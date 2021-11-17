Jeff Bezos only donated $500K at the Baby2Baby gala over the weekend

Over the weekend, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez attended the Baby2Baby gala in LA. I was surprised that they went to such a high-profile charity event, especially given that Bezos isn’t known as the most charitable or generous guy. As I said in the previous post, he could fully fund Baby2Baby for fifty years and it would barely be a drop in the bucket for him. Apparently, that’s not what happened at all during the gala! He basically had to be peer-pressured into donating a measly half-million dollars. (“Measly” meaning… he’s a billionaire, for goodness sake.)

We’re starting to think people might really not like this guy. Jeff Bezos somehow managed become the villain of a fancy fundraising gala in Los Angeles over the weekend, even after donating $500,000 to the cause. The Amazon and Blue Horizon boss and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez went to the A-lister-studded Baby 2 Baby event at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on Saturday night — and his presence, or at least the presence of his wallet, was very much felt. But we’re told he wasn’t warmly welcomed by the glittering crowd. “Everyone was waiting for him to donate something,” an insider said of the world’s second-richest man, “but he didn’t. Then someone donated a million dollars. And then a little later, [Bezos] donated $500,000. There was an audible groan from the room.” “If someone else can donate a million, Jeff Bezos can donate more than a million,” they said. It may seem an ungracious reaction, considering he did drop half a million — until you consider that Bezos is estimated to make around $142,667 per minute. So he in theory made more in the five minutes he spent pretending to eat the chicken than he donated the whole night.

[From Page Six]

As I’ve mentioned before, I’m not an “eat the rich” anti-capitalist. I think rich people have the right to exist and be excessive and dumb and all of that. That being said, I feel fine about haranguing billionaires to donate to charity, especially when they specifically go out of their way to attend a charity gala. With Baby2Baby specifically, it was one of the hottest tickets in LA last weekend and they had big A-list attendees. Bezos and Sanchez clearly went there to socialize, not because they believe in the work of the charity. The very least Bezos could do is donate a huge amount! I’m talking ten figures, especially given that he’s wasting that kind of money on his space cowboy bullsh-t.