“Adele’s ‘One Night Only’ special had great music but little gossip” links
  • November 15, 2021

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

I enjoyed Adele’s One Night Only but it wasn’t like she was spilling any tea or breaking news. She already said most of that to Vogue! [Just Jared]
The reason why “Thanksgiving cakes” are not really a thing. [OMG Blog]
Lindsay Lohan’s Netflix movie is going to be so bad. [Dlisted]
Amazon’s Wheel of Time looks awful! [Pajiba]
Timothee Chalamet has an actress sister named Pauline?! [Go Fug Yourself]
Review of Rebecca Hall’s Passing. [LaineyGossip]
What asinine sh-t are they saying about Kamala Harris now? [Gawker]
Donald Trump is selling his seedy DC hotel, hmmm. [Towleroad]
Suicide rates dropped during the pandemic. [Buzzfeed]
Erica Jayne still has huge problems. [Starcasm]
January Jones decks the halls! [Egotastic]

4 Responses to ““Adele’s ‘One Night Only’ special had great music but little gossip” links”

  1. OriginalLala says:
    November 15, 2021 at 12:33 pm

    Wheel of Time is a GREAT fantasy book series – I really hope Amazon hasn’t butchered it :(

    Reply
  2. Louise177 says:
    November 15, 2021 at 12:50 pm

    Even if Oprah was the first interview, Adele isn’t tabloid fodder. There isn’t anything scandalous in her life. Even with her early interviews it wasn’t exactly Earth shattering.

    The cakes look like crap. Not figuratively but literally.

    Reply
  3. Becks1 says:
    November 15, 2021 at 12:55 pm

    I loved the songs from last night and the performance overall – using the observatory was brilliant, such a gorgeous setting and it worked with her jupiter earrings and tattoos, and her dress was fabulous – there was an old school feel to the whole thing that I really loved.

    the interview itself though was meh – it was fine, but I think they could have scrapped the whole thing and just had Adele sing for two hours. She’s funny and engaging and Oprah is obviously Oprah, but there was nothing especially new or interesting discussed.

    Reply

