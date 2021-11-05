How The Harder They Fall paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman

It’s been a little over a year since we lost Chadwick Boseman and to be honest I have yet to get over the loss. In recent months, Disney and Netflix have made contributions to Howard University, Chadwick’s alma mater, in his name and the tributes continue to roll in. The latest tribute is from the cast of Netflix’s The Harder They Fall. There is a scene in the movie when a train pulls up with the company name of C.A. Boseman. According to Netflix’s Black Lead Twitter account, the train was named after Boseman as a tribute.

The only thing that makes me sad about these stories is how Chadwick didn’t receive his flowers while alive. However, better late than never and I cannot be angry at that. I still can’t watch movies with Chadwick. I am sure there will be a day when I can just celebrate his work without the sadness. I am happy so many people and organizations are recognizing the imprint that Chadwick Boseman left in the arts world. I also like how people are finding many ways to celebrate Chadwick’s life. I personally love this nod to Chadwick and I am looking forward to watching The Harder They Fall this weekend. The movie is on my list of shows and films to watch this weekend while I rest and catch up on life. I am sure knowing the meaning of the name of the train will make the film bittersweet. Chadwick is not only immortal in his films but also with these sweet nods to his greatness as a human being.

Photos credit: David Lee for Netflix, Backgrid, Avalon.red, WENN and via Instagram

4 Responses to “How The Harder They Fall paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman”

  1. BlueSky says:
    November 5, 2021 at 7:13 am

    I watched it last night and really liked it. A good ole Western with a black cast!! I saw the scene with the train and just smiled. I can’t watch any of his movies yet either. They constantly play Black Panther on cable but I can’t bring myself to watch it.

    Reply
  2. Jillian says:
    November 5, 2021 at 8:20 am

    THAT IS A QUILT?! Astonishing, so beautiful

    Reply
  3. KL says:
    November 5, 2021 at 8:28 am

    Aww I noticed that when I was watching the movie last night!

    There was kind of a lot happening in that scene… I’m pretty sure the conductor who came off the train yelling was a moderately-disguised Tom Hanks?

    Reply
  4. JRenee says:
    November 5, 2021 at 8:28 am

    I think he’s so deserving of the accolades. He was such a role model and so humble

    Reply

