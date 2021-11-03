Idris Elba: DJing Harry and Meghan’s wedding was ‘a big deal, a lot of pressure’

Idris Elba poses at a photocall for The Harder They Fall during the 65th BFI London Film Festival
Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry’s wedding was one of the most talked about events of 2018. However, fans and critics know little about the reception thrown for 250 of Harry and Meghan’s closest friends and family. There were no photos allowed and details are scarce apart from what was published in Finding Freedom. We know that Idris Elba was the DJ for the night and that Meghan requested some west coast tunes for the playlist. Idris was recently on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon (dressed as Blacula) to promote his new film The Harder They Fall, out on Netflix today. Jimmy brought the conversation around to the famous people Idris has DJ’d for like Madonna and of course Harry and Meghan. Here is what Idris had to say about DJing for H&M’s reception via Huffington Post:

”This wasn’t like my cousin’s wedding,” said Elba, who was dressed as a vampire for the interview, ahead of Halloween on Sunday.

“This was like, you know, this wasn’t at the community hall, the reception. This was a big deal,” continued the actor, who’s recently collaborated with Beatles legend Paul McCartney. “They’re good friends and I wanted to make sure they had a good time, so there was a lot of pressure.”

Elba talked about the wedding playlist before, in 2019, saying Markle had sent him a playlist ahead of time with “some West Coast on it” and Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.”

I love how Meghan and Harry’s close friends are protecting their privacy. Idris basically shared what we already knew about the night and did give more details except about how he felt about the opportunity to DJ for the couple. I am happy that Megs and Haz are surrounded by people who don’t share details about their relationship. I am sure many of M and H’s friends including Idris wish they could share more details about that night because it sounded like it was amazing. However, I believe that Idris understands what the two have been through. I wish I could have been there to see it all happen and watch people dance the night away. Enough about Harry and Meghan. Can we discuss how sexy it was when Idris removed his fangs? I’m just saying.

Full interview:

Idris Elba attends the Opening Night Gala for The Harder They Fall during the 65th BFI London Film Festival

Regina King and Idris Elba attend the Opening Night Gala for The Harder They Fall

Photos credit: Dave Benett for Netflix

2 Responses to “Idris Elba: DJing Harry and Meghan’s wedding was ‘a big deal, a lot of pressure’”

  1. J ferber says:
    November 3, 2021 at 7:40 am

    Well, he’s a beautiful man, inside and out. The first two pictures, just, my God.

    Reply
  2. Amy Bee says:
    November 3, 2021 at 8:08 am

    He’s a good friend.

    Reply

