The Sister Wives are heavily involved in MLMs like LuLaRoe and Younique



We don’t report much on The Sister Wives news, but it came out recently that Christine Brown, Kody Brown’s third wife, was leaving him. Apparently Kody spent most of his time in lockdown with his newest wife, Robin, and was neglecting his other wives and all their children. I watched the first couple of seasons of that show and gave up when they moved to Las Vegas. I’m surprised it’s still airing, although I guess these people have a lot of drama to go around. Meri, Kody’s first wife, left him earlier this year. That leaves just Janelle and Robin still with Kody. It makes me wonder how bad it is with that guy if these women are giving up reality show money, presumably, by leaving him. He sounds awful judging by some of the things he said to Christine about her body.

In Christine’s announcement that she was leaving Kody, her screen name was “Christine sells LuLaRoe” or something like that, although she’s since changed that. She also seems to be selling other MLM products, judging by Instagram posts she’s made about her weight loss and skincare. Meri is also really into LuLaRoe, even after the documentary came out exposing them. She went to their conference and posted about how great the company and founders are. Here’s some of what she wrote, thanks to US Weekly and it’s the caption to the post above where she’s posing with the scammy founders if you click through to that.

Standing her ground. Meri Brown‘s partnership with LuLaRoe has been called into question by her fans after the company was accused of being a pyramid scheme. A Breakdown of Where Kody Brown Stands With His Sister Wives

The reality star, 50, showed her support for LuLaRoe on Thursday, November 4, writing via Instagram, “Two weeks ago, I was in Florida for LuLaRoe Leadership training. I had the privilege of rubbing shoulders with these two amazing humans, feeling their spirit and seeing first hand the love and compassion they have for their family of retailers.” Brown expressed her appreciation for LuLaRoe founders DeAnne Brady and Mark Stidham, who were recently the subjects of Amazon’s documentary LuLaRich. “@deannelularoe and her husband Mark are literally a couple of the most giving people I know. They want success for me and my business for ME, not for them. The reason they got into this business was to help others,” the Sister Wives star continued. “That was their point back then, that is their purpose now. To know these people, to really know their hearts, is to love them.” The California native explained that being part of the clothing company’s supportive network gave her a sense of purpose. “The community they have created, this family of friends and retailers, this community of people lifting each other and wanting the best for others, that’s where it’s at, y’all. We have each other’s backs. We support each other. We watch each other grow and cheer each other on,” she added on Thursday. “This business isn’t just about selling clothes. It’s about service, gratitude, and joy. It’s about compassion and friendship. It’s about you and it’s about me. I’m loud and proud LuLaRoe!”

Is it surprising at all that these fundamentalist Mormons are shilling for MLM companies? They’re all forms of cults. Both of these women were raised in polygamist families and are susceptible to that. MLMs sell this instant family and togetherness lifestyle that Meri is raving about. Plus the founders, DeAnne Brady and Mark Stidham, are also Mormons.

I was watching a video podcast recently about MLMs. They talked about the fact that a lot of women don’t leave, even when they know it’s a scam, because they will lose their investment as well as women they consider their best friends. What’s more is that victims of MLMs have to become perpetrators if they want to make the money back that they sunk into the business. The woman who was being interviewed on that show, Tiffany Ferguson, said that there need to be more legitimate sales jobs people can do from home. These companies offer a quick solution for stay at home moms that ends up benefitting a few people at the expense of everyone else. It takes a real kind of obliviousness not to google these companies before investing in them and/or to disbelieve all the stories about how scammy they are. As we’ve seen lately, an unfortunate percentage of people have the ability to ignore reality.

Interestingly enough I found plenty of MLM content on Janelle, Meri and Christine’s Instagram accounts but Robin doesn’t seem to be on Instagram.

