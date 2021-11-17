Jeff Bezos only donated $500K at the Baby2Baby gala over the weekend

Over the weekend, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez attended the Baby2Baby gala in LA. I was surprised that they went to such a high-profile charity event, especially given that Bezos isn’t known as the most charitable or generous guy. As I said in the previous post, he could fully fund Baby2Baby for fifty years and it would barely be a drop in the bucket for him. Apparently, that’s not what happened at all during the gala! He basically had to be peer-pressured into donating a measly half-million dollars. (“Measly” meaning… he’s a billionaire, for goodness sake.)
We’re starting to think people might really not like this guy. Jeff Bezos somehow managed become the villain of a fancy fundraising gala in Los Angeles over the weekend, even after donating $500,000 to the cause.
The Amazon and Blue Horizon boss and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez went to the A-lister-studded Baby 2 Baby event at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on Saturday night — and his presence, or at least the presence of his wallet, was very much felt. But we’re told he wasn’t warmly welcomed by the glittering crowd.
“Everyone was waiting for him to donate something,” an insider said of the world’s second-richest man, “but he didn’t. Then someone donated a million dollars. And then a little later, [Bezos] donated $500,000. There was an audible groan from the room.”
“If someone else can donate a million, Jeff Bezos can donate more than a million,” they said.
It may seem an ungracious reaction, considering he did drop half a million — until you consider that Bezos is estimated to make around $142,667 per minute. So he in theory made more in the five minutes he spent pretending to eat the chicken than he donated the whole night.
As I’ve mentioned before, I’m not an “eat the rich” anti-capitalist. I think rich people have the right to exist and be excessive and dumb and all of that. That being said, I feel fine about haranguing billionaires to donate to charity, especially when they specifically go out of their way to attend a charity gala. With Baby2Baby specifically, it was one of the hottest tickets in LA last weekend and they had big A-list attendees. Bezos and Sanchez clearly went there to socialize, not because they believe in the work of the charity. The very least Bezos could do is donate a huge amount! I’m talking ten figures, especially given that he’s wasting that kind of money on his space cowboy bullsh-t.
Cheap bastard. To be expected.
He donated less to B2B than Lauren spends on her facial upkeep I’m sure – it costs a lot of money to look that cheap!
I’m a bit of an “eat the rich” person because it’s very rare that rich folks are that rich without having engaged in un-ethical practices.
yeah same here. i’m okay with eating the rich– because chances are they are rich off the backs of other people’s exploited labor. not to mention tax loopholes, etc. no one. NO ONE should be as rich as bezos.
“It costs a lot of money to look that cheap!” – Oh do I love this. And meanwhile, look at what his lovely ex-wife Mackenzie is doing with her fortune! Millions and millions upon millions in philanthropy.
That comment was made by Dolly Parton years ago. She is a treasure!
Correction: Mackenzie has given away BILLiONS- 8.5 billion in the last year alone. and she’s still richer this year than she was last year!
Bezos is not a philanthropist. He is entirely interested in himself and his ego projects.
How about 500 million? That would be quite a generous and appropriate donation. It also wouldn’t make a dent in his wallet. Ole cheapskate.
I know right? That’s the equivalent of going to Applebee’s for a meal and leaving a buck tops. I would’ve side eyed my mate over it. I was a waitress so I tip over the top.
Rich people are so obsessed with money, that’s why they count the pennies. It’s not like his wonky eyes will take it with him when he exits left stage. And you know his equally wonky eyed g.f. was hissing that he should’ve left less. She’s the same way.
Didn’t his ex wife donate a huge amount post divorce? If I recall correctly….
But, I also don’t believe in billionaires. No one person should ever have that much control and money is power. Too many of them are mentally deranged. They’ve lost the plot
For him 500k is such a laughable amount – like why even show up? So your girlfriend can get her photo taken? If you don’t believe in the organization and what its trying to do, then just stay home.
With a invite list like that, it is all about networking.
He and Lauren called spectacularly on that front.
*sits back and drink tea*
I’m glad they did it.
When I attend a charity event, I go with the intention to bid on the gift basket donated by Bath and Body Works. And I am no where near a thousandaire, let alone a billionaire.
He really thinks his presence is enough, but he sure did learn.
And I want a follow up as to of he committed to donating that money. Baby2Baby should update it.
He’s the only billionaire I want to go full proletariat revolution on.
Silver lining, the charity is now getting more attention due to his antics, and maybe a lot of the rich set that *didn’t* attend the event will give them big donations just to make Bezos look worse.
He has gone full Hollywood and always wants to be around the A-List people. He does not think much of the world however and it shows in his lack of charity especially compared to his former wife and fellow billionaires like Bill Gates and Warren Buffet
Yeah, they should have auctioned off a date with Leo.
I think he counts his ex wife’s generous donations to charities as his own.
In Bezos’ defence he lost the civilian space race to Branson AND fuel for his penis shaped rocket isn’t cheap.
Plus, he’s been building a lair/ tax haven inside a volcano in Antarctica. It’s a really expensive renovation! His robot workers keep needing repairs. On top of that, the human workers are convinced they need food, toilet breaks, showers & sleep… it’s really slowing down the project! He’s almost gone over budget on water, sandwiches, towels, soap and unnecessary surveillance technology.
At the end of the day, the babies will be better off if they spend less time relying on adults for support. They should amass wealth, underpay workers & stop those workers from unionising like Bezos! Then the babies can be financially independent like him instead of relying on other people to take care of them.
I’m sure he spent more than that busting union efforts.