know, historic ties and King Abdullah II is one of the more progressive voices in the Middle East. But still! What odd messaging and what an odd moment for Chaz and Cam to go galavanting off on a tour. It’s likely that they’ll see King Abdullah and President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi at the climate change summit in Glasgow just two weeks before this tour!!
What is not being said, is Charles is probably making representation on behalf of the Ministry of Defence to lock in arms deals with Jordan and Egypt. It has been reported that usually when Charles goes and Andrew went to the Middle East it is to do the British Government’s bidding to secure arms deals for British defence companies.
+1
They’re going to fly in a private jet to Jordan and Egypt for less than 5 days to talk about the environment. Sure, that sounds about right.
These palace operations are really bad. Absolutely no coherent and cohesive strategy. Queen is knackered but still going to COP26. The Cambs are vacation who knows where. Now the Prince of Wales to Jordan. It all feels so random for an institution we are told is critical to the stability of the UK.
This seems like a lot for 3 days for people their age.
They’re scrambling. I think she’s dying
I’m starting to think the same. I believe a lot of people assumed she would live to be 101 like her mother, but there is no guarantee of that even with her long life of organic eating, never having to worry about money, and the best medical care. She definitely seems to be in a decline. Even if she does live longer, I think her Queening days are almost up for good.
I don’t have a problem with the private plane in this case. The British government has requested they make this trip, there is national interest behind it and state visits don’t always run on a commercial time-table. I do have a problem with helicopter jaunts for private convenience.
I don’t have an issue with the private planes for trips like this either, but remember when the British press insisted that H&M fly commercial to South Africa? And there were so many “concerns” about how Harry was getting from SA to Botswana?
It’s really just more proof (not that we particularly need it) that they criticized H&M for the exact same things the other royals do on a regular basis.
Yes, what’s worse is that BP did nothing about it
I have the same energy for them, as I do for anyone else taking private jets. Are they filling the jet with staff, and do they really need such a large entourage? They absolutely could fly commercial, if they really wanted to
While I think that out of all the royals, Charles is the most environmentally aware, I also can’t see him going light on staff because he is so used to being waited on constantly.
If they are so concerned about the environment they need to stay on that island and stop the sewage being dumped into the channel and other waterways in Britain. What a nightmare.
The environment has to be a front. Idk what they’re doing but doubt it’s really about the environment. At this point, even Charles’ environmental bonafides are whatever. He represents and heads a system that hoards wealth. I’ve always been of the mind that every little bit helps but I’m feeling grumpy this morning. They are a mockery and I don’t think the queen cares about the environment or this C0 whatever except for the fact that it shows whether or not people will show up to their event.
How about an overseas trip to Monticeito?