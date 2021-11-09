Drake finally issued a statement about the deadly Astroworld catastrophe

The lawsuits have already started. Travis Scott, Drake and Live Nation are all being named in lawsuits by the people injured in the deadly Astroworld debacle last Friday. The melee left eight people dead and hundreds injured. Travis Scott cancelled the next Astroworld festival and he’s refunding all of the ticket money, plus he’s pledged to pay for all of the funeral costs. I would imagine his lawyers are encouraging him to settle with families as quickly as possible. Travis issued two statements over the weekend, but his co-headliner Drake didn’t say anything. Until late last night, when he posted a statement on Instagram.
Drake, who made a surprise appearance with Travis Scott at Astroworld 2021 in Houston, released his first public statement on Monday night regarding the November 5 tragedy. Eight people died and many others were injured at the event.
“I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy,” Drake wrote. “I hate resorting to this platform to express an emotion as delicate as grief but this is where I find myself. My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering. I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can, May God be with you all.”
Drake’s statement follows some words shared by Scott in the aftermath of the event. “I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night,” Travis Scott said in his initial statement on November 6. “My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival.” In a subsequent Instagram story video (viewed by Pitchfork) he said that he was “working right now to identify the families so we can help assist them through this tough time.”
Both Scott and Drake have been sued over Astroworld 2021. Scott has promised that all tickets from the event will be refunded and has said that he plans to cover funeral costs for those who died at the festival.
Drake talked to his lawyers before he and his publicist crafted that statement, you can tell. Just like you could tell that Travis either didn’t talk to his lawyers or he didn’t care what they said. Travis feels guilty, as he should, because he didn’t do enough to help people and stop the melee. Drake is looking out for his bottom line – expressing sympathy, but telegraphing the fact that he doesn’t feel responsible for what happened.
He’s too busy preying on underage girls in Toronto to respond
Drake!??….this is News!
yep he was widely shamed a few years back for striking up sus “friendships” with Millie Bobby Brown and Billy Eilish that looked a lot like grooming, and he’s dated / hooked up with teenagers :S
Does Travis feel guilty though? He didn’t seem to feel guilty after that guy was paralyzed in 2017 or after he told a mob to beat the hell out of a fan for taking off his shoe in 2015…
Dude is a predator. He should be cancelled.
There’s insurance for things like this. It’s not out of pocket for the performers or any personal liability.
Funeral expenses and personal outreach are probably paid for by performers.
Insurance probably requires proper security, crowd control, and medical provisions to be in place — which clearly were not. So that could throw the responsibility back on the producers / artists. Or even the city, since it also has a responsibility to monitor and safeguard the event. I’m sure Drake and Travis Scott are terrified of lawsuits right now.
And all those event vendors and providers would be insured for this as well. It’s a shared risk.
Stories are now coming out about the people who were injured, and it ain’t good. A 9yo boy is in a medically induced coma after suffering damages to his organ. A 22 yo woman in college is on a ventilator in critical condition. We have to assume that with hundreds injured, these aren’t the only ones still fighting for their lives, and that the final death toll is going to go up.
A lot of the first-hand accounts I’ve read are also conjecturing that more than 8 people died on the scene. So there are either more dead who haven’t been identified yet, or enough injuries that are severe enough that people on the scene thought they had died. This is so horrible.
Travis and Drake need to say the words “I am sorry”. It’s not going to kill them to say “mistakes were made and I was one of the people making mistakes that night. I should have been more vigilant about my fans’ safety and I am sorry”.
Like would it kill them? All they say is they are devastated. How about an apology that you were one part of a giant breakdown of safety protocols that led to a complete tragedy?
Any decent lawyer would 100% advise against that. It could be used against them in a lawsuit.
I understand your sentiment morally, but legally they’re probably better off not saying they made a mistake/take responsibility and that’s why they’re not saying it. They’ve been advised by lawyers not to admit fault. Especially since lawsuits have already been filed.
The stories that continue to come out of this event are just horrific. I think the death toll will be much higher than 8 when all is said and done. Stories from concertgoers and now medics saying there were people all around with no pulse, face down in the ground for 10+ minutes before getting medical attention.
One of the videos I saw was a group of people chanting “stop the show” and you can hear a man say something like “a guy died right there five songs ago and he’s still there.” Where was security? Where was anyone?? I’ve never been to a festival that didn’t have security circulating. I can’t imagine going five songs without anyone being able to find the guy help!
Well the proof of how they actually finished their set at 10:15 when event organizers decided to call it quits at 9:38 is out there. There is video of the crowds chanting to end the concert, people climbing on stage asking for help, Kylie and Kendall being snuck out of the event walking by people being worked on. They all need to go down for this.
I’m surprised their no story about how the first lawsuit for Travis and other in charge of the event has been filled.