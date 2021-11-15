Dwayne Johnson pees in water bottles at the gym after they’re empty

Dwayne Johnson is promoting his Netflix heist movie with Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, Red Notice. It had the biggest opening on Netflix of all time, which is good considering it was the most expensive Netflix film ever made. I tried watching it and got through about 45 minutes before I turned it off. It’s like a paint by numbers heist movie and I found Ryan’s character particularly annoying. It’s got every action movie cliché without the humor, soul or character development. Some people like it and I get that. It’s not like I paid $10 and had to sit through the whole thing.
Dwayne did a video interview with Esquire and he’s getting the most headlines for admitting he pees in water bottles while he’s working out. Apparently people realized he did this when a water bottle with pee in it was in the background of one of his gym videos. He got in this habit working out in gyms without bathrooms, but now that he’s the richest actor ever, you would think he could come up with another solution. Also he wants to be James Bond. I don’t think he’s suited for that at all and he’s probably too expensive for that franchise, but he may as well shoot his shot. Here’s some of what he said.
On wanting to be Bond
My grandfather was a Bond villain in ‘You Only Live Twice’ with Sean Connery. I would like to follow his footsteps and be the next Bond. I don’t want to be a villain. Gotta be Bond.
On peeing in water bottles
The headline is actually true I do pee in my water bottles. It’s not a water bottle that I’ve actually purchased solely for water that you wash and you clean when you’re done using it. These are just bottles that I’m no longer using. Usually the gyms that I work out in don’t have a bathroom. The iron paradise, there’s no bathroom there.
I usually stay pretty hydrated. I need to go to the bathroom a lot. Not a lot, but probably a couple of times during a workout I have to go to the bathroom. So I break out the bottle.
[From Esquire, quotes via Outsider and NY Daily News]
After that he talked smack about Kevin Hart and opened up about his cheat meals. There’s something so sexy about this man’s voice! I got turned on listening to this. You can see the video on Esquire’s site and I highly recommend it.
This peeing in water bottles things is gross to me, but I understand that many people, like delivery drivers, have to do it at work because they don’t have access to bathrooms. I also stay hydrated and have to go a lot, so I can relate to this. Plus this beautiful man showers three times a day and he’s no DJ Khaled if you know what I mean. The Rock gets a pass as long as he stays in his lane and doesn’t go into politics. If he does that all bets are off.
His gym doesn’t have toilets?
How is that possible?
Well I never expected that headline. Okay, that’s all I got. I’m going to get coffee.
I swear Ryan Renolds is so annoying in everything. I can’t stand him. I especially don’t understand the Deadpool love, I hated that movie!
I liked Deadpool, but since its success I feel he’s just been doing identical variations of funny/good guy in all his projects (that I saw). Good if it works for him but frankly I’m a bit tired of him too.
Ryan started that schtick in Blade 3. He’s been chasing Marvel fame for a while. While I liked Deadpool it’s because I liked Deadpool from the comics, not Ryan.
Ok, today I learnt that Raynolds was in Blade 3.
I’m facepalming so hard right now.
I expected a totally different reason for using the bottles, to observe the color of urine to monitor adequate hydration during a workout. Guess not.
For some reason we thought it’d be a good date night movie. It was not. The pee thing is…eh. Once you’ve handled your fair share of diaper changes, handling bodily fluids loses its shock value. It’s still gross though eww And he wouldn’t be a good Bond unless he gave up his huge muscles. A spy is supposed to blend in, and Dwayne definitely doesn’t!
Actually, I think everyone always knows who James Bond is – he even introduces himself right away. It might be kind of a hoot to have Dwayne as Bond – he’s so obviously noticeable – “The name’s Bond, J…” “Yeah, yeah, yeah, we know who you are…”
I hope he doesn’t go into politics. I thought Red Notice was an easy watch and a fun popcorn movie. Ryan’s character can be grating though, I can understand how that would turn off viewers. I had to watch the video because I couldn’t understand why Rock would talk smack about Kevin Smith though. Thought maybe he said something about Black Adam since he’s a huge comic book fan. But it was Kevin Hart and those two love to tease each other. I’m going to try to forget about the peeing in bottles thing.
Man I can’t believe I wrote Kevin Smith! I will fix it!
Red Notice was terrible, just painfully bad and dumb. I switched it off after the Rock/Gal dance sequence: they are both stiff inelegant dancers and they have zero chemistry, which the dance only highlighted. So many bad choices
Yeah, this had all the boring check marks – the smirking wisecracking thief, the smirking female that kicks ass, the frustrated humorless good guy, etc. etc. I did my laundry during the first half and then fast forwarded to the end, which turned out to be slightly, mildly interesting. I think there was an idea there, but…meh…
Gosh, his wife(Lauren) is so beautiful(and talented!). I may shed a tear if they ever broke up😢
The gym doesn’t have restrooms that the customers can use?
And there was/is talk about this guy running for President?
Are “celebrities” having a contest who can be the most grossest?