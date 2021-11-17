The Sister Wives are heavily involved in MLMs like LuLaRoe and Younique

We don’t report much on The Sister Wives news, but it came out recently that Christine Brown, Kody Brown’s third wife, was leaving him. Apparently Kody spent most of his time in lockdown with his newest wife, Robin, and was neglecting his other wives and all their children. I watched the first couple of seasons of that show and gave up when they moved to Las Vegas. I’m surprised it’s still airing, although I guess these people have a lot of drama to go around. Meri, Kody’s first wife, left him earlier this year. That leaves just Janelle and Robin still with Kody. It makes me wonder how bad it is with that guy if these women are giving up reality show money, presumably, by leaving him. He sounds awful judging by some of the things he said to Christine about her body.
In Christine’s announcement that she was leaving Kody, her screen name was “Christine sells LuLaRoe” or something like that, although she’s since changed that. She also seems to be selling other MLM products, judging by Instagram posts she’s made about her weight loss and skincare. Meri is also really into LuLaRoe, even after the documentary came out exposing them. She went to their conference and posted about how great the company and founders are. Here’s some of what she wrote, thanks to US Weekly and it’s the caption to the post above where she’s posing with the scammy founders if you click through to that.
Standing her ground. Meri Brown‘s partnership with LuLaRoe has been called into question by her fans after the company was accused of being a pyramid scheme.
The reality star, 50, showed her support for LuLaRoe on Thursday, November 4, writing via Instagram, “Two weeks ago, I was in Florida for LuLaRoe Leadership training. I had the privilege of rubbing shoulders with these two amazing humans, feeling their spirit and seeing first hand the love and compassion they have for their family of retailers.”
Brown expressed her appreciation for LuLaRoe founders DeAnne Brady and Mark Stidham, who were recently the subjects of Amazon’s documentary LuLaRich.
“@deannelularoe and her husband Mark are literally a couple of the most giving people I know. They want success for me and my business for ME, not for them. The reason they got into this business was to help others,” the Sister Wives star continued. “That was their point back then, that is their purpose now. To know these people, to really know their hearts, is to love them.”
The California native explained that being part of the clothing company’s supportive network gave her a sense of purpose.
“The community they have created, this family of friends and retailers, this community of people lifting each other and wanting the best for others, that’s where it’s at, y’all. We have each other’s backs. We support each other. We watch each other grow and cheer each other on,” she added on Thursday. “This business isn’t just about selling clothes. It’s about service, gratitude, and joy. It’s about compassion and friendship. It’s about you and it’s about me. I’m loud and proud LuLaRoe!”
Is it surprising at all that these fundamentalist Mormons are shilling for MLM companies? They’re all forms of cults. Both of these women were raised in polygamist families and are susceptible to that. MLMs sell this instant family and togetherness lifestyle that Meri is raving about. Plus the founders, DeAnne Brady and Mark Stidham, are also Mormons.
I was watching a video podcast recently about MLMs. They talked about the fact that a lot of women don’t leave, even when they know it’s a scam, because they will lose their investment as well as women they consider their best friends. What’s more is that victims of MLMs have to become perpetrators if they want to make the money back that they sunk into the business. The woman who was being interviewed on that show, Tiffany Ferguson, said that there need to be more legitimate sales jobs people can do from home. These companies offer a quick solution for stay at home moms that ends up benefitting a few people at the expense of everyone else. It takes a real kind of obliviousness not to google these companies before investing in them and/or to disbelieve all the stories about how scammy they are. As we’ve seen lately, an unfortunate percentage of people have the ability to ignore reality.
Interestingly enough I found plenty of MLM content on Janelle, Meri and Christine’s Instagram accounts but Robin doesn’t seem to be on Instagram.
Both Christine and Janelle are also selling Plexus
LuLaRoe
Meri never officially left Kody. She’s just been doing her own thing for years. Christine is the first one to officially end the relationship. I hope the other non-Robin wives follow.
Apparently Meri is extremely successful with Lularoe. She’s high up the pyramid.
My understanding is that LuLaRoe is (or at least was) HUGE in the conservative Mormon and conservative Christian communities. First, you have a lot of women who stay home and so this seems (to them) like a great way to “help out” and “bring in some extra money” for their household, and the clothes themselves, especially initially, were designed to appeal to more conservative dressers – that’s something that isn’t touched on in the documentary really, but DeAnne and Mark are both Mormon I believe, and I seem to remember that LLR used to have clothes that were specifically marketed towards Mormons – but I did a quick search and can’t find anything about that.
And I think for other MLMs the same holds true – it gives women a way to make money from home without taking away from their families or any other ‘duties’ – that’s the sales pitch anyway, we all know that’s not how it actually works.
Yes, they’re Mormons. Mark was shown preaching at LuLaRoe events in the Amazon documentary.
I watched LuLaRich on Amazon and I was surprised to see some of the women were still with the company. These MLM companies are awful!
No not plexus too!!
LulaRich is on Amazon Prime, not Hulu – and you need to watch it if you haven’t. One of the women is local and I have friends who were sucked in to her specific team. She is painted in a very sympathetic light and did have some awful stuff happen, but she also destroyed people and then trotted right out to start her own MLM. (Which, of course, she doesn’t mention.)
Ooh! Is it the one who was pretty high up and then her world came crashing down and her husband left her? I felt like there was definitely more to her story.
The Dream is an excellent podcast on MLMs. They have been preying on housewives for about 50 years.
I was going to say the same thing. The Dream Podcast is amazing. I had no idea the deep political roots that allow MLMs to stay in business.
The part that gets me is the way MLM sales women tell me they “own their own business”. As a small business owner I find that notion so offensive.
These MLMs are horrible and have been around for too long. I just found out that Betsy DeVoe’s family owns Amway, which is not surprising considering how awful she is. That’s how they made all their money.
Wasn’t Robin trying to start her own jewelry selling business and trying to get the other wives to join in? Sounds like she was setting up her own MLM. That whole family is ewww.
of course they are…
there are some youtubers who do excellent work on debunking their methods.
I also don’t understand why a legitimate business doesn’t get started with some home-based retail businesses that don’t rely on a pyramid to sell. Clearly women selling to women in homes is a model that works, so why doesn’t someone do a non-scammy version that doesn’t require women to lay out 5K in product that they get no say in?
I might actually watch the show this season! Kody is a narcissist, although I think he got worse after his brother died suddenly a few years ago. He keeps moving them away from any support systems they had or formed, is a terrible dad and once the kids are old enough, they don’t deal with him.
He and Christine have one minor daughter, she has scoliosis and was in a lot of pain and he said she’d have to go on her own to get surgery, because he wasn’t going to do the quarantining from Robyn that going to this surgery would reQuite.
I hope they all leave him. Also, he and Janelle are step siblings in a way, her mom married his dad after Janelle and Kody got married. And Janelle was married to Meri’s brother before Kody, which these are useless facts that I can’t forget.
In my own experience of MLM’s, I have not been successful. I just want to buy, I don’t want to be going into my friends’ home and selling. I will also say that they are not all trash. My mom will flag a woman down if she see’s a Jafra sticker on her car. She absolutely loves their Almond Oil. She’s been using it since the 80′s. In addition, my mother sold Princess House Crystal my whole childhood. She rose up pretty high and had a pretty robust team. It was absolutely an essential second stream of income for my mother, and she worked her butt off. I’m sorry that there are some MLM’s that give the industry a bad name. I will still buy Doterra and Arbonne. I just won’t sell it. I guess I missed the LuLaRoe fad, I didn’t know it was a thing until the documentary. I don’t think I’m their target demographic anyway.