Aaron Sorkin told Nicole Kidman she didn’t have to get Lucille Ball’s voice right

I still can’t get over how bad Being the Ricardos looks. I still say that one of the most offensive things about the trailers is how cheap everything looks! Aaron Sorkin wrote and directed the film, and the casting was approved by Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz’s children, but honestly… other choices should have been made at every level. The reaction, last week, to the full-length trailer was not good. Even though this film is more than a month away from premiering on Amazon Prime, it does feel like Aaron Sorkin, Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman are being sent out to do some damage control on how bad this looks. There are several new quotes from all three, and here are some highlights:
Kidman wasn’t sure about any of this: “I had massive trepidation about a month prior, and Aaron had to get on the phone and send me emails saying, ‘You’ve got this.’ It was frightening but incredibly exciting.”
Kidman didn’t know much about Lucille Ball: Kidman told the [Variety] audience that while she loved Ball and the show, she didn’t know “the woman behind the lipstick…I fell in love with her as I was reading the script. I realized what she was doing [was] trailblazing for women.”
Javier didn’t know much about Desi: Despite “I Love Lucy’s” popularity in Bardem’s native Spain, he too said he didn’t know much about the man beyond his performance. He said, “I was obsessed with him and his skills as a comedian, as a person, as a producer and a musician at that time while being a foreigner in this country.” Bardem wasn’t just playing the comedian, he was playing a charming performer. Someone who he says was “sexual and sensual. The energy had to be there, and I had fun embodying that.”
Kidman did research, okay? “I studied [her movements] and learned them. It went into my body and my memory. It was my obsession to get it absolutely accurate. It was [writer/director Aaron Sorkin's] obsession to have this human being portrayed — what’s behind the creation of Lucy Ricardo and who is the woman behind this character?”
Aaron Sorkin on his terrible casting: “I’d make it very clear to them that I am not looking for a physical or vocal impersonation of these people. Leading up to the first rehearsal, I’d write to them every day, ‘Just play the characters who are in the script.’ I know that Nicole was working on Lucy’s voice for a while, and I wanted to relieve her of that. As far as audience anticipation, that’s something I’m just not worried about. I’m certain that when people see the movie, they’ll leave feeling that Nicole has made a very solid case for herself, but moreover, I’ve found that you can really leverage low expectations.”
I’m sorry what? “I know that Nicole was working on Lucy’s voice for a while, and I wanted to relieve her of that…” So not only does Nicole Kidman look nothing like Lucille Ball, she also doesn’t sound anything like Lucille Ball and she’s absolutely nothing like Lucille Ball in general. Good to know! While I think Kidman is legitimately talented and arguably one of the better actors of her generation, she does have an Achilles heel, and she’s had it throughout her career: her American characters always sound a bit Australian. So Sorkin told Kidman, don’t worry about getting the voice right, it’s totes fine if LUCILLE BALL sounds like she’s Australian?!?!
Man, is this going to be that Princess Grace movie all over again or what. With the difference that Grace wasn’t an elastic comedian.
Nicole Kidman is so talented, I don’t know why she gets involved in some of these deliberately awful biopics.
this is stupid and debra messing would never
The obvious choice was Debra Messing but my personal choice would have been Megan Mullally. I have a visual in my head of Megan M. in the crushing grapes skit and I cannot see anyone else in this Lucy role now.
I think Amy Adams would have been great but really there were soooo many other choices before Nicole.
Even Isla Fischer would’ve been a better choice! I love Nicole, but damn, this is BAD casting (same for Javier).
I don’t actually think Nicole Kidman is a good actress…maybe it’s just me. I always think she either over does it, or plays a version of the same character in everything she does. And with her frozen face, she was the dead last person who should’ve been chosen to play a physical comedian. Sigh. I may watch it for a few minutes just to confirm my bias.
I agree, I just felt like we were all being nice to all the ex Mrs Cruises. her face looks like a rubber mask. getting the voice right would have gone a long way to making this work. im currently listening to the TCM podcast about Lucille Ball and her voice is so strong. It doesnt need to be a spy like she is doing an impression, but it should sound much stronger.
I have been listening to that TCM podcast too and it is excellent.
I’m with you. I think she gets away with it because she keeps choosing these traumatized characters who are withdrawn, reserved, etc., and where subtle whisper-acting can be on point, and that’s why she gets praise. I feel like she has 3 facial expressions, and yes, she either plays herself or the same character in everything she does. I can’t think of a single movie where she played a boisterous, vivacious character that I actually enjoyed.
Her eyebrows are all wrong. Ball’s eyebrows were distinctive and a good makeup artist could have done it.
Exactly…the sad eyebrows were the first thing I noticed in the pictures.
Everything about this is bad. If you seen “Here Lucy” which is in color you can see that Lucy had wrinkles and crows feet in her older age. Nicole face looks waxy and unnaturally smooth.
I understand what he is saying in that he doesn’t want an impersonation of the real life people, and that he wanted the actors to play the characters in the script instead of trying to be the actual person. Honestly it seems like people get in to such a ferver about an actor needing to look exactly like X person or X book character. Wouldn’t it be better to focus on the performances?
(I’m not missing that a lot of comments are about the performances seeming bad too, I’m just here about it not needing to be cosplay to be good)
The voice is not the main problem here.
I live in NYC and they were doing reshoots in front of my building last week. Safe to say I think they know it’s going to be bad too if the trailer is out but they’re still shooting.
This casting is ridiculous across the board, and I don’t understand why anyone thought Aaron Sorkin was the proper person to do a bio on Lucy and Desi. Strong, iconic women are not his forte.
I just keep thinking about all the promo Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac did for Scenes From a Marriage and thinking they would have been a perfect Lucy and Desi.
Yes J k Simmons as Fred Mertz is a bad choice . It’s like Fred Marty took a laxative and lost a ton of weight. William Frawley was not a thin guy during his years playing Fred or years after, so why would they cast J k Simmons and not add any weight to him.
Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz are etched into my memory. I can’t imagine older people are going to like this movie, because we were there—don’t piss on our legs and tell us it’s raining!
Maybe the kids will get something out of it. 🤷♀️