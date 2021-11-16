Brooke Shields didn’t take painkillers so she could understand her pain

Brooke Shields broke her femur in January when she fell off a balancing board at her gym. At the time we were at the height of the pandemic and Brooke had to spend a lot of time alone at the hospital relearning how to walk. Then Brooke got a staph infection, complicating her recovery. During a recent event for Marie Claire, Brooke said that she chose not to take painkillers stronger than Tylenol. Brooke did not want to become reliant on opioids. She also wanted to understand and recognize her pain so that she could monitor her injury. Below are a few more highlights from People:
Shields, 55, never took anything stronger than over-the-counter drugs like Tylenol out of concern that she would form a reliance on opioids like OxyContin or Vicodin, she tells PEOPLE.
“I didn’t want to leave the hospital with no pain, get home, and think I was dying, because the pain was excruciating,” she explains after speaking at The Marie Claire Power Trip: Off the Grid event. “I was like, ‘I’d rather have excruciating pain in the hospital.’ ”
Shields also wanted to make sure that over the course of her recovery, she was able to recognize the difference between the pain from her original injury and anything new that could crop up.
“[I wanted to] get used to it and understand what’s pain and what’s further injury, because what happens is when you start to feel pain, you think you’re injured again, but you might not be as injured. You just might be sore or in pain,” she says.
“I wanted to really understand what kind of pain it was, because when you leave, and you go home, and you feel pain, you get really scared,” she adds. “And I wanted to at least go, ‘Oh, I felt that pain before. Okay.’ You don’t feel sort of like a victim to it.”
The mom of two, though, found that it was hard to convince the hospital staff — “I said, ‘What’s the over the counter thing that I can take at the highest dose where it’s safe? And I won’t leave with a prescription.’ And everybody wants to give you Oxy.”
Shields feels as though the reliance on intensive painkillers is “part of the whole epidemic” with opioids that is hurting people all around the country.
She adds, though, that her decision not to take opioids “is not about being a hero.”
When I first saw this headline, I thought it was a humble brag. When I read why Brooke skipped opioids despite being in excruciating pain, it sounded like a very smart move. Since Brooke was relearning how to walk, being able to recognize different pain may have helped her avoid further injury. I believe Brooke when she said that everyone were pushing Oxy on her. I have a high pain threshold, however I know broken bone pain and am not sure how Brooke tolerated that. She must have tapped into a deep reservoir of determination. Being able to state your boundaries with doctors is no easy feat either.
I am so happy that Brooke is still with us. Dealing with a broken and infected femur at a time when you cannot see family must have been difficult for Brooke. Brooke found her strength and was able to make it out on the other side to tell the tale. Hopefully, Brooke’s story will help other women advocate for themselves within the medical system. I also hope these pharmaceutical companies will find a less addictive drug to help people manage pain.
After having 2 knee replacements within 6 weeks of each other I have learned many things. One was that you want to manage the pain. I understanding not wanting to take an opiod pain killer but to be in excruciating pain can impede your progress. I was given 2 different pain killers and chose the one that less potent. Both times I had the pain under control within a week and could switch over to strictly Tylenol. I have a high pain tolerance and really don’t like taking prescription pain killers because they weird me out. But I took my doctor’s advice to control the pain (and if that was with just Tylenol he was good with it). It can be done using prescription meds and you can understand it without being in excruciating pain.
I can absolutely relate to what she is saying.
When I gave birth, I really wanted to feel everything. It felt comforting to feel the contractions increase in strength. And I really felt the baby being pushed down by my body on my second birthing experience. It’s great to have this opportunity but it’s not always possible.
Pain can be extremely debilitating and it can kills us!
I get what she’s saying but may I just say as a chronic pain patient; this is still a humblebrag. We don’t actually NEED to know about people’s pain killer usage (notably, few people are like “I broke my femur, took my medication responsibly, and still relearned to walk with the assistance of medical professionals” because that doesn’t make an interesting story).
Pain killers are medicine. Yes, medicine that needs to be monitored and used responsibly, but medicine.
Is the description of opioids as painkiller normal in the US?
I never heard of opioid for broken bones bevor, only for really bad pain (cancer, burns, some cases of chronic pain, ect.) and very strictly controlled.
I was told, pain is usually an indicator how much you can do again and should not be removed completly, only managed, to ensure you don´t overdo it. At least in cases, where a complete recovery can be expected.
This is of course my own experience , but I have a chronic back and neck injury and this is exactly what I did to learn how to move, when to rest, what kind of movements to avoid. Pain is a signal and when you don’t feel it you do things that aren’t always the right thing to do and you continue longer than is healthy.
I agree with her comment about being offered opioids; most recently happened when I had surgery a few years ago. I was fortunate to only have minimal pain and took Tylenol in the hospital, yet was offered a month prescription for Oxy with the option to get 3 refills.
I also wonder, as Brooke’s mother had addiction issues and she has been around long enough to see her industry peers (Michael Jackson for starters) issues with prescription meds, if that was part of her decision.