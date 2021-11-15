The trailer for ‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ looks so stupid and amazing

I didn’t see the first Downton Abbey movie in theaters, but I totally watched it when it came out on DVD/streaming. I loved the series in all of its stuffy Edwardian soap opera glory and I still get mad when I think about certain storylines (mostly involving Poor Edith). I had the impression that the first film didn’t do very well financially and I was like “how do they justify making a second film?” Turns out, the first film did pretty well, all things considered. Box office receipts: $237,860,050, and these films are relatively cheap to make. It’s not like they have to build a 200-year-old castle from scratch, nor do they have to pay special effects companies to CGI a bunch of crap. No, these films are just old-fashioned soap operas and here we go: the Crawleys are finally entering the Roaring Twenties. Here’s the trailer for Downton Abbey: A New Era.

Downton Abbey: A Very Crawley Holiday!! This looks so cheesy and dumb, I CANNOT WAIT. One thing I love about Julian Fellowes is that he swore that he would never kill off Maggie Smith’s Dowager Countess and he’s kept his promise. She’s a treasure. A treasure who is doing this for a paycheck and because she does not give a flying f–k. As for the plot… the Crawleys invade France, for a vacation. And I think Tom Branson (played by Allen Leech) finally falls seriously in love and gets remarried. But will he and Sibi still reside at the Abbey??!? What about Edith and her man? Hm. Oh, and speaking of doing it for a paycheck, apparently Matthew Goode is in this movie so at least we know Black Widow Mary hasn’t killed off another one. Dominic West is apparently in this one too?? Hm.

Photos courtesy of Downton Abbey’s social media.

6 Responses to “The trailer for ‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ looks so stupid and amazing”

  1. Bibliomommy96 says:
    November 15, 2021 at 11:26 am

    Can’t wait for it to be streaming!! Love Downton Abbey

    Reply
  2. Dee says:
    November 15, 2021 at 11:28 am

    I’m hoping (but not expecting) this movie to resolve my quibbles about the first one, namely: Why didn’t Mrs. Patmore get to have her promised romance with Mr. Mason? Why did they make Andy a psycho, and make Daisy like it? Why did Molesley and Baxter’s relationship not seem to progress one inch in the time jump between the series and the movie? (I won’t complain about the sacrifice of Molesley’s hard-won dignity, since it gave us the best moment in the movie.) But despite all this (and despite the ridiculous benevolent-aristo worldview), I am HERE FOR IT! ;)

    Reply
  3. Becks1 says:
    November 15, 2021 at 11:37 am

    I feel like there is something wrong with me because I couldn’t make it through the series. I started once a few years ago, got to the episode with Theo James, and then stopped, and then maybe this past spring or last year or who the hell knows, time has no meaning anymore, but at some point during the pandemic i tried to watch it again and I got to season 2, maybe season 3, I can’t remember, who cares, its so boring. I kept looking up spoilers online just because I wanted to be able to stop watching.

    i love cheesy soap operas and I love upstairs/downstairs movies and I love historical movies etc.

    I just can’t get into Downton. Should I try a third time?

    Reply
    • Andie says:
      November 15, 2021 at 11:42 am

      This is how I feel about Bridgerton. Everyone loves it and a lot of my friends have watched it numerous times. I watched I think 3 or 4 episodes but I can’t stand the wishy washy main character and also it seemed to move very, very, verrrrrryyyyy slow.

      Reply
    • Tom says:
      November 15, 2021 at 11:44 am

      I couldn’t get past the plot device of overheard whisperings in the hall. I mean, if you need to whisper in that house, assume someone is listening around the corner. There’s a huge garden you could whisper in instead.

      Once was fine. Twice was not but everyone seems to love it so …. Three times with the overheard whisperings and I was out.

      For Jazz Age South of France maybe I can get past this.

      Reply
  4. Bettyrose says:
    November 15, 2021 at 11:41 am

    This looks awful. Can’t wait!!

    Reply

